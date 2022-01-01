A map showing the location of New Realm Brewing Company - Virginia Beach - 1209 Craft LaneView gallery
New Realm Brewing Company - Virginia Beach - 1209 Craft Lane

No reviews yet

1209 Craft Lane

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

BITES

Locally Made Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Beer-Queso, Jalapeno-Sorghum Mustard (V)

Asian-Style Loaded Fries

$11.00

Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro, Garlic-Miso Mayo

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

Ranch & Blue Cheese Dressing Crunchy Vegetable (G)

Cheddar Crusted Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Elbow Pasta, Belgian Amber Glaze (V)

BBQ Shrimp Open-Faced Tacos

$13.00

Pickled Onions, Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco

Blistered Shishito Pepper

$10.00

Sesame Seeds, Ginger Aioli (G, V)

Baked Maryland Crab Dip

$15.00

Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Pita Chips *This Item Cannot Be Modified*

Black Angus Beef Meatballs

$13.50

House Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib Tomato Sauce, Grits, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Poke Nachos

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Romaine and Tuscan Kale Caesar

$9.00

Parmesan Croutons, Garlic Dressing, Shaved Parmesan *All Take Out Orders Are Served With Dressing On The Side*

Greens Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrot, White Balsamic Vinaigrette (Ve, G) *All Take Out Orders Are Served With Dressing On The Side*

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$8.00

BETWEEN THE BREAD

Free-Range Roasted Turkey

$13.50

Smoked Turkey, White Cheddar, Bacon, Arugula, White BBQ Sauce

Hand-Pressed Cuban

$13.50

Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles *This item cannot be modified*

Sandbridge Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Ashe Co. Cheddar, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Potato Bread

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.00

Tartar Sauce, tomato, lettuce, Hoagie Roll

New Realm Burger

$13.00

House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun

Ultimate Wagyu Burger

$14.00

Premium Wagyu Beef Burger Cheddar Fondue, Dunkel Bacon Sauce, Beefonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun ** Consuming raw, undercooked, or sous vide meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness**

Beyond Burger®

$15.00

Revolutionary Plant-Based Burger White Cheddar, House-made Sour Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun (V)

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

MAIN EVENTS

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, Red Radish, Edamame, Avocado, Pineapple, Pickled Ginger ** Consuming raw, undercooked, or sous vide meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, eggs or unpasteurized milk may increase your risk of foodborne illness**

Half Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Hazy Like a Fox Beer Glaze, Seasonal Vegetables, Garlic Mashed Potatoes

New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh White Fish, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

With your choice of side item

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

With your choice of side item

Kids Cheese burger

$8.00

With your choice of side item

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta topped with your choice of tomato sauce, or butter

SWEETS

Campfire S'mores

$7.50

Chocolate Mousse, Graham Cracker, Hazelnut Croquant, Strawberries

Chocolate Stout Bread Pudding

$7.50

Cinnamon Spiced, Served Warm with Lolly's Vanilla Ice Cream

SIDES

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Kale Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Green Salad

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Seasonal Sautéed Vegetables

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

PRE-PACKAGED CANS

Seasonal Variety Mixpack (12 Pack)

$18.99

Tropic Dream (15 pack)

$15.99Out of stock

Tropic Dream (15 pack 2 CASE)

$29.99Out of stock

Tropic Dream (Rewards 2PK CASE)

$24.99Out of stock
Hazy Like a Fox (6 Pack)

$10.49

6 pack of 12oz cans 6.5% ABV 45 IBU Hazy Like a Fox, our first Hazy IPA, is Double Dry Hopped with El Dorado and Azacca hops to provide juicy, pineapple and tangerine flavors. Brewed with a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and lactose, it pours a pale gold with an opaque haze. Pineapple and tangerine hop aromatics dance together in the nose while its taste is very soft with a juicy orange and tangerine finish. With a bit of brewers' magic, we gave this beer a very soft and smooth mouthfeel with low perceived hop bitterness. Hazy Like a Fox was double dry-hopped, once during fermentation to give it huge orange juicy character and again post-fermentation to derive intense hop aromatics.

