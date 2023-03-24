Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nozaru Ramen Bar 3375 Adams Ave

No reviews yet

3375 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116

FOOD

Side

Edamame

$5.50

Simpy with Sea Salt/ Sauteed with Seasoned Garlic/ Sauteed with Seasones Garlic and Chili Paste

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Marinated Seaweed Salad, Sesame Seeds. (Make it Poke Salad! Add Your Favorite Fish +4)

Pork Gyoza

$6.50

Pork Dumplings. Regular Pan-Fried or Deep-Fried. Gyoza Sauce on Side.

Veggie Potato Croquettes

$5.50

Panko Fried Veggie Potato Croquettes with Vegan Katsu Sauce

Garlic Butter Shishito

$7.50

Flash-Fried Shishito Pepper, Sautéed with Butter, Seasoned Garlic Paste, Soy Sauce, Chili Paste.

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Fried Chicken Japanese Style “Ka-ra-a-ge.” Spicy Aioli or Wasabi Ranch on Side.

Adams Fries

$9.50

Crispy Fries with Chopped Pork Belly Chashu, Bacon, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Aioli.

Jodori Wing

$11.50

Nozaru Chicken Wings. Caramelized with Original Honey Garlic Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds. Choice of Spicy Aioli or Wasabi Ranch on Side.

Hawaiian Poke Nachos

$12.50

Mixed Poke (Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail) on top of Tortilla Chips, Onions, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce. Add Avocado +1

Side Of Broth

$8.00

Side of Noodles

$2.00

Side of Meat

$2.50

Side of Toppings

Rice

$2.50

Ramen

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong

$17.25

BBQ Ribeye, Pork Belly Chashu, Bacon Bits, Marinated Eggs, Corn, Kimchi, Spicy Bomb. (Add A Fried Gyoza in Soup +1)

Black Heights

Black Heights

$16.25

Double Porkbelly or Chicken Breast Chashu, Bacon Bits, Corn, Black Mushroom, 1/2 Marinated Egg, Roasted Black Garlic Oil.

Tonkotsu Heights

Tonkotsu Heights

$14.25

Choice of Protein, Bamboo, Green Onion, Black Mushroom, Roasted Seaweed,1/2 Marinated Egg. (Add Spicy Miso +1)

Spicy Heights

Spicy Heights

$14.75

Choice of Protein, Black Mushroom, Green Onion, Bamboo, Roasted Garlic Chip, 1/2 Marinated Egg.

Red Gorilla

$16.95
Tokyo Chicken

Tokyo Chicken

$14.25

Choice of Protein, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onion, Bamboo, Roasted Seaweed, 1/2 Marinated Egg. (Add Spicy Miso for +1 - Angry Ape)

Angry Ape

$14.95
Angry Veggie

Angry Veggie

$14.95

Spicy Miso, Fried Tofu, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onion, Bamboo, Black Mushroom, Grape Tomato, Roasted Garlic Chip. (Non-Spicy Broth is Avilable too.)

Angry Veggie (Not Spicy)

$14.95

Fried Tofu, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onion, Bamboo, Black Mushroom, Grape Tomato, Roasted Garlic Chip. (Non-Spicy Broth is Avilable too.)

White Rabbit

$14.50

Kids Ramen

$8.50

Rolls

Spicy Reese

Spicy Reese

$13.25

Fresh Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Micro Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Poke Sauce.

John Adams

John Adams

$13.25

Fresh Salmon, Krab, Avocado, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Ponzu Sauce.

Sassy Lela

Sassy Lela

$13.25

Fresh Yellowtail, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Micro Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Poke Sauce.

Sunset Felton

Sunset Felton

$13.25

Fresh Yellowtail, Krab, Avocado, Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Ponzu Sauce.

Island Cali

$13.50

Spicy Tuna on Top, Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Crunchy, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo.

Chronic Town

Chronic Town

$13.50

Fresh Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Ponzu Sauce

Crunchy Dragon

Crunchy Dragon

$13.50

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi), Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Crunchy, Eel Sauce.

Flying Monkey

$10.50

No Rice, Deep-Fried Roll. Krab, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño, Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo.

Crunchy

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Crunchy, Sesame Seeds, Eel.

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Sesame Seeds.

California

$7.00

Krab, Avocado, Sesame Seeds.

Avocado

$6.00

Avocado, Sesame Seeds.

Rice Bowl

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$14.00

Choice of Fish, Masago, Sliced Onion, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Poke Sauce. (Mixed Fish +2, Double Fish +4)

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

Choice of Meat, Green Onion, Quail Eggs, Sesame Seeds, Teriyaki Sauce. (Double Meat +4)

Chicken Katsu Bowl

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$13.00

House-made Panko Fried Chicken Katsu, Green Onion, Quail Eggs, Katsu Sauce. (Double Chicken Katsu +6)

Vegan Katsu Bowl

Vegan Katsu Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Croquettes, Corn, Fried Tofu, Avocado, Grape Tomato, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Vegan Katsu Sauce.

Burrito

Ramen Burrito

$13.00

Choice of Protein, Ramen Noodles, Crispy Fries, Avocado, Green Onion, Teriyaki Sauce, Spicy Aioli. Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. *Ask for Vegan Option

Desert

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.50

DRINK

Soft Drinks

UCC Craft Soda

$3.95

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple

$2.95

Ice Green Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirts

$20.00

Hats

$25.00

Ramen Bowl

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
いらっしゃいませ！ We take pride in being a part of the Normal Heights community where our guests are proud of their local ramen bar. In order to server something delectable to our community, we’ve created craft ramen bowls that we truly believe are one of a kind. We don't use any factory premade broth like most of ramen shops do. Instead, we take traditional slow cooking method and refining our broths for the best flavors and enhancing their umami. Pairing that with perfectly cooked noodles and top-notch ingredients, Nozaru Ramen Bar will only leave you wanting more. We also have plenty of options for our vegetarian or gluten free patrons. Ask our staffs, so we can accommodate and find a craft ramen that’s the right fit for you! From Soul To Bowl | 一杯入魂

3375 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

