Novellus 201 N Main St.
201 N Main St.
St. Charles, MO 63301
Flatbreads
Main Plot
Sandwiches/Entrees
Strips
Choose your own Adventure
CYOA Chicken Florentine Flatbread
$12.00
CYOA Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
$12.00
CYOA BBQ Pork Flatbread
$12.00
CYOA Spinach and Mushroom Flatbread
$12.00
CYOA Strawberry Basil Flatbread
$12.00
Create your Own
$12.00
CYOA Novellus Salad
$13.00
CYOA Strawberry Fields Salad
$13.00
CYOA Caesar Salad
$13.00
CYOA Wedge Salad
$13.00
Brunch
Brunch Drinks
Draft Beer
Canned/Bottled Beer
4 Hands - City Wide
$6.00
4 Hands - Scale of Complexity
$6.00
4 Hands - State Wide
$6.00
Ace Cider - SpACE
$6.00
Blue Moon - Belgian White
$5.00
Blueberry Blonde
$5.00
Breckenridge - Vanilla Porter
$5.00
Brick River Cider - Rotating
$6.00Out of stock
Bud Light
$4.00
Bud Select
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch
$4.00
Founders - All Day IPA
$5.00
Left Hand - Milk Stout Nitro
$6.00Out of stock
Michelob Amberbock
$5.00Out of stock
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Mother's - Three Blind Mice
$5.00
Public House - Revelation Stout
$5.00
Schlafly - Pale Ale
$5.00
Six Mile Bridge - Double Dry Hopped Citra IPA
$6.00
Six Mile Bridge - Irish Red Ale With Honey
$6.00
Stella Artois
$5.00Out of stock
Sudwerk - Two Spot
$6.00
Sudwerk Festbier
$6.00
Sudwerk Pilsner
$5.00
Unibrou Saison 13
$6.00
Urban Chestnut - Underdog
$5.00
WellBeing - Hellraiser Dark Amber NA Beer
$5.00
Whiskey
1792 Full Proof
$7.00+
1792 Single Barrel
$7.00+
1792 Small Batch
$7.00+
4 Roses Single Barrel
$6.00+
4 Roses Small Batch
$4.00+
4 Roses Small Batch Select
$7.00+
Amador
$6.00+Out of stock
Bakers 7yr
$7.00+
Barrel Armida
$9.00+
Barrel New Year
$10.00+
Basil Hayden
$5.00+
Basil Hayden 10yr
$8.00+Out of stock
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$2.50+
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
$8.00+
Basil Hayden Toast
$6.00+
Bird Dog
$2.50+
Blackened
$8.00+
Blanton's
$12.00+Out of stock
Blanton's Gold
$35.00
Booker's Bardstown 2021-03
$10.00+Out of stock
Booker's Lumberyard 2022-02
$10.00+
Booker's Strangers 2021-04
$10.00+Out of stock
Booker's Tagalong 2021-02
$10.00+
Breckenridge
$6.00+Out of stock
Brother's Bond
$2.50+
Buffalo Trace
$8.00+Out of stock
Bulleit
$6.00+Out of stock
Cardinal Sin Greed
$2.50+
Cardinal SIn Pride
$2.50+
Chicken Cock
$8.00+
Clyde Mays
$4.00+
Daviess County Cabernet
$6.00+
Daviess County Double Barrel
$6.00+
Daviess County French Oak
$6.00+
Daviess County Kentucky
$6.00+
Driftless Glen
$2.50+
Eagle Rare 10yr
$7.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$10.00+
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$4.00+
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
$10.00+Out of stock
Ezra 7yr
$7.00+
Ezra Distillers Collection
$6.00+
Garrisons Brothers Balmorhea
$13.00+
Garrisons Brothers Single Barrel
$10.00+
Garrisons Brothers Small Batch
