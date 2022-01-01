Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nowon

1,479 Reviews

$$

507 e 6th st

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Swag

Nowon's Chili Oil

Nowon's Chili Oil

$10.00

Savory & Slightly Spicy. Great Finishing Oil on Pizza, Chinese Food, Guac, Eggs, Even Vanilla Ice Cream. 5.6 Oz Jar.

Lake Green Corduroy Hat

Lake Green Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Embroidered Nowon Text Logo. One Size. Adjustable Chin Strap.

East Village Baseball Jersey

East Village Baseball Jersey

$45.00

Printed on 100% Polyester, Diamond Mesh.

Sticker Sheet

Sticker Sheet

$5.00

Best Sticker Sheet!

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Korean American Pocha. Come on in or order to enjoy at your home!

Website

Location

507 e 6th st, New York, NY 10009

Directions

