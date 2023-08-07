Nowon Bushwick
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Nowon is THE Korean American Pocha in Bushwick with the goal of serving the best gastropub food and drinks in THE WORLD. Rated one of NYC's best burgers, we call it "Legendary" for a reason! You tryna' catch vibes? look no further. Eat incredible Korean-New York dishes, crush delicious house cocktails, local beer, craft soju & wine while boppin' to hip-hop bangers.
Location
436 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Gallery
