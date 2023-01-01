The Brandywine Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With its ambiance of a bygone era, The Brandywine restaurants à la carte menu represents food that is recognizable and classic. Signature dishes such as Roseda Ribeye, Beef Wellington, Roasted Chicken for Two, Lobster Thermidor, Avocado Louie, Lemon Meringue Tart and Baked Alaska will showcase the impeccable execution of the iconic Continental menu.
Location
2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Santa Fe Mexican Grill - Wilmington - Santa Fe Wilmington
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurant