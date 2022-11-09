Nrgize Cafe - Bakery Square 19 bakery sq
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6425 Penn Ave, East Liberty, PA 15206
Gallery
