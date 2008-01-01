- Home
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant 8526 Old County Rd 54
8526 Old County Rd 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Appetizers
1A. Nachos Con Carne
A heaping plate of Toasted tortilla chips topped with our seasoned ground beef and a blend of cheeses. we finish it off with tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.
1B. Chili Bean Dip
A Mixture of homemade chili and our tasty yellow queso. it's the perfect dip for your chips.
1C. Tostada Nachos
Crunchy tostada shell halves topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, mild salsa & sour cream. served over a bed of lettuce.
1D. Botanas
Crisp, toasted tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chorizo, melted cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream & guacamole. served over a bed of lettuce.
1F. Quesadillas
Three grilled flour or corn tortillas stuffed with melted cheese and served on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes. garnished with sour cream & fresh guacamole.
1G. Taquitos
Several bite size flour or corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken and cheese, fried and served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream & guacamole.
1H. Jalapeno Poppers
Six plump jalapenos filled with cheese and covered in batter. Fried to the perfect crisp. Choose from cheddar or cream cheese filling!
1J. Fajita Nachos
TOASTED TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED WITH white or yellow queso, tomatoes, grilled onions & peppers, black olives, green onions, sour cream, guacamole and our deliciously marinated steak or our seasoned grilled chicken.
1L. Appetizer Combo
Quesadillas, Taquitos, Jalapeno Poppers and Boneless chicken wings. served on top of a Bed of lettuce. Black olives, Sour cream and guacamole.
White Queso
Yellow Queso
Full Guacamole
Half Guacamole
Soups
Salads
Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese olives, bacon bits, dressing.
Taco Salad
Ground beef or Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, crushed chips, sour cream, flour shell.
Avocado Salad
Tomatoes, avocado, corn, black beans, romaine lettuce, lime, cilantro, red onion. When in season.
Tacos
#10 D/ Golden Tacos
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Available in hard shell.
#11 D/ Veggie Tacos
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with black beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco & fresh avocado slices.
#11A D/ Fish Tacos
Three grilled Tilapia tacos served in your choice of flour or corn tortillas & topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime. Try it with Mahi Mahi.
#35 D/ Crispy Tacos
Two deep fried flour tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
#36 D/ Tacos al Carbon
Three homemade flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or steak & served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Taqueria
D/ Al Pastor
D/ Carnitas
Three corn tortillas with pork, cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.
D/ Carne Asada
Three corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime, jalapeno avocado crema.
D/ Camarones
Three corn tortillas with seasoned shrimp, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cabbage, cilantro. Try it blackened
Tostadas
Enchiladas
#15 D/ Cheese Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with a zesty blend of cheese. topped with our tasty brown enchilada sauce and more cheese.
#16 D/ Beef Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with our own special brown sauce and melted cheese. Topped off with your choice of shredded beef or ground beef.
#17 D/ Chicken Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with all white shredded chicken and smothered in our seasoned sour cream sauce and melted cheese.
#37 D/ Enchilada Combo
#38 D/ Verde Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a combo of our seasoned sour cream sauce and fresh tomatillo sauce. choose from hot or mild.
#39 D/ Banderas Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green, white and red sauces. Available hot or mild. viva Mexico!
#40 D/ Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with spinach and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions.
#42 D/ Steak Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with strips of grilled marinated steak. Covered in our red ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
#44 D/ Mole Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our rich, spicy mole sauce, onions, & queso fresco.
#43 Enchiladas Rancheras
Chimichanga
Fajitas
Fajitas 4 2
Burritos
#18 D/ Del Rey Burrito
The king burrito! Seasoned ground beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese all wrapped inside a flour tortilla and covered with our mouthwatering ranchero sauce, sour cream & an olive.
#19 D/ Chili Burrito
Our homemade chili poured over a large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & an olive.
#20 D/Humberto Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice and black beans. topped with sour cream sauce and Verde sauce. Get it hot or mild!
#20A D/ Steak Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with Steak, rice, black beans ,onions, cilantro and Verde sauce. hot or mild. Guacamole on the side.
#21 D/ California Burrito
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with beef sauce and sprinkled cheddar cheese.
Grill
#45 D/ Pork Chops
Two fire grilled pork chops, deliciously seasoned and garnished with a slice of real Haas avocado.
#46 D/ Hamburger / Cheeseburger
Juicy, 100% beef patty on a toasted, bakery fresh French bun topped with American cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a slice of real Haas avocado. Served with seasoned seasoned fries.
Combo Platters
#24 D/ Vegetarian Combo
One chile relleno / guacamole tostada / cheese or spinach enchilada.
#25 D/ Mexican Combo
One taco / bean tostada / cheese enchilada.
#25A D/ Mexican Combo
One taco / ground beef tostada / shredded beef enchilada.
#32 D/ Special Combo
One chile relleno / mini chimichanga / shredded beef enchilada.
#33 D/ Del Rey Combo
One taco / mini Del Rey burrito / shredded beef enchilada.
# 34 D/ Durango Combo
One taco / tamale / ground beef enchilada.
#41 D/ Carne Asada Combo
One chile relleno / steak asada / cheese or spinach enchilada.
Specialties
#26 D/ Chile Rellenos
Two chile poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in a fluffy egg batter and smothered with ranchero sauce and sprinkled Monterey jack cheese. available without egg batter & sauce.
#28 D/ Flautas
Two Flour or corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, Shredded beef or ground beef and cheese then fried and placed over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and garnished with sour cream and guacamole. Beef will be served in flour tortillas only.
#30 D/ Kitchen Special
Your choice of seasoned stew beef, chicken or ground beef over a bed of rice. Served with frijoles, corn and fresh flour or corn tortillas.
#31 D/ Tamales
Three homemade pork tamales served in traditional corn husk wrapping.
1E. Mexican Pizza
A crisp flour tortilla covered with frijoles, ground beef, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes and topped with sour cream, guacamole, black olives and green onions.
1V. Veggie Pizza
Black beans, corn, mushroom, spinach, bell pepper, Tomato, onion, black olives, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Loco
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in granola and perfectly fried to a delicious crisp. topped with whipped cream, caramel and sprinkles & served in an edible flour shell. great for sharing with your amigos or devouring all by yourself.
Flan
A traditional Mexican custard. creamy and sweet in each bite. served warm or cold upon request. With a cherry on top!
Sopapillas
Warm, puffy pastry dusted in cinnamon, sugar and powdered sugar. Served with honey on the side for dipping.
Churros
A deep fried twist of dough, coated in cinnamon and sugar. Choose from caramel or chocolate for dipping.
Apple Chimichana
A crispy, fried flour tortilla with a sweet apple filling. topped with caramel syrup and sprinkles. Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cheesecake Burrito
Rich, smooth cheesecake with a slightly tangy finish. Rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
Sopapillas a la mode
Four of our delicious Sopapillas served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream , strawberries and tons of whip cream, sprinkles & chocolate syrup on top.
Ice Cream
A classic serving of vanilla ice cream topped with rainbow sprinkles and a cherry.