$13.00+
Gentleman Jack
$7.00+
George Dickel 10yr
$8.00+
George Dickel 13yr
$7.00+
George Dickel 6yr
$4.00+
George Dickel 8 Year
$2.50+
George Remus
$5.00+
Henry McKenna Bottled in Bond
$8.00+
Highwest American Prairie
$4.00+
Huling Station Very Small Batch
$6.00+
Jack Daniels
$2.50+
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
$9.00+
Jefferson's Reserve
$7.00+
Jim Beam Black Extra Aged
$4.00+
JW Kelly Single Barrel
$5.00+
JW Kelly Straight
$4.00+
Kentucky Owl St Patrick's Edition
$12.00+
Kings County Peated
$8.00+
Kings County Straight
$8.00+
Knob Creek 9yr
$4.00+
Larceny Barrel Proof
$7.00+
Larceny Small Batch
$4.00+
Legent KY Straight
$6.00+
Little Book Chapter 6
$15.00+Out of stock
Makers 101
$6.00+Out of stock
Makers 46
$4.00+
Makers Cask Strength
$5.00+Out of stock
Michters Small Batch
$7.00+
Noah Hill 15yr
$6.00+
Noble Oak Double Oak
$4.00+
Novellus Infinite
$6.00+Out of stock
Old Elk Wheated
$8.00+
Old Forester 1870
$6.00+
Old Forester 1897
$6.00+Out of stock
Old Forester 1910
$7.00+Out of stock
Old Forester 1920
$7.00+Out of stock
Old Forester Single Barrel
$8.00+
Old Forester Statesman
$7.00+
Penelope Barrel Strength
$7.00+
Penelope Four Grain
$6.00+
Prichard's Hill Double Chocolate
$8.00+
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream
$4.00+
Redwood Lost Monarch
$5.00+
Rieger
$4.00+
Rowan's Creek
$2.50+
Russel's
$4.00+
Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered
$9.00+Out of stock
The Walking Dead
$4.00+
Uncle Nearest 1856
$7.00+
Uncle Nearest 1884
$5.00+
Wellers Special
$7.00+
Widow Jane 10yr
$9.00+
Wild Turkey Barrel Proof
$9.00+
Wild Turkey KY Spirit
$8.00+Out of stock
Wild Turkey Single Barrel
$9.00+Out of stock
Woodford Reserve
$6.00+
Angels Envy
$7.00+
Bushmills 10yr
$6.00+
Glendalough Pot Still
$4.00+
Hyde 10yr
$9.00+
Jameson
$4.00+
Jameson Orange
$4.00+
Keeper's Heart
$2.50+
Redbreast 12yr
$8.00+
Sexton Single Malt
$4.00+
Shanky's Whip
$4.00+Out of stock
Slane Triple Casked
$4.00+
Teeling
$8.00+
Writers Tears Copper Pot
$8.00+
Alex Murray & Co 16 yr
$8.00+
Alex Murray & Co 19 yr
$10.00+Out of stock
Glenfiddich 14yr
$5.00+Out of stock
Johnnie Blue Label
$15.00+Out of stock
Johnnie Black Label
$6.00+
Lagavulin 9yr
$8.00+Out of stock
Laphroaig 10 yr
$7.00+Out of stock
Monkey Shoulder
$4.00+
Springbank 15yr
$13.00+
Glenlivet 15
$4.50+Out of stock
Glenmorangie 10yr
$4.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$4.50+Out of stock
Ammunition Port Rye
$6.00+
Barrell Rye
$9.00+
Barrell Seagrass
$9.00+
Bulleit Rye
$6.00+Out of stock
Clyde Mays Rye
$4.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig Rye
$4.00+
High West Double Rye
$4.00+
High West Double Rye Select
$5.00+
High West Rendezvous
$7.00+
Heavens Door Rye
$9.00+
Jefferson Ocean Rye
$7.00+
Kentucky Owl Wisemen
$4.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$4.00+Out of stock
Michters Rye
$6.00+
Noble Oak Double Rye
$4.00+
