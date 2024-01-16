- Home
- /
- Beverly Hills
- /
- Novikov Beverly Hills 257 North Canon Drive
This restaurant does not have any images
Novikov Beverly Hills 257 North Canon Drive
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
SALADS
CARPACCIO & TARTARE
APPETIZERS
- Bruschetta with Burrata & Tomato$23.00
- Parma Ham & Melon$25.00
- Selection of Charcuterie & Cheese (for 2)$50.00
- Prosciutto Di Parma with Tomato Bruschetta$30.00
- Baked Aubergine Parmigiana$28.00
- Baby Calamari with Smoked Paprika$25.00
- Caledonian Prawns with Tartar Sauce$25.00
- Vitello Tonnato with Black Truffle$30.00
- Novikov Selected Caviar (50gr)
- Bresaola from Valtellina$18.00
- Mixed Fried Seafood for 1$35.00
- Mixed Fried Seafood for 2$70.00
CHEF'S SPECIALS
PASTA & RISOTTO
FISH
- Dover Sole Meuniere or Grilled$65.00
- Whole Seabass Sea Salt Crusted$125.00
- Lobster Grilled$85.00
- Seabass Fillet Grilled with Salmoriglio Sauce$42.00
- Scarlet Prawns Grilled with Oil & Parsley$68.00
- Grilled Scottish Salmon$29.00
- Whole Seabass Grilled$135.00
- Wood Oven Roasted Langoustines$50.00
- Fish & Vegetable Skewers$45.00
- Grilled Mixed Seafood for 1$60.00
- Grilled Mixed Seafood for 2$120.00
MEAT
SIDES
SAUCES
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
- Water
- Juices
- Smoothies
- Sodas
- Fever Tree Grapefruit$8.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$8.00
- White Negroni$23.00
- Mezcal Negroni$30.00
- Blanco
- Joven
- Reposado
- Anejo
- Extra Anejo
- Don Julio Anejo$27.00
- Don Julio 1942$60.00
- Light Rum
- Dark Rum
- Spiced Rum
- Overproof Rum
- Scotch Single Malt
- Scotch Blended
- Irish
- Japanese
- Bourbon
- Tennessee
- Canadian
- Powers Irish Whiskey$20.00
- Blanco
- Joven
- Reposado
- Anejo
- Extra Anejo
- Light Rum
- Dark Rum
- Spiced Rum
- Overproof Rum
- Scotch Single Malt
- Scotch Blended
- Irish
- Japanese
- Fiuggi Flat Water$10.00
- Fiuggi Sparkling Water$10.00
- Espresso$8.00
- Hot Tea$8.00
COFFEE & TEA
WINE
By The Glass
- Gls-Prosecco Bortolomiol$14.00
- Gls-Cava Rose' De Nit$17.00
- Gls-Franciacorta Saten$21.00
- Gls-Taittinger Brut$29.00
- Glas-Ruinart Rose'$43.00
- Gls-Dom Perignon$95.00
- Gls-Pine Ridge Chenin-Viognier$12.00
- Gls-Ca' dei Frati Lugana$14.00
- Gls-Jermann Pinot Grigio$16.00
- Gls-Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- Gls-Frank Family Chardonnay$21.00
- Gls-Fefinanes Albarino$25.00
- Gls-Pascal Jolivet Sancerre$28.00
- Gls-La Scolca Gavi di Gavi$31.00
- Gls-Latour 1er Cru En Caradeux$38.00
- Gls-Domaine Laroche Chablis$46.00
- Gls-Cervaro dell Sala Antinori$54.00
- Gls-Tormaresca Calafuria Rose'$13.00
- Gls-Whispering Angel Rose'$16.00
- Gls-Tres Picos Garnacha$14.00
- Gls-Vina Robles Cabernet$16.00
- Gls-Murrieta Rioja Reserva$18.00
- Gls-Le Volte Ornellaia$20.00
- Gls-Bramare Malbec$22.00
- Gls-Hartford Court Pinot Noir$25.00
- Gls-Penfolds BIN 389$26.00
- Gls-Lacoste Borie Bordeaux$28.00
- Gls-Chassagne Montrachet Rouge$31.00
- Gls-Zenato Amarone$39.00
- Gls-Pio Cesare Barolo$45.00
- Gls-Oasi Angeli Kurni$84.00
- Gls-Patrimony Cabernet$139.00
- Gls-Sassicaia$150.00
- 3oz-Graham's 20y$19.00
- 3oz-Ben Rye Passito$27.00
- 3oz-Inniskillin Cab Franc$55.00
- 3oz-Chateau d'Yquem$150.00
SPIRITS
Specialty Cocktail
- Aperol New Vision$21.00
- Aperol Spritz Classic$21.00
- Clover Club Classic$21.00
- Clover Club New Vision$21.00
- Daiquiri Classic$21.00
- Daiquiri New Vision$21.00
- Espresso Martini Classic$21.00
- Espresso Martini New Vision$21.00
- French 75 Classic$21.00
- French 75 New Vision$21.00
- Last Word Classic$21.00
- Last Word New Vision$21.00
- Mai Tai Classic$21.00
- Mai Tai New Vision$21.00
- Manhattan Classic$21.00
- Manhattan New Vision$21.00
- Negroni Classic$21.00
- Negroni New Vision$21.00
- Old Fashion Classic$21.00
- Old Fashion New Vision$21.00
- Paloma Classic$21.00
- Paloma New Vision$21.00
- Penicillin Classic$21.00
- Penicillin New Vision$21.00
- Porn Star Classic$21.00
- Porn Star New Vision$21.00
- Tom Collins Classic$21.00
- Tom Collins New Vision$21.00
- Whiskey New Vision$21.00
- Whiskey Sour Classic$21.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Italian Restaurant
Location
257 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.