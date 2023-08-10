APPS

Chicken Wings

$10.00

choice of sauce: Buffalo, Sweet chili

YUMMY STEAMED MUSSELS

$13.00

Thai red coconut-curry broth

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

crispy sprout, bacon, fried shallots

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

blue crab meat, onions, arugula

CALAMARI

$12.00

sweet chili, lemon wedge

FIRE CRACKER SHRIMP

$12.00

coconut breaded shrimp, sweet chili sauce

PAN FRIED OYSTERS

$12.00

tomatoes and cucumber Asian salsa

FILLET MIGNON SLIDERS

$12.00

shaved fillet mignon, blue cheese combos, pickled shallots, horseradish aioli

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$12.00

French style veal stock, Swiss cheese

SOUP DU JOUR

$10.00

Ask about our daily selection

RAW BAR

✶RAW OYSTERS

$15.00

Ask for daily selection

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

cooked shrimp, cocktail sauce

SALADS

CAESAR

$11.00

fresh romaine lettuce, house made garlic crouton, parmesan cheese

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

avocado, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, radish, olive, Italian dressing

Beet And Goat Cheese

$13.00

arugula, candied figs and pecans, balsamic reduction

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

arugula, strawberry, red onion, cherry tomato’s shaved parmesan

SUSHI BURRITO

teriyaki beef with our homemade sauce avocado
✶NINJA BURRITO

$16.00

Raw tuna, Raw Salmon and with our homemade sauce avocado

✶SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

Raw Salmon and with our homemade sauce avocado

TERIYAKI CHICKEN BURRITO

$15.00

organic teriyaki chicken with our homemade sauce avocado

TERIYAKI BEEF BURRITO

$15.00

teriyaki beef with our homemade sauce avocado

STEAKS

6 OZ CENTER CUT FILET

$29.00

8 OZ CENTER CUT FILET

$36.00
10 OZ NY STRIP

$33.00
16 OZ RIBEYE

$38.00

16 OZ DRY AGED RIBEYE

$43.00

RACK LAMP CHOP

$39.00

ENTREES

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$26.00

roasted salmon, shiitake, maitake and oyster mushrooms, spring mix, lemon dill cream

WAGYU BURGER

$18.00

cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fancy aioli, pickled shallot, French fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, mushroom, jalapeno, mayo, French fries

ORGANIC 1/2 ROASTED CHICKEN

$21.00

roasted red potatoes, rosemary sauce

CAJUN SHRIMP

$19.00

butter, garlic cloves, broccoli, seasoning, rigatoni

STEAK FRITES

$22.00

sliced skirt steak, chimi sauce, Cajun dusted steak fries

STEAKCHEESE SANDWICH

$16.00

Steak, pickled shallots, cheddar cheese

TWIN LOBSTER TAILS

$38.00

asparagus included veg mix

TACOS & RICE BOWLS

SEARED TUNA TAKO

$3.50

Seared Tuna Tatako

SPICED CHICKEN VERDE

$3.50

Spiced Chicken Verde

TERIYAKI BEEF

$3.50

Spiced Chicken Verde

Crazy Ninja Mixed Sashimi Bowl

$15.00

QUESADILLA

$12.00

Spiced Chicken Rice bowl

$9.00

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$10.00

DESSERTS

RASBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

New York style cheesecake infused with raspberry

CARROT CHEESECAKE

$9.00

cream cheese, brown sugar, carrots

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$9.00

eggs, melted butter, buttermilk, and vanilla

SIDE

LOBSTER TAIL

$19.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$12.00

BLUE CHEESE

$4.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

STEAK FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC MASH POTATO

$7.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$6.00

ROASTED ASPARAGUS

$800.00

CORN AND MUSHROOMS

$7.00

MACRONI CHEESE

$7.00

ROASTED RED PHOTO ROSEMARY

$7.00

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUT

$6.00