Novella Restaurant 6825 W. Russell Road ste 115-120
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6825 W. Russell Road ste 115-120, Las Vegas, NV 89052
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Mamas Breakfast & Lunch - 5693 S. Jones Blvd. Ste 106
No Reviews
5693 S. Jones Blvd. Ste 106 Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurant
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurant