Novelty Eats 1821 Hobart Ave
Bronx, NY 10461
Bronx, NY 10461
Novelty Starters
Cheese Stick Mozzarella
Beer battered imported mozzarella with tomato dip.
Homemade Chicken Strips
Panko crusted free range chicken.
Greek In A Blanket
6 pieces of ground lamb and beef stuffed with imported.
Memorable Slamdog Bites
6 pieces of ground lamb and beef individually wrapped
Falafel Truffe
Homemade falafel with truffle black zest served with pita bread.
Novelty Angel Hair Fries
Drizzled with truffle or topped with Cotija cheese.
Veggie Chips
Thin sliced fried zucchini and eggplant served with a spicy feta bread.
Onion Ring Tower
Black and tan beer battered served with chipotle ranch
Chicken Wings Ding
Ding: Mild, zing, or spicy
Chicken Wings Zing
Ding: Mild, zing, or spicy
Novelty Sampler
4 cheese mozzarella sticks, 4 homemade chicken strips, 4 chicken wings
Burgers
Craft your own Burger
Build your own burger
Juicy Lucy Burger
Double melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and 5 spice sauce.
Blazer Burger
Fresh grilled jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and 5 spice sauce.
Smoke House Burger
Country smoked bbq, applewood bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and 5 spice sauce.
Beyond Burger
*Vegan* The revolutionary plant based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and vegan mayonnaise.
Shroomalicious Burger
Grilled mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella.
Novelty Supreme Burger
Two 8 oz burgers, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
Slide with Me
3 burger sliders with cheddar cheese, vegetable power blend and cusabi dressing.
Double down Chicken Burger
Free range ground chicken with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and siracha mayo.
Crispy Birdie Sandwich
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato dill pickles, and Novelty sauce.
Silence when you eat the lamb Burger
Ground lamb, spicy feta spread, lettuce, and tomato.
California Turkey Burger
Ground turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato and Novelty sauce.
Heavenly Blue Burger
Blue cheese, smoked bacon and 5 spice ketchup.
Portabello Burger
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and vegan chipotle sauce.
Caramelized Onion Arugula Burger
Caramelized onions, peppery arugula and Novelty Sauce.
Filty Burger
Barbecue pulled pork, smoked bacon, and arugula.
Fat Head Pizza Burger
Mozzarella and Marinara.
Wraps
Jasper Jones Magic Roll
Sirloin steak, sauteed peppers and onions with fresh melted imported mozzarella.
Michael Veggie
Avocado, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, red onion, romaine lettuce bean sprouts and tomato.
Grilled Veggie
Roasted peppers, onion, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken in Trouble
Kale, quinoa, spicy jalapeno, tomato, corn and feta spread.
Santorini
Chicken feta spread, olive oil, kalamata olives with lemon juice, oregano, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cheddar cheese and ranch poblano dressing.
Street Tacos
Craft your own Novelty Nachos
Authentic Gyro
Authentic Souvlaki
Novelty Cheese Steak
Salads
Hail Caesar
Crisp Lettuce Hearts, house dressing, fresh parmesan, garlic and herb croutons.
Sometimes I Kale
Kale and mesclun greens, avocado, cranberries, grape tomatoes, crumbled feta
Quinoa Salad
White quinoa, parsley, chickpeas, raw almonds, cherry tomatoes, diced red onion,
Its all Greek!
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, sliced tomato, Kalamat olives, and feta cheese.
Oaxaca Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado and crumbled tortilla.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, shredded carrots, bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, avocado
Slambdogs
Breakfast Slambdog
Fried egg, onion and 5 spice ketchup. Case-less lamb served on a lobster roll.
Crispy Veggies Slambdog
Fried zucchini and eggplant served with Novelty sauce.
Chimichanga Slambdog
Fried tortilla, pico de gallo and sour cream. Case-less lamb served on a lobster roll.
Working Man Double Slambdog
Double slam pico de gallo, cotija cheese fries and lettuce. Case-less lamb served on a lobster roll.
Novelty Seafood
Fried Filet of Sole Sandwich
Fried filet of sole, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce served on a brioche bun.
Maryland crab cake burger
Crab cake, coleslaw, and dijon mustard served on a brioche bun.
Shrimp tacos
Fried shrimp, pico de gallo, cotija cheese.
Fish and Chips
Battered deep fried cod served with french fries and tartar sauce.
Large shrimp in the basket
Fried large shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw.
Popcorn shrimp
Shrimp served with french fries and cole slaw
Fathead Pizza Parlor
Classic Pizza
Marinara and imported mozzarella.
Veggie Pizza
Veggie chips, imported mozzarella, black olives, corn, and pico.
Novelty Pizza
Imported mozarella, black olives and chicken.
Tex-Mex Pizza
Imported mozarella, cotija cheese, poblano peppers, black beans, roasted corn, salsa roja, pico and avocado.
The Works Pizza
Meat lovers and veggie combo.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Al pastor chicken, lamb, sausage, imported mozzarella and crema.
Hot Dawgs
Soups
Milkshake
Beverages
Dessert
Kid's Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Farmer's choice
Three Egg Omelette
Plain omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Western omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Peppers and onions omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Sausage omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Cheese omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Greek omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Spanish omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Ham omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Bacon omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Mushroom omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Broccoli omelette
Served with homemade fries and toast,
Griddle Section
Bagels odds & ends
