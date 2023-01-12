Restaurant header imageView gallery

NrGize - Greece

1867 West Ridge Road

Greece, NY 14615

Order Again

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

$6.25+

Real Fruit blended with Lactose-Free & Sugar-Free Signature Smoothie Mix

Mega Smoothies

Flu Fighter

$7.25+

Low Sugar, Strawberry, Peach, Vitamin C, Echinacea

Get Ripped

$7.25+

Low Sugar, Strawberry, Raspberry, Whey Protein, Lecithin

Jumpin Ginseng

$7.25+

Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, Ginseng

Mocha Java Jolt

$7.25+

Low Sugar, Coffee and Chocolate Protein

Nutri-Blast

$7.25+

Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Whey Protein, Spirulina

Protein Pump

$7.25+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Whey Protein, Creatine

Smooth Move

$7.25+

Mango, Peach, Vitamin C, Fiber

Stamina Squeeze

$7.25+

Strawberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Brewer's Yeast

Vita-Boost

$7.25+

Blueberry, Pineapple, Multi-Vitamin

Cookies N Cream

$7.25+

Crushed Oreo Cookies, Smoothie Mix & 20g Whey Protein

Birthday Cake

$7.25+

Chocolate Covered PB Pretzel

$7.25+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.25+

Creamsicle

$7.25+

Orange Amino Energy Powder, OJ, Smoothie Mix & 10g Whey Protein

Cinnabun

$7.25+

Beneficial Blends

Body Builder

$7.25+

Raspberry, Banana, Creatine, Amino Acids (Increased Strength & Endurance)

Fat Fighter

$7.25+

Strawberry, Banana, Garcinia Cambogia, L-Carnitine

Holistic Healer

$7.25+

Orange, Banana, BCAA's (Muscle Recovery)

Muscle Mass

$7.25+

Blueberry, Pineapple, Glutamine, BCAA's (Mass Building)

Yin/Yang

$7.25+

Pineapple, Coconut, Orange, Collagen, Ashwaghanda (Overall Balance)

Meal Replacements

Meal Replacement RG

$8.75

Meal Replacement LG

$9.75

Banana Split

$9.00+

Banana, Chocolate Protein, Multi-Vitamin, High Protein

Berrylicious

$9.00+

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Whey Protein, Ginseng, High Protein

PB&J

$9.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Whey Protein, Fiber, High Protein

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00+

Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate Protein, Lecithin, High Protein

Peanut Butter Gone Bananas

$9.00+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Oats, Whey Protein, Creatine, High Protein

Agave Ice Chillers

Agave Ice Chiller SM

$7.00+

Real Fruit blended with Agave Nectar Syrup

Agave Ice Chiller RG

$7.75

Agave Ice Chiller LG

$8.75

LTO Seasonal Smoothies

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

RG size only

Apple Pie Crisp

$8.00

RG size only

Christmas Cookie

$8.00

RG size only

Winter Mint Mocha

$8.00

RG size only, SF White Chocolate, SF Peppermint, Coffee & 20g Whey Protein

Candy Cane Crunch

$8.00

SF Peppermint, Real Crushed Candy Cane Pieces & 20g Whey Protein

Clover Shake

$8.00

SF Peppermint, Spirulina & 10g Whey Protein

B12 Smoothies

B12 Shot, Single

$2.50

B12 Shot, Double

$4.00

B12 Smoothie SM

$6.75

B12 Smoothie RG

$7.75

B12 Smoothie LG

$8.75

Fat Blaster

Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon B12 & Fat Fighter

Lemondango

Mango, Lemon B12, Ginseng & Whey Protein

Berry Blast

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Cran-Grape B12 & Whey Protein

Hawaiian Sunset

Pineapple, Coconut, Orange, Cran-Grape B12, Vitamin C

Summer Breeze

Peach, Mango, Cran-Grape B12 & Whey Protein

Blue Lemon

Blueberry, Lemon B12

NrGizers

Juice Bar Whey Protein, Unflavored

$1.00

20g Whey Protein Concentrate

Juice Bar Whey Protein, Chocolate

$1.00

20g Whey Protein Concentrate

Creatine

$1.00

Fiber

$1.00

Ginseng

$1.00

Glutamine

$1.00

Lecithin

$1.00

Multi-Vitamin

$1.00

Spirulina

$1.00

Vitamin C

$1.00

BCAA's

$1.00

Collagen

$1.00

Ashwaghanda Root

$1.00

Fat Fighter

$1.00

Echinacea

Fruit/Flavor Additives

Banana

$1.00

Blueberry

$1.00

Coconut

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Peach

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Raspberry

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

PB2

$1.50

Low Fat Powdered Peanut Butter

Almond Butter

$1.75

Flavored Syrup

$1.00

Premium Proteins

Gold Standard Whey Protein

Isopure Whey Protein

Plant Protein

Vegan Friendly

Protein RTDs

Premier Protein Shake

$4.00

Ghost Protein Shake

$5.00

Gatorade Protein Drink

$3.50

Energy RTDs

Bang

$4.00

Ghost

$4.00

Celsius

$3.75

C4 Can

$4.00

Alani-Nu

$3.00

Water/Hydration RTDs

Gatorade

$2.00

Gatorade Zero

$2.00

Gatorade Fit

$2.00

Poland Springs 20oz

$1.75

Poland Springs Sports Cap

$2.00

Poland Springs 1L

$2.00

Essentia 1.5L

$3.00

NrGize Lifestyle Cafe was created to provide the health-conscious consumer with healthy smoothies, meal replacement shakes and custom protein shakes that complement their active lifestyle. Low Calorie. Low Carb. Low Fat. Low Sugar.

