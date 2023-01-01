Food

Grilled Cheese

Standard

$11.00

Duck Pastrami

$19.00

Caprese

$13.00

Spicy Beef

$16.00

Roasted Mushroom

$15.00

Pork and Pancetta

$15.00

Serrano Ham

$17.00Out of stock

Herb Roasted Chicken

$15.00

Prosciutto

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan

$15.00

Sides

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Small Crispy Pots

$4.00

Sea Salt Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Small Kale Salad

$4.00

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Shareables

Big Crispy Pots

$8.00

House Made Ricotta

$13.00

Meat and Cheese board

$32.00

Cheese Board

$24.00

Gougeres

$14.00

Baked Camembert

$18.00

Roasted Beets

$13.00

White Bean Hummus

$10.00

Bread Basket

$10.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Panzanella

$12.00

Spinach & Arugula

$12.00

Wedge

$14.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Brunch Bevvies

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cocktails

$11 Cocktail

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol Spritz 3oz Prosecco 2oz Aperol 1oz Soda Water Build in wine glass, fill with ice, garnish with orange wheel and straw

Aviation

$12.00

Aviation 2oz Gin .75oz Lemon .5oz Maraschino .25oz Violette Shaken, double strained into coupe, garnish with edible flower

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Bloody Mary Squeeze a lemon and lime wedge into a collins glass and add .25oz Lemon .25oz Lime 2oz Vodka 2do Angostura 2do Celery Bitters Add ice, fill with bloody mix, stir, olive garnish

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup

$13.00

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup 1.5oz Infused Gin .25oz Lemon .25oz Cappalletti 1oz Grapefruit Shake, double strain into collins, add ice, fill to top with Moscato, lavender sprig and dried rose garnish

Board Games

$14.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Boulevardier 1oz Bourbon 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth Stirred, single strain into rocks glass with big rock, orange zest garnish

Corpse Reviver No 2

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2 1oz Gin 1oz Cocchi Americano 1oz PF Curacao 1oz Lemon Mist coupe with absinthe, Shake, double strain into coupe, no garnish

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cosmopolitan 2oz Vodka .75oz Triple Sec .75oz Cranberry Juice .5 oz Lime Juice Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with orange zest

Daiquiri

$11.00

Daiquiri 2oz Light Rum 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Juice Shaken, double strain into coupe, lime wheel garnish

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Dark and Stormy Fill a Collins glass with crushed ice, add .5 Lime Juice Add ginger beer until an inch or so under rim of glass Stir “Float” 2oz Dark Rum on top Lime wheel garnish

El Diablo

$11.00

El Diablo 1.5 oz Tequila .25oz Creme de Cassis .5oz Lime Shake, double strain into collins, fill with ice and top with ginger beer, lime wheel garnish

Espresso Parmtini

$14.00Out of stock

2oz Parmesan Vodka 1oz Coffee mixture .5oz Coffee liqueur .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with three coffee beans

Far From the Tree

$13.00

Far From the Tree 1.5oz Siempre Repo 3oz Matcha tea .75oz Apple Juice .75oz Supasawa .25oz Creme de Cacao Shake, double strain into wine glass, fill with ice, edible flower garnish

French 75

$11.00

French 75 1.5oz Gin .5oz Lemon .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, top with Prosecco, garnish with orange zest

Gimlet (gin)

$11.00

Gimlet 2oz Gin .5oz Lime .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with lime wheel

Gimlet (vodka)

$11.00

Gimlet 2oz Vodka .5oz Lime .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with lime wheel

Golden Hour

$13.00

Golden Hour 1oz Chamomile Rye .5oz Honey Syrup .5oz Amaro Montenegro .5oz Cocchi Americano .5oz Lemon Stir, strain into rocks glass, add big rock, edible flower garnish

Hearty Banana

$13.00

Hearty Banana 2.5oz Miso Brandy .5oz Tempus Fugit Banane .25oz Giffard Banane 1do Old Fashioned Bitters Stir, strain into rocks glass with bamboo leaf staircase, big rock

Last Word

$12.00

Last Word .75oz Gin .75oz Maraschino .75oz Green Chartreuse (Genepy if unavailable) .75oz Lime Shake, double strain into coupe, one cherry garnish

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Lemon Drop 1.5oz Vodka .75oz Triple Sec .75oz Lemon .75oz Simple Rim a coupe with sugar, shake, double strain into coupe, lemon wheel garnish

