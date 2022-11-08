A map showing the location of Novelty Eats 1821 Hobart AveView gallery

Novelty Eats 1821 Hobart Ave

1821 Hobart Ave

Bronx, NY 10461

Popular Items

Maryland crab cake burger
Fat Head Pizza Burger
Ultimate Vanilla Shake

Novelty Starters

Cheese Stick Mozzarella

$8.95

Beer battered imported mozzarella with tomato dip.

Homemade Chicken Strips

$9.95

Panko crusted free range chicken.

Greek In A Blanket

$9.95

6 pieces of ground lamb and beef stuffed with imported.

Memorable Slamdog Bites

$8.95

6 pieces of ground lamb and beef individually wrapped

Falafel Truffe

$7.95

Homemade falafel with truffle black zest served with pita bread.

Novelty Angel Hair Fries

$6.95

Drizzled with truffle or topped with Cotija cheese.

Veggie Chips

$8.50

Thin sliced fried zucchini and eggplant served with a spicy feta bread.

Onion Ring Tower

$8.95

Black and tan beer battered served with chipotle ranch

Chicken Wings Ding

$9.95

Ding: Mild, zing, or spicy

Chicken Wings Zing

$9.95

Ding: Mild, zing, or spicy

Novelty Sampler

$17.95

4 cheese mozzarella sticks, 4 homemade chicken strips, 4 chicken wings

Burgers

Craft your own Burger

$9.95

Build your own burger

Juicy Lucy Burger

$10.95

Double melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and 5 spice sauce.

Blazer Burger

$11.95

Fresh grilled jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and 5 spice sauce.

Smoke House Burger

$11.95

Country smoked bbq, applewood bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and 5 spice sauce.

Beyond Burger

$11.95

*Vegan* The revolutionary plant based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$10.95

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and vegan mayonnaise.

Shroomalicious Burger

$11.95

Grilled mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella.

Novelty Supreme Burger

$15.95

Two 8 oz burgers, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Slide with Me

$10.95

3 burger sliders with cheddar cheese, vegetable power blend and cusabi dressing.

Double down Chicken Burger

$10.95

Free range ground chicken with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and siracha mayo.

Crispy Birdie Sandwich

$11.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato dill pickles, and Novelty sauce.

Silence when you eat the lamb Burger

$13.95

Ground lamb, spicy feta spread, lettuce, and tomato.

California Turkey Burger

$10.95

Ground turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato and Novelty sauce.

Heavenly Blue Burger

$12.95

Blue cheese, smoked bacon and 5 spice ketchup.

Portabello Burger

$9.95

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and vegan chipotle sauce.

Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger

$10.95

Caramelized onions, peppery arugula and Novelty Sauce.

Filty Burger

$12.95

Barbecue pulled pork, smoked bacon, and arugula.

Fat Head Pizza Burger

$10.95

Mozzarella and Marinara.

Wraps

Jasper Jones Magic Roll

$12.95

Sirloin steak, sauteed peppers and onions with fresh melted imported mozzarella.

Michael Veggie

$8.50

Avocado, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, red onion, romaine lettuce bean sprouts and tomato.

Grilled Veggie

$8.95

Roasted peppers, onion, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Chicken in Trouble

$10.95

Kale, quinoa, spicy jalapeno, tomato, corn and feta spread.

Santorini

$10.95

Chicken feta spread, olive oil, kalamata olives with lemon juice, oregano, lettuce and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Cheddar cheese and ranch poblano dressing.

Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos

$10.50

Choice of Al Pastor (Berkshire pork), free range chicken or cod

Beyond Tacos

$12.95

6 Street Tacos

$16.95

2 of Each Taco (Al Pastor, Free range chicken and Cod)

Craft your own Novelty Nachos

Craft your own Novelty Nachos

$12.95

Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Authentic Gyro

Pork Gyro

$9.95

Lamb Gyro

$9.95

Chicken Gyro

$9.95

Authentic Souvlaki

Pork Kebab

$8.95

Choice of: Pork Stick or Chicken Stick

Chicken Kebab

$8.95

Novelty Cheese Steak

Novelty Cheese Steak

$11.95

Shaved rib-eye steak, portabella mushrooms, sauteed onions and peppers. Melted cheddar cheese

Salads

Hail Caesar

$9.95

Crisp Lettuce Hearts, house dressing, fresh parmesan, garlic and herb croutons.

Sometimes I Kale

$10.95

Kale and mesclun greens, avocado, cranberries, grape tomatoes, crumbled feta

Quinoa Salad

$10.95

White quinoa, parsley, chickpeas, raw almonds, cherry tomatoes, diced red onion,

Its all Greek!

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, sliced tomato, Kalamat olives, and feta cheese.

Oaxaca Salad

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado and crumbled tortilla.

