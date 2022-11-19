NOVI Restaurant

Main picView gallery

Weekly Specials

Red Bean & Ham Soup

$6.95

Creamy Potato & Chicken

$6.95

Seamonster Vodka

$23.95

Cauliflower Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Cheese Tequenos

$7.95

Pork Chop

$20.95

Halibut

$24.95

NY Strip Steak

$23.95

Chicken & Zucc Lasagna

$18.95

Salmon Florentine

$23.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$10.95

Calamari

$16.95

Cold Antipasto

$15.95

Eggplant Quesadilla

$10.95

Fritto Mistro

$15.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Meatball Sliders

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Mussels

$15.95

Nachos Italiano

$10.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Shrimp Sliders

$14.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.95

Tomato & Mozz Tower

$14.95

Wings

$8.95+

Eggplant Balls

$11.95

Zucchini Sticks

$9.95

Salads

Full Autumn Salad

$14.95

Full B.L.T Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.95

Full Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.95

Full Classic Caesar Salad

$12.95

Full House Salad

$12.95

Full NOVI Salad

$14.95

Full Summer Salad

$14.95

Half Autumn Salad

$11.95

Half BLT Salad

$11.95

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Half Classic Caesar

$9.95

Half House Salad

$9.95

Half Novi Salad

$11.95

Half Summer Salad

$11.95

Pastas

Alfredo

$15.95

Baked Ravioli

$15.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Bolognese

$15.95

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$18.95

Burrata Ravioli

$18.95

Carbonara

$15.95

Chicken and Broccoli

$17.95

Clams Sauce

$19.95

Crab and Lobster Ravioli

$19.95

Escarole n Beans

$15.95

Giant Tortellini

$17.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Lasagna topped with Eggplant

$19.95

Manicotti

$16.95

Meat Sauce

$15.95

Pesto

$15.95

Pomodoro

$15.95

Sauteed Calamari Over Pasta

$20.95

Shrimp and Broccoli

$21.95

Shrimp and Zuccini Noodles

$20.95

Shrimp Marinara

$19.95

Stuffed Manicotti

$18.95

Sunday Sauce

$15.95

Vodka Sauce

$15.95

Dinner Marinara

$14.95

Mussels over Pasta

$20.95

Entrees

Beef Bourginone

$19.95

Broiled Seafood Platter

$20.95

Broiled Tilapia

$17.95

Brolied Salmon Primavera

$22.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$19.95

Chicken Cardinale

$19.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.95

Chicken Florentine

$20.95

Chicken Francese

$19.95

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Chicken Novi

$19.95

Chicken Parm

$19.95

Chicken Piccata

$19.95

Chicken Primavera

$18.95

Chicken Sinatra

$19.95

Chicken Soprano

$19.95

Chicken Sorrentino

$19.95

Eggplant Novitini

$20.95

Eggplant Parm

$18.95

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Parm

$19.95

Chicken Palma

$20.95

Novi Combo

$22.95

Osso Buco

$19.95

Parm Milan

$20.95

Parm Sampler

$22.95

Salmon and String Bean Almondine

$22.95

Salmon Primavera

$22.95

Shrimp Francese

$20.95

Shrimp Marinara

$19.95

Shrimp Oreganata

$19.95

Shrimp Parm

$20.95

Skirt Steak

$22.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$20.95

Veal Bruschetta

$21.95

Veal Cardinale

$21.95

Veal Florentine

$21.95

Veal Francese

$21.95

Veal Marsala

$21.95

Veal Novi

$21.95

Veal Parm

$21.95

Veal Piccata

$21.95

Veal Sinatra

$21.95

Veal Soprano

$21.95

Veal Sorrentino

$20.95

Dinner Chix Tenders + Fries

$16.95

Pizza/Heroes

12x12 Pie

$12.95

Cheese Pie

$15.95

Baked Ziti Pie

$20.95

Brushetta Pie

$20.95

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$22.95

Chicken Ceasar Pie

$22.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.95

Four Seasons

$21.95

Grandma

$21.95

Meat Lovers

$21.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.95

NOVI Special Pie

$23.95

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero

$12.95

Sausage Parm Hero

$10.95

Sausage, Peppers, Onions Hero

$10.95

Veal Parm Hero

$13.95

White Pie

$22.95

Pizza Kit

$10.95

Shrimp Parm Hero

$14.95

Chicken Francese Hero

$12.95

Chicken Marsala Hero

$12.95

Bar Pie

$8.95

Tie-Dye Pizza

$20.95

Chicken Francese Hero

$13.95

Kids Menu

Kids Baked Ravioli

$10.95

Kids Pizza

$10.95

Chicken Tenders w Fries

$10.95

Kids Pasta & Baby Meatballs

$10.95

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$9.95

Cannoli

$8.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Ice Cream

$3.50

PeanutButter Pie

$7.95

Redvelvet Cake

$6.95

Salted Caramel Cake

$8.95

Tartufo

$7.95

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Lemon Sorbet

$6.95

Cheesecake Brownie Sundae

$9.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Lava Cake

$8.95

Sides

Side Asparagus

$4.50

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Side Broccoli Rabe

$4.95

Dozen Garlic Knots

$3.00

French Fries

$3.95

Side Pasta

$4.95

Pint of Sauce

$4.95

Side Potato

$3.95

Quart of Sauce (Large)

