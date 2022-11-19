NOVI Restaurant
99 Merrick road
Baldwin, NY 11510
Weekly Specials
Appetizers
Baked Clams
$10.95
Calamari
$16.95
Cold Antipasto
$15.95
Eggplant Quesadilla
$10.95
Fritto Mistro
$15.95
Garlic Bread
$2.95
Meatball Sliders
$10.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.95
Mussels
$15.95
Nachos Italiano
$10.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.95
Shrimp Sliders
$14.95
Stuffed Mushrooms
$14.95
Tomato & Mozz Tower
$14.95
Wings
$8.95+
Eggplant Balls
$11.95
Zucchini Sticks
$9.95
Salads
Full Autumn Salad
$14.95
Full B.L.T Bleu Cheese Salad
$14.95
Full Buffalo Chicken Salad
$17.95
Full Classic Caesar Salad
$12.95
Full House Salad
$12.95
Full NOVI Salad
$14.95
Full Summer Salad
$14.95
Half Autumn Salad
$11.95
Half BLT Salad
$11.95
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.95
Half Classic Caesar
$9.95
Half House Salad
$9.95
Half Novi Salad
$11.95
Half Summer Salad
$11.95
Pastas
Alfredo
$15.95
Baked Ravioli
$15.95
Baked Ziti
$15.95
Bolognese
$15.95
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
$18.95
Burrata Ravioli
$18.95
Carbonara
$15.95
Chicken and Broccoli
$17.95
Clams Sauce
$19.95
Crab and Lobster Ravioli
$19.95
Escarole n Beans
$15.95
Giant Tortellini
$17.95
Lasagna
$16.95
Lasagna topped with Eggplant
$19.95
Manicotti
$16.95
Meat Sauce
$15.95
Pesto
$15.95
Pomodoro
$15.95
Sauteed Calamari Over Pasta
$20.95
Shrimp and Broccoli
$21.95
Shrimp and Zuccini Noodles
$20.95
Shrimp Marinara
$19.95
Stuffed Manicotti
$18.95
Sunday Sauce
$15.95
Vodka Sauce
$15.95
Dinner Marinara
$14.95
Mussels over Pasta
$20.95
Entrees
Beef Bourginone
$19.95
Broiled Seafood Platter
$20.95
Broiled Tilapia
$17.95
Brolied Salmon Primavera
$22.95
Chicken Bruschetta
$19.95
Chicken Cardinale
$19.95
Chicken Cordon Bleu
$20.95
Chicken Florentine
$20.95
Chicken Francese
$19.95
Chicken Marsala
$19.95
Chicken Novi
$19.95
Chicken Parm
$19.95
Chicken Piccata
$19.95
Chicken Primavera
$18.95
Chicken Sinatra
$19.95
Chicken Soprano
$19.95
Chicken Sorrentino
$19.95
Eggplant Novitini
$20.95
Eggplant Parm
$18.95
Fried Shrimp
$19.95
Grilled Chicken Parm
$19.95
Chicken Palma
$20.95
Novi Combo
$22.95
Osso Buco
$19.95
Parm Milan
$20.95
Parm Sampler
$22.95
Salmon and String Bean Almondine
$22.95
Salmon Primavera
$22.95
Shrimp Francese
$20.95
Shrimp Marinara
$19.95
Shrimp Oreganata
$19.95
Shrimp Parm
$20.95
Skirt Steak
$22.95
Stuffed Shrimp
$20.95
Veal Bruschetta
$21.95
Veal Cardinale
$21.95
Veal Florentine
$21.95
Veal Francese
$21.95
Veal Marsala
$21.95
Veal Novi
$21.95
Veal Parm
$21.95
Veal Piccata
$21.95
Veal Sinatra
$21.95
Veal Soprano
$21.95
Veal Sorrentino
$20.95
Dinner Chix Tenders + Fries
$16.95
Pizza/Heroes
12x12 Pie
$12.95
Cheese Pie
$15.95
Baked Ziti Pie
$20.95
Brushetta Pie
$20.95
Buffalo Chicken Pie
$22.95
Chicken Ceasar Pie
$22.95
Chicken Parm Hero
$11.95
Eggplant Parm Hero
$10.95
Four Seasons
$21.95
Grandma
$21.95
Meat Lovers
$21.95
Meatball Parm Hero
$10.95
NOVI Special Pie
$23.95
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero
$12.95
Sausage Parm Hero
$10.95
Sausage, Peppers, Onions Hero
$10.95
Veal Parm Hero
$13.95
White Pie
$22.95
Pizza Kit
$10.95
Shrimp Parm Hero
$14.95
Chicken Francese Hero
$12.95
Chicken Marsala Hero
$12.95
Bar Pie
$8.95
Tie-Dye Pizza
$20.95
Chicken Francese Hero
$13.95
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Side Asparagus
$4.50
Side Broccoli
$3.25
Side Broccoli Rabe
$4.95
Dozen Garlic Knots
$3.00
French Fries
$3.95
Side Pasta
$4.95
Pint of Sauce
$4.95
Side Potato
$3.95
Quart of Sauce (Large)
$9.95
Side Ceasar Salad
$2.95
Side House Salad
$2.95
Side Meatballs (3)
$6.95
Side Ricotta
$2.00
Side Sausage (3)
$5.95
Side Spinach
$4.50
Side String Beans
$3.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.95
Garlic Bread
$2.95
Side Anchovies
$2.00
Side Of Escarole & Beans
$4.95
N/A Beverages
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Seltzer
$3.00
Raspberry Iced Tea
$3.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Pellegrino
$9.00
Red Bull
$4.50
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
O.J
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Cran Juice
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Tonic Water
$3.00
2L Bottle Soda
$5.00
Beer
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Blue Point
$6.00
Bud
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Goose Island IPA
$7.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken Light
$6.00
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Monkey Fist IPA
$7.00
Peroni
$6.00
Sam Adams Seasonal
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Truly Hard Seltzer
$7.00
Odouls
$5.00
Leaf Pile Pumpkin
$6.00
Modelo
$6.00
Bud Light Seltzer
$6.00
Montauk Ipa
$7.00
Greenport Porter
$7.00
High Noon