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, shredded carrots, bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, avocado

Slambdogs

Breakfast Slambdog

$8.95

Fried egg, onion and 5 spice ketchup. Case-less lamb served on a lobster roll.

Crispy Veggies Slambdog

$7.95

Fried zucchini and eggplant served with Novelty sauce.

Chimichanga Slambdog

$9.95

Fried tortilla, pico de gallo and sour cream. Case-less lamb served on a lobster roll.

Working Man Double Slambdog

$10.95

Double slam pico de gallo, cotija cheese fries and lettuce. Case-less lamb served on a lobster roll.

Novelty Seafood

Fried Filet of Sole Sandwich

$12.95

Fried filet of sole, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce served on a brioche bun.

Maryland crab cake burger

$11.95

Crab cake, coleslaw, and dijon mustard served on a brioche bun.

Shrimp tacos

$13.95

Fried shrimp, pico de gallo, cotija cheese.

Fish and Chips

$13.95

Battered deep fried cod served with french fries and tartar sauce.

Large shrimp in the basket

$15.95

Fried large shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw.

Popcorn shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw

Fathead Pizza Parlor

Classic Pizza

$8.50

Marinara and imported mozzarella.

Veggie Pizza

$9.95

Veggie chips, imported mozzarella, black olives, corn, and pico.

Novelty Pizza

$9.50

Imported mozarella, black olives and chicken.

Tex-Mex Pizza

$9.25

Imported mozarella, cotija cheese, poblano peppers, black beans, roasted corn, salsa roja, pico and avocado.

The Works Pizza

$11.95

Meat lovers and veggie combo.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.95

Al pastor chicken, lamb, sausage, imported mozzarella and crema.

Hot Dawgs

Old School Dawg

$4.00

So Yummy

$4.50

Mac Attack

$5.25

Greek Dawg

$4.95

Nacho Dawgs

$5.50

Pizza Dawg

$4.75

Buffalo Dawg

$5.95

BBQ Dawg

$5.00

Chilli and Cheddar Dawg

$5.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$5.25

Wednesday and Saturday

Loaded potatoes

$5.25

Tuesday and Friday

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.25

Monday and Thursday

Chilli

$5.25

Thursday and Sunday

Sides

French Fries

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Drink & Juice

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Milkshake

Ultimate Vanilla Shake

$7.25

Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake

$7.25

Oreo Milk Shake

$7.25

Extra Chocolate Shake

$7.25

Banana Almond Milkshake

$7.25

Coffee Milkshake

$7.25

Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

$7.25

Beverages

Water

$1.25

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Selzer

$1.75

Dr. Brown's

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Cherry

$2.25

Dr Brown's Diet Cherry

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$2.25

Dr Brown's Cream Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Diet Cream

$2.25

Ice Tea

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Dessert

Mini Cheese Cake

$5.75

Mini Strawberry Chesse

$5.75

Mini Chocolate Mousee

$5.75

Mini Red Velvet

$5.75

Mini Tiramisu

$5.75

Kid's Menu

Hamburger or Cheeseburger KIDS

$8.95

All come with fries and a juice-in house only

Chicken fingers KIDS

$8.95

All come with fries and a juice- in house only

Small personal pizza KIDS

$8.95

In house only

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$14.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Two eggs (any style)

$4.25

Two eggs with bacon on a roll

$6.00

Two eggs with sausage on a roll

$6.00

Two eggs with ham on a roll

$6.00

Farmer's choice

Two eggs, any style

$6.00

Served with homemade fries and toast.

Two eggs, any style with ham

$8.95

Served with homemade fries and toast.

Two eggs, any style with bacon

$8.95

Served with homemade fries and toast.

Two eggs, any style with sausage

$8.95

Served with homemade fries and toast.

Three Egg Omelette

Plain omelette

$7.55

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Western omelette

$10.50

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Peppers and onions omelette

$9.75

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Sausage omelette

$10.50

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Cheese omelette

$10.25

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Greek omelette

$10.95

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Spanish omelette

$11.75

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Ham omelette

$10.50

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Bacon omelette

$10.59

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Mushroom omelette

$9.75

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Broccoli omelette

$9.75

Served with homemade fries and toast,

Griddle Section

Pancakes

$7.00

Strawberry Pancake

$9.75

French Toast

$7.45

Blueberry Pancake

$9.75

Lumber Jack

$15.25

(Pancakes, eggs, bacon, ham, and sausage.)

Bagels odds & ends

Toasted Bagel

$1.95

With butter and jelly

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

With cream cheese.

BLT

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Buttered Roll

$1.95

Waffles

Belgian waffles

$8.00

Belgian waffles with fruit

$9.50

Strawberries and blueberries.

Belgian waffles with ice cream

$9.25

Belgian waffles with nutella and banana

$10.50

Belgian waffles with chicken tenders

$13.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1821 Hobart Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

