Novrozsky's

1,443 Reviews

$$

3925 Dowlen

Beaumont, TX 77706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

-FF

BURGERS

-HB

$6.99

The real thing. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

-BCB

$8.99

Fresh, all natural hormone free beef. Served “All-the-way” Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-PATTY MELT

$8.99

Served on Rye bread. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions.

-TURK BURG

$7.99

Ground white turkey. Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions. (16 fat grams, 381 calories)

-JB

$5.49

1/4lb patty. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

-CB

$7.89

A classic. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

-HICK BURG

$8.49

Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & onions.

-EGG BURG

$8.99

Topped with a fried egg, American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-TURK AVOC BURG

$8.99

Topped with mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & onions.

-JCB

$5.99

-DHB

$9.99

Two patties. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions

-CHILI BURG

$8.99

Topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.

-IRON GUT

$8.99

Topped with Cheddar Cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onions, & salsa.

-SW TURK BURG

$9.69

Ground white turkey served on a Jalapeño Cheddar Bun. Topped with Chipotle Ranch, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

-JR BCB

$5.99

-DD

$11.99

Dave’s pick! Double patty. Double cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-AVOC BURG

$9.69

Topped with an avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

-PB BCN

$9.49

Topped with peanut butter, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-BLK BN BURG

$7.99

Topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Salsa served on the side. (4 fat grams, 320 calories)

JR CHILI B

$5.99

-TT

$14.99

Triple patty. Triple cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-MUSH BURG

$8.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mayo, must, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion.

Hawaiian

$7.99

WRAPS

-GRLL CKN WRAP

$10.99

Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-GRLL SHRMP WRP

$10.99

Grilled shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-MUSH CKN WRAP

$11.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-TEX MEX WRAP

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Buffalo Wrap

$8.99

-FRD CKN WRAP

$9.99

Fried chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-FRD SHRMP WRAP

$10.99

Fried shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

THE BIG SPUDS

-PLANO SPUD

$8.99

A potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, & chives.

-GRLL CKN SPUD

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, grilled chicken, & cheddar cheese. Cream gravy on the side.

-MUSH CKN SPUD

$12.99

A potato with butter, grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.

-SANTA FE SPUD

$12.96

A potato topped with butter, chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.

-GRLL SHRMP SPUD

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, grilled shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.

-CFS SPUD

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, chicken fried steak, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.

-FRD CKN SPUD

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, fried chicken strips, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.

-BBQ BEEF SPUD

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, chopped BBQ beef, cheddar cheese, & onions.

-TACO SPUD

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-FRD SHRMP SPUD

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, fried shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.

1/2 Plano Sud

$7.49

1/2 Gr Ch Spud

$8.99

1/2 Mush Ch Spud

$8.99

1/2 Santa Fe Spud

$8.99

1/2 FR Shrimp Spud

$9.99

1/2 CFS SPUD

$8.99

1/2 Fr Ch Spud

$8.99

1/2 BBQ Spud

$8.99

1/2 Taco Spud

$8.99

1/2 Gr Shrimp Spud

$9.99

CHICKEN, CHICKEN, CHICKEN

-SM STRIP

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.

-SM BFFLO STRIP

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.

-MARIN

$10.99

Marinated breast on wheat with mayo, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion.

-BCN CKN AVOC

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & onion.

-TEXAS

$13.99

Fried chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

-LG STRIP

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.

-LRG BFFLO STRIP

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.

-MUSH CKN SNDWCH

$11.99

Grilled-marinated chicken breast served on a wheat bun, Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, & tomato.

-FR CKN SANDWCH

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

A

-FR CKN PLTE

$12.99

Fried chicken breast, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy served on the side.

-BFFLO CKN SANDWCH

$12.99

Fried chicken breast dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served on a white bun; topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

GR CKN SANDWCH

$9.49

THE ETC.

-BLT

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast. With a pickle spear on the side.

-1/2 NACHO

$8.99

-1/2 BF NACHO

$11.99

-1/2 CKN NACHO

$11.99

-1/2 BF&CKN NACHO

$11.99

-BELT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & a fried egg served on Texas toast. With pickle spear on the side.

-NACHO

$10.99

-BF NACHO

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-CKN NACHO

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-BF&CKN NACHO

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-PHILLY

$8.99

All natural thin sliced steak on a French bun. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions. Au jus gravy on the side.

