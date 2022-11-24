Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noyo Fish Company 32440 N Harbor Dr

review star

No reviews yet

32440 N Harbor Dr

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Zesty Fried Pickles

$10.00

Scrimshaw battered pickle slices with homemade sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 Battered mozzerella sticks with roasted garlic marinara

8 Shrimp Wontons

8 Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

8 Wontons and fries

12 Shrimp Wontons

12 Shrimp Wontons

$16.00

12 Wontons and fries

Ceviche

$13.00

Served with tortilla chips

Guacamole

$9.00

Served in a tostada with tortilla chips

Deep Fried Oysters

$14.00

5 deep fried oysters served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tacos

3 Baja Fish Taco

3 Baja Fish Taco

$17.00

3 Scrimshaw battered wild rock cod, corn tortillas, cabbage, mango pico de gallo, homemade baja sauce and chips & salsa

2 Baja Fish Tacos

2 Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

2 Scrimshaw battered wild rock cod, corn tortillas, cabbage, mango pico de gallo, homemade baja sauce and chips & salsa

Single Fish Taco

$7.00

3 Baja Shrimp Taco

$17.00

3 Scrimshaw battered jumbo wild prawns, corn tortillas, cabbage, mango pico de gallo, homemade baja sauce and chips & salsa

2 Baja Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

2 Scrimshaw battered jumbo wild prawns, corn tortillas, cabbage, mango pico de gallo, homemade baja sauce and chips & salsa

Single Shrimp Taco

$8.00
3 Baja Salmon Tacos

3 Baja Salmon Tacos

$17.00

3 grilled salmon, corn tortillas, cabbage, mango pico de gallo, homemade baja sauce and chips & salsa

2 Baja Salmon Tacos

$14.00

2 grilled salmon, corn tortillas, cabbage, mango pico de gallo, homemade baja sauce and chips & salsa

Single Salmon Taco

$7.00

2 Fish 1 Shrimp

$17.00

2 Shrimp 1 fish

$17.00

Tacos 1 Shrimp 1 Fish

$14.00

Tacos Combo

$17.00

Salads

Grilled Prawn Caesar Salad

Grilled Prawn Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled prawns, crispy romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & parmesan cheese and served with sourdough bread

Grilled Fish Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled rock cod, crispy romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & parmesan cheese and served with sourdough bread

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled fresh salmon, crispy romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & parmesan cheese and served with sourdough bread

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & parmesan cheese and served with sourdough bread

Sandwiches & More

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Scrimshaw battered wild rock cod, cabbage, tomato, homemade sauce on a brioche bun

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Scrimshaw battered jumbo wild prawns, cabbage, tomato, homemade sauce on a brioche bun

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Scrimshaw battered oysters, cabbage, tomato, homemade sauce on a brioche bun

Burger n' Fries

$15.00

Half pound juicy all beef patty, grilled onions, homemade sauce, on a brioche bun. Choice of american, pepper jack or cheddar cheese

Grilled Cheese n' Chips

$10.00

Sliced sourdough bread, your choice of american, pepper jack or cheddar cheese. Served with Kettle Sea Salt chips

Beef in a Basket

$15.00

Beef tips marinated in soy sauce, served with fries

Add on's

Single Burger Patty

$5.00

Single Prawn

$3.00

Single Fish

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Salad

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Entree

Praw's n' Chips

$18.00

5 Jumbo battered prawns and fries

Fish n' Prawn Combo

Fish n' Prawn Combo

$18.00

2 Pieces of fresh cod,3 Jumbo prawns and fries

Fish n'Chips

Fish n'Chips

$17.00

Scrimshaw battered wild rock cod, crispy fries, homemade tartar sauce

Beer

On Tap

$5.00

Bottle

$5.00

Pitcher

$15.00

Wine

Red by the Glass

$8.00

Red Bottle

$23.00

White Bottle

$23.00

Rose by the Glass

$8.00
Rose by the Bottle

Rose by the Bottle

$23.00

N/A Beverages

Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Tea

Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cider

Gowans

$12.00

Pacific Coast

$8.00

Chowder

Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

8oz cup of creamy homemade New England style chowder with crackers and sourdough bread

Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.00

Creamy homemade New England style chowder in a bread bowl with crackers

Hats, T-Shirt, Hoodies

Hoodie

$42.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

32440 N Harbor Dr, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cucina Verona Mercato - Cucina Verona Mercato
orange starNo Reviews
353 NORTH FRANKLIN ST FORT BRAGG, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Cucina Verona - 124 E Laurel St
orange starNo Reviews
124 E Laurel St Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
KW Saltwater Grill
orange starNo Reviews
524 North Main Street Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
North Coast Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
444 N Main St Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
The Purple Rose - Cleone
orange star4.2 • 203
24300 CA-1 Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
GoodLife Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
10483 Lansing St Mendocino, CA 95460
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Bragg

The Purple Rose - Cleone
orange star4.2 • 203
24300 CA-1 Fort Bragg, CA 95437
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Bragg
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston