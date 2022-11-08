Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Novo Cucina

921 Reviews

$$

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody, GA 30338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Caesar
Lasagnette alla Bolognese

*Required for Curbside Pickup*

Add Vehicle Description

Enter your vehicle Make/Model/Color in the Special Instructions and Add to Cart. Thank You!

Dinner | Antipasti e Fritti

Antipasto Misto

$24.00

Cacciatorini salame, Parma prosciutto, coppa, gorgonzola, taleggio, pecorino Toscano, Castelvetrano olives, artichokes

Arancini

$13.00

Sicilian risotto croquettes, sausage ragu, marinara sauce

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Fresh squid lightly fried, lemon, marinara sauce

Carciofi alla Giudia

$12.00

Fried Roman artichokes, lemon, garlic aioli

Carpaccio di Manzo

$16.00

Beef tenderloin, carpaccio, Parmigiano Reggiano, capers, lemon, arugula, olive oil

Ciabatta

$4.00

Fresh ciabatta bread and olive oil (4 slices)

Neapolitan Focaccia

$8.00

Oven fired Italian flatbread, olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sicilian wild oregano

Pepata di Cozze

$16.00Out of stock

Mussels, garlic, lemon, olive oil, black pepper, parsley

Polpette

$12.00Out of stock

Nonna's meatballs, ricotta (contains pork)

Zuppa del Giorno

$10.00

Dinner | Insalate

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing

Caprese Tradizionale

$13.00

Campari tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Caprese con Burrata

$14.00

Artisanal burrata, Campari tomatoes, arugula; lemon vinaigrette

Chef's Insolatona

$16.00

Mixed field lettuce, fresh mozzarella, cotto ham, cacciatorini salame, egg, artichoke, cherry tomato, onions, balsamico, olive oil

Mista

$11.00

Mixed field lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumber, radish, balsamico, olive oil

Robiola Fritta

$14.00

Almond crusted goat cheese, arugula, peppers, garlic, black olives, balsamico, olive oil

Tonno

$16.00

Sicilian pulled tuna, olive oil, black olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, field greens, lemon olive oil

Dinner | Pizze

Ananas e Gorgonzola

$15.00

Gorgonzola cheese, pineapple, 12 yr. balsamic vinegar, no tomato sauce

Bianca

$15.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, emmenthal, parmigiano, smoked mozzarella, no tomato sauce

Calzone

$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, spicy soppressata salame, cotto ham, tomato sauce

Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce

Cotto e Funghi

$15.00

Wild mushrooms, cotto ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Crudo e Rucola

$16.00

Parma prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, olive oil; tomato sauce

Funghi di Bosco

$14.00

Wild mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Maialona

$15.00

Spicy soppressata salame, cotto ham, pancetta, mozzarella, black olives; tomato sauce

Margherita

$14.00

Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce

Napoli

$16.00

Anchovies, Pantelleria capers, wild pugliese oregano, tomato sauce

Pancetta e Cipolla

$15.00

Caramelized onion, pancetta, mozzarella, hot pepper, tomato sauce

Pepperoni

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella; tomato sauce

Pepperoni e Salsiccia

$15.00

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, mozzarella; tomato sauce

Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Mozzarella, fontina, emmenthal, Parmigiano Reggiano; tomato sauce

Quattro Stagioni

$15.00

Cotto ham, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, tomato sauce. Four section for each ingredients.

Robiola e Pesto

$15.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, roasted tomato, pesto; no tomato sauce

Sorrentina

$15.00

Smoked Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil; tomato sauce

Vegetariana

$15.00

Spinach, peppers, roasted tomato, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, mozzarella; tomato sauce

Dinner | Paste

Lasagnette alla Bolognese

$22.00+

Pappardelle, “deconstructed lasagna”, beef bolognese, bechamel

Lasagnette alla Vegetariana

$22.00+

Pappardelle, “deconstructed lasagna”, spinach, yellow and red peppers, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, béchamel

Linguine alla Vongole

$24.00+

Linguine, clams, tomatoes, Calabrese peppers, garlic, olive oil

Linguine del Pescatore

$24.00+

Linguine, clams, squid, shrimp, mussels, tomato broth

Cappellacci con Ricotta, Prosciutto e Spinaci

$19.00+

Ricotta, prosciutto and spinach ravioli tossed in brown butter, sage and aged balsamic

Rigatoni alla Salsiccia

$19.00+

Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata

Tagliatelle ai Funghi

$19.00+

Tagliatelle, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, porcini cream

Tagliolini al Pomodoro e Basilico

$15.00+

Angel hair pasta, garlic, tomato, basil

Spaghetti e Pomodoro con Polpette

$20.00+Out of stock

Spaghetti pasta, garlic, tomato, basil, Nonna's meatballs (contains pork)

Tagliatelle Alfredo

$19.00+

Handmade tagliatelle, cream, Parmigiano Reggiano

Cacio, Pepe e Pancetta

$13.00+

Spaghetti, pancetta, black pepper, pecorino Romano

Dinner | Risotti

Risotto Mantecato

$20.00

Carnaroli rice, caramelized onions, 12-year balsamico, Parmigiano Reggiano

Risotto ai Funghi

$20.00

Carnaroli rice, wild mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare

$25.00

Carnaroli rice, mixed seafood

Dinner | Secondi

Polletto al Limone

$24.00

Joyce Farms free range lemon chicken, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, sautéed spinach with garlic

Salmone

$31.00

Canadian salmon, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, haricot verts, garnished with lemon olive oil

Tagliata di Manzo

$33.00

Certified Black Angus Teres Major steak, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, baby arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, rosemary olive oil - *The chef recommends medium-rare preparation. Consider ordering one temperature under your preference for travel time.

Pesce al Cartoccio

$25.00

Clear Springs rainbow trout in parchment, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, lemon olive oil

Dolci | Gelato

Vanilla

$14.00+

House-made gelato.

Banana Pudding

$14.00+

House-made gelato.

Salted Caramel Swirl

$14.00+

Coffee Chocolate Chip

$14.00+

Cookies and Cream (Contains Gluten)

$14.00+

Stracciatella

$14.00+

Brownie Fudge Swirl (Contains Gluten)

$14.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$14.00+

Twix

$14.00+

London Fog

$14.00+

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$14.00+

Hazelnut Nutella

$14.00+

Snickers

$14.00+

Pistachio

$14.00+

Dolci | Sorbetto

Lemon

$14.00+

House-made sorbetto. Dairy free.

Passion Fruit

$14.00+

Dark Chocolate

$14.00+

Pear

$14.00+

Dolci | Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Lady fingers soaked in coffee and brandy, layered with whipped mascarpone, flavored with cocoa

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Novo Cucina, authentic Italian culinary tradition marries innovative and relaxed dining, offering offering guests a fresh Italian and locally sourced menu. Novo features regional entrees, artisanal pizza, hand-made pastas, fresh salads and alluring appetizers. Our menu is selectively paired with a refreshing list of hand-picked boutique wines. Diners finish their meal with Atlanta’s only gelato artigianale, made by hand in-house every day.

Location

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Directions

Gallery
Novo Cucina image
Novo Cucina image
Novo Cucina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hammocks Trading Company - 7285 Roswell Road
orange starNo Reviews
7285 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs - 6317 Roswell Rd
orange star4.0 • 2,194
6317 Roswell Rd Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Select
orange starNo Reviews
6405 Bluestone Rd Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Vinny's N.Y Pizza and Grill - Sandy Springs - 111 Glenridge Point Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
111 Glenridge Point Parkway Sandy Springs, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
il Giallo & G's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5920 Roswell Road Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dunwoody

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunwoody
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston