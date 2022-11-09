Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nrgize Cafe - Bakery Square 19 bakery sq

review star

No reviews yet

6425 Penn Ave

East Liberty, PA 15206

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Banana
Strawberry Banana
ORANGE ORANGE CARROT

Beneficial Blends

Body Builder

$5.84+

Cardio Crush

$5.84+

Fat Fighter

$5.84+

Holistic Healer

$5.84+

Muscle Mass

$5.84+

ORANGE ORANGE CARROT

$5.84+

STAWBERRY MANGO KALE

$5.84+

STRAWBERRY BANANA KALE

$5.84+

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE KALE

$5.84+

Tropical Smoothie

$5.84+

Yin/Yang

$5.84+

Chillers

Pineapple Mango

$4.67+

Strawberry Mango

$4.67+

Strawberry Apple

$4.67+

Strawberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Blueberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Fruit Smoothies

Banana Banana

Banana Banana

$4.91+

Blueberry Pineapple

$4.91+

Mango Banana

$4.91+

Mango Peach

$4.91+
Pineapple Coconut orange

Pineapple Coconut orange

$4.91+

Pineapple Peach

$4.91+
Raspberry Banana

Raspberry Banana

$4.91+

Strawberry Banana

$4.91+
Strawberry Peach

Strawberry Peach

$4.91+

Blueberry banana

$4.91+

Meal Replacements

Banana Split

$7.01+
Berrylicious

Berrylicious

$7.01+

PB&J

$7.01+

Penut Butter Cup

$7.01+

Peanut Butter Gone Banana

$7.01+

Custom Flavor

$7.01+

APPLE CINNAMON

$7.01+

BANANA NUT

$7.01+

Mega Smoothies

Flu Fighter

$5.93+

Get Ripped

$5.93+

Jumpin' Ginseng

$5.93+

Mocha Java Jolt

$5.93+

Nutri Blast

$5.93+

Protein Pump

$5.93+

Smooth Move

$5.93+

Stamina Squeeze

$5.93+

Vita-Boost

$5.93+

Byo smoothie

build

$5.84+

Protein Drinks

fair life

Fit Shake

Isopure

$5.00

Lean Body

$4.64

Met-Rx 51

$4.64

MRE

$4.64

Muscle Milk

$4.48

Premier protein

Pure Pro

$4.48

Ready Protein Water

$2.60

Energy Drinks

Alani nu

$3.27Out of stock

Awake

$2.79Out of stock

B-12 boost

$3.00Out of stock

B12- Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Bang energy

Bucked up

bucked up case

$35.00Out of stock

C4 ENERGY

Celsius

$3.27

FRANKENSTEIN ENERGY

GHOST ENERGY

GYM WEED

Mickfit

$3.26Out of stock

REIGN Energy

$3.27Out of stock

Spike

$4.21

Total War

Out of stock

Z-RO

$3.45Out of stock

Protein Bars

Brownie

Fit Snacks

$3.27Out of stock

Hungry buddha

$2.00

kind bar

$1.00

Met-Rx Bars

$3.49

Nature Valley bar

$1.43
Outright Bar

Outright Bar

Power crunch

$2.61

Protein Cookies

$2.61

Ready Bar

$2.61

Quest bars

$3.27

BUILT

$3.27

protein poptarts

Wheatgrass

Single Whatgrass

$3.00

Two/5.5

$5.50

Fire cider

16 Ounce

$27.00

8 ounce

$17.00

1/2 Gallon

$75.00

Tonics

Ginger

$17.00

Tart Cherry

$17.00

Turmeric

$17.00

Shrubs/Syrup

Beat

$12.50

Black Currant

$12.50

Cranberry

$12.50

Elderberry

$17.00

Elderberry

$15.00

Ginger

$12.50

Sour Cherry

$12.50

Water/Gatorade/Vitamin Water/Bai/Coke

Aquafina

$1.75Out of stock

Deer Park

Gatorade

Vitamin Water

$2.00Out of stock

Bai

$2.45Out of stock

Coke

$0.93

Body Armor

Out of stock

SMALL CUP

$0.25

MEDIUM CUP

$0.50

LARGE CUP

$0.75

POWER AID

Supplements

Body Builder

$1.50

Brewer Yeast

$1.50

Cardio Crush

$1.50

Creatine

$1.50

Echinacea

$1.50

Fat Fighter

$1.50

Fiber

$1.50

Ginseng

$1.50

Glutamine

$1.50

Holistic Healer

$1.50

Isopure

$2.50

Lecithin

$1.50

Memory Mixer

$1.50

Multi-Vitamin

$1.50

Muscle Mass

$1.50

Penut Butter/Pb2

$0.75

Soy Protein

$1.50

Spirulina

$1.50

Vegan Protein

$2.50

Vitamin C

$1.50

Wheat Germ

$1.50

Whey

$1.75

Ying Yang

$1.50

OATS

$0.50

COCO

$0.50

Pre-Workout

C4

$3.50

Ghost

$3.25

Nitraflex

$3.25

B12

$3.50

Axe & Sledge

$2.50

Food

Banana

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Chex mix

$1.50

Eggs

$1.50

Nuts

$1.50

Ostrim

$3.00
Nutra grain bar

Nutra grain bar

TRAIL MIX SNACK

Veggie Crisp

$2.00

Yogurt

$2.79

Paradise Plus

Small

$6.00

Medium

$6.50

Large

$7.00

ENERGY DRINKS

GYM WEED

GHOST ENERGY

TOTAL WAR

C4 ENERGY

FRANKINSTINE ENERGY

SPIKE ENERGY

CELSIUS

MONSTER ENERGY

RED BULL

3D ENERGY

PROTEIN DRINKS

FA!R LIFE

PREMIER PROTEIN

MUSCLE MILK

LEAN BODY

FIT SHAKE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6425 Penn Ave, East Liberty, PA 15206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