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant
$4.00+
Stolen X Rye
$4.00+
Templeton Rye
$6.00+
Whistle Pig 10yr Rye
$10.00+
Withered Oak Rye
$3.50+
Whistle Pig 18yr
$24.00+
High West Midwinter's Night Dram
$14.00
Whistle Pig 6 yr Rye
$8.00
Wine
Finca El Origin Reserva Estate Cab Sav
$12.00+
Tribute
$12.00+Out of stock
Coppola Diamond Cab
$9.00+Out of stock
Mombaruzzo 1894
$8.00+
Casa Del Bosque
$12.00+
Coppola Pinot Noir
$9.00+
Collevento 921
$7.00+
Columbia Winery
$10.00+
Bollini Trenton
$12.00+
The Seeker
$12.00+Out of stock
Finca El Origin Reserva Malbec
$10.00+
Ironstone Cab Franc
$8.00+
Savignola
$12.00+Out of stock
Castello di Cacchiano
$15.00+
Vina Herminia Rioja
$11.00+
Adorado
$9.00+
L'Etre Magique
$7.00+
Ironstone Shirah
$8.00+
Coppola Rossa & Bianco
$9.00+
Oliverhill Red Silk
$10.00+
McBride Sisters
$8.00+
Bootleg
$16.00+
Nobleis Owners Reserve Cuvee
$11.00+
Collevento 921 Chardonnay
$8.00+Out of stock
Montes Alpha
$14.00+
Kendall Jackson
$10.00+Out of stock
Simonsig
$7.00+Out of stock
Protea
$10.00+
Francis Coppolo Diamond Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00+Out of stock
Ried Kranachberg
$9.00+
Montes Spring Harvest
$7.00+Out of stock
Adorado Pinot Grigio
$10.00+
Collevento 921 Pinot Grigio
$8.00+
Kung Fu Girl
$8.00+
Heinz Eifel Shine
$7.00+
Blengio la Morosa
$8.00+
Open Book Red
$5.00
Open Book White
$5.00
Cocktails
Queens Gambit
$10.00
Tequila Mockingbird
$10.00
The Notebook
$10.00Out of stock
The Honey Bee
$10.00Out of stock
A Great American Novel
$11.00
Bae and The Giant peach
$11.00Out of stock
Lady in the Water
$11.00Out of stock
Ode to a Naked Beauty
$11.00
Blood and Sand
$10.00
I Remember as your Were
$10.00
The Great Gatsby
$10.00Out of stock
Shadow and Bone
$10.00Out of stock
Death And Taxes
$10.00Out of stock
Manhattan
$10.00
Martini
$8.00
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
Tequila
4 Copas Anejo
$10.00+
4 Copas Reposado
$8.00+
Aguila Anejo
$5.00+
Avion Blanco
$5.00+
Backwoods Ruby Grapefruit
$4.00+
Campo Bravo Blanco
$4.00+
Campo Bravo Reposado
$4.00+
Código Rose
$8.00+
El Trago Extra Anejo
$10.00+
Espolon Reposado
$4.00+
Hornitos Reposado
$4.00+
Jose Cuervo Anejo
$5.00+
Jose Cuervo Blanco
$4.00+Out of stock
Jose Cuervo Reserva Blanco
$4.00+Out of stock
Lunazul Extra Aged Anejo
$5.00+
Maestro Dobel Cristalino
$10.00+Out of stock
Maestro Dobel Diamante
$2.50+
Maestro Dobel Gold
$3.00+
Maestro Dobel Pavito Silver
$4.00+
Maestro Dobel Repasado
$2.50+
Milangro Select Barrel Anejo
$9.00+
Prospero Reposado
$5.00+
Suerte Anejo
$10.00+
Suerte Extra Anejo
$10.00+
Suerte Reposado
$6.00+
Bosscal Conejo
$6.00+
Bosscal Damiana
$3.50+
Bosscal Joven
$3.50+
Del Maguey San Pedro
$14.00+
Del Maguey Vida
$5.00+
Del Maguey Wild Papolone
$14.00+
Montelobos Espadin
$6.00+
Xicaru
$5.00+
Per Person Dinner
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
201 N Main St., St. Charles, MO 63301
