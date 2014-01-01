- Home
Crisp - Malt-Accented
CHARLES TOWNE YACHT PARTY Pale Lager (Crisp- Malt Accented) 4-Pack
(South Carolina / 4.2% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A dry, clean, American-style lager.
HUMBLE SEA HUMBLEFEST Pale Lager (Crisp- Malt Accented) 4-Pack
(California / 5.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A crisp lager perfect for the summertime. Brewed in collaboration with Sierra Nevada (CA).
PERENNIAL FISH DRIFTER Pale Lager (Crisp- Malt Accented) 4-Pack
(Missouri / 4.7% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Brewed in collaboration with Heirloom Rustic Ales (OK), Fish Drifter is a balanced and approachable lager made with every beer-drinker in mind. Brewed with a base of Bohemian Pilsner malt, and added enough organic Arkansas corn grits from War Eagle Mill to add some roundness but keep the beer light and fluffy. Whirlpooled with Hallertau Blanc hops to kiss the lager with flowers and grassiness.
SCHILLING LANDBIER Pale Lager (Crisp) 4-Pack
(New Hampshire / 4.2% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Agrarian-style lager of Franconian origin brewed with spelt—and for the first time in North America, by Schilling’s brewers—with a nearly extinct strain of lager yeast just revived from the cellars of Weihenstephan in Munich, Germany. Notes of strawberry and hay abound with a hazelnut-like dry finish.
SCHLENKERLA HELLES LAGERBIER Helles Lager (Crisp) 4-Pack
(Germany / 4.3% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) “Schlenkerla Helles” is brewed with fine Bavarian aroma hops from the area around the city of Nürnberg. It's lagered in century old caves underneath the historic Schlenkerla brewery and maltings. Schlenkerla Helles is boiled in the same copper kettles and bottom fermented by the same yeast as the historic Schlenkerla Smokebeer. Its subtle smokiness without using smoke malt makes “Helles Schlenkerla Lager” a unique representative of the classic lager beer style “Bavarian Helles”.
Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness
DE LA SENNE ZENNE PILS German Pilsner (Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness) Single
(Belgium / 4.9% / 42° / 11.2 oz. / Single) De La Senne’s first Pilsner! Zenne Pils is a bottom-fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurized beer. The traditional method of decoction with which it is brewed adds depth and complexity to its malty character. It is slightly hazy, finely bitter, and very nicely drinkable. It is generously hopped with the most noble old varieties of German hops.
FINBACK DOT DOT DOT German Pilsner (Crisp-Subtle Hopiness) 4-Pack
(New York / 5.5% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Dot Dot Dot is a foeder conditioned German pilsner.
GREAT RAFT SOUTHERN DRAWL German Pilsner (Crisp- Subtle Hopiness) 6-Pack
SUAREZ FAMILY QUALIFY PILS German Pilsner (Crisp- Subtle Hopiness) 4-Pack
TILTED BARN LIBBY: SIMCOE American Blond Ale (Crisp - Subtle Hoppiness) 4-Pack
(Rhode Island / 5.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) An American Blond Ale featuring Simcoe hops. Hazy, fruity and dangerously drinkable. This batch throws off some tropical stone fruit, pine, and citrus notes along with a distinctly clean finish.
WOLVES & PEOPLE NEUBERG Zwickelbier (Crisp- Subtle Hoppiness) 4-Pack
(Oregon / 5.8% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Wolves & People's take on a traditional Franconian-Style Kellerbier.
Hop - Earthy & Dry
RIDGEWAY IVANHOE English Pale Ale (Hop - Earthy & Dry)
(England / 5.2% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) A beautiful, dark red, classic English Pale Ale from one of the U.K.’s most prolific and sought-after brewers. The idea, you see, was to make the most “English” beer you’ve ever tasted, and damn it, this ale hits the target. We’ll have none of your dreadfully over-hopped, thin, and drippy modern confections this time ‘round. Ivanhoe is the real thing. Traditional warm, roasty, and fully-rounded English malts are punched up by a subtle yet direct shot of aromatic and refreshing English hop bitterness. Ivanhoe – the ale – is as balanced as a champion jouster. It is bottle-conditioned with live yeast, which is the only way, you simply must agree, to experience a truly vital and rich expression of the English brewer’s art. Dry. Deeply satisfying. Eminently drinkable.
Hop - Bold, Herbal & Citric
LAWSON'S SIP OF SUNSHINE Double IPA (Hop- Bold, Herbal & Citric)
(Vermont / 8.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) This lupulin-ladin Double IPA is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass.
Hop -Soft & Juicy
GREAT RAFT MAKE BELIEVER Hazy Session IPA (Hop- Soft & Juicy)
(Louisiana / 4.0% / 12 oz. / 6 Pack) Make Believer, Great Raft's Hazy Session IPA, is a delicate but hoppy ale that clocks in at just 4.0% ABV and is loaded with Citra and Galaxy hops.
OTHER HALF BLUE CRAB SPECIAL RESERVE Hazy Double IPA (Hop- Soft & Juicy)
(New York / 8.5% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Blue Crab is one of Other Half’s favs in the line up so they decided to make a fun beefed up version with a special label for their 1st Anniversary celebration. Built up into a Hazy Double IPA with the usual hop suspects like Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe but then they added the new American hop classic, Strata.
TRILLIUM DDH STILLINGS ST. Hazy IPA (Hop- Soft & Juicy)
(Massachusetts / 7.2% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) This amplified version of Stillings Street IPA features a double dose of Nelson Sauvin hops in the dry hop. Hazy, pale orange in appearance with intensely aromatic qualities of kiwi, white grape and lemongrass on the nose. Delicate flavors of citrus zest, pineapple and cantaloupe are accentuated with crisp malt character, mild bitterness, and a soft, effervescent mouthfeel.
TRILLIUM RIWAKA FORT POINT Hazy Pale Ale (Hop- Soft & Juicy)
(Massachusetts / 6.6% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Presenting a gorgeous deep yellow with a hazy glow, Riwaka Dry Hopped Fort Point offers a vibrant bouquet of fresh fruit. Tropical fruit, pithy grapefruit, and orange lead the way, with a subtle dank edge that rounds out the sip with a gentle bitterness. It is medium-bodied and refreshingly drinkable.
TRILLIUM TINY CHICKEN Hazy Pale IPA (Hop- Soft & Juicy)
(Massachusetts / 5.6% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Deceivingly diminutive in name, Tiny Chicken packs a hoppy punch with a powerful combination of Galaxy and Amarillo. Engaging aromatics pop with notes of bright citrus and peach, while flavors of tropical fruit, melon, and orange sweep over the palate in refreshing waves. Finishing crisp and dry with slight earthy/spicy grain character from the use of locally malted wheat and Danko rye.
VITAMIN SEA GREETINGS FROM WEYMOUTH Hazy IPA (Hop - Soft & Juicy)
(Massachusetts / 6.8% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A Hazy IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic.
WELDWERKS ROBO-BOOGIE Hazy Double IPA (Hop - Soft & Juicy)
Malt - Fruit & Toffee
CONISTON BLUEBIRD BITTER Ordinary Bitter (Malt - Fruit & Toffee)
(England / 4.2% / 42° / 16.9 oz. / Single) It is, quite simply, a wonderful beer. It is exceedingly pale with just a hint of color in its cheeks from the dash of crystal malt. It has a massive orange fruit aroma from the Challenger hops, balanced by biscuity malt. Bluebird Bitter is an extraordinary “ordinary.”
CONISTON BLUEBIRD BITTER: PREMIUM XB Ordinary Bitter (Malt - Fruit & Toffee)
(England / 4.2% / 42° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Bluebird XB combines two of the great themes of ale brewing to produce something distinctive and new. The fine tradition of English Pale Ale is about quaffing, refreshment and complexity of flavor without alcoholic strength. Then throw-in new wave American hop varietal Mount Hood with robust citrus aromas... not too much mind you, or we might have an American Pale Ale on our hands… The result is a smooth ale with floral hints, light malt tones and a hoppy freshness. Bluebird XB, familiar... but different.
FIRESTONE WALKER XXIII ANNIVERSARY (2019) American Strong Ale (Malt - Fruit & Toffee)
(California / 11.5% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Firestone Walker’s annual anniversary ale, blended with the help of local Paso Robles winemakers. This year’s blend includes Stickee Monkee (28%), Parabola (28%), Bravo (20%), bourbon barrel-aged Helldorado (15%), Velvet Merkin (5%), and tequila barrel-aged Helldorado (4%).
OEC HIDALGO Best Bitter (Malt - Fruit & Toffee)
(Connecticut / 4.5% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Hidalgo is OEC's interpretation of a British Best Bitter. They brew Hidalgo with a classic simple infusion mash using Marris Otter & Crystal malts. It is hopped with Challenger & East Kent Goldings during the boil. After an open fermentation it rests in their cellars for several weeks prior to packaging.
PÕHJALA TRIPLE BARREL 2021 American Barleywine (Malt - Fruit & Toffee)
(Estonia / 13.0% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) Triple Barrel is a careful blend of a Barleywine aged for 24 months in Bourbon and Rye whiskey barrels, and a small part Rye Ale aged for 15 months in Rye whiskey barrels.
SIERRA NEVADA COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR BBA BIGFOOT Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine (Malt- Fruit & Toffee)
(California / 15.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) At 15% ABV, Sierra Nevada’s Bigfoot Barleywine collaboration with Buffalo Trace Distillery is 750ml of immense flavor. Together we selected a lineup of rare Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. small batch bourbon barrels to finish a custom blend of Bigfoot Barleywine, vintages that had already been aging up to 7 years! After a final year in E.H. Taylor barrels, the beer that emerged is simply unreal. The rich barrel character takes the spotlight, pairing beautifully with deep malty notes of caramel, burnt sugar and dark fruit.
WHEATLAND SPRING ESTATE BARLEYWINE 2020 Barleywine (Malt - Fruit & Toffee)
(Virginia / 11.5% / 12.7 oz. / Single) A Catoctin Creek Rye Barrel-Aged Barleywine made with estate grown malt.
Malt - Toasty & Nutty
DUTCHESS MAGISTER English Dark Mild (Malt - Toast & Nutty)
(New York / 3.6% / 42° / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Magister is Dutchess Ales’ contribution to the most sessionable pub ales of them all–the classic English Dark Mild. Floor malted Maris Otter malt lends a base of toasty biscuit goodness balanced with gentle additions of East Kent Golding and Fuggles hops. Harmony is achieved with a variety of roasted barley and oat malts leaving a pleasing impression of roasted chestnuts, toffee, and cocoa nibs. Clean and snappy on the palate all the while while coming in at 3.6% ABV, this one to come back to.
JACKIE O’S CONVEX REFRACTION 2021 Doppelbock (Malt - Toasty & Nutty)
(Ohio / 13.7% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A Bourbon barrel-aged Doppelbock-style lager. A modern riff on classic style, Convex Refraction adds bourbon barrel aging and carefully crafted malt to the long-standing spirit of Doppelbock. Brewed with caramelized Triticale malt from Haus Malts, this hefty lager aged in bourbon barrels for 14 months after extended lagering. Brewed in collaboration with Burial Beer (North Carolina).
KULMBACHER EISBOCK Eisbock (Malt - Toasty & Nutty)
(Germany / 9.2% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) The world’s first and most authentic Eisbock (aka, ice beer) is a heavyweight beauty. Not at all like those silly “ice” beers that big American breweries used to push, this one is actually made the original way – by freezing and then removing the ice to intensify the alcohol and the flavor. The story goes that a wooden barrel of bockbier was inadvertently left in the old Reichelbrau brewery yard in the middle of winter. By the time it was found, the contents were mostly frozen, and the keg had broken open. The ice was chipped away, leaving behind a much richer, more concentrated, but exceptionally clean tasting brew with a deceptive 9.2% ABV. Reichelbrau has since become, simply, Kulmbacher, but the beer is still made the old-fashioned way. The original is still the best.
KULMBACHER EKU 28 Doppelbock (Malt - Toasty & Nutty)
(Germany / 11.0% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Kulmbacher's legendary stout specialty EKU 28, an amber-hued, fiery Doppelbock with a full-bodied malt aroma with 11% ABV is one of the strongest beers in the world.
OEC DAPPLE English Dark Mild (Malt - Toasty & Nutty)
(Connecticut / 4.2% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Dapple is OEC's interpretation of a British Dark Mild. They brew Dapple with a classic simple infusion mash using Marris Otter Pale Ale and Crystal malts along with a touch of roasted barley. It is aroma hopped with East Kent Goldings during the boil in our copper kettle. After an open ale fermentation it rests in their cellars for several weeks.
Roast - Dark & Dry
BLUEJACKET COMPANY PORTER Robust Porter (Roast - Dark & Dry)
(Washington, DC / 6.2% / 48° / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Bluejacket’s interpretation of the 1858 Whitbread Contract Porter brewed in collaboration with beer historian Ron Pattinson. Company Porter is heavily hopped with East Kent Golding to punctuate malt-driven coffee, bread crust and cocoa flavors with notes of tea, citrus, herbs, grass and lavender. This remarkable dark brew finishes earthy and dry, with lingering bitterness.
FIRESTONE WALKER PARABOLA 2019 Imperial Oatmeal Stout (Roast - Dark & Dry)
(California / 13.0% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Parabola is a beer of darkness and immensity, a barrel-aged beast that is routinely ranked as one of the top beers in the world. This Russian Imperial Oatmeal Stout is aged for a full year in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels, developing ﬂavors of rich, chewy roasted malts, charred oak and bourbony vanilla. Parabola bares its teeth with its impenetrable black hue and soaring alcohol, yet its bite remains reﬁned with a silky, balanced ﬁnish.
HARVIESTOUN OLD ENGINE OIL Stout (Roast - Soft & Silky)
(Scotland / 6.0% / 48° / 12 oz. / 6 Pack) A rich and well-balanced Stout brewed with roast barley and oats, and hopped with Galena, Fuggles and East Kent Golding.
RIDGEWAY BAD KING JOHN Export Stout (Roast - Dark & Dry)
(England / 6.0% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Bad King John is black, bitter, and intense. Like the ruthless man it honors. Do not come here looking for subtlety!
Roast - Soft & Silky
GREAT RAFT REASONABLY CORRUPT Schwarzbier (Roast - Soft & Silky) `
(Louisiana / 5.5% / 12 oz. / 6 Pack) A black lager with dark and roasty malt sweetness. Don’t let the darkness fool you – this is a sweeter, fuller-bodied version of the premium lager you know and love. It has a smooth, crisp finish, with depth of color and taste.
OEC TRIFALDI Oatmeal Stout (Roast - Soft & Silky)
(Connecticut / 5.5% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Trifaldi is OEC's interpretation of a British Oatmeal Stout. They brew Trifaldi with a classic simple infusion mash using Marris Otter Pale Ale, Crystal malts along with flaked oats and roasted barley. It is hopped with East Kent Golding & Challenger during the boil in our copper kettle. After an open ale fermentation it rests in their cellars for several weeks.
PÕHJALA BLACK JAM 2021 Imperial Baltic Porter (Roast - Soft & Silky)
(Estonia / 11.9% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) A daring blend of Imperial Baltic Porters aged in sherry and bourbon casks.
PÕHJALA COCOBÄNGER 2020 Imperial Stout (Roast - Soft & Silky)
(Estonia / 12.5% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) A banging Imperial Stout brewed with coconut and Caturra coffee from Costa Rica. Expect creamy, dessert-like coconut followed by a rush of Turkish coffee - earthy, tarry, balanced by the taste of plums and blackberry. As the beer warms, chocolate notes start to shine, with hints of caramelized sugar layering on top of the roasted coffee. Finally, the oiliness of the coconut and the smooth coffee crash down the tongue, lingering and leaving their seductive taste until the inevitable next sip.
PÕHJALA VAQUERO BREAKFAST 2021 Imperial Stout (Roast - Soft & Silky)
(Estonia / 12.0% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) A Mexican campfire-inspired Imperial Stout brewed with ancho mulato chilies, and aged in tequila and Bourbon barrels.
PÕHJALA ÖÖ XO 2021 Imperial Baltic Porter (Roast - Soft & Silky)
(Estonia / 11.5% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) A special version of Öö aged in Cognac barrels. Expect a silky smooth texture of dark malts, red fruits, cognac, liquorice, and honey. Hints of molasses mix with those of rich dark chocolate, all balanced with elegant tannins cleansing the palate.
Roast - Rich & Decadent
3 SONS CARIÑO 2020 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 12.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An Imperial Sweet Stout inspired by chocolate-covered strawberries. Contains milk sugar.
3 SONS FRACTIONAL SUM 2022 Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 10.5% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) An Imperial stout treated with 25 pounds of Mexican and Ugandan vanilla beans, and 25 pounds of Mostra coffee.
BLUEJACKET FORMER FUTURE Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Washington, DC / 13.0% / 54° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Aged 12 months in Wilderness Trail Bourbon barrels, then doused with a massive amount of almonds, coconut, cinnamon, vanilla, cocoa nibs and milk sugar. Rich and indulgent, Former Future is overflowing with waves of Almond Joys, holiday cookies and milk chocolate flavors.
CYCLE 8 YEAR Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 12.0% / 22 oz. / Single) Cycle's 8th anniversary beer is a blend of 1, 2, and 3 year old barrel aged stouts. The barrels were Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection: Chocolate Malted Rye, Heaven Hill, and Maker’s Mark.
CYCLE FRIDAY 2022 Rye Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 12.0% / 22 oz. / Single) 2 year aged Imperial Stout in Woodford Reserve Masters Collection Chocolate Rye barrels with sliced almonds, toasted & untoasted coconut.
CYCLE R2 RARE DOS: BUFFALO TRACE Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 13.0% / 22 oz. / Single) Rare DOS Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, 2 years aged edition. Aged in Buffalo Trace barrels.
CYCLE R2 RARE DOS: HEAVEN HILL Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 13.0% / 22 oz. / Single) Rare DOS Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, 2 years aged edition. Aged in Heaven Hill barrels.
CYCLE SATURDAY 2022 Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
(Florida / 12.0% / 22 oz. / Single) Blend of Imperial Stouts aged in Eagle Rare, Wild Turkey Rare Breed, Old Forrester Birthday Bourbon 2020 & Woodford Reserve Masters Collection Chocokate Rye.
CYCLE THURSDAY 2022 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 12.0% / 22 oz. / Single) 3 Year barrel aged imperial Stout with maple, toasted coconut, untoasted coconut & panther coffee (2x the coffee amount we typically use).
DREKKER ‘TIL THE NIGHT CLOSES IN 2022 Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(North Dakota / 12.5% / 54° / 16.9 oz. / Single) A big Imperial Stout aged in Plantation Rum barrels and conditioned on a huge pile of toasted coconut!
EQUILIBRIUM BARREL-AGED SPECIAL RELATIVITY 1: B.4 Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(New York / 14.0% / 54° / 16.9 oz. / Single) This Imperial Stout was held in a Henry McKenna Bourbon barrel for just over 18 months, and it was bottled absent of any adjuncts in an effort to let the barrel shine. Pouring pitch black with a tan head, aromas and flavors of rich chocolate fudge, tobacco, brownie batter, leather, and bourbon chocolate mousse truffles permeate throughout. The body is weighted and viscous with perfectly contoured edges and a smooth barrel element that shines before a wisp of vanilla custard and caramel silk. It drapes across the soft palate before a touch of boozie Bourbon rally’s to help warm the even coldest of souls. Adjuncts are fun, but taste what Equilibrium has done without them…
EQUILIBRIUM MAILLARD REACTION Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(New York / 11.0% / 54° / 16.9 oz. / Single) An Imperial Sweet Stout with banana, caramel, Madagascar vanilla, and milk sugar. Brewed in collaboration with Southern Grist (Tennessee).
EQUILIBRIUM WAFFLE HONEYCOMB CONJECTURE Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(New York / 11.0% / 54° / 16.9 oz. / Single) An Imperial Stout conditioned with waffle cones, honey, vanilla, caramel, and honey roasted peanuts.
GREAT RAFT BARREL AGED OLD MAD JOY- WILLETT Bourbon Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter (Roast- Rich & Decadent)
(Louisiana / 10.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Each Barrel Aged Old Mad Joy is big and boozy, but known for its balanced intensity. This release, aged in Willett Bourbon barrels for just shy of 2 years, is no different.
GREAT RAFT TERMS OF SURRENDER Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (Roast- Rich & Decadent)
(Louisiana / 12.0% / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) Aged for over a year in Maker's Mark Bourbon barrels, Terms of Surrender is a black hole of luxurious dark and roasted malts expressed in a glory of abundance. Surrender to this intensely rich stout boasting flavors of chocolate, caramel, and coffee atop an assertive background of oak and bourbon.
IMPRINT BA WRITTEN IN THE STARS Bourbon BA Imperial Stout (Roast- Rich & Decadent)
(Pennsylvania / 12.0% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Brewed in collaboration with Mortalis (NY), this Bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Stout is conditioned on Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, Dominican cacao nibs, and 100+ pounds of toasted coconut.
JACKIE O’S ABANDON THE HALOGENS 2021 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Ohio / 14.5% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) An Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon barrels for 14 months, and conditioned with honey and milk sugar. Abandon the Halogens packs heavy notes of nutty chocolate and perfectly toasted marshmallows. Brewed with an exorbitant amount of Northwestern Meadowfoam honey and the gentlest sprinkle of smoked malt, this decadent stout pairs best with a roaring fire on a cool evening.
JACKIE O’S RETURN FLIGHT 2021 Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Ohio / 14.8% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) After a layover of 17 months in Bourbon barrels, prepare for descent into rich maltiness and flavors of faraway lands. Careful additions of toasted sesame seeds and Szechuan peppercorns bring floral and nutty tones to this decadent Imperial Stout.
MORTALIS PERSES Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(New York / 10.0% / 16.9 oz. / Single) This Imperial Stout was brewed with peach coffee cakes, almonds, and cinnamon. Dark & rich malts set the backbone of this stout to bring forth the flavors of summer ripe peaches, locally toasted almonds, and cinnamon swirl desert treats. Sometimes, in order to obtain peace & spark creativity you must first destroy the mold of normalcy.
PERENNIAL ABRAXAS 2019 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An Imperial Sweet Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and milk sugar. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged.
PERENNIAL ABRAXAS 2020 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An Imperial Sweet Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and milk sugar. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged.
PERENNIAL ABRAXAS 2020: COFFEE Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Perennial’s Abraxas, but with the addition of coffee beans sourced from San Sebastian, Oaxaca, Mexico, that were roasted at Sump (Missouri). The base beer is an Imperial Sweet Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and milk sugar. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged.
PERENNIAL ABRAXAS 2020: VANILLA Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Perennial’s Abraxas, but with the addition of vanilla beans. The base beer is an Imperial Sweet Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and milk sugar. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged.
PERENNIAL ABRAXAS 2021 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An Imperial Sweet Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and milk sugar. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged.