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea .5oz Tequila .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Vodka .5oz Light Rum .5oz Gin 1oz Simple 1oz Lemon Shake, double strain into collins, add ice, top with diet coke, lemon wheel garnish

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mai Tai 1oz Dark Rum .5oz Haitian/Jamaican Rum .5oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao .75oz Orgeat .75oz Lime 1do Angostura Shake, single strain into collins, crushed ice, mint sprig garnish

Manhattan

$12.00

Manhattan 2oz Rye Whiskey 1oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth 2do Angostura 2do Orange Bitters Stir, single strain into coupe, one cherry garnish *Perfect Manhattan: .5oz sweet vermouth and .5oz dry vermouth*

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita 1.5oz Tequila .75oz Lime .75oz Triple Sec .5oz Simple Rim rocks glass with salt, shake, double strain into rocks glass, lime wheel garnish

Martini (gin)

$12.00

Martini 2.5oz Gin/Vodka .5oz Dry Vermouth Gin=stirred Vodka=shaken Dry=.25 vermouth Xtra Dry= rinse of vermouth Dirty=no vermouth, always shaken, .75oz olive brine For each “xtra” dirty = xtra .25oz olive brine In a chilled coupe, ask if lemon twist or olive garnish - dirty is prob an olive garnish though (3 olives, giving a dirty martini drinker one olive is like giving a child one m&m)

Martini (vodka)

$12.00

Martini 2.5oz Gin/Vodka .5oz Dry Vermouth Gin=stirred Vodka=shaken Dry=.25 vermouth Xtra Dry= rinse of vermouth Dirty=no vermouth, always shaken, .75oz olive brine For each “xtra” dirty = xtra .25oz olive brine In a chilled coupe, ask if lemon twist or olive garnish - dirty is prob an olive garnish though (3 olives, giving a dirty martini drinker one olive is like giving a child one m&m)

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mint Julep 1oz Simple 8-10 Mint Leaves Muddle dat bish Add 2oz Bourbon Stir it up Add crushed ice, stir again, top with more crushed ice, garnish with mint sprig

Mojito

$13.00

Mojito 1/2 lime, quartered, muddled in collins Add .75oz simple and 8-10 mint leaves, muddle again Add 2oz Light Rum Add crushed ice, stir up, add more crushed ice, stir again, top with soda water, lime wheel mint sprig garnish

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mule Build in julep tin 1.5oz vodka .5oz lime 3oz ginger beer Add crushed ice, stir, lime wheel garnish (moscow=vodka, kentucky=bourbon, london=gin, mexican=tequila, jamaican=rum, oaxacan=mezcal)

Negroni

$12.00

Negroni 1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth Stirred, single strain into rocks glass, orange zest garnish

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Old Fashioned 2.5oz Whiskey (we will be using rye) .5oz Complicated 3do Angostura 3do Orange Bitters Stirred, single strain into rocks glass, orange or lemon zest (we will be doing both)

Paloma

$12.00

Paloma 1.5oz Tequila .25oz Lime .25oz Aperol Fill with ice, top with grapefruit juice, lime wheel garnish

Sazerac

$12.00

Sazerac 1.5oz Rye 1oz Brandy .33oz Complicated 5do Peychauds 2do Angostura Mist rocks glass with absinthe, stir, single strain into rocks glass, lemon zest garnish

Sidecar

$12.00

Sidecar 1.5oz Brandy .75oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao .75oz Lemon Rim a coupe with sugar, shake, double strain into coupe, orange zest garnish

Tom Collins

$10.00

Tom Collins 2oz Old Tom Gin (regular if unavailable) 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple Egg White Reverse dry shake, pour into collins, fill with ice, lemon cherry taco garnish

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Vieux Carre .75oz Rye .75oz Brandy .75oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth .25oz Benedictine 2do Peychauds 1do Angostura Stirred, single strain into rocks glass, add big ice, lemon zest garnish

Welcomed Guest

$13.00

Welcomed Guest 1.5oz Butter washed rum .75oz Pineapple .5oz Velvet Falernum .25oz Aperol .25oz Manzanilla sherry Stir, strain into rocks glass, big rock, lime zest garnish

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Whiskey Sour 2oz Whiskey 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple (Ask about egg white, if so reverse double shake) Shake, double strain into rocks glass, fill with ice, lemon cherry taco garnish