Bavarian Prince (6 Pack)

$10.49

Blackberry Smoke (6 Pack)

$11.99
Euphonia (6 Pack)

$10.49

6 Pack of 12oz Cans 5% ABV 40 IBUs This golden, German-style pilsner combines tradition with modern hopping techniques for a nice floral hop character. Brewed with German Pilsner malt, Euphonia’s hops are added late to provide a soft bitterness and vibrant hop aroma. GOLD MEDAL 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup - Pale Bittr Europeon Beer GOLD MEDAL Best in Show 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Beach Bounty (6 Pack)

$10.49

Gram Grams Porter (6 Pack)

$10.49
Hoplandia (6 Pack)

$10.49

6 pack of 12 oz cans American IPA 7.3% 75 IBU The first IPA from Brewmaster Mitch Steele couldn't have been anything but an IPA... this IPA. It's dry hopped with Simcoe & Centennial and is perfectly hoppy with a classic piney, resiny and citrusy hop profile and a mild malt character in both nose and taste. Bitterness is smooth, but substantial and it finishes dry but with a balanced body. Mitch says "it's everything I want in an IPA. It's pleasantly bitter, yet drinks smoothly and has a wonderful blend of hop flavors dominating the aroma, taste and finish.

Hopbominable IPA (6 Pack)

$14.99

Haze Dipper (6 Pack)

$10.49
Hazy Like A Fox 12PK

$18.99Out of stock

12pk of 12oz cans 6.5% ABV 45 IBU Hazy Like a Fox, our first Hazy IPA, is Double Dry Hopped with El Dorado and Azacca hops to provide juicy, pineapple and tangerine flavors. Brewed with a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and lactose, it pours a pale gold with an opaque haze. Pineapple and tangerine hop aromatics dance together in the nose while its taste is very soft with a juicy orange and tangerine finish. With a bit of brewers' magic, we gave this beer a very soft and smooth mouthfeel with low perceived hop bitterness. Hazy Like a Fox was double dry-hopped, once during fermentation to give it huge orange juicy character and again post-fermentation to derive intense hop aromatics.

Hoptropolis (6 Pack)

$10.49

6 pack of 12oz Cans American IPA 6.5% 55 IBU Hoptropolis is a thriving hop mecca built upon a foundation of Citra, Mosaic, Azacca and Loral hops to add lots of pear, peach and pineapple notes. This American IPA brims with tropical fruit, floral, citrus and stone fruit hop aromatics. It pours a strikingly golden color with a light haze. Upon arrival, the first thing to notice is its enticing aroma, which is intensely fruity, reminiscent of fruit cocktail with lots of pear, peach and pineapple plus a distinctly dank, but balanced finish. Taste is dry and crisp with pleasant lingering bitterness. You'll want to spend a little extra time exploring this hop haven - there's so much to sip and do.

Lime of the Party (6 Pack)

$10.49

Munich Dunkel (6 Pack)

$10.49

Oaxaca Stout (4 Pack)

$14.99
Pastry Porter Horse (4 Pack)

$14.99Out of stock

4 pack of 16oz cans Imperial Pastry Porter 8.9% Saddle up for this rich, sweet imperial porter brewed with toasted coconut and cacao nibs. English chocolate and German pilsner malts provide an ent-"icing" chocolate profile, while dark roasted crystal malt adds light plum and raisin notes. Lactose sweetness jockeys for position with Belgian candi syrup for added complexity

Psychedelic Rabbit (6 Pack)

$11.49

Southern Tee (6 pack)

$10.49

T Flex (6 pack)

$14.99

Tropic Dream (6 Pack)

$10.49

Vienna Lager (6 Pack)

$12.99Out of stock

4 PACKS (TO GO)

Vodka Cranberry - 4 Pack

$10.99

Lemondrop - 4 Pack

$10.99

Orange Crush - 4 Pack

$10.99

Margarita - 4 Pack

$10.99

Paloma - 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Moscow Mule- 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