$7.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$6.00
Guinness
$8.00
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Prosecco
$10.00+
Beringer
$32.00
Pighin
$32.00
Santa Marina
$23.00
Donnachiara
$34.00
Starborough
$32.00
Edna Valley
$26.00
Firesteed
$30.00
Sonoma-Cutrer
$42.00
19 Crimes
$30.00
Greystone
$28.00
Cellar #8
$28.00
L. Martini
$38.00
Ray's Station
$34.00
Cartlidge & Browne
$30.00
Banfl Centine Rosso
$30.00
Cusumano
$28.00
Banfi Chianti
$30.00
Gabbiano
$26.00
La Monica
$23.00
Colores Del Sol
$26.00
Valckenberg
$28.00
Corking Fee
$20.00
Auspicion Sauvignon Blanc
$27.00
Prosecco Rose
$10.00+
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
$28.00
Torresella Pinot Grigio
$28.00
Sonoro Pinot Grigio
$28.00
Pidnar Riesling
$34.00
Blackstone Merlot
$24.00
William Hill Cabernet
$34.00
Feudo Zirtari Nero D' Avola
$24.00
DaVinci Chianti
$28.00
Lombardini Lam Rosso Secco
$28.00
Bodega Norton Malbec
$26.00
Mixed Drinks
Alabama Slammer
$10.00
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Appletini
$12.00
Bacardi Dragonberry Palmes
$8.00
Bacardi Tango
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Bee Sting
$9.00
Blk Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$9.00
Cannoli Martini
$12.00
Cherry Cosmo
$12.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$9.00
Coconut Margarita
$10.00
Cosmo
$12.00
Fuzzy Naval
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Grownup Shirley Temple
$9.00
Italian Apple
$12.00
Italian Wedding Cake
$12.00
L.I Ice Tea
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Lynchberg Lemonade
$9.00
Mai Thai
$8.00
Malibu Baybreeze
$8.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$8.00
Milagros Jalapeno Margarita
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mojito
$9.00
Mud Slide
$8.00
Nutty Irish
$8.00
Old Fasion
$12.00
Peach Cobbler
$9.00
Peaches & Cream
$8.00
Pink Lemonade
$8.00
Planter's Punch
$8.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
Rum Punch
$9.00
Rum Runner
$9.00
Rusty Nail
$9.00
Scotch Sour
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Spritzer
$8.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$9.00
Tequilla Sunrise
$8.00
Tito's Expresso Martini
$14.00
Toasted Almond
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
White Sangria
$9.00
Hard Seltzer
$6.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
French Martini
$14.00
Negroni
$8.00
VODKA
TEQUILA & GIN
WHISKEY, BOURB, SCOTCH
Balvanie
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Bushmills
$8.00
Chivas
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Glenfidd
$10.00
Glenlivet
$10.00
Dewars
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
JW Red
$8.00
JW Black
$9.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Seagram 7
$8.00
Seagram V0
$8.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Macallan
$12.00
S. Comfort
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Wild Turkey
$10.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Bullet
$12.00
Jim Bean
$8.00
Screwball
$8.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$10.00
COGNAC, BRANDY, CORDIALS
Amar. Di Sarrano
$8.50
Amaretto
$5.50
Anisette
$7.00
B&B
$9.00
Baileys
$8.00
Black Haus
$5.00
Black Sambuca
$9.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$9.00
Cointreau
$8.50
Drambuie
$8.50
Frangelico
$8.00
Gran Mariner
$10.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Irish Mist
$8.50
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Midori
$8.00
Pepp Schnps
$5.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Tia Maria
$8.00
Liqour 43
$8.00
Specialty Drinks
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Apple Pie Old Fashioned
$13.00
Guava Margarita
$9.00
Godiva Choc Martini
$14.00
Jack Poison Apple
$9.00
Screwball White Russian
$9.00
Winter Cherry Sangria
$10.00
Pine/Mango Margarita
$9.00
Pineapple Mango Rum Punch
$10.00
Carmel Apple Mimosa
$10.00
Coconut French Martini
$14.00
Apple Pie Cocktail
$9.00
Winter Pear Margarita
$9.00
Pear Martini
$14.00
Apple L.I.T.
$12.00
Maple Old Fashioned
$14.00
Tito's Expresso Martini
$14.00
Coffee \ After Dinner
"43" Coffee
$9.00
Anisette
$7.00
Bavarian Coffee
$8.00
Black Sambuca
$9.00
Cappucino
$8.00
Carribean Coffee
$8.00
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Cappucino
$8.00
Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Tea
$3.00
Double Espresso
$8.00
Espresso
$4.50
Frangelico
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Italian Coffee
$8.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Spanish Coffee
$9.00
Specialty Tea
$2.75
Tea
$3.00
Tennessee Mud Coffee
$9.00
Godiva Coffee
$9.00
Skrewball Coffee
$9.00
Nutty Irishman
$9.00
Biscotti Coffee
$9.00
Novi Coffee
$9.00
Decaf Espresso
$4.00
Baileys Coffee
$9.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
99 Merrick road, Baldwin, NY 11510
