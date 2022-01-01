Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Burgers

Novrozsky's

review star

No reviews yet

2706 Ruth Street

Sulphur, LA 70665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Classic Burgers

-Hamburger

$6.99

The real thing. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

-Double Hamburger

$10.99

Two patties. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions

-Cheeseburger

$7.89

A classic. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

-Double Double

$11.69

Dave’s pick! Double patty. Double cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-Triple Play

$14.99

Triple patty. Triple cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-Junior Burger

$5.49

1/4lb patty. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

-Junior Cheeseburger

$5.49

1/4lb patty. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.

Gourmet Burgers

-Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Fresh, all natural hormone free beef. Served “All-the-way” Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-Peanut Butter Bacon Burger

$9.49

Topped with peanut butter, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-Egg Burger

$8.99

Topped with a fried egg, American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mayo, must, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion.

-Avocado Burger

$9.69

Topped with an avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

-Hickory Burger

$8.49

Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & onions.

-Iron Gut Burger

$8.99

Topped with Cheddar Cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onions, & salsa.

-Patty Melt

$8.99

Served on Rye bread. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions.

Healthy Burgers

-Black Bean Burger

$7.99

Topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Salsa served on the side. (4 fat grams, 320 calories)

-Turkey Burger

$7.99

Ground white turkey. Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.

-Turkey Avocado Burger

$8.99

Topped with mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & onions.

-SW Turkey Burger

$9.69

Ground white turkey served on a Jalapeño Cheddar Bun. Topped with Chipotle Ranch, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

Chicken, Chicken, Chicken

-Chicken Tenders (Regular)

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.

-Chicken Tenders (Large)

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.

-Fried Chicken Plate

$12.99

Fried chicken breast, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy served on the side.

-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.

-Texas Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

-Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Marinated breast on wheat with mayo, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion.

-Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled-marinated chicken breast served on a wheat bun, Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, & tomato.

-Bacon Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & onion.

-Buffalo Chicken Tenders (Regular)

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.

-Buffalo Chicken Tenders (Large)

$12.99

Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.

Wraps

-Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-Chicken Mushroom Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Grilled shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-Fried Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Fried shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

-Tex Mex Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

The Big Spuds

-Plano Spud

$8.99

A potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, & chives.

-Chicken Fried Steak Spud

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, chicken fried steak, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.

-Grilled Chicken Spud

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, grilled chicken, & cheddar cheese. Cream gravy on the side.

-Fried Chicken Spud

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, fried chicken strips, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.

-Mushroom Chicken Spud

$12.99

A potato with butter, grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.

-Grilled Shrimp Spud

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, grilled shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.

-Fried Shrimp Spud

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, fried shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.

-Taco Spud

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-BBQ Beef Spud

$11.99

A potato topped with butter, chopped BBQ beef, cheddar cheese, & onions.

-Santa Fe Spud

$12.99

A potato topped with butter, chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.

The Etc.

-BLT

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast. With a pickle spear on the side.

-BLT & Egg

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & a fried egg served on Texas toast. With pickle spear on the side.

-Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

All natural thin sliced steak on a French bun. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions. Au jus gravy on the side.

-1/2 Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-1/2 Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-1/2 Beef Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-1/2 Beef & Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-Beef Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

-Beef & Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.

Fries, Rings, & More

-French Fries (Single)

$3.69

French Fries!

-French Fries (Basket)

$8.99

French Fries!

-Seasoned Fries (Single)

$3.99

Seasoned curly fries.

-Seasoned Fries (Basket)

$9.99

Seasoned curly fries.

-Onion Rings (Single)

$4.49

Homemade onion rings.

-Onion Rings (Basket)

$8.99

Homemade onion rings.

-Cheese Fries (Single)

$4.99

French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.

-Cheese Fries (Basket)

$12.99

French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.

-Sweet Potato Fries (Single)

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries.

-Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

$10.99

Sweet potato fries.

-Novo Chips (Single)

$3.99

Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.

-Novo Chips (Basket)

$8.99

Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.

-Fried Mushroom (1/2 Basket)

$5.99

-Fried Mushrooms (Basket)

$8.99

Hand battered fresh mushrooms. With a side of Ranch dressing.

-Fried Boudain Balls

$9.99

Fried boudin balls. Ranch dressing on the side.

-Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Salads

-Garden Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Side Salad

$4.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Marinated Chicken Plate

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions, brown rice, & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Grilled shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.

-Fried Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Fried shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.

-Taco Salad

$10.99

Served in a fried tortilla shell. Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, & cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.

-Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

Served in a fried tortilla shell. Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.

-Salmon Plate

$16.99

Grilled Salmon served with brown rice & a small Garden Salad. Topped with a Spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Mahi-Mahi Plate

$16.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi served with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.

-Tilapia Plate

$12.99

Chili Lime-Crusted Tilapia with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.

Seafood: Plates, Sandwiches, PoBoys

-Shrimp Plate

$15.99

Fried shrimp & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

-Catfish Plate

$14.99

Fried fish & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

-Seafood Plate

$15.99

Fried shrimp, fried fish, & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

-Shrimp PoBoy

$14.99

Fried shrimp on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.

-Catfish PoBoy

$13.99

Fried fish on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.

-Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Salmon on a wheat bun. Topped with a spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion,

-Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Mahi-Mahi on a wheat bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

-Fish Tacos

$8.99

Chili Lime-Crusted grilled Tilapia served on soft corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, & Chipotle Ranch. Salsa on the side.

Chicken Fried Steak

-Chicken Fried Steak Plate (Regular)

$10.99

Chicken fried Steak topped with cream gravy. Served with fries and Texas toast.

-Chicken Fried Steak Plate (Large)

$15.99

Chicken Fried Steak topped with cream gravy. Served with fries & Texas toast.

-Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak served on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Kiddie Up

-Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Children 12 years and under. Served with fries.

-Kid Strips

$3.99

Children 12 years and under. Served with fries and a side of cream gravy.

-Mini Corn Dogs

$3.99

Children 12 years and under. Served with fries.

Drinks

-Coke

-Diet Coke

-Coke Zero

-Pibb

-Sprite

-Fanta Strawberry

-Lemonade

-Unsweet Tea

-Sweet Tea

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2706 Ruth Street, Sulphur, LA 70665

Directions

Gallery
Novrozsky's image
Novrozsky's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maplewood Burgers - Sulphur
orange star4.6 • 531
4124 Maplewood Dr Sulphur, LA 70663
View restaurantnext
SHWARMAS
orange star3.5 • 2
2401 Ryan St Lake Charles, LA 70601
View restaurantnext
Stellar Beans
orange star4.7 • 357
319 Broad St Lake Charles, LA 70601
View restaurantnext
1910 Restaurant and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
949 Ryan St. Lake Charles, LA 70601
View restaurantnext
Maplewood Burgers - Moss Bluff
orange starNo Reviews
1355 SAM HOUSTON PARKWAY LAKE CHARLES, LA 70611
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 102 - Lake Charles
orange star4.6 • 678
3411 Nelson Rd Lake Charles, LA 70605
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sulphur

Maplewood Burgers - Sulphur
orange star4.6 • 531
4124 Maplewood Dr Sulphur, LA 70663
View restaurantnext
The Village Coffeehouse
orange star5.0 • 92
121 S Huntington Street Sulphur, LA 70663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sulphur
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston