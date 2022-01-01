Bars & Lounges
Nox: Craft Cocktails and Comfort Food
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
302 N Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd
No Reviews
1761 Scottsville rd Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rochester
More near Rochester