Frito Pie

$7.99

Bowl Of Chili

$7.99

BBQ POBOY

$9.99

GUMBO

$6.99

BF TACOS

$8.99

CK TACOS

$8.99

FRIES, RINGS, & MORE

-FF

$3.69

French Fries!

-OR

$4.49

Homemade onion rings.

-CHEZ FF

$4.99

French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.

-1/2 NOVO CHIP

$3.99

Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.

1/2 Boudain Balls

$5.99

-B/FF

$8.99

French Fries!

-B/OR

$8.99

Homemade onion rings.

-B/CHEZ FF

$12.99

French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.

-B/NOVO CHIPS

$8.99

Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.

-Boudin Balls

$9.99

Fried boudin balls. Ranch dressing on the side.

-SS/FF

$3.99

Seasoned curly fries.

-SWT FF

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries.

-SS/CHZ FF

$4.99

-1/2 FRD MUSH

$5.99

-CHILI CHZ FF

$5.49

-B/SSFF

$9.99

Seasoned curly fries.

-B/SWT FF

$10.99

Sweet potato fries.

-B/SS/CHZ FF

$8.99

-FRD MUSH

$8.99

Hand battered fresh mushrooms. With a side of Ranch dressing.

-B/CHILI CHZ FF

$10.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Bag Chips

$1.35

-CHIPS & SALSA

$2.99

VEGGIES

$3.99

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

1/2 FRD PICKLES

$6.49

FRIED CHZ

$7.99

1/2 FRIED CHZ

$4.99

COMBO BASKET

$8.99

SINGLE OR

$0.50

Fry Turkey

$79.99

SALADS

-GARDN SLD

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-GRLL SHRMP SLD

$13.99

Grilled shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.

-TACO SLD

$10.99

Served in a fried tortilla shell. Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, & cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.

-MARIN PLTE

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions, brown rice, & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-TILAPIA PLTE

$12.99

Chili Lime-Crusted Tilapia with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-GRLL CKN SLD

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-FR SHRMP SLD

$13.99

Fried shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.

-FAJITA SLD

$13.96

Served in a fried tortilla shell. Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.

-SALMN PLTE

$16.99

Grilled Salmon served with brown rice & a small Garden Salad. Topped with a Spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-MAHI-MAHI PLTE

$16.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi served with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-FRD CKN SLD

$12.96

Fried chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Salad

$4.99

.

.

Tuna Plate

$15.99

SEAFOOD : PLATES, SANDWICHES, POBOYS

-SHRMP PLTE

$15.99

Fried shrimp & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

-SEAFOOD PLTE

$15.99

Fried shrimp, fried fish, & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

-CATFSH PLTE

$14.99

Fried fish & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

-FISH TACO

$8.99

Chili Lime-Crusted grilled Tilapia served on soft corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, & Chipotle Ranch. Salsa on the side.

-SALMN SNDWCH

$14.99

Grilled Salmon on a wheat bun. Topped with a spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion,

-SHRMP POBOY

$14.99

Fried shrimp on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.

.

-CATFSH POBOY

$13.99

Fried fish on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.

-MAHI SNDWCH

$14.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi on a wheat bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

-SM PLATE

$10.99

Chicken fried Steak topped with cream gravy. Served with fries and Texas toast.

-LG PLATE

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak topped with cream gravy. Served with fries & Texas toast.

-CFS SNDWCH

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak served on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

HAMBURGUER STEAK PL

$9.99

LG HAMBURGUER STEAK PL

$13.99

Kids Menu

-GR CHEZ

$3.99

Children 12 years and under. Served with fries.

-KID STRIP

$4.99

Children 12 years and under. Served with fries and a side of cream gravy.

-CORN DOGS

$3.99

Children 12 years and under. Served with fries.

KID BURGER

$4.99

Kid Seafood

$5.99

SINGLE GR CHEZ

$1.99

SINGLE CORN DOGS

$2.49

Sub Sides

Sub sweet FF

$0.99

Sub OR

$0.99

Sub Novo

$0.99

Sub Chz FF

$0.99

Sub Sea FF

$0.99

DRINKS

Domestic Beer

$2.99

Bottled DP

$2.90

Import Beer

$3.89

Swt Green Tea

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.69

Hic

$2.69

Swt Green Tea

$2.49

Bottled Coke

$2.90

Shake

$4.69

Raspberry Tea

$2.49

Sr Drink

$1.89

Cream Soda

$2.90

GL. Tea w/cups and ice

$8.99

Manzanita

$2.90

Peach Tea

$2.49

DESSERTS

Desserts

CHURROS

$4.50
