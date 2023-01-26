Restaurant header imageView gallery

NrGize - Rochester

review star

No reviews yet

1600 East Ridge Road

Rochester, NY 14621

Order Again

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Flavor Choices

$6.47+

Real Fruit blended with Lactose-Free & Sugar-Free Signature Smoothie Mix

Mega Smoothies

Almonilla Joy

$7.50+

Birthday Cake

$7.50+

Chocolate Covered PB Pretzel

$7.50+

Cinnabun

$7.50+

Cookies N Cream

$7.50+

Crushed Oreo Cookies, Smoothie Mix & 20g Whey Protein

Creamsicle

$7.50+

Orange Amino Energy Powder, OJ, Smoothie Mix & 10g Whey Protein

Flu Fighter

$7.50+

Low Sugar, Strawberry, Peach, Vitamin C, Echinacea

Get Ripped

$7.50+

Low Sugar, Strawberry, Raspberry, Whey Protein, Lecithin

Jumpin Ginseng

$7.50+

Mango, Banana, Whey Protein, Ginseng

Mocha Java Jolt

$7.50+

Low Sugar, Coffee and Chocolate Protein

Nutri-Blast

$7.50+

Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Whey Protein, Spirulina

Protein Pump

$7.50+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Whey Protein, Creatine

Smooth Move

$7.50+

Mango, Peach, Vitamin C, Fiber

Stamina Squeeze

$7.50+

Strawberry, Banana, Whey Protein, Brewer's Yeast

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.50+

Vita-Boost

$7.50+

Blueberry, Pineapple, Multi-Vitamin

Beneficial Blends

Body Builder

$7.25+

Raspberry, Banana, Creatine, Amino Acids (Increased Strength & Endurance)

Fat Fighter

$7.25+

Strawberry, Banana, Garcinia Cambogia, L-Carnitine

Holistic Healer

$7.25+

Orange, Banana, BCAA's (Muscle Recovery)

Muscle Mass

$7.25+

Blueberry, Pineapple, Glutamine, BCAA's (Mass Building)

Yin/Yang

$7.25+

Pineapple, Coconut, Orange, Collagen, Ashwaghanda (Overall Balance)

Meal Replacements

Meal Replacement RG

$8.75

Meal Replacement LG

$9.75

Almonilla

$9.00+

Banana Split

$9.00+

Banana, Chocolate Protein, Multi-Vitamin, High Protein

Berrylicious

$9.00+

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Whey Protein, Ginseng, High Protein

PB&J

$9.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Whey Protein, Fiber, High Protein

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00+

Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate Protein, Lecithin, High Protein

Peanut Butter Gone Bananas

$9.00+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Oats, Whey Protein, Creatine, High Protein

Agave Ice Chillers

Agave Ice Chiller

$7.00+

Real Fruit blended with Agave Nectar Syrup

NrGizers

Juice Bar Whey Protein, Unflavored

$0.78

20g Whey Protein Concentrate

Juice Bar Whey Protein, Chocolate

$0.78

20g Whey Protein Concentrate

Creatine

$0.78

Fiber

$0.78

Ginseng

$0.78

Glutamine

$0.78

Lecithin

$0.78

Multi-Vitamin

$0.78

Spirulina

$0.78

Vitamin C

$0.78

BCAA's

$0.78

Collagen

$0.78

Ashwaghanda Root

$0.78

Fat Fighter

$0.78

Echinacea

$0.78

Premium Proteins

Gold Standard Whey Protein

$0.00+

Isopure Whey Protein

$0.25+

Plant/Vegan Protein

$0.50+

Vegan Friendly

Fruit/Flavor Additives

Banana

$0.75

Blueberry

$0.75

Coconut

$1.00

Mango

$0.75

Orange Juice

$0.75

Peach

$0.75

Pineapple

$0.75

Raspberry

$0.75

Strawberry

$0.75

Oats

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

PB2

$1.00

Low Fat Powdered Peanut Butter

Almond Butter

$1.50

Cheesecake

$0.75

Chocolate Chips

$0.75

Cinnamon

$0.75

Coffee

$0.75

Grahams

$0.75

Kale/Spinach

$0.75

Sprinkles

$0.75

Syrup Flavor Shot

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 East Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14621

Directions

