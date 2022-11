NQC ‘No Quiero Cocinar’

Wavelength // Equilibrium

$18.25

A wavelength is the distance between identical points in the adjacent cycles of a waveform signal propagated in space and describes the flow of Photons. Oats and white wheat for a base before adding Simcoe and Mosaic to the whirlpool. To get some berry medley notes , dry hopped with Mosaic and Citra at a 2:1 ratio. Wavelength pours bright yellow with aromas of citrus and stone fruit with crushable flavors of mango and berry with a light refreshing finish. 6.5% ABV - 4pk 16oz cans.