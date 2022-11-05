Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Nowadays

1,137 Reviews

$

56-06 Cooper Ave

Ridgewood, NY 11385

Order Again

Diner by the Izakaya

Fries

$6.00

Large Fries

$9.00

Fries with uni

$9.00

Mr. Karaage

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Cucumbers

$8.00

Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Hustle Sprout

$9.00

Edamame Hummus

$10.00

Waygu Beef Burger

$15.00

Fried Chicken Zangi Sandwich

$15.00

Tempeh & Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Double D (weekdays $9)

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fileo Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Bowl Vegan Ramen

$15.00

Bowl Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Kale & Tofu Salad

$11.00

Vegan Ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Hot Dog

$9.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 5:59 am
Location

56-06 Cooper Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Directions

