Mediterranean
Greek
Breakfast & Brunch

Novy Restaurant 4000 24th Street

review star

No reviews yet

4000 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
Lamb Gyro
Kale Salad

Soup

Greek egg-lemon soup with rice and Mary's chicken
Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$10.00

Greek egg-lemon soup with rice and Mary's chicken

Share Plates

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

House-made hummus served with Grilled Pita

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$15.00

House-made spinach and feta stuffed pastry

Grilled Halloumi

Grilled Halloumi

$15.00

Served with Grilled Pita

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Yellow onion, tarragon & spicy aioli

Dolmas

Dolmas

$12.00

rice, golden raisins, pine nuts, mint, dill served with tzatziki

Olives & Feta

Olives & Feta

$10.00

Marinated mixed olives & feta, onion, lemon, fennel, rosemary served with grilled pita

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Fritters

$10.00

Kolokithokeftedes aka Greek Zucchini fritters served with tzatziki

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

bacon, chili flakes, cabernet vinegar, mizithra cheese

Feta Polenta

Feta Polenta

$13.00

Portobello mushroom, toasted walnuts, balsamic reduction, feta

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$18.00

tomato-cream sauce, feta

Octopus

Octopus

$18.00

Grilled octopus marinated in olive oil, lime juice, and chili flakes. Chopped up and served mixed with castelvetrano olives, roasted rosemary potatoes, and frisée greens.

Salad

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$18.00

Dates, quinoa, walnuts, goat cheese, fried red onions

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$20.00

Grilled marinated Mary's chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, egg, gorgonzola, cherry tomato

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$19.00

Campari tomatoes, market cucumbers, feta, Kalamata olive, pickled onion, bell pepper, pepperoncini

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion & feta cheese

Pasta

Lamb Bolognese

Lamb Bolognese

$23.00

Bucatini, lamb ragu with Mediterranean spices, feta

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Penne, Applewood smoked bacon, red bell pepper, chili flakes, mizithra cream sauce

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$22.00

bucatini, Mary's chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, kale, pesto-gorgonzola cream sauce

Salmon Pasta

Salmon Pasta

$24.00

Penne, Salmon, Peas, Mushrooms, Capers, Red onion, White wine cream sauce, Parmesan

Athenian Pasta

Athenian Pasta

$19.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Large Kids Pasta

$10.00

Mains

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$19.00

Mary's chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, tzatziki, salsa verde. Served with fries

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$20.00

Thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki. Served with fries

NOVY Burger

NOVY Burger

$19.00

House-ground beef, pepper jack, mushroom, arugula, tomato, onion, green goddess. Served with fries

Panos Burger

Panos Burger

$20.00

House-ground lamb, feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, tzatziki, olive tapenade

Moussaka

Moussaka

$24.00

Lamb, eggplant, potato, béchamel

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Fresh grilled salmon, mango salsa & horta

Basic Burger

$14.00

House-ground beef, lettuce, tomato & onion served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Sides

Grilled Pita Basket

Grilled Pita Basket

$8.00

3 pieces of Grilled Pita with lemon, garlic & sesame seasonings

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with Spicy Aioli

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.00

seasoned with lemon, oregano, garlic & mizithra cheese

Plain Fries

$7.00

Crispy plain fries served with Ketchup

Horta

$8.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

4oz Sauce

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Lamb Gyro Meat

$7.00

Side of Fried Onions

$2.00
Add 1 piece of Pita

$2.00

Plant-Based Burger Patty

$8.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Takeout utensils, napkins, and ketchup packets

Kids

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Large Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00
Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$9.00

Phyllo Pastry with Semolina Custard Filling, Huckleberry Compote, Almonds

Baklava

Baklava

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Beverages

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Fentimans 375mL (Glass) Bottle

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

$6.00

275ml (Glass) bottle

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$6.00

275ml (Glass) bottle

Milk

$4.00

Wine

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$48.00

Prosecco Bottle

$44.00

Greek Red

$60.00

2017 ‘Atlantis’ Mandilaria Santorini, Greece (750ml bottle) Must be 21 to purchase.

Greek White

$60.00

2018 ‘Estate Argyros’ Assyrtiko, Santorini, Greece (750ml bottle) Must be 21 to purchase.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4000 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Directions

Map
