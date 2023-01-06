- Home
MexItalia 219 S Main St
No reviews yet
219 S Main St
Cape May Court H, NJ 08210
12'' Specialty Pizza
The Standard Veggie Pie 12''
Mozzarella cheese, sauce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato & black olives
Spicolli White Pizza 12''
Fresh Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken 12''
If You Like It HOT Just Say So. Fresh Chicken Breast Spread Over Mozzarella Cheese and a Tangy Mix of Our Own Buffalo Wing Sauce and Blue Cheese. Not as Spicy as you Think!
The Girlie Pie 12''
Our Special Recipe Pizza Sauce with Dollops of Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and a very lite sprinkle of Mozzarella Cheese. Chicks Dig It!
The Greek 12''
Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese & Mozzarella
The House Special 12''
Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers & Black Olives.
The Meat Head 12''
Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Sausage & Bacon.
BBQ Chicken 12''
Grilled Chicken with Tangy BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese... Add Some Pineapple, it’s Delicious!
Mighty Whitey 12''
A Delicate Blend of SIX Cheeses: Ricotta, Cheddar, Jack, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesan, with Fresh Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Bruschetta Pizza 12''
Diced Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil, Garlic, and a Touch of Onion, Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baked with Provolone Cheese on top.
Margherita Pizza 12''
Marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil
Half Specialty 12''
16'' Specialty Pizza
Pizza
Pizza Slices
Acompanates
Platos Mexicanos
Enchiladas
Chicken or Beef served with rice & beans
Fajitas
Chimichanga
Large deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, mixed cheeses, & served with a side salad
Carne Asada
Flattened Steak Grilled, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Torta
Queso, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo on chicken or beef milanesa, on a Mexican soft roll
Pollo Molé
Bone-in chicken cooked in a rich, dark sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas
Sopes
2 handmade tortillas Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Sour Cream served with rice & beans
Three Amigos
Grilled steak, chicken & shrimp with rice & beans
Molcajete
Chicken, beef, chorizo & shrimp marinated in a delicious broth topped with avocado and cheese, served with rice and beans
Burritos Grandes
La Casa
Choice of meat, with jalapeno, queso fresco lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, & guacamole, rice and beans
Madre Tierra
Rice, refried beans, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro & guacamole
Rey Del Mar
Mahi mahi, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, baja sauce & guacamole
Especiales
Ceviche Du Jour
Fresh seafood marinated in lime juice, onion & cilantro
Tostones
Plantain cups filled with beans, ceviche, pico de gallo & guacamole
Taco Salad
Served in a Homemade flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, black beans, onion, purple cabbage, avocado, radish, a mix of cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole, cilantro vinaigrette dressing
Quesadillas
Grilled Large Flour Tortilla filled with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, beans & rice.
House Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips piled high, topped with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole & jalapeno
Empanada
Seafood Empanada
Tacos
2 Street Tacos
5” corn soft shell taco with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion & lime
2 Gringos
6” hard shell taco with your choice of meat, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato
2 Fish Tacos
Soft shell taco with Grilled Mahi Mahi shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, lime & baja sauce
2 Shrimp Tacos
Soft shell taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and onion
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)
Bread Stix w/sauce
Garlic Bread
Bruschetta
Fried Mozzarella
w/sauce
Crispy Calamari
w/Marinara
Chicken Fingers
w/Honey Dijon
Gluten Free Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
w/Celery & Blue Cheese
Onion Rings
*GF* Fried Mozzarella
SOUP du Jour
Fries
Smash Burgers
Single Hamburger
w/ onion, lettuce & tomato
Single Cheeseburger
w/onion, lettuce & tomato
Single MexItalia Burger
cheddar cheese, pickled onions & jalapeños
Single The Auzzie, Mate
topped w/a fried egg & cheddar jack cheese & bacon
Single Garden Cheeseburger
A meatless blend of corn, grain, rice, beans & peppers, flame grilled w/American cheese, onion, lettuce & tomato
Double Hamburger
w/ onion, lettuce & tomato
Double Cheeseburger
w/onion, lettuce & tomato
Double MexItalia Burger
cheddar cheese, pickled onions & jalapeños
Double The Auzzie, Mate
topped w/a fried egg & cheddar jack cheese & bacon