$9.95

Side Ceasar Salad

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Side Meatballs (3)

$6.95

Side Ricotta

$2.00

Side Sausage (3)

$5.95

Side Spinach

$4.50

Side String Beans

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Of Escarole & Beans

$4.95

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

O.J

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Cran Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

2L Bottle Soda

$5.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Blue Point

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Monkey Fist IPA

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Odouls

$5.00

Leaf Pile Pumpkin

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Montauk Ipa

$7.00

Greenport Porter

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Chianti

$8.00+

Merlot

$8.00+

Moscato

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Riesling

$8.00+

Rose

$8.00+

Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

White Zinfadel

$8.00+

Sangria

$8.00+

Malbec

$8.00+

Wine by the Bottle

Prosecco

$10.00+

Beringer

$32.00

Pighin

$32.00

Santa Marina

$23.00

Donnachiara

$34.00

Starborough

$32.00

Edna Valley

$26.00

Firesteed

$30.00

Sonoma-Cutrer

$42.00

19 Crimes

$30.00

Greystone

$28.00

Cellar #8

$28.00

L. Martini

$38.00

Ray's Station

$34.00

Cartlidge & Browne

$30.00

Banfl Centine Rosso

$30.00

Cusumano

$28.00

Banfi Chianti

$30.00

Gabbiano

$26.00

La Monica

$23.00

Colores Del Sol

$26.00

Valckenberg

$28.00

Corking Fee

$20.00

Auspicion Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Prosecco Rose

$10.00+

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$28.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Sonoro Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Pidnar Riesling

$34.00

Blackstone Merlot

$24.00

William Hill Cabernet

$34.00

Feudo Zirtari Nero D' Avola

$24.00

DaVinci Chianti

$28.00

Lombardini Lam Rosso Secco

$28.00

Bodega Norton Malbec

$26.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bacardi Dragonberry Palmes

$8.00

Bacardi Tango

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bee Sting

$9.00

Blk Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Cannoli Martini

$12.00

Cherry Cosmo

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grownup Shirley Temple

$9.00

Italian Apple

$12.00

Italian Wedding Cake

$12.00

L.I Ice Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$9.00

Mai Thai

$8.00

Malibu Baybreeze

$8.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

Milagros Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mud Slide

$8.00

Nutty Irish

$8.00

Old Fasion

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Peaches & Cream

$8.00

Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Planter's Punch

$8.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Scotch Sour

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Spritzer

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

Tito's Expresso Martini

$14.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

French Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$8.00

VODKA

Absolut

$8.00

Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Vodka

$7.00

Ciroc

$10.00

RUM

Rum

$5.00

Myers

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Capt. Morgans

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Mt. Gay

$7.00

Shipwreck

$7.00

TEQUILA & GIN

Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo

$8.00

Milagro

$9.00

1800 teq

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Casamigos

$10.00

patron

$10.00

House Gin

$5.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Beefeaters

$8.00

WHISKEY, BOURB, SCOTCH

Balvanie

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Chivas

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Glenfidd

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

JW Red

$8.00

JW Black

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Seagram V0

$8.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Macallan

$12.00

S. Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Bullet

$12.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

COGNAC, BRANDY, CORDIALS

Amar. Di Sarrano

$8.50

Amaretto

$5.50

Anisette

$7.00

B&B

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Black Haus

$5.00

Black Sambuca

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.50

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Mariner

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Irish Mist

$8.50

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Pepp Schnps

$5.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Liqour 43

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple Pie Old Fashioned

$13.00

Guava Margarita

$9.00

Godiva Choc Martini

$14.00

Jack Poison Apple

$9.00

Screwball White Russian

$9.00

Winter Cherry Sangria

$10.00

Pine/Mango Margarita

$9.00

Pineapple Mango Rum Punch

$10.00

Carmel Apple Mimosa

$10.00

Coconut French Martini

$14.00

Apple Pie Cocktail

$9.00

Winter Pear Margarita

$9.00

Pear Martini

$14.00

Apple L.I.T.

$12.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Tito's Expresso Martini

$14.00

Coffee \ After Dinner

"43" Coffee

$9.00

Anisette

$7.00

Bavarian Coffee

$8.00

Black Sambuca

$9.00

Cappucino

$8.00

Carribean Coffee

$8.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Cappucino

$8.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$4.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Specialty Tea

$2.75

Tea

$3.00

Tennessee Mud Coffee

$9.00

Godiva Coffee

$9.00

Skrewball Coffee

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Biscotti Coffee

$9.00

Novi Coffee

$9.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Baileys Coffee

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
