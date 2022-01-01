Novrozsky's
2706 Ruth Street
Sulphur, LA 70665
Classic Burgers
-Hamburger
The real thing. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
-Double Hamburger
Two patties. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions
-Cheeseburger
A classic. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
-Double Double
Dave’s pick! Double patty. Double cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-Triple Play
Triple patty. Triple cheese. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-Junior Burger
1/4lb patty. Served “All-the-way” Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
-Junior Cheeseburger
1/4lb patty. Served “All-the-way” Topped with American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onion.
Gourmet Burgers
-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh, all natural hormone free beef. Served “All-the-way” Topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
Topped with peanut butter, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-Egg Burger
Topped with a fried egg, American cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-Mushroom Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mayo, must, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & onion.
-Avocado Burger
Topped with an avocado, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
-Hickory Burger
Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & onions.
-Iron Gut Burger
Topped with Cheddar Cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onions, & salsa.
-Patty Melt
Served on Rye bread. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions.
Healthy Burgers
-Black Bean Burger
Topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Salsa served on the side. (4 fat grams, 320 calories)
-Turkey Burger
Ground white turkey. Topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & onions.
-Turkey Avocado Burger
Topped with mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, & onions.
-SW Turkey Burger
Ground white turkey served on a Jalapeño Cheddar Bun. Topped with Chipotle Ranch, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
Chicken, Chicken, Chicken
-Chicken Tenders (Regular)
Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.
-Chicken Tenders (Large)
Fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy on the side.
-Fried Chicken Plate
Fried chicken breast, Texas toast, & fries. With cream gravy served on the side.
-Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onions.
-Texas Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
-Marinated Chicken Sandwich
Marinated breast on wheat with mayo, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion.
-Mushroom Chicken Sandwich
Grilled-marinated chicken breast served on a wheat bun, Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, & tomato.
-Bacon Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a white bun. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & onion.
-Buffalo Chicken Tenders (Regular)
Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.
-Buffalo Chicken Tenders (Large)
Fried chicken tenders dipped in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with fries & Texas toast. Your choice of Ranch dressing or Blue cheese dressing.
Wraps
-Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-Chicken Mushroom Wrap
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-Fried Shrimp Wrap
Fried shrimp with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
-Tex Mex Wrap
Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
The Big Spuds
-Plano Spud
A potato topped with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, & chives.
-Chicken Fried Steak Spud
A potato topped with butter, chicken fried steak, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.
-Grilled Chicken Spud
A potato topped with butter, grilled chicken, & cheddar cheese. Cream gravy on the side.
-Fried Chicken Spud
A potato topped with butter, fried chicken strips, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.
-Mushroom Chicken Spud
A potato with butter, grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.
-Grilled Shrimp Spud
A potato topped with butter, grilled shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.
-Fried Shrimp Spud
A potato topped with butter, fried shrimp, swiss cheese, & chives.
-Taco Spud
A potato topped with butter, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-BBQ Beef Spud
A potato topped with butter, chopped BBQ beef, cheddar cheese, & onions.
-Santa Fe Spud
A potato topped with butter, chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.
The Etc.
-BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on Texas toast. With a pickle spear on the side.
-BLT & Egg
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & a fried egg served on Texas toast. With pickle spear on the side.
-Philly Cheese Steak
All natural thin sliced steak on a French bun. Topped with Swiss cheese & grilled onions. Au jus gravy on the side.
-1/2 Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-1/2 Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-1/2 Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-1/2 Beef & Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-Nachos
Tortilla chips topped refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
-Beef & Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned beef, grilled chicken, refried beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, & sour cream. Salsa on the side.
Fries, Rings, & More
-French Fries (Single)
French Fries!
-French Fries (Basket)
French Fries!
-Seasoned Fries (Single)
Seasoned curly fries.
-Seasoned Fries (Basket)
Seasoned curly fries.
-Onion Rings (Single)
Homemade onion rings.
-Onion Rings (Basket)
Homemade onion rings.
-Cheese Fries (Single)
French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.
-Cheese Fries (Basket)
French fries with melted cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side.
-Sweet Potato Fries (Single)
Sweet Potato Fries.
-Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
Sweet potato fries.
-Novo Chips (Single)
Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.
-Novo Chips (Basket)
Thin sliced potatoes fried just right. Ranch dressing on the side.
-Fried Mushroom (1/2 Basket)
-Fried Mushrooms (Basket)
Hand battered fresh mushrooms. With a side of Ranch dressing.
-Fried Boudain Balls
Fried boudin balls. Ranch dressing on the side.
-Chips & Salsa
Salads
-Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Marinated Chicken Plate
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions, brown rice, & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.
-Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp on a Garden salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, & cheddar cheese. Your choice if dressing on the side.
-Taco Salad
Served in a fried tortilla shell. Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, & cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
-Fajita Chicken Salad
Served in a fried tortilla shell. Grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, avocado, and cheddar cheese. Salsa on the side.
-Salmon Plate
Grilled Salmon served with brown rice & a small Garden Salad. Topped with a Spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Mahi-Mahi Plate
Grilled Mahi-Mahi served with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.
-Tilapia Plate
Chili Lime-Crusted Tilapia with brown rice & a small Garden salad. Your choice of dressing on the side.
Seafood: Plates, Sandwiches, PoBoys
-Shrimp Plate
Fried shrimp & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
-Catfish Plate
Fried fish & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
-Seafood Plate
Fried shrimp, fried fish, & hush puppies served with a side of fries. Your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
-Shrimp PoBoy
Fried shrimp on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.
-Catfish PoBoy
Fried fish on a French bun with lettuce & tomato. Your choice of mayo, must, tartar sauce, or cocktail sauce. Served with a side of fries.
-Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Salmon on a wheat bun. Topped with a spicy Jamaican Jerk sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion,
-Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi-Mahi on a wheat bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
-Fish Tacos
Chili Lime-Crusted grilled Tilapia served on soft corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, onions, cilantro, & Chipotle Ranch. Salsa on the side.
Chicken Fried Steak
-Chicken Fried Steak Plate (Regular)
Chicken fried Steak topped with cream gravy. Served with fries and Texas toast.
-Chicken Fried Steak Plate (Large)
Chicken Fried Steak topped with cream gravy. Served with fries & Texas toast.
-Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak served on a white bun. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, & onion.
Kiddie Up
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
2706 Ruth Street, Sulphur, LA 70665