Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Novi Coffee and Tea

600 Reviews

$

47490 Grand River Ave

Novi, MI 48374

Popular Items

Mocha (Copy)
Latte (Copy)
Caramel Dream

Coffee & Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

50/50

$2.65+

Cold Press Iced Coffee

$4.99+

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.99+

Coffee (Copy)

$2.50+

50/50 (Copy)

$3.25+

Cold Press Iced Coffee (Copy)

$5.49+

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.75+

Decadent Hot Chocolate

$5.99

BOMB Hot Cocoa 1 size

$5.00

Teas

Acai with Raspberry

$3.25+

Chamomile Lavender

$3.25+

Earl Grey

$3.25+

English Breakfast

$3.25+

Fiery Cinnamon

$3.25+

Ginger Orange Peach

$3.25+

Golden Monkey

$3.25+

Jasmine

$3.25+

Lemon Mint

$3.25+

Mango Hibiscus

$3.25+

Masala Chai Tea

$3.25+

Midnight Rose

$3.25+

Passion Fruit

$3.25+

Peachy Lemon

$3.25+

Peppermint Tea

$3.25+

Rooibus

$3.25+

Cup of Water

Cup of Water

$0.25

Espresso Based Drinks

Cortado (equal parts espresso and milk)

$3.25+

Latte (Copy)

$3.99+

Mocha (Copy)

$4.49+

Espresso (Copy)

$2.50+

Cappuccino (Copy)

$3.99+

Macchiato (Copy)

$3.15+

Americano

$2.65+

Milk Based Drinks

London Fog

$3.59+

Sodas and Lemonade

Novi Old Fashioned Soda

$2.00+

Novi Cream Soda

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Signature Drinks

Matcha Latte

$6.25+

Bonfire Mocha

$5.25+

Caramel Cocoa Clash

$5.25+

Caramel Dream

$5.25+

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Coconut Cream Delight

$5.25+

Denver Mint

$5.25+

Muddy Chai Latte

$5.25+

Red Tuxedo

$5.25+

Vanilla Mocha

$5.25+

Zebra Mocha

$5.25+

Nutty Fluffer Latte

$5.49+

Drink of the month - Vanilla Bean Chai

$5.49+

Coffee Coolers

Small Coffee Cooler

$5.99

Medium Coffee Cooler

$6.50

Large Coffee Cooler

$6.75

Chris B.

$6.75

Signature Coffee Coolers

Bonfire Mocha Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Caramel Cocoa Clash Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Caramel Dream Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Coconut Cream Delight Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Denver Mint Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Red Tuxedo Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Vanilla Mocha Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Zebra Mocha Coffee Cooler

$5.99+

Polar Freeze

Small Polar Freeze

$4.99

Medium Polar Freeze

$4.99

Large Polar Freeze

$5.49

Signature Polar Freeze

Bonfire Mocha Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Caramel Cocoa Clash Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Caramel Dream Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Coconut Cream Delight Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Denver Mint Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Red Tuxedo Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Vanilla Mocha Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Zebra Mocha Polar Freeze

$5.25+

Smoothies

Arctic Lemonade Smoothie

$5.75+

Extreme Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Mango Mania Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Bomb Smoothie

$5.75+

Very Cherry Smoothie

$5.75+

Wildberry Blast Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Chocolate Covered

$5.99+Out of stock

Pomegranate Slushy Small Only

$5.75

Spring Menu Hot & Iced

Flowery Lavender Steamer

$3.25+

Nutty Bunny Mocha

$5.49+

Raspberry Latte

$5.25+

Squirrel's Stash Latte

$5.49+

Sunny Day Latte

$5.49+

Choc. Cov. Banana Coffee Cooler

$5.69+

Horchata Latte

$5.49+

Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Rose Latte

$5.99+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$6.25+

February Menu Hot & Iced

Berry Sweetest Mocha

$5.49+

Bittersweet Love Latte

$5.49+

Choc. Cov. Banana Coffee Cooler

$5.69+

Chocolate Cov. Cherry Mocha

$5.49+

Chocolate Cov. Strawberry Mocha

$5.49+

Iced Berry Sweetest Mocha

$4.59+

Iced Bittersweet Love Latte

$4.59+

Iced Choc. Cov. Cherry Mocha

$4.59+

Iced Choc. Cov. Strawberry Mocha

$4.59+

Iced Teddy Bear Mocha

$4.59+

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.49+

Teddy Bear Mocha

$5.49+

Almost Summer Latte

$5.49+

Summer Menu Hot & Iced

Minty Leaf

$5.49+

Almond Bliss Mocha

$5.49+

Frederick's PB&Jelly

$5.49+

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.49+

Moco Coco Crush

$5.49+

Sunkissed Chocolate Chai

$5.49+

Pina Colada Tea

$4.25+

Firecracker Mocha

$5.59+

Milk Shake Drinks

Cinnamon Bun

$5.29+

Coconut Cream

$5.29+

Cookies & Cream

$5.29+

Lemon Velvet

$5.29+

Red Velvet

$5.29+

Thai Iced Tea

$5.29+

Toasted Pistachio

$5.29+

Fall Menu

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.99+

Butter Beer Latte

$6.00+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00+

Chumpkin

$5.99+

Maple Latte

$5.99+

Maple Latte Iced

$6.25+

Muddy Chumpkin

$5.99+

Muddy Chumpkin Iced

$6.25+

Pumpkin Hot Chocolate

$4.45+

Pumpkin Marshmallow

$5.99+

Pumpkin Mocha

$5.99+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.99+

Pumpkin Pie Latte Iced

$6.25+

Pumpkin Polar Freeze

$4.90+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.99+

Pumpkin Spice Latte Iced

$6.25+

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.49+

Drink of the month

Black Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Coconut Eclair Latte

$4.79+

Iced Shamrock Matcha

$6.00+

Molten Lava Mocha

$6.00+

Shamrock Matcha

$6.00+

Turmeric Latte

$6.00+

White Christmas Passion

$3.50+

Cherry Pie Mocha

$4.79+

Rose Bouquet Latte

$5.99+

Rose Bouquet Latte ICED

$6.25+

Winter Drinks

Egg Nog Latte

$5.99+

Peppermint Bark Latte

$5.99+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.99+

Pumpkin Marshmallow

$5.99+

Red Nose Mocha

$5.99+

Salted Caramel White Mocha ICED

$6.25+

Sugar Cookie Mocha

$5.99+

Tropical Coconut Coquito

$4.99+

White Christmas Passion

$5.99+

Ginger Bread Mocha

$5.99+

Iced Winter Drinks

Egg Nog Latte ICED

$6.25+

Gingerbread Man Mocha ICED

$6.25+

Peppermint Bark Latte ICED

$6.25+

Pumpkin Marshmallow ICED

$6.25+

Red Nose Mocha ICED

$6.25+

Salted Caramel White Mocha ICED

$6.25+

Sugar Cookie Mocha ICED

$6.25+

Tropical Coconut Coquito ICED

$5.25+

Pound of Coffee

Dark Roast

$17.96

Medium Roast

$17.96

Light Roast

$17.96

Espresso Roast

$17.96

Paw Paw

$10.00

Premium Half Pound of Coffee

Premium Half Pound of Coffee

$17.96

Banana

Banana

$0.96

Bagel Variety

Bagel

$1.96

Oatmeal

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.25

Plantain

Plantain

$1.25

Sandwiches

Variety of Wrap

$6.26

Power Bowl

$5.76

Soups

Cup of soup

$4.68

Bowl of Soup

$5.79

Small Irish Stew

$6.49

Large Irish Stew

$7.49

Tamales

Tamales

$2.50

Three Tamales

$6.25

Salad

One Salad

$5.99

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

$2.99

Pumkin

$2.99

Cinnamon

$2.99

Apple

$2.99

Poppy Seed

$2.99

Drinks Retail

Aloe Vera, Any Brand

$5.99

Bai Flavored Drink

$4.99

Bottle Water

$1.75

Carnation Breakast (Cinnabon/Grahams)

