Bars & Lounges

Nox: Craft Cocktails and Comfort Food

review star

No reviews yet

302 N Goodman Street

Rochester, NY 14607

CLASSICS

BUTTERED COFFEE

$9.00

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

CHAI

$5.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

DRIP

$3.00

DRIP REFILL

$0.75

ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.00

IRONBORN UNDERTOW

$6.00

LATTE

$5.00

MATCHA

$5.00

SWEET TEA

$4.00

TEA

$3.00

IMAGINED COFFEES

STAY PUFT

$6.00

LADY VAN TASSEL

$6.00

PICKLES

Pickle Ricks 42 OZ

$10.00

N/A DRINKS

COFFEE

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

JUICE- FRESH SQUEEZED

$4.00

JUICE-CAN

$2.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.00

SODA GUN

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

ZERO PROOF

ARYA STARK

$8.00

HOUSE TYRELL

$8.00

SONNET 75

$8.00

SUZANNE COLLINS

$8.00

THYME WARP

$8.00

YOUR NEIGHBOR BOO

$8.00

DERVISH DANCE

$8.00

THREE DRAGON ANTE

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

302 N Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14607

Directions

Nox image
Nox image
Nox image
Nox image

