A map showing the location of Summer & Autumn CafeView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Summer & Autumn Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

17 Summer Street

Lodi, NJ 07644

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hen House

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.00

AJ'S Omelet

$11.00

Classic Benedict

$16.00

Meat lovers Omelette

$13.00

Scrambled egg whites

$10.00

Chef Specialties

Starvin' Marvin

$21.00

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Homemade tomato soup

$8.00

Potato Leo Soup

$8.00

Potato Leo Soup and Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Entrees

Avo Toast

$16.00

BLAT

$16.00

Breakky Burger

$16.00

Brioche French Toast

$13.00

Brunch Board

$24.00

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$16.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Waffles

$13.00

Avo Toast (NO EGG)

$9.00

Chicken & Pancake Sliders

$16.00

Salads

Autumn Salad

$10.00

Sides/ Add ons

Add Bistro Potatoes

$5.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Egg

$3.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Sausage

$3.00

Add Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Add Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Tomato

$1.00

Add Lettuce

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Peppers

$1.00

Add Onions

$1.00

Add Blueberries

$1.00

Add Strawberries

$1.00

Add Hollandaise

$2.00

Add Chocolate chips

$2.00

Add Sprinkles

$2.00

Add side of toast

$1.00

Add Side of fresh fruits

$4.00

Add Fruit Compote

$2.00

Cinnamon toast crunch

$1.00

Kid's Corner

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

French Toast Sticks

$11.00

Mini Pancakes

$11.00

Sweet Corner

Sweet Board

$19.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

Summer & Autumn Parfait

$8.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

$8.00

Coffee&Tea

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Organic Coffee

$2.00

Organic Tea

$2.00

Matcha Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Matcha

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Flavor shot

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Juice&Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Brunch

$3.00

Carafes

Mimosa

$10.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Apple Juice

$7.00

Brunch Punch

$12.00

BYOB Service Charge

Service Charge S

$3.00

Service Charge M

$5.00

Service Charge L

$8.00

Summer and Autumn Mug

The Office Mug

$15.00

Wendy Mug

$15.00

FULL MENU

HICKORY SMOKED BBQ WINGS

$12.00

HOT N' SPICY MEXICAN STREET CORN

$10.00

FAMOUS DRIZZLED EMPANADAS

$12.00

VEGAN QUESEDILLAR W/ SMOKED CHEESE

$16.00

BIRRIA TACOS

$18.00

24K GOLD STEAK W/ ROASTED POTATOS

$45.00

VEGAN FRIED OREOS

$10.00

TRES LECHE

$10.00

TEQUILA SHOTS

$5.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS

$30.00

CASAMIGOS MARGARITA

$12.00

HENNY COLADA

$12.00

AMERICAN BADASS

$15.00

PINK CHAMPAIGN MARGARITA

$12.00

HOOKAH

$30.00

HOOKAH REFILL

$15.00

LOADED NACHOS

$18.00

Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese

$12.00

Sweet Chicken adn Brown Rice

$16.00

Creamy Penne Vodka

$15.00

RUM PUNCH

$12.00

Chick'n Burger with Waffle Fries

$18.00

Vegan Tropical

$8.00

Avocado Bae' Toast

$12.00

Chili Cheese Dogs

$12.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Bisquit

$12.00

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Famous Brunch Board

$30.00

Spicy Chik'n Sandwich w/ Waffle Fries

$18.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

Tropical Punch

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Watermelon Hibiscus Mimosa

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Summer Street, Lodi, NJ 07644

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bite Food & Coffee Co. - Hackensack
orange starNo Reviews
360 Essex Street Hackensack, NJ 07601
View restaurantnext
Macondo
orange star4.7 • 292
1154 main ave Clifton, NJ 07011
View restaurantnext
Steven's Cafe - 106 Park ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Park ave Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Hillery Street Restaurant & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
142 Totowa Road Suite 6 Totowa, NJ 07512
View restaurantnext
Rustica Lounge Bar & Restaurant - 565 Gorge Road
orange starNo Reviews
565 Gorge Road Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee
orange star4.3 • 326
2024 Center Ave Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lodi

Johnny Napkins - Lodi
orange star4.4 • 1,330
170 Main St Lodi, NJ 07644
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lodi
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston