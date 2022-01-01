NOW Sushi imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

NOW Sushi

643 Reviews

$$

3852 mission blvd

san diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Dolly
Barbosa
San Diego Hand Roll

Start It Off

Crab sliders

$10.50

Eddie-Mame

$8.50

Lettuce be Free wraps

$14.00

Milo's Gyozas (4pc)

$8.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shishito Peppers

$9.50

Tempura Basket (10 pc)

$12.00

ALL Shrimp Tempura Basket (10 pc)

$14.00

Simple Classic Rolls

Benji

$15.00

California

$13.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Cucumber cream cheese

$8.50

Double Avocado Roll

$9.00

Philly Roll

$15.00

Protein Roll

$16.00

'Shrimp' Tempura Roll

$15.00

Sweet P roll

$9.50

Tuna Roll

$15.00

Specialty Rolls

Annie

$18.00

Alaska

$18.00

Barbosa

$18.00

Chef Special

$19.00

Crunchy

$16.00

Fiesta Rollo

$19.00

Dolly

$18.00

Hank

$16.00

Marilyn

$19.00

Mermaid

$18.00

No Worries

$18.00

Rocky

$18.00

Saving Nemo

$17.00

Zane

$18.00

Hand Rolls

Cali Crab Hand Roll

$6.00

Eelectric Hand Roll

$6.00

San Diego Hand Roll

$6.50

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Desserts

Double chocolate cake

$8.00

House cheese cake

$8.00

Noodles

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Crispy Tofu

$16.00

Ramen

$17.00

Sides

1/4 Avocado

$2.00

Gluten Free

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sushi Rice

$4.00

Crunchies

$4.00

Wasabi/Ginger

$0.75

Nigiri

nigiri Yellow Tail

$7.50

nigiri Tuna

$7.50

nigiri Salmon

$7.50

nigiri Halibut

$7.50

nigiri Smoked Salmon

$7.50

Nigiri Albacore

$7.50

Shop

Hat

$20.00

Waterbottle

$40.00

Nw Tshirt

$25.00

I Saved A Life Tshirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Sashimi

Sashimi Albacore

$16.50

Sashimi Salmon

$16.50

Sashimi Smoked Salmon

$16.50

Sashimi Yellowtail

$16.50

Sashimi Tuna

$16.50

Sashimi Chef special

$20.00

Sashimi Halibut

$16.50

Bento Boxes

Love Boat 1

$29.00

Love Boat 2

$33.00

Beach box 1

$25.00

Beach box 2

$29.00

Sake, Beer & Wine

Sapporo Happy Hour 12-6pm

$1.00

#1 HOT SAKE

$9.00

#2 Hana Awaka (Sparkling)

$12.00

#3 Ozeki (Nigori)

$12.00

#4 Moonstone coconut

$13.00

#5 Strawberry Nigori

$12.00

#6 Tokubetsu Junmai

$30.00

#7 Ozeki Dry House (Junmai)

$12.00

#8 Suijin (Junmai)

$15.00

#9 Kinokuniya Bunzaemon

$15.00

#10 Hakutsuru Nishiki (white bottle)

$95.00

#11Junmai Daiginjo (black bottle)

$85.00

BoochCraft

$9.00

Cali Creamin

$7.00

Common Cider

$8.00

Julian Hard Cider

$8.50

Robot IPA

$8.00

Sapporo

$10.00

Sapporo Light

$8.50

Stone Delicious IPA

$7.00

Tangerine Express IPA

$7.00

GLASS Cab. Sauvignon red

$11.00

GLASS Chardonnay white

$11.00

GLASS Pinot Noir red

$11.00

GLASS Plum Wine

$6.00

GLASS Sauvignon Blanc white

$11.00

BOTTLE Cab. Sauvignon red

$35.00

BOTTLE Chardonnay white

$35.00

BOTTLE Pinot Noir red

$35.00

BOTTLE Sauvignon Blanc white

$35.00

Bottle Of Plumb Wine

$20.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

NA Beverages

Surf Water

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cola

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Mango Mojito Kombucha

$9.00

Night Surf Kombucha

$9.00

Strawberry-Ramune

$3.75Out of stock

Regular-Ramune

$3.75

Melon-Ramune

$3.75

Matcha-Ade

$9.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3852 mission blvd, san diego, CA 92109

Directions

NOW Sushi image