PERENNIAL ABRAXAS 2021: VANILLA Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Perennial’s Abraxas, but with the addition of vanilla beans. The base beer is an Imperial Sweet Stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon sticks, and milk sugar. Pouring deep brown with a thick head, this beer has a complex body with a delicious lingering roastiness. Abraxas is brewed with unique ingredients intended to challenge and excite the palate. It may be enjoyed right away or allowed to age in the bottle. Vertical tastings are encouraged.
PRAIRIE BARREL-AGED MOOSE BOOTS Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Oklahoma / 13.0% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) A barrel-aged Imperial Stout conditioned with maple syrup, toasted almonds and vanilla.
PRAIRIE CHRISTMAS BOMB! 2019 Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Oklahoma / 13.0% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Prairie’s Bomb!, but finished with additional Christmas spices–cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. The base beer is an Imperial Stout aged on espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla beans, and ancho chile peppers. All the flavors meld to create a truly unique beer. The peppers add just the right amount of heat to complement the intense coffee and chocolate flavors.
PRAIRIE CHRISTMAS BOMB! 2021 Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Oklahoma / 13.0% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) The Bomb! that we all know and love, with the addition of Christmas spices – cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.
TRILLIUM ENDLESS Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (Roast - Rich & Decadent)
(Massachusetts / 15.6% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Endless features a robust base with extended time in both rum & bourbon barrels thoughtfully married with a portion of freshly brewed imperial stout to seamlessly deliver enduring complexity. Pouring jet black with graceful aromatics of chocolate, dried dark fruit, and woody spirit character, Endless beckons from the glass. Finishing sweet & slightly warming, but never cloying, Endless exhibits mild bitterness and delightful flavors of vanilla, brown sugar, and molasses.
TRIPPING ANIMALS PENTAMEROUS TIGER BA Imperial Stout (Roast- Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 15.0% / 16.9 oz. / Single) A 5 way collaboration with Harland (CA), Cerebral (CO), Homes (MI), and Grimm (NY). This Imperial Stout is aged 16 months in Woodford Reserve Bourbon Barrels and Maple Syrup Barrels.
UNBRANDED LATINO SWEET Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast- Rich & Decadent)
(Florida / 12.0% / 16.9 oz. / Single) A BA Imperial Stout collaboration with LuchaDough (FL), a local gourmet donut shop, infused with cinnamon-sugar coated donuts and conditioned on roasted hazelnuts, cacao nibs and cinnamon sticks.
Smoke - Spicy & Meaty
GÖLLER RAUCHBIER Rauchbier (Smoke - Spicy & Meaty)
(Germany / 4.9% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) This hugely awarded, dark ruby lager is a traditional Franconian smoked-beer. It has a high but pleasant bitterness. Smoked but not overpowering, with notes of dark caramel, roasted malts, and smoked bacon. Dark but translucent, this full-bodied beer pours with a thick and creamy, off-white head.
SCHLENKERLA URBOCK Rauchbier (Smoke - Spicy & Meaty)
(Germany / 6.5% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Aecht Schlenkerla Urbock is the complex sibling of the classic Märzen smokebeer. Exactly like the classic, all its barley malts are smoked over beech wood logs. Its higher smokemalt concentration and longer maturation in the 700 year old cellars underneath Bamburg create a taste profile of most intense smokiness beautifully balanced with deep malt sweetness.
SCHLENKERLA WEIZEN Rauchbier (Smoke - Spicy & Meaty)
(Germany / 5.2% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) A smoked wheat ale with light smoky aroma. As with most Bavarian wheat beers, it’s being brewed with a mixture of both barley malt and wheat malt. The portion of barley malt is the classic Schlenkerla smoked malt, while the wheat malt remains unsmoked. Served unfiltered with its natural haziness, Schlenkerla Weizen reaches its full aroma through bottle fermentation with fine top fermenting yeast.
THREES SOLID AIR Rauchbier (Smoke - Spicy & Meaty)
(New York / 5.3% / 48° / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A smoked lager with a little mmph. Expect notes of beechwood, your clothes after a night at a bonfire, and Belgian stroopwafels.
WHEATLAND SPRING RAUCH TATER: B.2 Rauchbier (Smoke - Spicy & Meaty)
(Virginia / 6.9% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Brewed with grains from Wheatland Spring’s farm and fellow small farms in Virginia and North Carolina. The sweet potatoes were grown by their friends and neighbors, Potomac Vegetable Farms, and roasted overnight by more friends and neighbors, Fireside Farm. They hand-processed the still warm taters early the next morning and mixed them into the cereal mash, where they mingled with cold-smoked malt, sage grown on the farm, and brown sugar. Once fermented, the beer rested in oak puncheons prior to bottle conditioning.
Fruit & Spice - Bright
ACHEL 8° BLOND 2021 Belgian Strong Blond Ale (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) A pale, strong, fruity, hoppy Trappist ale from one of Belgium’s official Abbey breweries. Achel 8° is hard to find even in Belgium; in the U.S. it’s up there with the rarest of beers. This blond, flavorful beer is a surprisingly refreshing brew at 8% ABV. It is lightly filtered, but still wholesomely hazy with yeast remaining and re-fermenting in the bottle.
ANDECHS WEISSBIER HELL Hefeweizen (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Germany / 5.5% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Untreated and bottled in its natural state of yeasty turbidity, this is a top fermented beer for the epicure. Its light honey color makes it an immediate eyecatcher. Then there’s the opalescence and fine structure of the yeast turbidity. At the same time, the creamy, fine-pored head invites you to get to know this light Weissbier from Bavaria’s Holy Mountain. First, distinctive fruity aromas like banana and honeydew melon come to the fore, followed by fine cloves. It is a very tangy, refreshing treat with the conviction of a full, soft body. It concludes on a finely balanced interplay of light sweet honey and a delicate acidity with undertones of bitter hoppiness that quickly subside into a harmonious aftertaste.
BLAUGIES LA MONEUSE Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) La Moneuse is named for A.J. Moneuse (b. 1768), a famous local bandit and gang leader, and ancestor of the brewers’ family. It is a classic “Saison” beer by virtue of its strength and its earthy, aged quality. It has a hardy, semi-dry malt character – fresh, but not overpowering hoppiness, abundant yeasty, fruity flavors and a fairly strong, but pleasant and enticing, mustiness. Among Belgium’s Saisons, La Moneuse sits with Saison Dupont on the opposite end of the spectrum from the quirky, thin, fruity varieties. But La Moneuse is quite distinct from the Dupont, which drinks much colder, hoppier, harder-edged, and has no discernible sweetness.
BLAUGIES LA MONEUSE SPÉCIALE NOËL Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A special edition of La Moneuse–extra rich for the winter season.
BLAUGIES LA VERMONTOISE Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A spelt Saison brewed with American Amarillo hops. It was brewed in collaboration with Shaun Hill of Hill Farmstead (Vermont), and continues to be brewed at Blaugies’ facilities in Belgium. This blond ale has a pronounced bitterness and a slight aftertaste of lemon on the finish.
BLAUGIES SAISON D'EPEAUTRE Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Saison D’Epeautre is a Saison beer made in a unique traditional style that uses spelt and barley malt in the mash. Very dry and light in body, with a hint of wheaty tartness and a hardy texture that expresses the character of spelt, a primitive strain of wheat. It is one truly feisty brew, with an outrageous pop and a natural long-lasting head. And ah, the aroma! It’s a wonderfully heady, musty, cellar character that is unmistakably Belgian and a lot like champagne. The taste delivers on the promise of the nose. Very enjoyable, and perfect for summer, but wonderful at any time of year.
DE DOLLE STILLE NACHT 2019 Belgian Strong Pale Ale (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 12.0% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) Stille Nacht (Silent Night) is a prestige beer from De Dolle Brouwers brewed for Christmas. It’s brewed with pale malt and white candy sugar in the kettle. The Nugget hops give an extra bitterness to balance the extreme sweetness due to its density. The taste triangle is completed with some acidity of the fermentation. It is a very interesting beer to age.
DE LA SENNE JAMBE-DE BOIS Tripel (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Blond and copper-colored, Jambe-de-Bois is a powerful and full-bodied beer. It has a scent of ripe banana and a subtle blend of old varieties of aromatic hops. As for taste, the malt dominates, supported by a long and delicate bitterness.
DE RANKE SAISON DE DOTTIGNIES Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 5.5% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Saison de Dottignies is a high-fermenting saison with a relatively low alcohol content which makes for a well-balanced beer.
DUPONT SAISON DUPONT Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 6.5% / 48° / 11.2 oz. / 4 Pack) Since 1844, Saison Dupont has been brewed in Dupont’s farm-brewery during the winter time. It gets a second fermentation in the barrel. It’s considered “the classic” among the Belgian seasonal beers, and arguably saved the style from extinction.
PLANK HEFEWEIZEN Hefeweizen (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Germany / 5.2% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Traditional unfiltered hefeweizen from Germany brewed since 1617. A stunning snow-white head delicately sits atop the honey-orange hefeweizen. A playful, but not overwhelming carbonation slowly ascends the glass, giving the beer a persistent cap throughout drinking. Aromas of honeydew, clove, white pepper and of course, just the right amount of banana entice you. The texture is full bodied but not heavy. While drinking you will be taken by the amazing lacing strewn throughout the glass. The flavor is rich with notes of vanilla, clove and banana, while remaining ever so quaffable, with the slightest earthy hop character settling in on the finish. A depth of aroma and flavor make this hefeweizen a journey of drinkability.
PLANK HELLER WEIZENBOCK Weizenbock (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Germany / 7.9% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Awarded with 7 world beer cup medals, this dark golden wheat beer pours with a thick white head. On the nose, you’ll find notes of honey, caramel, and citrus. And of course the classic banana, vanilla & clove, the hallmark of the Bavarian wheat beer style.
ST. BERNARDUS WIT Witbier (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 5.5% / 12 oz. / 4-Pack) St.Bernardus Wit is a traditional unfiltered Belgian wheat beer. It was developed in collaboration with Pierre Celis, the legendary master brewer who was the driver of the resurgence of white beer in the 1960s.
THIRIEZ LA BLONDE D'ESQUELBECQ Belgian Blond Ale (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Spicy, piquant, right in our face. If we’re not mistaken, there’s more than a hint of the Saison about this blond beer. Something earthy and spicy, a complexity that almost frightens, but at the same time beckons, and tantalizes. We love it when a beer is so forward, so fearless – so sophisticated, but so excitingly rough. Yes, talk dirty to us.
WHEATLAND SPRING FIELDBORN: B.2 Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
(Virginia / 5.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) This farmhouse ale was born in the fields of Wheatland Spring. Brewed with native yeast, and well water on the farm.
Fruit & Spice - Dark
ACHEL 8° BRUIN 2020 Dubbel (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) Achel 8° Bruin first saw light one year after the Achel 8° Blond, and was well received from the start. While remaining a typical Trappist beer, it's also one that's easily drinkable. This dark-brown beer, with its aromas of dried fruits, has a pleasantly full mouthfeel – with surprising touches of caramel and coffee – but also manages to be extremely refreshing. The finish is slightly bitter; the hop is never dominant, though. Although this is a filtered beer, traces of yeast do show up as a veil in the bottle. This is how a Dubbel should be.
ACHEL 8° BRUIN 2021 Dubbel (Fruit & Spice- Dark)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) Achel 8° Bruin first saw light one year after the Achel 8° Blond, and was well received from the start. While remaining a typical Trappist beer, it's also one that's easily drinkable. This dark-brown beer, with its aromas of dried fruits, has a pleasantly full mouthfeel – with surprising touches of caramel and coffee – but also manages to be extremely refreshing. The finish is slightly bitter; the hop is never dominant, though. Although this is a filtered beer, traces of yeast do show up as a veil in the bottle. This is how a Dubbel should be.
BLAUGIES DARBYSTE Saison (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 5.8% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Blaugies Darbyste is a Saison made with wheat and fermented with fig juice. It’s somewhat a variant of the Belgian “Wit” or “Blanche” style, but a little drier and a lot more substantial and flavorful.
DE RANKE NOIR DE DOTTIGNIES Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 8.5% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) The heaviest of De Ranke’s offerings, Noir de Dottignies has a very rich taste, coming from the six different kinds of malt used during the brew. These malts also give it that rich, dark, nearly black color. The royal doses of Challenger and Saaz hops bring the typical balance between sweet and bitter.
DE STRUISE PANNEPOT 2021 Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 12.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Pannepot is one of the biggest flagship beers at De Struise Brouwers. It is a Belgian Dark Strong Ale with a subtle stout touch. Saw the light of day for the first time in 2003 and has been in the Top 100 of the best beers in the world since 2004.
FANTÔME NUIT NOIRE: RHUM Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 16.0% / 8.5% / Single) A special strong ale from Fantôme. This variant was aged in oak Rhum barrels.
ROCHEFORT 10 Quadrupel (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 11.3% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) In 1952, in order to place the modernisation of the brewery on the right commercial footing, much care was taken with the launch of Rochefort's two new beers. The refectory beer had been the basis for the development of the ‘Middel’ (also known as ‘Merveille’) which became the Rochefort 6. The 10, however, needed something else to elevate it: Belgian candi sugar, steeped in the wort in metal baskets, quite an innovation in those days. Furthermore, two malts were used in the brewing process: pilsner and caramel malt, as well as wheat starch, two varieties of hops and Rochefort’s own yeast. The result was the powerful Rochefort 10, a beer sure to warm your heart with its robust dose of alcohol.
ROCHEFORT 6 Dubbel (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 7.5% / 48° / 11.2 oz. / Single) The oldest of the three Rochefort Trappist beers, it has the reddish color of autumn leaves, a soft body and an earthy, herbal palate (think a slight note of Darjeeling tea), which develops into a deep fruitiness.
ROCHEFORT 8 Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 9.2% / 54° / 11.2 oz. / Single) The lower gravity cousin to Rochefort 10, and nicknamed "Spéciale". Rochefort 8 has a more tawny color and a more pronounced aroma, with an even richer fruitiness (perhaps a slight undertone of fig?) and a little more spiced dryness, like that of a cake, which provides for a balanced finish.
SCHNEIDER & SOHN AVENTINUS Weizenbock (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Germany / 8.2% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / 4 Pack) For golden moments by the fireplace: "Mein Aventinus" - the wholehearted, dark ruby colored wheat beer, intensive and fiery, warming, well-balanced and tender. Bavaria's oldest wheat "Doppelbock" - brewed since 1907! Its sturdy body in combination with its sweet malty aroma is an invitation to profound indulgence - an ingenious blend with a strong body. Perfectly matches rustic dishes, dark roasts and sweet desserts.
ST. BERNARDUS ABT 12 Grand Cru (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
St. Bernardus Abt 12 is widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world. It is therefore no surprise that it is the brewery’s flagship beer, ranked at the very top of the St. Bernardus beer hierarchy. It is brewed in the classic quadrupel style and adheres to the original 1946 recipe.
ST. BERNARDUS PATER 6 Dubbel (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
St. Bernardus Pater 6 is brewed according to the classic dubbel style with a recipe that dates back to 1946. The name of this beer has become a reference for its style, and it is commonly referred to as ‘een Paterke'.
ST. BERNARDUS PRIOR 8 Dubbel (Fruit & Spice - Dark)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) St. Bernardus Prior 8 is a traditional abbey beer, brewed in the classic dubbel style. The original recipe dates back to the times when St. Bernardus still brewed under licence for the monks of Westvleteren.
Tart & Funky - Delicate
AMERICAN SOLERA LITTLE FOO 2017 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Oklahoma / 4.0% / 42° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Little Foo is a rustic farmhouse ale that American Solera age and solera blend in one of their 20-barrel American oak foeders. The beer is slightly tart with notes of lemon and apricot. The American oak adds a hint of vanilla that rounds the beer out and allows their house mixed culture to dance.
BLACK PROJECT LANCER 2018 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Colorado / 8.8% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) LANCER starts with Black Project’s base Golden Sour aged for 8-12 months in stainless steel tanks. Once the base beer is finished, they pull a small amount out of their ever-changing solera and transport the beer to neutral barrels along with 5 gallons per barrel of local, raw wildflower honey. After a secondary fermentation and another few weeks in the barrel, LANCER is ready to bottle. Floral on the nose with a pleasant, sweet tang, and dry, crisp finish. This beer will age for years to come so drink fresh or cellar for later.
BLACK PROJECT MONTAUK 2018 Kvass (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Colorado / 3.2% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) A Kvass-inspired beer that was made with whole loaves of local artisan bread, malted barley, and unmalted wheat. It was then cooled and inoculated with unisolated wild microbes captured from the surfaces of various plants and fungi that were hand-collected while on a hike to the highest point in the state of Missouri. Brewed in collaboration with Speciation (Michigan).
BREW GENTLEMEN MISE EN ROSE 2018: TABLE BEER Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Pennsylvania / 4.8% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Table beer is Brew Gentlemen’s interpretation of a Belgian tafelbier. Traditionally served with meals, this delicate Saison is aged for several months in oak foeders with their house culture, then naturally conditioned in the bottle.
BREW GENTLEMEN MISE EN ROSE 2019: RESERVE BLEND Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Pennsylvania / 6.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend of our favorite barrels from our Mise en Rose Collection of oak-aged farmhouse ales.
BURIAL FALL OF THE REBEL ANGELS 2018 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(North Carolina / 5.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend 60% steel-aged, 30% foeder-aged, and 10% Bourbon barrel-aged ales that are re-fermented on local chokeberries and Burial’s house mixed culture.
CASA AGRIA SOL Y MIEL 2018 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(California / 5.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Sol y Miel is a blend of different Saisons brewed with malted sunflower seeds. Brewed, aged, and conditioned with local wildflower honey, this table strength beer exhibits a distinct nuttiness from the seeds and an underlying richness from the honey in a serene balance.
CEREBRAL SINGLE BARREL: 45 (2019) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Colorado / 5.8% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A single oak barrel of mature mixed fermentation Saison that was dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Motueka hops. Expect notes of dried pineapple, yuzu, gooseberry, kiwi, and white peach.
CROOKED RUN ELAN 2020 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Virginia / 8.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Elan is a special Saison collaboration between ChurchKey and Crooked Run Fermentation (VA). It’s a mixed fermentation Saison that uses yeast sourced from Fantôme bottles at ChurchKey. It’s brewed with coriander, lemon peel, cardamon, juniper & angelica root, then aged in Barr Hill Gin barrels. Light notes of gin spices are present, with a fruity yeast profile, slight candy sweetness, and a dry finish.
DE GARDE HOSE Oak Barrel-Aged Gose with Citrus Fruit (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Oregon / 5.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Dry-hopped gose style ale. Aged in oak barrels with Coriander and Citrus Peel
DE RANKE VIEILLE PROVISION 2016 Belgian Strong Blond Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Belgium / 7.5% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Vieille Provision is a preservation beer, made from a selection of the best barrels of aged beer at De Ranke. The beer is part of the base for Cuvée De Ranke and, thus, Kriek De Ranke, and has aged at least one year on oak barrels. Expect a soft tartness with the subtle aroma of wood.
FIRESTONE WALKER AGRESTIC 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(California / 6.7% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) This liberation begins its journey as Double Barrel Ale (aka, DBA) then continues through a “chrysalis” process involving 87% French oak and 13% American oak barrels, and Firestone Walker’s proprietary collection of microflora. To blend, they selected beer matured eight to 24 months in barrels, creating a synergistic beer. Immediately, toasted oak and lemon pith swirl on the nose and palate, followed by an amazing harmony of vanilla, coconut, Earl Grey tea and spice. The finish is crisp, with mouth-watering acidity and chewy tannins. Since they age, blend and bottle these beers once a year, there will be slight variation with each release. A santé!
FIRESTONE WALKER LIL’ OPAL 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(California / 6.1% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Lil’ Opal is the beer that launched Firestone Walker’s wild beer program when the barrels were stashed in out-of-the-way places and could be counted on two hands. The beer married oak and wild microflora, creating a beer that eventually gave birth to Barrelworks. Today the barrels number in the thousands, all of various origin and size, nurturing several different beers and wild microflora from their program. Lil’ Opal is a Saison fermented with brettanomyces released in the spring to celebrate the vernal season. Aged over one year in French and American oak, Lil’ Opal's maturation time expresses the beer's oak signature, refines the spicy, fruity and earthy yeast notes, and refreshes the palate with a soft light acidity. A santé!
GARDEN PATH THE CURIOUS MIX METHODS 2018 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Washington / 6.9% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend of mature, barrel-aged beer and stainless fermented beer inoculated with coolship wort and conditioned with honey.
TRILLIUM RED SORREL Wild Ale (Tart & Funky- Delicate)
(Massachusetts / 5.6% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Deep yellow in appearance, with a touch of haze and effervescent carbonation, Red Sorrel offers a complex array of aromatics. Vibrant apricot and nectarine tones are layered upon a subtly spicy hop character and musty oak. A moderate tannic structure is washed away by balanced, clean acidity, providing a refreshing finish that dances across the palate.
TRILLIUM WOOLY MULLEIN Wild Ale (Tart & Funky- Delicate)
(Massachusetts / 6.3% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Woolly Mullein pours a golden yellow, with lively carbonation and a fluffy bone-white foam cap. A juicy stone fruit note is immediately perceivable, complemented by rustic undertones of dry hay and leathery funk. The acidity is clean and moderate, allowing each sip to finish on a refreshing high note.
WHEATLAND SPRING FORTUITY Mixed Fermentation Stock Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Virginia / 6.2% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Made as part of a partigyle batch from their Estate Barleywine. The second runnings from the barleywine was fermented and aged in oak barrels for a year before being dosed with Brettanomyces for bottle conditioning. Expect this beer to evolve as it ages.
WOLVES & PEOPLE FOOTHILLS 2019 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Delicate)
(Oregon / 7.7% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A mixed fermentation Saison aged in oak barrels, and conditioned with pineapple, sage, Szechuan peppercorns, and lemongrass.
