Nowhere Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3127 W Tilghman St

Allentown, PA 18104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

You Can Go Your Own Way
Maple Spice Up Your Life
The Smashing Pumpkin

Drink Specials

You Can Go Your Own Way

You Can Go Your Own Way

$4.75+

You can go your own way by designing the Latte of your dreams. Lattes are made by adding steamed and foamed milk to espresso. Add an optional shot of flavor and your choice of milk for a truly personal experience.

Whole Lotta Lav

Whole Lotta Lav

$5.25+

This oat milk lavender latte is served with a whole lotta love and a sprinkle of vanilla on top.

Maple Spice Up Your Life

Maple Spice Up Your Life

$5.25+

Spice up your life - people of the world. Try this maple spice oat latte for something new.

If I Could Turm Back Time

If I Could Turm Back Time

$5.25+

I could turn back time I would find a way to make this golden oat latte party of your daily routine. Sweetened with a turmeric cinnamon syrup and finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Try it decaf for a delicious way to wind down your day.

Paint it Blackberry

Paint it Blackberry

$5.25+

I see a red door and I want to paint it blackberry. Oat milk latte with blackberry sweetness.

Shakedown Street

$6.00

Don't tell me this town ain't got no heart. Shaken brown sugar espresso over ice, finished with milk of your choice.

The Smashing Pumpkin

$6.00

Don't tell me this town ain't got no heart. Shaken pumpkin spice espresso over ice, finished with milk of your choice.

All Along the Match(a) Tower

All Along the Match(a) Tower

$4.75+

There must be some kind of way out of here... Said the Matcha Tea Oat Latte to its Honey Jasmine Flavor.

London Calling

London Calling

$4.75+

Chai's are not the only Tea Latte in town. Made with Earl Grey tea, Lavender and Vanilla, London's calling with this Oat Latte at the top of the dial.

Chai Me A River

Chai Me A River

$5.25+

You don't have to say. What you want. We already know. You want an oat vanilla chai latte. (I found out from him)

Living La Vida Coco

Living La Vida Coco

$5.00

She’s into superstitions, Mango Black Tea and Coconut Syrup. I feel a premonition That drink is has it all.

Dirty Work

$5.25+

You're not a fool to treat yourself to a Dirty Work Chain Latte. Brown sugar chai latte with a double shot of espresso.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Oh, why you gotta be so cold! Because it's a cold brew.

Let It Bee

Let It Bee

$6.75

When you find yourself in times of spring - Nowhere Coffee says to you: You Should Drink a Cold Brew, a Let it Bee. Cold brew sweetened with honey jasmine and topped with sweet cold foam and honey drizzle.

We Will Sham-Rock You

We Will Sham-Rock You

$6.75

Looks like a Guinness, tastes like a Bailey's, caffeinates like a cold brew. This drink will surely Sham-Rock your world.

Strawberry Jane's Last Dance

Strawberry Jane's Last Dance

$6.75

Oh my, oh heck yes, you better put on your party dress. This strawberry mocha cold brew finished with vanilla cold foam will have you dancing in no time.

Lavender Haze

$4.50

No Pumpkin No Chai

$5.25+

Now with more pumpkin and more chai. Just relax and enjoy this chai with our home-made pumpkin sauce that is finished with cinnamon.

Pumpkin Up the Jam

$6.75

Pump up the jam with this cold brew drink. It includes our home-made Pumpkin spice sauce and is finished with our luscious cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

The Smashing Pumpkin

$6.00

Don't tell me this town ain't got no heart. Shaken pumpkin spice espresso over ice, finished with milk of your choice.

Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.25

The closer you get to this cappuccino, the closer you'll be to fine. A espresso and steamed and foamed milk. We recommend half & half for a delicious experience.

Cafe Americano

Cafe Americano

$4.50+

Fall in love with an americano in the key of C. Made from our famous eight bean espresso blend.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

What lies ahead, you have no way of knowing... grab your mocha its time to get going. Prepared with espresso, your choice of sauce and milk and served with whipped cream on top.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.50

This double shot will keep you truckin' like the do-dah man

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.75

A traditional macchiato adds a tiny bit of foamed milk to your Espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$4.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75+

May your coffee be fresh and may all your favorite bands stay together.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

I am he as you are he as you are me and we are drinking our cafe au laits together. Your choice of fresh roasted coffee served with steamed milk.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.75+

Mr. Jones and me looked into the future. We stared at our agendas and ordered an extra shot of espresso in our coffee.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Oh, why you gotta be so cold! Because it's a cold brew.

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed milk with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Nowhere Steamer

Nowhere Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk with your choice of sauce or syrup. There are so many choices beyond chocolate... try them all!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75+
Micro Brewed Tea

Micro Brewed Tea

$3.00+

Black, green, herbal and fruit blends. You can't be everyone's cup of tea so you might as well make it like you please!

Cold Brew Tea

Cold Brew Tea

$4.50

Steeped overnight for maximum refreshment.

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Kid Milk (8 Oz. Cold)

$3.00
Just Water

Just Water

$3.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

Vitacoco

$2.00

Kombucha Can

$4.50

Grab and Go

Grateful Egg

Grateful Egg

$6.50Out of stock

Egg, cheese and spinach baked to golden perfection. When the morning comes, it'll do you fine.

Hall and Oatsmeal - Pumpkin

Hall and Oatsmeal - Pumpkin

$6.00Out of stock

Baked oatmeal featuring pumpkin, maple syrup, chia and flax. Vegan and gluten free, this oatmeal might just make your dreams come true.

Hall and Oatsmeal - Blueberry Baked Oats

Hall and Oatsmeal - Blueberry Baked Oats

$5.50Out of stock

Baked oatmeal featuring blueberries, brown sugar, chia and flax. Vegan and gluten free, this oatmeal might just make your dreams come true.

Bagels

Bagels

$3.00

Fresh bagels sourced from our neighbor across the street, Manhattan bagel. We offer gourmet cream cheeses and jams to finish off this snack,

Mango Coconut Chia Pudding (V GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Chia Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

In House Items

All in house bakery items are made with no gluten-containing ingredients. We are not a certified gluten free kitchen, but we work very hard to deliver a delicious option to those looking to avoid gluten.

GF Bread

$5.00

Vegan GF Bread

$6.00
Gluten Free Rainbow Sugar Cookie

Gluten Free Rainbow Sugar Cookie

$3.75Out of stock
Gluten Free Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie

Gluten Free Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookie

$3.75Out of stock
Gluten Free + Vegan Lemon Biscotti

Gluten Free + Vegan Lemon Biscotti

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan, Gluten Free and Delicious!

Gluten Free + Vegan Ginger Snap Cookie

Gluten Free + Vegan Ginger Snap Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolste Chip

$3.50Out of stock

Italian Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00

Buttery and crispy, baked fresh in house daily.

Conchiglia

Conchiglia

$4.00

con-KEEL-yay. Easier to pronounce than you may think. These delicious triangle are Italian puff pastries filled with either chocolate or vanilla custard.

Brownie Bite

Brownie Bite

$2.00
Pecan Bite

Pecan Bite

$2.00
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Nowhere to Go

Nowhere To Go

Nowhere To Go

$20.00

Each 76 oz box of Nowhere to Go will provide about 10 servings of coffee. It includes 10 cups, lids, and sleeves as well as sweeteners and milks. Please allow at least 30 minutes for any Nowhere to To Go orders.

Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Enjoy the Journey, Enjoy the Now. Nowhere Coffee Co.

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