$5.99

Cedar Garden Basil Seed Juices any flavor

$2.96

Ice Sparkling Lemonade

$2.75

Jumex Juice Nectar

$2.96

LaCroix

$2.25

Laziza Malt Drink any flavor

$2.96

Naked Smoothie

$3.96

Pelligrino Water

$2.99

Perrier Water

$2.99

Sangria Senorial

$3.99

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.25

Food Retail

Biscotti

$2.25

Chips Tube

$3.25

Egg - Hard Boiled

$1.49

Fruit Snacks

$2.99

M&M's

$2.99

Peppermint Patty

$0.40

Snickers Peanut Brownie

$2.99

String Cheese

$1.49

Tea Brewing

Dalian Tea Pot

$39.00

Toshima Tea Pot

$49.00

Dalian Tea Cups (set of two)

$19.00

Toshima Tea Cups (set of two)

$19.00

Coffee Brewing

Colador Premium

$89.00

Colador Filter

$2.96

CATERING

Canteen - Coffee Sm

$17.00

Canteen - Coffee Md

$38.00

Canteen - Coffee Lg

$70.00

Coffee it Forward Basic

$75.00

Tea

Acai BerryGreen w Raspberry

$4.50

Chai

$3.00

Chamomile Lavenger

$4.00

Cinnamon Apricot Gold

$6.00

Cinnamon Orange Spice

$4.00

Earl Grey

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Ginger Orange Peach Organic

$8.00

Golden Monkey

$5.25

Jasmine

$4.00

Lemon Mint Sencha

$6.00

Mango Hibiscus

$4.00

Matcha

$12.00

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Peachy Lemon

$6.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Rooibos Darling

$4.00

Masala Chai

$3.00

Bonfire Mocha

Iced Small Bonfire Mocha

$5.99

Iced Medium Bonfire Mocha

$6.50

Iced Large Bonfire Mocha

$6.75

Muddy Chai Latte

Small Iced Muddy Chai

$5.99

Medium Iced Muddy Chai

$6.50

Large Iced Muddy Chai

$6.75

Whip Cream

$0.75

Turmeric Latte

Iced Small Turmeric Latte

$5.99

Iced Medium Turmeric Latte

$6.50

Iced Large Turmeric Latte

$6.75

Caramel Cocoa Clash

Iced Small Caramel Cocoa Clash

$5.99

Iced Medium Caramel Cocoa Clash

$6.50

Iced Large Caramel Cocoa Clash

$6.75

Caramel Dream

Iced Small Caramel

$5.99

Iced Medium Caramel Dream

$6.50

Iced Large Caramel Dream

$6.75

Chai Latte

Iced Small Chai Latte

$5.99

Iced Medium Chai Latte

$6.50

Iced Large Chai Latte

$6.75

Coconut Cream Delight

Iced Small Coconut Cream Delight

$5.99

Iced Medium Coconut Cream Delight

$6.50

Iced Large Coconut Cream Delight

Denver Mint

Iced Small Denver Mint

$5.99

Iced Medium Denver Mint

$6.50

Iced Large Denver Mint

$6.75

Matcha Latte

Iced Small Matcha Latte

$6.50

Iced Medium Matcha Latte

$6.99

Iced Large Matcha Latte

$7.25

Red Tuxedo

Iced Small Red Tuxedo

$5.99

Iced Medium Red Tuxedo

$6.50

Iced Large Red Tuxedo

$6.75

Vanilla Mocha

Iced Small Vanilla Mocha

$5.99

Iced Medium Vanilla Mocha

$6.50

Iced Large Vanilla Mocha

$6.75

Zebra Mocha

Iced Small Zebra Mocha

$5.99

Iced Medium Zebra Mocha

$6.50

Iced Large Zebra Mocha

$6.75

Mocha

Iced Small Mocha

$5.99

Iced Medium Mocha

$6.50

Iced Large Mocha

$6.75

Books for Sale

Shielded by the Law

$5.75

The One Who Stays

$7.99

The Giving Heart

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

47490 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374

Directions

Gallery
Novi Coffee and Tea image
Novi Coffee and Tea image

