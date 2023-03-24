Nozaru Ramen Bar 3375 Adams Ave

Restaurant info

いらっしゃいませ！ We take pride in being a part of the Normal Heights community where our guests are proud of their local ramen bar. In order to server something delectable to our community, we’ve created craft ramen bowls that we truly believe are one of a kind. We don't use any factory premade broth like most of ramen shops do. Instead, we take traditional slow cooking method and refining our broths for the best flavors and enhancing their umami. Pairing that with perfectly cooked noodles and top-notch ingredients, Nozaru Ramen Bar will only leave you wanting more. We also have plenty of options for our vegetarian or gluten free patrons. Ask our staffs, so we can accommodate and find a craft ramen that’s the right fit for you! From Soul To Bowl | 一杯入魂