MexItalia 219 S Main St

12'' Specialty Pizza

The Standard Veggie Pie 12''

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese, sauce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato & black olives

Spicolli White Pizza 12''

$19.95

Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken 12''

$18.95

If You Like It HOT Just Say So. Fresh Chicken Breast Spread Over Mozzarella Cheese and a Tangy Mix of Our Own Buffalo Wing Sauce and Blue Cheese. Not as Spicy as you Think!

The Girlie Pie 12''

$18.95

Our Special Recipe Pizza Sauce with Dollops of Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and a very lite sprinkle of Mozzarella Cheese. Chicks Dig It!

The Greek 12''

$19.95

Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese & Mozzarella

The House Special 12''

$18.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers & Black Olives.

The Meat Head 12''

$18.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Sausage & Bacon.

BBQ Chicken 12''

$18.95

Grilled Chicken with Tangy BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese... Add Some Pineapple, it’s Delicious!

Mighty Whitey 12''

$19.95

A Delicate Blend of SIX Cheeses: Ricotta, Cheddar, Jack, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesan, with Fresh Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Bruschetta Pizza 12''

$20.95

Diced Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil, Garlic, and a Touch of Onion, Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baked with Provolone Cheese on top.

Margherita Pizza 12''

$14.95

Marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil

Half Specialty 12''

16'' Specialty Pizza

The Standard Veggie Pie 16''

$23.95

Mozzarella cheese, sauce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato & black olives

Spicolli White Pizza 16''

$23.95

Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken 16''

$23.95

If You Like It HOT Just Say So. Fresh Chicken Breast Spread Over Mozzarella Cheese and a Tangy Mix of Our Own Buffalo Wing Sauce and Blue Cheese. Not as Spicy as you Think!

The Girlie Pie 16''

$22.95

Our Special Recipe Pizza Sauce with Dollops of Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and a very lite sprinkle of Mozzarella Cheese. Chicks Dig It!

The Greek 16''

$23.95

Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese & Mozzarella

The House Special 16''

$24.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers & Black Olives.

The Meat Head 16''

$24.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Sausage & Bacon.

BBQ Chicken 16''

$23.95

Grilled Chicken with Tangy BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese... Add Some Pineapple, it’s Delicious!

Mighty Whitey 16''

$23.95

A Delicate Blend of SIX Cheeses: Ricotta, Cheddar, Jack, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesan, with Fresh Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Bruschetta Pizza 16''

$24.95

Diced Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil, Garlic, and a Touch of Onion, Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baked with Provolone Cheese on top.

Margherita Pizza 16''

$18.95

Marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil

Half Specialty 16''

Pizza

12'' RED Small Cheese

$13.95

12'' WHITE Small Cheese

$14.95

16'' RED Large Cheese

$17.95

16'' WHITE Large Cheese

$18.95

16'' RED Sicilian Square

$24.95

16'' WHITE Sicilian Square

$25.95

14'' Gluten Free Pie

$17.95

12" Pizza Dough

$4.00

16" Pizza Dough

$6.00

Pizza Slices

Slice 1 - Topping Pizza

$4.25

Slice 2 - Topping Pizza

$4.50

Slice Special Pizza

$4.75

Slice Plain Pizza

$3.95

Slice Sicilian

$4.50

Acompanates

Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Street Corn

$4.75

Large Guacamole

$8.95

Small Guacamole

$4.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Chips & Guacamole

$9.95

Side Of 3 Tortillas

$2.50

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Platos Mexicanos

Enchiladas

$16.95

Chicken or Beef served with rice & beans

Fajitas

$17.95

Chimichanga

$15.95

Large deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, mixed cheeses, & served with a side salad

Carne Asada

$17.95

Flattened Steak Grilled, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Torta

$10.95

Queso, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo on chicken or beef milanesa, on a Mexican soft roll

Pollo Molé

$14.95

Bone-in chicken cooked in a rich, dark sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas

Sopes

$14.95

2 handmade tortillas Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Sour Cream served with rice & beans

Three Amigos

$21.95

Grilled steak, chicken & shrimp with rice & beans

Molcajete

$24.95

Chicken, beef, chorizo & shrimp marinated in a delicious broth topped with avocado and cheese, served with rice and beans

Burritos Grandes

La Casa

$11.95

Choice of meat, with jalapeno, queso fresco lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, & guacamole, rice and beans

Madre Tierra

$11.95

Rice, refried beans, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro & guacamole

Rey Del Mar

$11.95

Mahi mahi, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, baja sauce & guacamole

Torta

Chicken Torta

$10.95

Pork Torta

$10.95

Steak Torta

$10.95

Chorizo Torta

$10.95

Al Pastor Torta

$10.95

Especiales

Ceviche Du Jour

$12.95

Fresh seafood marinated in lime juice, onion & cilantro

Tostones

$14.95

Plantain cups filled with beans, ceviche, pico de gallo & guacamole

Taco Salad

$12.95

Served in a Homemade flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, black beans, onion, purple cabbage, avocado, radish, a mix of cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole, cilantro vinaigrette dressing

Quesadillas

$11.95

Grilled Large Flour Tortilla filled with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, beans & rice.

House Nachos

$13.95

Homemade tortilla chips piled high, topped with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole & jalapeno

Empanada

$4.75

Seafood Empanada

$5.25

Tacos

2 Street Tacos

$9.95

5” corn soft shell taco with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion & lime

2 Gringos

$10.95

6” hard shell taco with your choice of meat, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato

2 Fish Tacos

$12.95

Soft shell taco with Grilled Mahi Mahi shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, lime & baja sauce

2 Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Soft shell taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and onion

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$9.95

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)

$9.95

Bread Stix w/sauce

$4.75

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Bruschetta

$8.25

Fried Mozzarella

$7.25

w/sauce

Crispy Calamari

$9.95

w/Marinara

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

w/Honey Dijon

Gluten Free Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.95

w/Celery & Blue Cheese

Onion Rings

$6.95

*GF* Fried Mozzarella

$8.95

SOUP du Jour

$3.75

Fries

Buckman Fries

$6.95

Seasoned w/ fresh herbs, garlic EVOO & parmesan cheese

Pizza Fries

$6.95

Fries

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Old Bay Fries

$5.25

Mozzarella Fries

$5.95

Smash Burgers

Single Hamburger

$7.25

w/ onion, lettuce & tomato

Single Cheeseburger

$8.25

w/onion, lettuce & tomato

Single MexItalia Burger

$9.95

cheddar cheese, pickled onions & jalapeños

Single The Auzzie, Mate

$9.95

topped w/a fried egg & cheddar jack cheese & bacon

Single Garden Cheeseburger

$9.95

A meatless blend of corn, grain, rice, beans & peppers, flame grilled w/American cheese, onion, lettuce & tomato

Double Hamburger

$9.25

w/ onion, lettuce & tomato

Double Cheeseburger

$10.25

w/onion, lettuce & tomato

Double MexItalia Burger

$11.95

cheddar cheese, pickled onions & jalapeños

Double The Auzzie, Mate

$11.95

topped w/a fried egg & cheddar jack cheese & bacon

Hoagies

Classic Italian Hoagie

$8.75

Ed’s Tuna Hoagie

$9.95Out of stock

Ham Hoagie

$9.95