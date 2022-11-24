Novella Osteria imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Novella Osteria 170 West Olentangy St

412 Reviews

170 West Olentangy St

Powell, OH 43065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Novella Meatballs

$16.00

Ricotta Crostini

$14.00

Chef's Salumi Board

$14.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

Mussel Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Insalata

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Beet Insalata

$15.00

Novella Insalata

$14.00

Primi

Rigatoni

$28.00

Linguine Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.00

Cavatelli al Pomodoro

$20.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Goat Cheese & Ricotta Gnocchi

$27.00

Orecchiette

$26.00

Squid Ink Fettucine

$30.00

Secondi

Pork Shank

$30.00

Market Fish: Walleye

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken

$27.00

Zuppa

$18.00

Market Fish: Arctic Char

$31.00Out of stock

Market Fish: Mahi Mahi

$31.00

Contorni

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Polenta

$6.00

Dolce

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$10.00

Apple Doughnuts

$10.00

Sweet Potato Panna Cotta

$10.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$6.00

Ice Cream - Chocolate

$6.00

Lemon Sorbetto

$5.00

Affogato

$10.00

Blackberry Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

KIDS Linguini

$9.00

KIDS Cavatelli

$9.00

KIDS Chittara

$9.00

KIDS Spaghetti

$9.00

KIDS Rigatoni

$9.00

KIDS Gluten Free Pasta

$12.00

KIDS Orrechietti

$9.00

PASTA DINNER

Novella Pasta Dinner

$60.00Out of stock

Wine Pairing

$25.00

Casserole

Stuffing

Brussels And Bacon

Turkey And Gravy

Dolce

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

170 West Olentangy St, Powell, OH 43065

Directions

Gallery
Novella Osteria image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Daily Growler - Powell
orange starNo Reviews
258 W Olentangy Street Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
The Bogey Inn - Dublin Ohio
orange star3.8 • 543
6013 Glick Rd Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
VASO Rooftop Lounge - VASO Rooftop Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6540 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Atlas Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,363
8944 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Powell

Aladdin's Eatery - Powell
orange star4.8 • 1,796
9711 Sawmill Pkwy Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Azteca Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,737
3962 POWELL RD POWELL, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Local Roots - Powell, Ohio - **We are thankful for your patience and understanding through this time. We ask that when you place an order for a requested time that you allow 15-20 minute leeway from your pick up time. **
orange star4.4 • 1,106
15 E Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Kraft House No. 5
orange star4.1 • 961
5 S Liberty St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Powell Ghost Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 609
4052 Presidential Parkway Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Koble Greek Italian Grill - Powell
orange star4.7 • 439
176 W Olentangy St Powell, OH 43065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Powell
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston