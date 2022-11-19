Restaurant header imageView gallery

Novellus 201 N Main St.

201 N Main St.

St. Charles, MO 63301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Novellus Salad

$6.00+

Strawberry Fields Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Wedge Salad

$6.00+

Flatbreads

Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Spinach and Mushroom Flatbread

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Flatbread

$12.00

Create your Own

$12.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Prologue

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Toasted Veggie Ravioli

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan

$9.00

Crab And Lobster Dip

$11.00

Steak Roll

$13.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Drunken Shrimp

$13.00

Back Bay Crabcakes

$18.00

Main Plot

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

Honey Bourbon Salmon

$23.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$25.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Steak Au Poivre

$28.00

Parmesan Marinara

$17.00

Asparagus and Shiitake Stirfry

$14.00

Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon

$25.00

Cast Iron Sirloin Steak

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$17.00

Conclusion

Desert of the week

$9.00

Sandwiches/Entrees

Monster BLT

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Caprese

$13.00

Carnitas Sandwich

$14.00

Crab Cake Club

$16.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Cadillac Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Strips

Novellus Strips

$15.00

Choose your own Adventure

CYOA Chicken Florentine Flatbread

$12.00

CYOA Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

CYOA BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.00

CYOA Spinach and Mushroom Flatbread

$12.00

CYOA Strawberry Basil Flatbread

$12.00

Create your Own

$12.00

CYOA Novellus Salad

$13.00

CYOA Strawberry Fields Salad

$13.00

CYOA Caesar Salad

$13.00

CYOA Wedge Salad

$13.00

Brunch

Breakfast Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Chicken 'N Waffles

$14.00

Steak 'N Eggs

$14.00

Biscuits 'N Gravy

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00+

Turkey Club

$13.00

Omelette

$13.50+

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Monster BLT

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza

$13.50

Brunch Sides

Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Waffle

$6.00

Toast

$2.50

Fruit

$4.00+

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$7.00+

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Bourbon 4 Breakfast

$8.00

Jar of Dirt

$10.00

Surf N Turf

$10.00

Draft Beer

Choc Milk Stout

$6.00

Pear Cider

$6.00

Alpha Peach Pie Funk

$6.00

Budweiser Draft

$4.00

Vanilla Coffee Brown Ale

$6.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

4 Hands - City Wide

$6.00

4 Hands - Scale of Complexity

$6.00

4 Hands - State Wide

$6.00

Ace Cider - SpACE

$6.00

Blue Moon - Belgian White

$5.00

Blueberry Blonde

$5.00

Breckenridge - Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Brick River Cider - Rotating

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Founders - All Day IPA

$5.00

Left Hand - Milk Stout Nitro

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Amberbock

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Mother's - Three Blind Mice

$5.00

Public House - Revelation Stout

$5.00

Schlafly - Pale Ale

$5.00

Six Mile Bridge - Double Dry Hopped Citra IPA

$6.00

Six Mile Bridge - Irish Red Ale With Honey

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00Out of stock

Sudwerk - Two Spot

$6.00

Sudwerk Festbier

$6.00

Sudwerk Pilsner

$5.00

Unibrou Saison 13

$6.00

Urban Chestnut - Underdog

$5.00

WellBeing - Hellraiser Dark Amber NA Beer

$5.00

Whiskey

1792 Full Proof

$7.00+

1792 Single Barrel

$7.00+

1792 Small Batch

$7.00+

4 Roses Single Barrel

$6.00+

4 Roses Small Batch

$4.00+

4 Roses Small Batch Select

$7.00+

Amador

$6.00+Out of stock

Bakers 7yr

$7.00+

Barrel Armida

$9.00+

Barrel New Year

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$5.00+

Basil Hayden 10yr

$8.00+Out of stock

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$2.50+

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$8.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$6.00+

Bird Dog

$2.50+

Blackened

$8.00+

Blanton's

$12.00+Out of stock

Blanton's Gold

$35.00

Booker's Bardstown 2021-03

$10.00+Out of stock

Booker's Lumberyard 2022-02

$10.00+

Booker's Strangers 2021-04

$10.00+Out of stock

Booker's Tagalong 2021-02

$10.00+

Breckenridge

$6.00+Out of stock

Brother's Bond

$2.50+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+Out of stock

Bulleit

$6.00+Out of stock

Cardinal Sin Greed

$2.50+

Cardinal SIn Pride

$2.50+

Chicken Cock

$8.00+

Clyde Mays

$4.00+

Daviess County Cabernet

$6.00+

Daviess County Double Barrel

$6.00+

Daviess County French Oak

$6.00+

Daviess County Kentucky

$6.00+

Driftless Glen

$2.50+

Eagle Rare 10yr

$7.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$10.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$4.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$10.00+Out of stock

Ezra 7yr

$7.00+

Ezra Distillers Collection

$6.00+

Garrisons Brothers Balmorhea

$13.00+

Garrisons Brothers Single Barrel

$10.00+

Garrisons Brothers Small Batch

$13.00+

Gentleman Jack

$7.00+

George Dickel 10yr

$8.00+

George Dickel 13yr

$7.00+

George Dickel 6yr

$4.00+

George Dickel 8 Year

$2.50+

George Remus

$5.00+

Henry McKenna Bottled in Bond

$8.00+

Highwest American Prairie

$4.00+

Huling Station Very Small Batch

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$2.50+

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$9.00+

Jefferson's Reserve

$7.00+

Jim Beam Black Extra Aged

$4.00+

JW Kelly Single Barrel

$5.00+

JW Kelly Straight

$4.00+

Kentucky Owl St Patrick's Edition

$12.00+

Kings County Peated

$8.00+

Kings County Straight

$8.00+

Knob Creek 9yr

$4.00+

Larceny Barrel Proof

$7.00+

Larceny Small Batch

$4.00+

Legent KY Straight

$6.00+

Little Book Chapter 6

$15.00+Out of stock

Makers 101

$6.00+Out of stock

Makers 46

$4.00+

Makers Cask Strength

$5.00+Out of stock

Michters Small Batch

$7.00+

Noah Hill 15yr

$6.00+

Noble Oak Double Oak

$4.00+

Novellus Infinite

$6.00+Out of stock

Old Elk Wheated

$8.00+

Old Forester 1870

$6.00+

Old Forester 1897

$6.00+Out of stock

Old Forester 1910

$7.00+Out of stock

Old Forester 1920

$7.00+Out of stock

Old Forester Single Barrel

$8.00+

Old Forester Statesman

$7.00+

Penelope Barrel Strength

$7.00+

Penelope Four Grain

$6.00+

Prichard's Hill Double Chocolate

$8.00+

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$4.00+

Redwood Lost Monarch

$5.00+

Rieger

$4.00+

Rowan's Creek

$2.50+

Russel's

$4.00+

Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered

$9.00+Out of stock

The Walking Dead

$4.00+

Uncle Nearest 1856

$7.00+

Uncle Nearest 1884

$5.00+

Wellers Special

$7.00+

Widow Jane 10yr

$9.00+

Wild Turkey Barrel Proof

$9.00+

Wild Turkey KY Spirit

$8.00+Out of stock

Wild Turkey Single Barrel

$9.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$6.00+

Angels Envy

$7.00+

Bushmills 10yr

$6.00+

Glendalough Pot Still

$4.00+

Hyde 10yr

$9.00+

Jameson

$4.00+

Jameson Orange

$4.00+

Keeper's Heart

$2.50+

Redbreast 12yr

$8.00+

Sexton Single Malt

$4.00+

Shanky's Whip

$4.00+Out of stock

Slane Triple Casked

$4.00+

Teeling

$8.00+

Writers Tears Copper Pot

$8.00+

Alex Murray & Co 16 yr

$8.00+

Alex Murray & Co 19 yr

$10.00+Out of stock

Glenfiddich 14yr

$5.00+Out of stock

Johnnie Blue Label

$15.00+Out of stock

Johnnie Black Label

$6.00+

Lagavulin 9yr

$8.00+Out of stock

Laphroaig 10 yr

$7.00+Out of stock

Monkey Shoulder

$4.00+

Springbank 15yr

$13.00+

Glenlivet 15

$4.50+Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10yr

$4.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$4.50+Out of stock

Ammunition Port Rye

$6.00+

Barrell Rye

$9.00+

Barrell Seagrass

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$6.00+Out of stock

Clyde Mays Rye

$4.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig Rye

$4.00+

High West Double Rye

$4.00+

High West Double Rye Select

$5.00+

High West Rendezvous

$7.00+

Heavens Door Rye

$9.00+

Jefferson Ocean Rye

$7.00+

Kentucky Owl Wisemen

$4.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$4.00+Out of stock

Michters Rye

$6.00+

Noble Oak Double Rye

$4.00+

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

$4.00+

Stolen X Rye

$4.00+

Templeton Rye

$6.00+

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$10.00+

Withered Oak Rye

$3.50+

Whistle Pig 18yr

$24.00+

High West Midwinter's Night Dram

$14.00

Whistle Pig 6 yr Rye

$8.00

Wine

Finca El Origin Reserva Estate Cab Sav

$12.00+

Tribute

$12.00+Out of stock

Coppola Diamond Cab

$9.00+Out of stock

Mombaruzzo 1894

$8.00+

Casa Del Bosque

$12.00+

Coppola Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Collevento 921

$7.00+

Columbia Winery

$10.00+

Bollini Trenton

$12.00+

The Seeker

$12.00+Out of stock

Finca El Origin Reserva Malbec

$10.00+

Ironstone Cab Franc

$8.00+

Savignola

$12.00+Out of stock

Castello di Cacchiano

$15.00+

Vina Herminia Rioja

$11.00+

Adorado

$9.00+

L'Etre Magique

$7.00+

Ironstone Shirah

$8.00+

Coppola Rossa & Bianco

$9.00+

Oliverhill Red Silk

$10.00+

McBride Sisters

$8.00+

Bootleg

$16.00+

Nobleis Owners Reserve Cuvee

$11.00+

Collevento 921 Chardonnay

$8.00+Out of stock

Montes Alpha

$14.00+

Kendall Jackson

$10.00+Out of stock

Simonsig

$7.00+Out of stock

Protea

$10.00+

Francis Coppolo Diamond Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+Out of stock

Ried Kranachberg

$9.00+

Montes Spring Harvest

$7.00+Out of stock

Adorado Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Collevento 921 Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Kung Fu Girl

$8.00+

Heinz Eifel Shine

$7.00+

Blengio la Morosa

$8.00+

Open Book Red

$5.00

Open Book White

$5.00

Cocktails

Queens Gambit

$10.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$10.00

The Notebook

$10.00Out of stock

The Honey Bee

$10.00Out of stock

A Great American Novel

$11.00

Bae and The Giant peach

$11.00Out of stock

Lady in the Water

$11.00Out of stock

Ode to a Naked Beauty

$11.00

Blood and Sand

$10.00

I Remember as your Were

$10.00

The Great Gatsby

$10.00Out of stock

Shadow and Bone

$10.00Out of stock

Death And Taxes

$10.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Tequila

4 Copas Anejo

$10.00+

4 Copas Reposado

$8.00+

Aguila Anejo

$5.00+

Avion Blanco

$5.00+

Backwoods Ruby Grapefruit

$4.00+

Campo Bravo Blanco

$4.00+

Campo Bravo Reposado

$4.00+

Código Rose

$8.00+

El Trago Extra Anejo

$10.00+

Espolon Reposado

$4.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$4.00+

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$4.00+Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Reserva Blanco

$4.00+Out of stock

Lunazul Extra Aged Anejo

$5.00+

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

$10.00+Out of stock

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$2.50+

Maestro Dobel Gold

$3.00+

Maestro Dobel Pavito Silver

$4.00+

Maestro Dobel Repasado

$2.50+

Milangro Select Barrel Anejo

$9.00+

Prospero Reposado

$5.00+

Suerte Anejo

$10.00+

Suerte Extra Anejo

$10.00+

Suerte Reposado

$6.00+

Bosscal Conejo

$6.00+

Bosscal Damiana

$3.50+

Bosscal Joven

$3.50+

Del Maguey San Pedro

$14.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$5.00+

Del Maguey Wild Papolone

$14.00+

Montelobos Espadin

$6.00+

Xicaru

$5.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+Out of stock

Titos

$6.00+

Hangar 1

$5.00+Out of stock

El Dominick

$5.00+

Gin

Hendrick's Lunar

$6.00+

Botanist

$6.00+

Sonoma

$6.00

Rum

Appleton

$4.00+

BC Dark

$6.00+

Bumbu

$8.00+

Gosling's

$5.00+

Kraken Black

$3.00+

Owney's

$6.00+

Papa's Pilar

$6.00+

Real McCoy

$4.00+

House Liquor

Vodka

$5.00+

Gin

$5.00+

Tequila

$5.00+

Whiskey

$5.00+

Rum

$5.00+

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Per Person Dinner

Ceasar

$38.95

Tequila Dinner

$100.00

Open Bar

Superior 4 hours at 16 pp/ph

$64.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 N Main St., St. Charles, MO 63301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