Tart & Funky - Earthy
3 FONTEINEN CUVÉE ARMAND & GASTON 2017/2018: B.12 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2015 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2016/2017: B.14 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2017/2018: B.42 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2017/2018: B.44 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2017/2018: B.84 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2017/2018: B.92 Oude Gueuze (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
ALLAGASH BELFIUS 2017 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Maine / 6.7% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Mildly tart and quite refreshing, Belfius is a blend of Allagash’s Saison and their 100% spontaneously-fermented, oak aged, coolship wild ale. The finished beer is golden in color and has an aroma of peaches, tart apples and a touch of barnyard funk. The flavor is fruit forward with a background maltiness that strikes a great balance with the tartness found throughout this beer. The gentle carbonation makes this medium bodied ale incredibly easy to drink, finishing with a palate-cleansing dryness that leaves you wanting more.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP RESURGAM 2017 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Maine / 6.4% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Resurgam is brewed with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, and aged hops. The beer is cooled overnight using outside air temperature in a traditional, large shallow pan known as a coolship. During the cooling process, naturally occurring microflora from the air inoculates the beer, and in the morning, it is transferred into French oak wine barrels where the entire fermentation and aging takes place. Coolship Resurgam is a blend of this one-, two-, and three-year old spontaneously fermented beer. The finished beer has aromas of apricot, lemon zest, and candied fruit. Notes of tropical fruit and flavors of funk lead to a clean, tart, and dry finish.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP RESURGAM 2018 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Maine / 6.4% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Resurgam is brewed with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, and aged hops. The beer is cooled overnight using outside air temperature in a traditional, large shallow pan known as a coolship. During the cooling process, naturally occurring microflora from the air inoculates the beer, and in the morning, it is transferred into French oak wine barrels where the entire fermentation and aging takes place. Coolship Resurgam is a blend of this one-, two-, and three-year old spontaneously fermented beer. The finished beer has aromas of apricot, lemon zest, and candied fruit. Notes of tropical fruit and flavors of funk lead to a clean, tart, and dry finish.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP RESURGAM 2019 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Maine / 6.4% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Resurgam is brewed with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, and aged hops. The beer is cooled overnight using outside air temperature in a traditional, large shallow pan known as a coolship. During the cooling process, naturally occurring microflora from the air inoculates the beer, and in the morning, it is transferred into French oak wine barrels where the entire fermentation and aging takes place. Coolship Resurgam is a blend of this one-, two-, and three-year old spontaneously fermented beer. The finished beer has aromas of apricot, lemon zest, and candied fruit. Notes of tropical fruit and flavors of funk lead to a clean, tart, and dry finish.
ANCHORAGE CALABAZA BOREAL 2014: B.2 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Alaska / 7.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A collaboration with Jolly Pumpkin (MI), this Saison is brewed with Mosaic and Galaxy hops, and fermented and aged in oak foeders with Saison yeast, brettanomyces, and Jolly Pumpkin’s Oro de Calabaza from the barrel.
ANCHORAGE WHITEOUT WIT BIER 2015: B.4 Mixed Fermentation Witbier (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Alaska / 6.5% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A mixed fermentation Witbier brewed with lemon peel, black peppercorns and coriander. Fermented and aged in French Oak foeders with Witbier yeast and brettanomyces. Bottle conditioned for natural carbonation.
BISSELL BROTHERS MULTITRACK 2021 Brett. Pale Ale (Tart & Funky- Earthy)
(Maine / 6.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Foeder-aged Brett ale dry hopped with Mosaic and Citra.
BLACK PROJECT EJECTOR 2018: CTZ & CENTENNIAL Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Colorado / 5.7% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) EJECTOR begins as JUMPSEAT, Black Project’s single dry-hopped sour. Once the base beer is finished, they pull a small amount out of their ever-changing solera and transport the beer to another tank along with a variety of hops. The beer sits on the hops for 3-4 days, extracting only the bright and citrusy character from the hops. After roughly half of the beer is bottled to make JUMPSEAT, there is a second dry-hop addition–this time with CTZ and Centennial–and the remaining beer rests for an additional 3-4 days, creating more grassy, earthy flavors. Black Project likes to think of EJECTOR as JUMPSEAT'S Big Brother: intense hop character matched with puckering acidity.
BLACK PROJECT OXCART 2018 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Colorado / 6.2% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) OXCART is a blend of 1, 2, and 3-year aged coolship spontaneous ales. It’s barrel-fermented and aged using the same methods as traditional Belgian Lambic producers, including 100% spontaneous fermentation via coolship inoculation. Gueuze / Lambic are terms that can only be applied to beers made in the Senne river valley in Belgium, so Black Project added their own local twist to make this beer their own - 100% Colorado ingredients.
BLACKMAN GESHO FOREST Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Texas / 7.2% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A rustic ale brewed with gesho leaves, cinnamon tree bark and hickory wood is inspired by a forest hike. This visionary brew symbolizes creative freedom. Released on Juneteenth as an ode to new beginnings.
BOON OUDE GEUZE BLACK LABEL 2015 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Oude Geuze Boon Black Label is the driest Gueuze ever made at Boon. Combining a full-bodied taste with nearly 100% fermentation was a big challenge. This Gueuze has a clear golden body with lively carbonation, balanced sourness and flavors of green apple and grapefruit. It’s finished off with a long bone-dry aftertaste. The Lambics used for this blend have aged for 1, 2, and 3 years on oak casks. Brewed in Lembeek, the village that gave Lambic its name.
BROOKLYN WILD STREAK 2014: B.3 Belgian Strong Blond Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(New York / 10.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Belgian strong golden ale aged in bourbon barrels and re-fermented with brettanomyces.
DE GARDE THE EXAMANDIAS Sherry Whiskey Barrel-Aged Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Oregon / 5.7% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Spontaneous Wild Ale Aged in Ex-Sherry Whiskey Barrels for Three Years
DE GARDE THE MAISON Oak Barrel-Aged Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Oregon / 5.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Spontaneous Wild Ale, Aged in Oak Barrels, Blended from Three Years
DE RANKE CUVÉE DE RANKE 2015 Belgian Strong Blond Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
DE RANKE CUVÉE DE RANKE 2016 Belgian Strong Blond Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
DE RANKE CUVÉE DE RANKE 2017 Belgian Strong Blond Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
DE RANKE MIRAKEL 2019 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 5.5% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) As big fans of Geuze-style beers, Nino Bacelle and Guido Devos wanted to give making their own spontaneous fermentation beer a go. To even their surprise, with success. Aside from their Spierelambiek–a spontaneously fermented beer named after a tiny river that runs near the brewery–they use two traditional lambieks from the valley of the river Senne to make the blend. One, two and three year old lambiek was used in Mirakel, which they consider their own little miracle.
FREIGEIST AGUA DE VALENCIA: BRUT Bière de Champagne (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Germany / 8.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) The brut version of the Agua de Valencia, treated with methode traditionelle. The base beer is a wheat-based mixed fermentation ale brewed with rye malt, orange and juniper. Brewed in collaboration with Pirate Brew (Germany) and Yria (Spain).
FREIGEIST SCHAMPUS WEISSE 2017 Berliner Weisse (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Germany / 5.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A mixed fermentation, old world-style Berliner Weisse. The beer then went through four different stages of fermentation. Initially the beer was brewed as an 8° Plato low alcohol wheat beer, and fermented with lactobacillus bacteria. The second fermentation took place with a normal ale yeast. Then a special Schneeeule brettanomyces yeast culture was pitched into the beer, and it was stored for 6 months in oak barrels. The contents of the barrels were then racked into champagne bottles and stored in a sekt (i.e.,g sparkling wine) cellar for three months whilst it fermented for the fourth time with a Champagne yeast. Brewed in collaboration with Bayerischer Bahnhof (Germany) and Schneeeule (Germany).
GIRARDIN GUEUZE 1882 BLACK LABEL 2017 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 5.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Gueuze 1882 (Black label) is a Gueuze Lambic brewed and blended on-site by Girardin. Unlike Girardin Gueuze 1882 (White label), it is unfiltered and unpasteurized. Girardin Black is a blend of twelve-, eighteen-, and twenty-four-month-old lambic. According to Paul Girardin, he "blends lambics of 12, 18, and 24 months to make the Gueuze. The 2-year-old lambic is for complexity, light acidity and maturity; the year-old version is to spark a re-fermentation, and the 18-month-old lambic is used to balance the 1- and 2 year-old versions."
GIRARDIN GUEUZE 1882 BLACK LABEL 2019 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 5.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Gueuze 1882 (Black label) is a Gueuze Lambic brewed and blended on-site by Girardin. Unlike Girardin Gueuze 1882 (White label), it is unfiltered and unpasteurized. Girardin Black is a blend of twelve-, eighteen-, and twenty-four-month-old lambic. According to Paul Girardin, he "blends lambics of 12, 18, and 24 months to make the Gueuze. The 2-year-old lambic is for complexity, light acidity and maturity; the year-old version is to spark a re-fermentation, and the 18-month-old lambic is used to balance the 1- and 2 year-old versions."
JESTER KING 2018 SPON 3: THREE YEAR BLEND Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Texas / 5.5% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) SPON Three Year Blend is 100% spontaneously fermented beer inspired by authentic Belgian Gueuze. It's a blend of three different "vintages" of beer -- in this case beer from 2017, 2016, and 2015 coolship seasons. To create SPON, Jester King combines unfiltered well water from the Trinity Aquifer and Texas-grown malted barley and raw wheat in a turbid mash. They boil the wort for four hours with aged hops from the attic of their barn. They then chill the wort overnight in their coolship to collect native yeast from the air. The next morning, they fill oak barrels and allow the beer to spontaneously ferment without pitching any yeast. After one to three years of maturation, they finally create the three-year blend and naturally condition it through fermentation in bottles and kegs. They follow a very traditional recipe and process, but ultimately create a beer uniquely tied to the terroir of the Texas Hill Country.
JESTER KING 2019 SPON: THREE YEAR BLEND Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Texas / 5.5% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) SPON Three Year Blend is 100% spontaneously fermented beer inspired by authentic Belgian Gueuze. It's a blend of three different "vintages" of beer -- in this case beer from 2018, 2017, and 2016 coolship seasons. To create SPON, Jester King combines unfiltered well water from the Trinity Aquifer and Texas-grown malted barley and raw wheat in a turbid mash. They boil the wort for four hours with aged hops from the attic of their barn. They then chill the wort overnight in their coolship to collect native yeast from the air. The next morning, they fill oak barrels and allow the beer to spontaneously ferment without pitching any yeast. After one to three years of maturation, they finally create the three-year blend and naturally condition it through fermentation in bottles and kegs. They follow a very traditional recipe and process, but ultimately create a beer uniquely tied to the terroir of the Texas Hill Country.
JOLLY PUMPKIN BAM DI CASTAGNA 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Michigan / 4.5% / 42° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A Fall-inspired version of Jolly Pumpkin’s Bam Biére. This version is brewed with chestnuts in the mash, and pours a rich auburn color, and is gently tart. Expect notes of earthy chestnuts, flavors of cashew, taro with traces of autumn smoke.
JOLLY PUMPKIN MARACAIBO ESPECIAL 2015 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Michigan / 7.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A rich brown ale inspired by the enigmatic monastic brews of Belgium, and the mysterious mist shrouded jungles of the tropics. Brewed with real cocoa nibs, and spiced with cinnamon and sweet orange peel for a sensual delight. A brew to be sipped, savored, and enjoyed!
JOLLY PUMPKIN ORO DE CALABAZA 2016: GRAND RESERVE #1 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Michigan / 8.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) An artisan mixed fermentation golden ale aged in oak barrels. The Grand Reserve edition is the regular version Oro de Calabaza, but that was barrel- and bottle-aged for an extended period of time.
JOLLY PUMPKIN ORO DE CALABAZA 2016: GRAND RESERVE #2 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Michigan / 8.0% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) An artisan mixed fermentation golden ale aged in oak barrels. The Grand Reserve edition is the regular version Oro de Calabaza, but that was barrel- and bottle-aged for an extended period of time.
ORVAL TRAPPIST ALE Belgian Pale Ale (Tart & Funky- Earthy)
(Belgium / 6.9% / 11.2 oz. / Single) The Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. It is 6.9% ABV. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar, and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used. What’s special about Orval’s beer is that hops are added at two different stages of the production process. First, in the brewing room, a large quantity of very fine hops are added – this produces the famous bitter taste and is the reason why the beer keeps for a longer period of time. Later, in the storage cellars, hops are once again added. This is the so-called British “dry hopping,” which produces the delightful aroma that completely enraptures even the most carefully forewarned taster.
OUD BEERSEL VANDERVELDEN 135 OUDE GEUZE VIEILLE (2017) Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 6.5% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) This creation is a 135th anniversary tribute to the founder of Oud Beersel (founded in 1882). It is a unique blend of Lambic matured one year in Tuscan foeders in Italy, which were previously used for 30 years for the maturation of the famous wine Brunello di Montalcino, and with Lambic aged three years in an old Oud Beersel foeder. Amber gold in color, with a deep explosion of vinous character, and a typical odor of wild yeasts. It has a pleasant bitterness of pink grapefruit combined with the notes of red wine refined in oak casks, resulting in a sour, but well-rounded character.
OXBOW LIQUID SWORDS 2015 Bière de Garde (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
OXBOW NATIVE/WILD 2015/2016 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Maine / 6.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A spontaneously fermented farmhouse ale brewed with Maine grains, aged hops and well water. Native microflora and wild yeasts inoculate the cooling wort overnight in a traditional coolship.
PLAN BEE COMB Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(New York / 6.5% / 42° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Plan Bee’s annual spontaneously-fermented New York wild ale barrel blend from the cellar, pulled from neutral oak, white wine, red wine and whiskey barrels. Oaky and tart with layers of subtle complexity.
TILQUIN GUEUZÉRABLE 2017/2018 Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 10.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Gueuzérable Tilquin is special because it is re-fermented with organic maple syrup in a blend of 1, 2 and 3 years old lambics aged on oak barrels. Unfiltered and unpasteurized.
TILQUIN OUDE GUEUZE 2016/2017 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 6.4% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l’Ancienne is a traditional spontaneously-fermented Belgian beer, produced by blending lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years. It is unfiltered and unpasteurized, and is re-fermented in the bottle for at least 6 months. The lambics used were fermented in oak and aged at Tilquin, but the worts were brewed by Boon, Lindemans, Girardin and Cantillon.
TILQUIN OUDE GUEUZE 2017/2018 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l’Ancienne is a traditional spontaneously-fermented Belgian beer, produced by blending lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years. It is unfiltered and unpasteurized, and is re-fermented in the bottle for at least 6 months. The lambics used were fermented in oak and aged at Tilquin, but the worts were brewed by Boon, Lindemans, Girardin and Cantillon.
TILQUIN OUDE GUEUZE 2018/2019 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l’Ancienne is a traditional spontaneously-fermented Belgian beer, produced by blending lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years. It is unfiltered and unpasteurized, and is re-fermented in the bottle for at least 6 months. The lambics used were fermented in oak and aged at Tilquin, but the worts were brewed by Boon, Lindemans, Girardin and Cantillon.
TILQUIN OUDE GUEUZE 2018/2019 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l’Ancienne is a traditional spontaneously-fermented Belgian beer, produced by blending lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years. It is unfiltered and unpasteurized, and is re-fermented in the bottle for at least 6 months. The lambics used were fermented in oak and aged at Tilquin, but the worts were brewed by Boon, Lindemans, Girardin and Cantillon.
TILQUIN OUDE GUEUZE 2019/2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky - Earthy)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l’Ancienne is a traditional spontaneously-fermented Belgian beer, produced by blending lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years. It is unfiltered and unpasteurized, and is re-fermented in the bottle for at least 6 months. The lambics used were fermented in oak and aged at Tilquin, but the worts were brewed by Boon, Lindemans, Girardin and Cantillon.
TRILLIUM HABITAT: 2021 BLEND 01 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky- Earthy)
(Massachusetts / 6.2% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, and 3-year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged beers, Trillium have set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of their unique terroir. You'll find herbal notes of lemon verbena, dried hay, and gentle earthiness, that finishes with clean citrus.
TRILLIUM HABITAT: 2021 BLEND 02 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky- Earthy)
(Massachusetts / 6.3% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, and 3-year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged beers, Trillium have set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of their unique terroir. You'll find an apricot- focused stone fruit nose, well structured tannins, and soft back palate.
Tart & Funky - Fruity
BAA BAA CANDY BAA: CHERRY, STRAWBERRY, LEMON, WHITE CHOCOLATE Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky- Fruity)
(Texas / 5.5% / 16 oz. / Single) A heavily Fruited Sour Ale with cherry, strawberry, lemon, and white chocolate.
FINBACK ZERO POINT Fruited Gose (Tart & Funky- Fruity)
(New York / 6.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) This Gose is made with coconut and sea salt.
HUDSON VALLEY BLOOM Sour IPA (Tart & Funky- Fruity)
(New York / 8.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) A Sour Double IPA brewed with raw wheat, flaked and malted oats, milk sugar, cherries, dark chocolate and chamomile; hopped with Citra.
IMPRINT PINA COLADA PUFFCELLO Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky - Fruity)
(Pennsylvania / 6.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Puffcello is Imprint's Puffsicle Limoncello, made with their 3D marshmallow treatment over their creamy Schmoojee limoncello base with coconut and pineapple. Contains milk sugar.
KING'S FROS'E BLUE RASPBERRY LEMONADE Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky- Fruity)
(California / 7.0% / 16 oz. / Single) Kings' Fros'e with blueberries, raspberries, blue raspberries and fresh squeezed lemons. It's so damn good!
MORTALIS DARK CERBERUS Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky)
MORTALIS HYDRA: MELTED GELATO Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky)
MORTALIS MIND FLAYER Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky)
MORTALIS STRAWBERRY CREME SAVERS SWIRL Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky)
TWO TIDES LAYERZ: MANGO, PEACH, APRICOT Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky- Fruity)
(Georgia / 7.0% / 16 oz. / Single) Ponder upon the many, many, MANY layers of this hyper-fruited parfait sour with mango, peach, apricot, coconut, honey granola, and vanilla FroYo.
Tart & Funky - Vinous
3 FONTEINEN HOMMAGE 2017/2018: B.40 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
3 FONTEINEN INTENS ROOD 2017/2018: B.85 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.6% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) This particular blend of 3 Fonteinen “Intens Rood” (Intense Red) is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on lambic for exactly six months, at a ratio of one kilogram of fruit per liter of lambic. It was then blended again with more lambic to obtain a fruit intensity of 51.3% (513 grams of fruit per liter of finished Intens Rood). Most other fruit lambics produced at 3 Fonteinen have about 350 grams of fruit per liter. The final blend originated from 3 different barrels and 4 different brews. Once blended, the kriek lambic ferments in the bottle for at least another six months and develops into an intense wine-like beer. This bottle fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley!
3 FONTEINEN OUDE KRIEK 2017/2018: B.83 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
ALESONG SAISON DU VIN 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 8.4% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) The first in Alesong’s series of wine grape conditioned farmhouse ales, Saison du Vin celebrates the grape harvest in the Southern Willamette Valley and the closing of another successful year. Vintage 2016 Muscat grapes from Sarver Winery were pressed and added to this brettanomyces-fermented farmhouse Ale to add underlying notes of tropical fruit and citrus.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP LA MÛRE 2019 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 6.2% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) This blend of spontaneously fermented beer is aged on blackberries. Allagash begins brewing Coolship la Mûre with pilsner malt, 40% raw wheat and aged whole-leaf hops. The unfermented wort is then transferred to a large shallow pan called a coolship, which allows the hot wort to mingle with wild yeast and souring microflora in the Maine air. After fermenting and aging in French oak wine barrels for over two years, they add blackberries and let it rest for an additional five months. The finished beer’s aroma exhibits hints of lime zest and an herbal, berry-like quality. The tart flavor evokes multiple facets of blackberry, including just-ripened fruit and rich, juicy berry.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP PÊCHE 2019 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 6.8% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Pêche marries the delicate flavor of farm-fresh peaches with Allagash’s coolship beer’s signature notes of tart funk, apricot, and oak. In line with traditional Belgian brewing methods, this beer starts with Pilsner malt, 40% raw wheat, and aged whole-leaf hops. The unfermented wort is then transferred to a large shallow pan called a coolship, which allows the wort to mingle with wild yeast and souring microbiota in the Maine air. The beer then ferments and ages in French oak wine barrels for roughly two years. To finish, they add fresh, Maine-grown peaches and let the barrels rest for another five months before the beer is ready for bottles.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP RED 2020 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 6.2% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Red is Allagash’s coolship beer, aged on raspberries for six months, in oak wine barrels. They use 100 pounds of fresh Maine raspberries per oak barrel. Coolship Red is bright red in color with raspberry and oak in the aroma. Raspberries dominate the flavor of this tart beer, along with hints of dried apricot. The finish is tart and dry.
ALLAGASH FV 13 (2012) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 8.9% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) FV 13 marks Allagash’s first venture into the world of foeder beers. Foeders are giant oak tanks used for aging (this one - Fermentation Vessel 13 - holds 2700 gallons). FV 13 is a blend of wild yeast and bacteria, a base beer with lots of malt character, and about four years of patience. The finished beer is copper in color, with an aroma of cherries and caramel. The flavor is a blend of sweet and tart, with notes of fruit and caramelized sugar. The full mouthfeel gives way to a tart, mouth drying finish.
ALLAGASH FV 13 (2016) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 8.8% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) FV 13 marks Allagash’s first venture into the world of foeder beers. Foeders are giant oak tanks used for aging (this one - Fermentation Vessel 13 - holds 2700 gallons). FV 13 is a blend of wild yeast and bacteria, a base beer with lots of malt character, and about four years of patience. The finished beer is copper in color, with an aroma of cherries and caramel. The flavor is a blend of sweet and tart, with notes of fruit and caramelized sugar. The full mouthfeel gives way to a tart, mouth drying finish.
ALLAGASH HIVE 56 (2016) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 7.7% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A dark sour ale aged with honey in an oak foeder. Expect aromas of strawberries, lemon, and tropical fruits, alongside notes of dark chocolate, raspberries, and figs.
ALLAGASH HIVE 56 (2017) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 9.2% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A dark tart ale fermented with 100% brettanomyces bruxellensis yeast, and aged with honey.
ALLAGASH JAMES & JULIE 2015 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 7.7% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) James & Julie is Allagash’s take on a Flanders Oud Bruin, and offers an aroma of raisins, figs, cherries, and caramelized sugar. Mahogany in color, this medium-bodied ale finishes with a clean acidity and a hint of spice. They brew this sour brown ale with Pilsner, special b, maize, and chocolate malt and ferment it with their house yeast strain. It then ages for two years on stainless steel with their own blend of lactobacillus and pediococcus cultures.
ALLAGASH NANCY 2019 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 5.7% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Nancy is a tart ale conditioned with fresh Maine cherries, and fermented with brettanomyces in 100% stainless steel tanks for just shy of a year. Copper in color, Nancy has an aroma of cherries, bread crust, and a touch of cinnamon. It features a medley of tart cherry, citrus, and pie spice notes. The finish is dry with a lingering tartness.
ALLAGASH TIARNA 2015 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 7.1% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Tiarna is a blend of two beers, one aged in oak and fermented with 100% brettanomyces yeast, and the other fermented in stainless with a blend of two belgian yeast strains. Both beers were brewed with a combination of 2-row and wheat malt, in addition to specialty grains. It was hopped with Hallertau, Styrian Goldings and Cascade hops. The finished beer is dark golden in color with citrus, pineapple and bread in the aroma. The flavor of this tart beer has notes of grapefruit, lemon, and bread crust, and a long, dry finish.
ALLAGASH UNCOMMON CROW 2017 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Maine / 7.1% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) This beer was inspired by the common American crow's love for blackberries. Uncommon Crow's aromas of dark chocolate and cherries bloom into big blackberry flavor and a slightly tart finish. Allagash brews this beer with 2-row barley, midnight wheat, raw wheat, and rye malt, before adding a blend of Perle, Glacier, and Simcoe hops. The beer is fermented exclusively with their house strain of local brettanomyces yeast. After six months in a stainless tank, they add local blackberries. Like its namesake, Uncommon Crow carries a dusky hue. Over the following five months, Uncommon Crow continues to ferment and develops its luscious, uncommon flavors.
AMERICAN SOLERA AMBER CANYON MAGIC 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oklahoma / 6.0% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) An amber mixed fermentation farmhouse ale aged in Pinot Noir wine barrels.
AMERICAN SOLERA CRANBERREL 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oklahoma / 5.6% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A mixed fermentation sour ale conditioned with cranberries.
BISSELL BROTHERS BORROWED TIME Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky- Vinous)
(Maine / 5.8% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Mixed Fermentation Saison with Maine cherries and blueberries.
BLACK PROJECT REHEAT 2018 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Colorado / 5.7% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A wild ale fermented and aged on the remnants of Black Project’s SUPERCRUISE series. Instead of rinsing and steaming the barrels as they normally would, they added fresh coolshipped wort on top of the 2-5 gallons of SUPERCRUISE "dregs" in the belly of the barrel and allowed the beer to re-ferment. Subtle, mild grape flavor comes through and a really interesting fermentation profile owes to the active wild yeast that are still present and hungry from the SUPERCRUISE refermentation.
BREW GENTLEMEN HANGING GARDENS 2018: RASPBERRY Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Pennsylvania / 5.0% / 42° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A blend of barrel-aged mixed fermentation ales conditioned with raspberries.
BROOKLYN K IS FOR KRIEK 2015 Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(New York / 10.1% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An ale brewed with honey, dark Belgian candi syrup and orange peel aged in Bourbon barrels on whole cherries.
BRUERY TERREUX BOURGOGNE NOIR 2017 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 14.1% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) This hybrid American Wild Ale was natively co-fermented with de-stemmed Pinot Noir grapes from Santa Barbara County and whole cluster Pinot Noir grapes from San Luis Obispo County. Bottled still, and originally only released to The Bruery Reserve members.
BRUERY TERREUX GYPSY TART 2016 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 8.7% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Gypsy Tart is a Flanders-style brown ale, with a California touch. A beer that can trace its origins to Great Britain, but more famously perfected in western Belgium, has been updated through modern techniques, delivering the sweet body and mildly tart finish that has won over numerous generations of beer drinkers in Europe. Bruery Terreux’s rendition of this wonderful beer style is perfect for both sour beer amateurs and advocates alike.
BRUERY TERREUX SOUR IN THE RYE 2015 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 7.6% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Sour in the Rye is an American wild ale. A challenging beer to brew due to the substantial amount of rye malt, but you’ll be glad Bruery Terreux took the time. The character of the rye asserts itself with clove and pepper in the aroma and flavor, and contributes a full body not generally found in sour beers. Pleasantly sour with notes of tart cherry, rustic earth and vanilla notes from a year-plus of barrel aging.
BRUERY TERREUX TART OF DARKNESS 2015 Belgian Stout (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 7.2% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Bruery Terreux brewed a Stout, but they then decided to throw it into oak barrels...and added their special blend of souring bacterias and yeasts. The result is a perfectly tart, yet awesomely dark and roasty sour Stout. It’s not a style you see too often - and not a style you see often enough.
CASCADE BLACKBERRY 2014 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) This blend of mixed fermentation wheat-based ales aged in oak wine barrels with blackberries for up to 12 months.
CASCADE BLUEBERRY 2016 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 8.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend of mixed fermentation wheat and blond ales that were aged in white wine barrels for up to 12 months with more than 8,000 pounds of fresh blueberries. The 2016 growing season delivered fruit with elegant blueberry aromatics, providing clean fruit expression to this blend, complemented by the dry, cereal grain notes of the beer with hints of lemon, violets, a soft oak presence and lively acidity.
CASCADE CRANBERRY ALE 2015 MIxed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 6.9% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend of mixed fermentation wheat-based ales that were aged in oak wine barrels with cranberries, orange peel and cinnamon for up to 14 months. Using cranberries grown along the Oregon coast, the 2015 blend offers brilliant cranberry fruit flavor with soft spice notes that offer refreshment throughout the entire year.
CASCADE ELDERBERRY 2015 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend of mixed fermentation red ales aged in red wine barrels for up to 25 months with dried elderberries. This complex offering captures flavors of dried dark fruits, red wine, leather, chocolate, earth and plum.
CASCADE NOYAUX 2014 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 9.3% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A blend of sour blond ales aged in white wine barrels for up to 24 months with fresh raspberries and apricot noyaux (the inner seed/kernel of the fruit). Offering a complex bouquet of raspberry fruit, rose petals, toasted almonds and soft perfume notes, the 2014 vintage of Noyaux rewards cellaring in a cool, dark place for several years.
CASCADE SANG ROUGE 2013 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 8.4% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Sang Rouge is a blend of sour red ales aged in select red wine barrels and oak puncheons for up to 24 months. Highlighting the depth and complexity of Cascade’s base red ale without the influence of additional fruits or spices, Sang Rouge served as the foundation of their “Sang” series. This rare project features notes of roasted malts, dried currants, aged red wine and toasted oak.
CASCADE SANG ROYAL 2013 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 11.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Sang Royal is a blend of select red ales aged in Cabernet and Port wine barrels for up to 30 months with Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Big and bold, the 2013 vintage of Sang Royal exhibits flavors of aged Cabernet wine, black currants, black cherries and leather with a brisk acidity and a touch of oak.
DE GARDE THE KRIEK Wild Ale (Tart & Funky- Vinous)
(Oregon / 7.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A spontaneous Wild Ale aged in oak barrels with Montmorency and Morello Cherries.
DE RANKE BACK TO BLACK 2016 Imperial Porter (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 9.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Back to Black is a dark brown, almost black, beer that appeals to our imaginations. The beer matures in an oak foeder over a period of nine months before reaching its unique taste. Originally brewed for the 10th Anniversary of the original location of Moeder Lambic in Brussels, Belgium.
DE STRUISE DARK HORSE RESERVA 2018 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) This ale contains a hybrid dark sour ale, somewhere between a Dirty Horse and an Earthmonk. Spontaneously fermented and aged for 4 years on some of the finest red wine barrels from the Bordeaux area in France.
FIRESTONE WALKER KRIEKY BONES 2016 Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 5.9% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) What began as a birthday gift took on a life of its own. Proprietor David Walker requested a sour cherry fermented beer for his 50th birthday. A handful was sold at a release and customers demanded more. Behold Krieky Bones! This beer begins its life as a Flanders Red Ale-inspired beer aged over a year in French oak foeders. Sour Montmorency cherries are added and allowed a secondary fermentation. The aroma is of cherry pie complete with flavors of pie crust, spice and an underlying funk. Vienna malt notes give way to an assertive acidity and a bright carbonation. A santé!
FIRESTONE WALKER UNDERCURRANTS 2018 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 6.3% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) In 2018, Firestone Walker challenged themselves to use an array of fruit new to their palates and practices. When offered a high quality, freshly picked black currant sample, they couldn't resist. Using 12-36 month aged Agrestic Ale as a base, to which they added 1.5 pounds per gallon of black currants, the beer undergoes the final maturation in French Oak foeders for an additional four months. A convergence of supple tanning and deep purple pigments, gooseberry jam, a month-watering acidity and earthy leather elicit notes of a beer having vinous roots. Santé!
JESTER KING 2018 SPON: MUSCAT Wild Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Texas / 6.4% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) SPON Three Year Blend is 100% spontaneously fermented beer inspired by authentic Belgian Gueuze. It's a blend of three different "vintages" of beer -- in this case beer from 2017, 2016, and 2015 coolship seasons. This variant is also re-fermented with 2,000 pounds of Muscat grapes from Sulpher Bluff, Texas.
JESTER KING 2018 SPON: SHIRAZ & CABERNET SAUVIGNON Wild ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Texas / 7.6% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) SPON Three Year Blend is 100% spontaneously fermented beer inspired by authentic Belgian Gueuze. It's a blend of three different "vintages" of beer -- in this case beer from 2017, 2016, and 2015 coolship seasons. This variant is also re-fermented with Shiraz wine grapes from Brenham, Texas, and Cabernet Sauvignon wine grapes from Sulphur Bluff, Texas.
JESTER KING DETRITIVORE 2018: B.5 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Texas / 5.5% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Detritivore is made by taking the spent cherries used in Montmorency vs. Balaton and re-fermenting them a second time with a younger beer. The inspiration for this beer comes from a beer made by Cantillon pre-Jean Van Roy in which they re-fermented the cherries initially used for their Kriek creating a new beer with a lighter cherry flavor. This process was used for Detritivore with Jester King’s spent cherries. They find the second use of the fruit tends to result in a beer that still exhibits the color, aroma, and flavor of the fruit but in a more subtle manner. For this beer, they tok the waste (spent cherries) from one beer and used it to make another beer.
JESTER KING MODERNE DANSK 2019 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
JOLLY PUMPKIN BOURBON BARREL-AGED MADRUGADA OBSCURA 2018 Belgian Stout (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Michigan / 10.0% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A small portion of Jolly Pumpkin’s Madrugada Obscura Belgian-inspired Stout that has been aged in bourbon barrels for 5 months. Very limited production, and originally only available in draft.
JOLLY PUMPKIN LA ROJA 2016 Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Michigan / 7.2% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An artisan amber ale brewed in the Flanders tradition. Deep amber in color with earthy caramel, spice, and sour fruit notes developed through natural barrel aging. Unfiltered, unpasteurized and blended from barrels ranging in age from two to ten months.
JOLLY PUMPKIN LA ROJA 2018: GRAND RESERVE Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Michigan / 7.2% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A special version of Jolly Pumpkin’s La Roja that is barrel-aged up to 18 months (the original La Roja is aged two to ten months). As such, it is also an artisan amber ale brewed in the Flanders tradition, but bolder, more acidic and wildier. Deep amber in color with earthy caramel, spice, and sour fruit notes developed through natural barrel aging. Unfiltered and unpasteurized.
LAMBIEK FABRIEK JUICY & WILD MUSCAR-ELLE 2022 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky- Vinous)
(Belgium / 8.8% / 12.7 oz. / Single) A unique unfiltered blend of Lambiek Fabriek lambic, made from spontaneous fermentation, and aged in oak barrels. The blend then macerates on Muscaris grapes grown in Limburg, Belgium.
LAMBIEK FABRIEK OUDE KRIEK JART-ELLE Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky- Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 12.7 oz. / Single) A traditional, unfiltered blend of spontaneous lambic aged in oak barrels. The blend is then macerated on fresh cherries for 6 months.
STILLWATER PRETERNATURAL CUVÉE 1 (2019) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Connecticut / 9.2% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Barrel-aged Farmhouse Ale brewed with Sauvignon Blanc wine grapes. Aged 3 years in French and Hungarian oak barrels. Re-fermented in the bottle. Lightly carbonated.
STILLWATER PRETERNATURAL CUVÉE 2 (2019) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Connecticut / 8.6% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Barrel-aged Farmhouse Ale brewed with Viognier wine grapes. Aged 3 years in French and Hungarian oak barrels. Re-fermented in the bottle. Lightly carbonated.
STILLWATER PRETERNATURAL CUVÉE 3 (2019) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Connecticut / 8.8% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Barrel-aged Farmhouse Ale brewed with Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier wine grapes. Aged 3 years in French, Hungarian and American oak barrels. Re-fermented in the bottle. Lightly carbonated.
STILLWATER PRETERNATURAL CUVÉE 4 (2019) Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Connecticut / 8.3% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Barrel-aged Farmhouse Ale brewed with Viognier, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon wine grapes. Aged 3 years in French, Hungarian and American oak barrels. Re-fermented in the bottle. Lightly carbonated.
THE BRUERY TART OF DARKNESS 2013 Belgian Stout (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(California / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) The Bruery brewed a Stout, but they then decided to throw it into oak barrels...and added their special blend of souring bacterias and yeasts. The result is a perfectly tart, yet awesomely dark and roasty sour Stout. It’s not a style you see too often - and not a style you see often enough.
THIRIEZ VIEILLE BRUNE Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(France / 6.5% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A special wine barrel-aged Belgian-style brown ale.
TILQUIN MÛRE RULLQUIN 2018/2019 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Mûre Rullquin is a blend of top fermented beer and lambic conditioned with 260 grams of blackberries per liter. The base beer (Rullquin) is 7/8 Rulles Brune and 1/8 lambic, and is aged for 8 months in barrels before it is used to make Mûre Rullquin.
TILQUIN OUDE CASSIS 2018/2019 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.3% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Cassis Tilquin à l’ancienne is a spontaneously-fermented beer produced by macerating frozen black currants in young lambic, and then blending it with lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years to reach a final fruit concentration of 200 grams per liter.
TILQUIN OUDE MYRTILLE SAUVAGE 2018/2019 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.6% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Myrtille Sauvage Tilquin à l’ancienne is a spontaneously-fermented beer produced by macerating frozen wild blueberries in young lambic, and then blending it with lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years to reach a final fruit concentration of 200 grams per liter.
TILQUIN OUDE MÛRE 2019/2020 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Oude Mûre Tilquin à l’ancienne is a spontaneously-fermented beer produced by macerating blackberries in young lambic, and then blending it with lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years to reach a final fruit concentration of 260-300 grams per liter.
TILQUIN OUDE QUETSCHE 2019/2020 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 6.4% / 54° / 12.7 oz. / Single) Oude Quetsche Tilquin à l’ancienne is a spontaneously-fermented beer produced by macerating purple plums in young lambic, and then blending it with lambics aged 1, 2 and 3 years to reach a final fruit concentration of 210 grams per liter.
TILQUIN STOUT RULLQUIN 2013/2014 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A special collaboration blend of 7/8 Rulles Brune (Stout de Gaume) and 1/8 of a blend of 1 year old lambics. Matured for 8 months on oak barrels. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented for 6 months in the bottle.
TILQUIN STOUT RULLQUIN 2016/2017 Flanders Oud Bruin (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A special collaboration blend of 7/8 Rulles Brune (Stout de Gaume) and 1/8 of a blend of 1 year old lambics. Matured for 8 months on oak barrels. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented for 6 months in the bottle.
TRILLIUM DOUBLE BARREL-AGED WILD SINISTER KID Wild Ale (Tart & Funky- Vinous)
(Massachusetts / 15.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Aged in bourbon barrels prior to a stint in red wine barrels, Double Barrel-Aged Wild Sinister Kid is one of the most complex and aromatic beers Trillium has ever released. Pouring a dark ruby color with a light brown head, this American Wild Ale conjures notes of dark chocolate-covered cherries, cabernet, and bourbon-soaked oak staves.
TRVE DYING LIGHT Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Colorado / 6.1% / 48° / 12.7 oz. / Single) A mixed culture golden ale conditioned with Roussanne orange wine grape must. Brewed in collaboration with Great Notion (Oregon).
WOLVES & PEOPLE B.B.O.I. 2019 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 9.9% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) The full name for this beer is Black Berry Oak & Instinct. As the name suggests, this is a mixed fermentation Saison aged in gin barrels and re-fermented with 50 pounds of local Oregon blackberries.
WOLVES & PEOPLE SEBASTIAN CHERRY 2019 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky - Vinous)
(Oregon / 6.4% / 48° / 16.9 oz. / Single) Tart and lush with mellow, pie spice-like notes, Wolves & People’s Sebastian Cherry is a blend of several oak-aged Sebastian Saisons re-fermented in oak casks with local Montmorency cherries. All the funk. Tart and smart.
Cider
GRAFT FIELD DAY Dry Cider (Cider - Bright)
(New York / 6.9% / 42° / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) Field Day is fruity, fizzy and pours peachy pink. Light floral notes accompanied by dried fruit and natural sweetness. Made with rhubarb, hibiscus, blood orange, and rooibos tea.
ANXO CIDRE BLANC Dry Cider (Cider- Bright
ARTIFACT FEELS LIKE HOME Dry Cider (Cider- Bright)
(Massachusetts / 5.4% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Feels Like Home is a fruity and unfiltered cider with hints of rum and oak, made for unwinding.
POTTER’S CRANBERRY ORANGE BLOSSOM Dry Cider (Cider - Fruity)
(Virginia / 5.5% / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) Cider from Jonagold apples fermented on cranberries and orange blossoms.
URBAN FARM FERMENTORY SUPER DRY GOLD RUSH Dry Cider (Cider - Bright)
(Maine / 6.5% / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) A dry cider made from Gold Rush apples.
Gluten Free
SMOOJ PIÑA COLADA Fruited Seltzer (Gluten Free)
(Michigan / 5.0% / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) A heavily fruited hard seltzer smoothie loaded with all natural pineapple, coconut, and key lime. Technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like texture.
SMOOJ STRAWBERRY BANANA Fruited Seltzer (Gluten Free)
(Michigan / 5.1% / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) A heavily fruited seltzer loaded with all natural strawberries and banana. Technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like texture.
SMOOJ TROPICAL TRIP Fruited Seltzer (Gluten Free)
(Michigan / 5.0% / 12 oz. / 4 Pack) A heavily fruited hard seltzer loaded with legit passionfruit, mango, guava, pineapple tangerine banana, and coconut. Technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like texture.
STONE DELICIOUS American IPA (Gluten Free)
(California / 7.7% / 42° / 12 oz. / 6 Pack) An intensely citrusy, beautifully bitter beer worthy of the simple-yet-lordly title of Stone Delicious IPA. Lemondrop and El Dorado hops combine to bring on a magnificent lemon candy-like flavor that's balanced by hop spice. Delicious is crafted to reduce gluten.
Reserve - Malt
AVERY SAMAEL'S 2011 English Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(Colorado / 15.3% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Samael’s is a super-caramelly, oak-aged English-style Strong Ale. At the time, perhaps the least hoppy (sacrilege at Avery!) beer they’ve brewed–done so to accentuate the malt. The oak is very apparent in this rich and high gravity ale, adding additional depth and complexity with a woody and cask-like nose and a pronounced vanilla flavor on the palate. With the addition of a more roasted malt starting in 2007, Samael’s now delivers subtle bitterness to add balance to the natural sweetness. Cellarable for 10+ years.
AVERY SAMAEL'S 2012 English Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(Colorado / 15.5% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Samael’s is a super-caramelly, oak-aged English-style Strong Ale. At the time, perhaps the least hoppy (sacrilege at Avery!) beer they’ve brewed–done so to accentuate the malt. The oak is very apparent in this rich and high gravity ale, adding additional depth and complexity with a woody and cask-like nose and a pronounced vanilla flavor on the palate. With the addition of a more roasted malt starting in 2007, Samael’s now delivers subtle bitterness to add balance to the natural sweetness. Cellarable for 10+ years.
AVERY SAMAEL'S 2013 English Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(Colorado / 16.9% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Samael’s is a super-caramelly, oak-aged English-style Strong Ale. At the time, perhaps the least hoppy (sacrilege at Avery!) beer they’ve brewed–done so to accentuate the malt. The oak is very apparent in this rich and high gravity ale, adding additional depth and complexity with a woody and cask-like nose and a pronounced vanilla flavor on the palate. With the addition of a more roasted malt starting in 2007, Samael’s now delivers subtle bitterness to add balance to the natural sweetness. Cellarable for 10+ years.
AVERY SAMAEL'S 2014 English Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(Colorado / 14.2% / 54° / 12 oz. / Single) Samael’s is a super-caramelly, oak-aged English-style Strong Ale. At the time, perhaps the least hoppy (sacrilege at Avery!) beer they’ve brewed–done so to accentuate the malt. The oak is very apparent in this rich and high gravity ale, adding additional depth and complexity with a woody and cask-like nose and a pronounced vanilla flavor on the palate. With the addition of a more roasted malt starting in 2007, Samael’s now delivers subtle bitterness to add balance to the natural sweetness. Cellarable for 10+ years.
BROOKLYN HAND & SEAL 2014 American Barleywine (Reserve - Malt)
(New York / 13.3% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) Linking together their twin brewhouses, the Brooklyn brewing team toiled a great many hours to create the most robust beer they had ever produced. Then it was set to rest for months in casks of Bourbon oak, and finally re-fermented in the bottle. The result is one of the richest, tastiest beers to ever emerge from their brewery. The deep flavors of floor-malted Maris Otter barley shine through layers of vanilla, coconut, toast and floral notes given by aging in Four Roses Bourbon wood. Hand & Seal is complex without being perfumey, subtly sweet without becoming cloying. Its naturally gentle carbonation suits a contemplative drink.
DE STRUISE CLASH OF TITANS RESERVA 2018 Wine Barrel-Aged Barleywine (Reserve- Malt)
(Belgium / 12.0% / 11.7 oz. / Single) Clash Of The Titans Reserva is one of De Struise's greatest collaborations of all time. Brewed with Hoppy People (SWZ), this is an initially hoppy blonde quadruple of 12% Alc./Vol., which was aged for 1 year in French Bordeaux oak barrels in which Swiss wine had been aged. Complex with fruity notes, full-bodied and beautiful aftertaste, both in aroma and flavors. The hop keys have almost completely disappeared after 1 year on the barrel. This Reserva leans slightly towards the barley wine style beers.
DE STRUISE T.W.O. RESERVA 2017: RUM Wheatwine (Reserve - Malt)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) T.W.O., aka Totally Wiped Out, is a Wheatwine based on the Struise Witte recipe. This version was aged for four years in rum barrels.
THE BRUERY CUIVRE 2015 English Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(California / 16.2% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) The traditional 7th anniversary gift is copper, so The Bruery named their 7th anniversary ale
THE BRUERY MASH 2015 English Barleywine (Reserve - Malt)
(California / 12.5% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) An English Barleywine aged in Bourbon barrels, Mash is an intense yet balanced beer with notes of burnt caramel, toasted bread, ripe pear, dried figs, vanilla, toasted coconut and finishes with oak tannin. This is a staff favorite at The Bruery due to its balance, subtle complexities and overwhelming deliciousness.
THE BRUERY MÉLANGE No. 14 (2016) American Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(California / 13.4% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) The Bruery’s Mélange series is a chance to roll out the barrels and explore flavors that cannot be achieved outside of the art of the blend or by any one beer. French for
THE BRUERY POACHED FIG 2019 English Barleywine (Reserve - Malt)
California / 13.2% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single) The Bruery are no strangers to decadent Bourbon barrel-aged barleywines. They’re also known to push the boundaries of flavor. For Poached Fig, they sourced a copious amount of ripe Santa Barbara County figs and added 85 pounds to each barrel of Kentucky bourbon barrel-aged barleywine. Vanilla beans, along with fresh lemon zest, added that final touch to make the sticky, decadent, toffee profile POP like no other.
THE BRUERY POTERIE 2016: BOURBON English Strong Ale (Reserve - Malt)
(California / 16.8% / 54° / 25.4 oz. / Single)