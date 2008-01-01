Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant 8526 Old County Rd 54

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

$13.49

A heaping plate of Toasted tortilla chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and a blend of cheeses. we finish it off with tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.

$7.49

A Mixture of homemade chili and our tasty yellow queso. it's the perfect dip for your chips.

$7.99

Crunchy tostada shell halves topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, mild salsa & sour cream. served over a bed of lettuce.

1D. Botanas

$8.99

Crisp, toasted tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chorizo, melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes,  green onions, sour cream & guacamole. served over a bed of lettuce.

$10.49

Three grilled flour or corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and served on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes. garnished with sour cream & fresh guacamole.

$9.99

Several bite size flour or corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken and cheese, fried and served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream & guacamole.

$7.99

Six plump jalapenos filled with cheese and covered in batter. Fried to the perfect crisp.  Choose from cheddar or cream cheese filling!

$15.49

TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.

$11.49

Quesadillas, Taquitos, Jalapeno Poppers and Boneless chicken wings. served on top of a Bed of lettuce. Black olives, Sour cream and guacamole.

$4.99

$4.99

$5.99

$2.99

Soups

$10.99

Crisp tortilla strips, rice, corn, chicken, Monterrey jack cheese, avocado, Salsa.

$11.99

Tripe, hominy, homemade tortillas.

$7.49

Pinto beans, seasoned ground beef, sprinkled cheese.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese olives, bacon bits, dressing.

$11.99

Ground beef or Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, crushed chips, sour cream, flour shell.

$13.99

Tomatoes, avocado, corn, black beans, romaine lettuce, lime, cilantro, red onion. When in season.

Tacos

$13.49

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Available in hard shell.

$12.49

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with black beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco & fresh avocado slices.

$17.49

Three grilled Tilapia tacos served in your choice of flour or corn tortillas & topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime. Try it with Mahi Mahi.

$12.99

Two deep fried flour tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

$16.99

Three homemade flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak & served with  cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Taqueria

Three corn tortillas with seasoned pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.
$15.99

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with pork, cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.

$15.99

Three corn tortillas with seasoned shrimp, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cabbage, cilantro. Try it blackened

Tostadas

$11.99

Two crisp corn tostada shells topped  with refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

$13.49

Two crisp corn tostada shells topped with guacamole, frijoles de la olla, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes.

$12.99

Enchiladas

$11.99

Three corn tortillas filled with a zesty blend of cheese. topped with our tasty brown enchilada sauce and more cheese.

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with our own special brown sauce and melted cheese. Topped off with your choice of shredded beef or ground beef.

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with all white shredded chicken and smothered in our seasoned sour cream sauce and melted cheese.

$14.49
$14.29

Three chicken enchiladas topped with a combo of our seasoned sour cream sauce and fresh tomatillo sauce. choose from hot or mild.

$14.29

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green, white and red sauces. Available hot or mild. viva Mexico!

$12.99

Three corn tortillas filled with spinach and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions.

$16.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with strips of grilled marinated steak. Covered in our red ranchero sauce and melted cheese.

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with our rich, spicy mole sauce, onions, & queso fresco.

$14.99

Chimichanga

A flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. deep fried to a golden crisp and topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive. Add queso for $2.00!

$13.99
$12.99

Frijoles de la olla, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a golden crisp. Topped with our special sauce, sour cream & an olive.

Fajitas

Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.
$18.49

Freshly grilled onions and bell peppers served on a sizzling, cast iron skillet with your choice of chicken, steak, Shrimp or a combo. Served with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of warm flour or corn tortillas.

$18.49

Burritos

$13.99

The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.

#19 D/ Chili Burrito

$14.49

Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice and black beans. topped with sour cream sauce and Verde sauce.  Get it hot or mild!

$15.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with Steak, rice, black beans ,onions, cilantro and Verde sauce. hot or mild. Guacamole on the side.

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with beef sauce and sprinkled cheddar cheese.

Grill

$15.99

Two fire grilled pork chops, deliciously seasoned and garnished with a slice of real Haas avocado.

$11.99

Juicy, 100% beef patty on a toasted, bakery fresh French bun topped with American cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a slice of real Haas avocado. Served with seasoned seasoned fries.

Combo Platters

$14.99

One chile relleno / guacamole tostada / cheese or spinach enchilada.

$13.49

One taco / bean tostada / cheese enchilada.

$14.49

One taco / ground beef tostada / shredded beef enchilada.

$15.49

One chile relleno / mini chimichanga / shredded beef enchilada.

$15.49

One taco / mini  Del Rey burrito / shredded beef enchilada.

$15.49

One taco / tamale / ground beef enchilada.

$17.49

One chile relleno / steak asada / cheese or spinach enchilada.

Specialties

$15.49

Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in a fluffy egg batter and smothered with ranchero sauce and sprinkled Monterey jack cheese. available without egg batter & sauce.

