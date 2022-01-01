Novrozsky's
3016 FM 365
Nederland, TX 77627
BURGERS
-HB
The real thing. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
-BCB
Fresh, all natural hormone free beef. Served “All-the-way” Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-PATTY MELT
Served on Rye bread. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions.
-TURK BURG
Ground white turkey. Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions. (16 fat grams, 381 calories)
-JB
1/4lb patty. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
-CB
A classic. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
-HICK BURG
Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & onions.
-EGG BURG
Topped with a fried egg, American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-TURK AVOC BURG
Topped with mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & onions.
-JCB
-DHB
Two patties. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions
-CHILI BURG
Topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
-IRON GUT
Topped with Cheddar Cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onions, & salsa.
-SW TURK BURG
Ground white turkey served on a Jalapeño Cheddar Bun. Topped with Chipotle Ranch, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
-JR BCB
-DD
Dave’s pick! Double patty. Double cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-AVOC BURG
Topped with an avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
-PB BCN
Topped with peanut butter, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-BLK BN BURG
Topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Salsa served on the side. (4 fat grams, 320 calories)
-TT
Triple patty. Triple cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-MUSH BURG
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mayo, must, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion.
Akaushi
WRAPS
-GRLL CKN WRAP
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-GRLL SHRMP WRP
Grilled shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-MUSH CKN WRAP
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-TEX MEX WRAP
Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
Buffalo Wrap
-FRD CKN WRAP
Fried chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-FRD SHRMP WRAP
Fried shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
THE BIG SPUDS
-PLANO SPUD
A potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, & chives.
-GRLL CKN SPUD
A potato topped with butter, grilled chicken, & cheddar cheese. Cream gravy on the side.
-MUSH CKN SPUD
A potato with butter, grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.
-SANTA FE SPUD
A potato topped with butter, chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
-GRLL SHRMP SPUD
A potato topped with butter, grilled shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.
-CFS SPUD
A potato topped with butter, chicken fried steak, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.
-FRD CKN SPUD
A potato topped with butter, fried chicken strips, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.
-BBQ BEEF SPUD
A potato topped with butter, chopped BBQ beef, cheddar cheese, & onions.
-TACO SPUD
A potato topped with butter, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-FRD SHRMP SPUD
A potato topped with butter, fried shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.
CHICKEN, CHICKEN, CHICKEN
-SM STRIP
Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.
-SM BFFLO STRIP
Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.
-MARIN
Marinated breast on wheat with mayo, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion.
-BCN CKN AVOC
Grilled chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & onion.
-TEXAS
Fried chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
-LG STRIP
Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.
-LRG BFFLO STRIP
Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.
-MUSH CKN SNDWCH
Grilled-marinated chicken breast served on a wheat bun, Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, & tomato.
-FR CKN SNDWCH
Fried chicken breast on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
-FR CKN PLTE
Fried chicken breast, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy served on the side.
-BFFLO CKN SANDWCH
Fried chicken breast dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served on a white bun; topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
THE ETC.
-BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast. With a pickle spear on the side.
-1/2 NACHO
-1/2 BF NACHO
-1/2 CKN NACHO
-1/2 BF&CKN NACHO
-BELT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & a fried egg served on Texas toast. With pickle spear on the side.
-NACHO
-BF NACHO
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-CKN NACHO
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-BF&CKN NACHO
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-PHILLY
All natural thin sliced steak on a French bun. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions. Au jus gravy on the side.
BBQ POBOY
FRIES, RINGS, & MORE
-FF
French Fries!
-OR
Homemade onion rings.
-CHEZ FF
French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.
-1/2 NOVO CHIP
Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.
1/2 Boudain
-B/FF
French Fries!
-B/OR
Homemade onion rings.
-B/CHEZ FF
French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.
-B/NOVO CHIPS
Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.
-BOUDIN
Fried boudin balls. Ranch dressing on the side.
-SS/FF
Seasoned curly fries.
-SWT FF
Sweet Potato Fries.
-SS/CHZ FF
-1/2 FRD MUSH
-CHILI CHZ FF
-B/SSFF
Seasoned curly fries.
-B/SWT FF
Sweet potato fries.
-B/SS/CHZ FF
-FRD MUSH
Hand battered fresh mushrooms. With a side of Ranch dressing.
-B/CHILI CHZ FF
Mashed Potatoes
Bag Chips
-CHIPS & SALSA
SALADS
-GARDN SLD
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-GRLL SHRMP SLD
Grilled shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.
-TACO SLD
Served in a fried tortilla shell. Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, & cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
-MARIN PLTE
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions, brown rice, & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-TILAPIA PLTE
Chili Lime-Crusted Tilapia with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-GRLL CKN SLD
Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-FR SHRMP SLD
Fried shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.
-FAJITA SLD
Served in a fried tortilla shell. Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
-SALMN PLTE
Grilled Salmon served with brown rice & a small Garden Salad. Topped with a Spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-MAHI-MAHI PLTE
Grilled Mahi-Mahi served with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-FRD CKN SLD
Fried chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Salad
Tuna Plate
SEAFOOD : PLATES, SANDWICHES, POBOYS
-SHRMP PLTE
Fried shrimp & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
-SEAFOOD PLTE
Fried shrimp, fried fish, & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
-CATFSH PLTE
Fried fish & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
-FISH TACO
Chili Lime-Crusted grilled Tilapia served on soft corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, & Chipotle Ranch. Salsa on the side.
-SALMN SNDWCH
Grilled Salmon on a wheat bun. Topped with a spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion,
-SHRMP POBOY
Fried shrimp on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.
-CATFSH POBOY
Fried fish on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Tuna Sandwich
-MAHI SNDWCH
Grilled Mahi-Mahi on a wheat bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
KIDDIE UP
DRINKS
-COKE
-PIBB
-SWEET TEA
-ROOT BEER-IBC
-DIET COKE
-SPRITE
-UNSWEET TEA
Cream Soda
-COKE ZERO
-1/2 & 1/2 TEA
-BOTTLED WATER
Cherry Coke
Powerade
-GALLON SWEET TEA
-CUP of WATER
Bottled Coke
-GALLON UNSWEET TEA
Raspberry Tea
GL. Tea w/cups and ice
DESSERTS
TRAYS
-40 CKN STRIP TRAY
Feeds 12 plus - Forty of our Famous Fresh Battered Tenders with your choice of cream gravy, honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ sauce.
-60 CKN STRIP TRAY
-GRILL CKN WRAP TRAY
Feeds 10 - 12 people - Your choice of chicken or shrimp. Offered grilled or fried. Served with chips & salsa.
-FRD CKN WRAP TRAY
-GRILL SHRMP WRAP TRAY
-FRD SHRIMP WRAP TRAY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:10 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3016 FM 365, Nederland, TX 77627