$13.99

Two Flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, Shredded beef or ground beef and cheese then fried and placed over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Beef will be served in flour tortillas only.

$13.99

Your choice of seasoned stew beef, chicken or ground beef over a bed of rice. Served with frijoles, corn and fresh flour or corn tortillas.

$13.99

Three homemade pork tamales served in   traditional corn husk wrapping.

$14.49

A crisp flour tortilla covered with frijoles, ground beef, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and topped with sour cream, guacamole, black olives and green onions.

$14.49

Black beans, corn, mushroom, spinach, bell pepper, Tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.

$15.99

Desserts

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream rolled in granola and perfectly fried to a delicious crisp. topped with whipped cream, caramel and sprinkles & served in an edible flour shell. great for sharing with your amigos or devouring all by yourself.

$4.99

A traditional Mexican custard. creamy and sweet in each bite. served warm or cold upon request.  With a cherry on top!

$7.99

Warm, puffy pastry dusted in cinnamon, sugar and powdered sugar. Served with honey on the side for dipping.

$5.49

A deep fried twist of dough, coated in cinnamon and sugar. Choose from caramel or chocolate for dipping.

$7.99

A crispy, fried flour tortilla with a sweet apple filling. topped with caramel syrup and sprinkles. Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

$7.49

Rich, smooth cheesecake with a slightly tangy finish. Rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.

$7.99

Four of our delicious Sopapillas served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream , strawberries and tons of whip cream, sprinkles & chocolate syrup on top.

$4.49

A classic serving of vanilla ice cream topped with rainbow sprinkles and a cherry.

Kids Menu

$5.99

$5.99
$5.99
$5.99
$5.99

$5.99

A La Carte

$2.99

$2.99

$3.49

$4.49

$4.49

$4.49

$4.49

$4.49

$4.99

$4.49

$3.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.49

$2.99

$3.49

$3.49

$2.99

$3.49

$3.49

$3.75

$3.75

$2.99

$3.99

$3.99

$3.49

$6.99

$5.99

$7.99

$7.99

$7.99

$9.99

$5.99

$5.29

$8.99

$6.49

$4.49

$4.00

$4.99

$3.49

$3.49

$3.49

$3.49

$3.49

$3.49

$3.49

$0.75

$0.99

$1.50

$4.99

$4.99

Salsa

$3.99

$5.99

$8.99

$3.99

$5.99

$8.99

$3.99

$5.99

$8.99

$3.99

$5.99

$8.99

$0.99

$3.99

$4.49

$7.50

$9.50

Sauce

$2.99

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

$2.00

Sides

$0.75

$1.00

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$0.75

$3.50

$3.50

$3.50

$4.50

$4.50

$5.99

$4.50

$1.00

$2.49

$4.99

$1.00

$4.49

$10.99

$6.99

Daily Specials

$17.99

$16.49
$14.99

$14.99

Liquor

$5.00

$7.50

$7.50

$7.50

$5.99

$8.00

$7.50

$5.00

$7.50

$7.50

$5.00

$7.00

$7.50

$7.50

$6.00

$7.50

$7.50

$11.50

$12.00

$11.00

$10.00

$12.50

$12.00

$11.50

$12.50

$12.00

$11.50

$11.00

$12.50

$11.50

$12.00

$8.00

$11.50

$12.50

$10.50

$10.00

$9.50

$11.50

$18.00

$11.00

$9.00

$10.00

$9.50

$4.00

$12.50

$11.50

$12.00

$5.50

$9.50

$10.00

$9.00

$10.50

$11.00

$9.50

$10.00

$9.50

$7.50

$7.79

$7.79

$12.00

$11.50

$10.50

$12.50

$12.00

$11.50

$5.00

$12.00

$10.50

$11.50

$10.50

$7.50

$7.50

DBL- Casadores Tequila

$14.25

$6.00

$7.50

$8.00

$8.50

$7.50

$7.99

$6.99

$7.99

$7.50

$6.00

$11.00

$11.50

$7.00

$9.00

$8.00

$9.00

$10.00

$6.49

$6.00

$5.50

$6.00

$7.00

$7.00

$6.50

$6.50

$5.50

$8.50

$8.00

$8.00

$7.00

$5.50

$7.50

$9.00

$9.50

$9.50

$9.50

$9.50

Cocktails

$7.00

$7.50

$7.50

$8.00

$7.50

$8.00

$7.50

$7.50

$7.50

$7.50

$7.50

$8.50

$9.00

$9.00

$9.00

$8.50

$8.50

$7.50

$7.50

$7.50

$6.00

SODA

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$0.99

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

$3.00

BOTTLED

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$3.89

$2.79

$2.79

$2.99

$3.89

$3.49

$3.29

$3.89

$3.89

COFFEE/FRESCAS

$2.99

$2.99

$3.50

$3.50

$3.50

$1.99

JUICES

$2.79

$2.79

$2.79