White Negroni

$12.00

White Negroni 1oz Gin 1oz Cocchi Americano .75oz Suze Stir, strain into rocks glass, big rock, lemon zest

White Russian

$10.00

White Russian 1oz Vodka 1oz Coffee Liqueur 1oz Heavy Cream Build in glass, crushed ice, stir, cherry garnish

Rob Roy

Rob Roy 2oz Blended Scotch .75oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth 2do Angostura 2do Orange Bitters Stir, single strain into coupe, one cherry garnish

Pisco Sour

Pisco Sour 2oz Pisco .75oz Lime .75oz Simple Egg white Reverse dry shake, pour into coup, angostura garnish

John Collins

John Collins 2oz Bourbon 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple Reverse dry shake with egg white, pour into collins, add ice, lemon cherry taco garnish

Caipirinha

Caipirinha 1/2 of a lime, quartered 1oz complicated Muddle, add a few ice cubes and muddle more 2oz Cachaca Add more ice, shake, dirty dump into rocks glass

Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour 1.5oz Amaretto .5oz Dark Rum 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple (ask if they want egg white, if so reverse dry shake) Shake, double strain into rocks glass, lemon cherry taco garnish

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup

$13.00

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup 1.5oz Infused Gin .25oz Lemon .25oz Cappalletti 1oz Grapefruit Shake, double strain into collins, add ice, fill to top with Moscato, lavender sprig and dried rose garnish

Golden Hour

$13.00

Golden Hour 1oz Chamomile Rye .5oz Honey Syrup .5oz Amaro Montenegro .5oz Cocchi Americano .5oz Lemon Stir, strain into rocks glass, add big rock, edible flower garnish

Far From the Tree

$13.00

Far From the Tree 1.5oz Siempre Repo 3oz Matcha tea .75oz Apple Juice .75oz Supasawa .25oz Creme de Cacao Shake, double strain into wine glass, fill with ice, edible flower garnish

Board Games

$14.00

Hearty Banana

$13.00

Hearty Banana 2.5oz Miso Brandy .5oz Tempus Fugit Banane .25oz Giffard Banane 1do Old Fashioned Bitters Stir, strain into rocks glass with bamboo leaf staircase, big rock

Espresso Parmtini

$14.00Out of stock

2oz Parmesan Vodka 1oz Coffee mixture .5oz Coffee liqueur .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with three coffee beans

Beer & Wine

Canned Beer

New Province Fallen Queen

$6.00

New Province Space Suit

$6.00

Flyway Light

$6.00

Flyway Honeybird

$6.00

Ozark Cream Stout

$6.00

philosopher king

$6.00

Wine

Antonins Bordeaux

$12.00

Bodegas Care Red Blend

$10.00

Borrell Diehl Pinot Noir

$13.00

Casa Brancaia Chianti

$13.00

Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$11.00

Hayes Valley Merlot

$11.00

Il Nero San Giovese

$14.00

Il Pumo Zinfandel

$9.00

Iris House Red Blend

$12.00

Iris Pinot Noir

$12.00

Olillo Red Blend

$11.00

Paris Valley Cab Sauv

$12.00

Piattelli Malbec

$14.00

Terrasses Red Blend

$11.00

Tonel 46 Malbec

$11.00

Torbreck Shiraz

$14.00

Bottle Borrell Diehl Pinot Noir

$49.00

Bottle Iris Pinot Noir

$45.00

Bottle GC Pinot Noir

$65.00

Bottle Paris Valley Cab Sauv

$45.00

Bottle Iris House Red Blend

$45.00

Bottle Anthonij Optima Red Blend

$65.00

Bottle Bodega Care Red Blend

$38.00

Bottle Terrasses Red Blend

$41.00

Bottle Il Pumo Zinfandel

$34.00

Bottle Green & Red Zinfandel

$75.00

Bottle Olillo Red Blend

$41.00

Bottle Piattelli Malbec

$53.00

Bottle Tonel 46 Malbec

$41.00

Bottle Torbreck Shiraz

$53.00

Bottle Hayes Valley Merlot

$41.00

Bottle No Brainer Merlot

$65.00

Bottle Casa Brancaia Chianti

$49.00

Bottle Il Nero San Giovese

$53.00

Bottle Antonins Bordeaux

$45.00

Bottle Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$41.00

Bottle Vina Alberdi Tempranillo

$65.00

Abadia Albarino

$12.00

Arendsig Chenin Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Bourgogne Chardonnay

$12.00

Kuranui Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Les Jamelles Viognier

$10.00Out of stock

Louis Latour Chardonnay

$9.00

Mary Taylor Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Prost Riesling

$10.00

Ramoro Orange Pinot Gris

$12.00

Sospiro Grillo

$12.00

Tintero Moscato

$12.00

Bottle Abadia Albarino

$45.00

Bottle Arendsig Chenin Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

Bottle Bourgogne Chardonnay

$45.00

Bottle Envida Cochina Albarino

$62.00

Bottle Kuranui Sauv Blanc

$41.00

Bottle Les Jamelles Viognier

$38.00

Bottle Louis Latour Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle Mary Taylor Sauv Blanc

$41.00

Bottle Matthiasson Chardonnay

$75.00

Bottle Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Bottle Prost Riesling

$38.00

Bottle Ramoro Orange Pinot Gris

$45.00

Bottle Sospiro Grillo

$45.00

Bottle Tintero Moscato

$45.00

Fleurasion Champagne

$9.00

La Spinetta Rose

$13.00

Lucien Rose Brut

$13.00

Poggio Prosecco

$9.00

Vecchia Lambrusco

$9.00

Bottle Fleurasion Champagne

$34.00

Bottle La Spinetta Rose

$49.00

Bottle Lucien Rose Brut

$49.00

Bottle Lunaria Pet Nat

$58.00

Bottle Poggio Costa

$34.00

Bottle Roederer Estate Brut

$70.00

Bottle Vecchia Modena Lambrusco

$34.00

Row 11 Pinot Noir

$10.00

True Myth Cab Sauv

$10.00

Tooth & Nail Red Blend

$10.00

Estate 75 Cab Sauv

$10.00

Tangent Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Rainstorm Pinot Gris

$9.00

Hess Chardonnay

$9.00

Klinker Brick Rose

$9.00

Row Eleven Half Liter

$25.00

Estate 75 Half Liter

$25.00

True Myth Half Liter

$25.00

Tooth and Nail Half Liter

$25.00

Hess Half Liter

$23.00

Tangent Half Liter

$23.00

Rainstorm Half Liter

$23.00

Klinker Brick Half Liter

$23.00

Row Eleven Liter

$42.00

Estate 75 Liter

$42.00

True Myth Liter

$42.00

Tooth and Nail Liter

$42.00

Hess Liter

$40.00

Rainstorm Liter

$40.00

Tangent Liter

$40.00

Klinker Brick Liter

$40.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Rocktown Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Rocktown Vodka

$14.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

Gin

Brokers

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Rocktown Barrel Aged

$12.00

Haymans Sloe

$8.00

DBL Brokers

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Rocktown Barrel Aged

$24.00

DBL Haymans Sloe

$16.00

Rum

El Dorado 3 yr

$7.00

Plantation 3

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$8.00

Lemon Hart Blackpool

$9.00

El Dorado 12

$10.00

Avua Amburana

$9.00

Barbancourt 4

$9.00

DBL El Dorado 3 yr

$14.00

DBL Plantation 3

$16.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$16.00

DBL Lemon Hart Blackpool

$16.00

DBL El Dorado 12

$20.00

DBL Avua Amburana

$18.00

DBL Barbancourt 4

$18.00

Tequila

Rancho Allegre Reposado

$7.00

Koch Mezcal

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

DBL Rancho Allegre Reposado

$14.00

DBL Koch Mezcal

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Casamigos

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

Whiskey

Old Granddad 100

$7.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Rocktown Rotating

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Blantons

$15.00

DBL Old Granddad 100

$14.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Angels Envy

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$24.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL Rocktown Rotating

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Blantons

$30.00

Scotch and Brandy

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Ardbeg 10

$13.00

Raynal VSOP

$7.00

Macchu Pisco

$9.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$14.00

DBL Ardbeg 10

$26.00

Liqueurs and Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cappelletti

$8.00

Rocktown Triple Sec

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand Curaco

$7.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Dolin Rouge

$7.00

Amaro Montenegro

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Rocktown Bourbon Cream

$6.00

Rocktown Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Suze

$7.00

Cocchi Torino

$8.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Orgeat

$6.00

DBL Raynal VSOP

$14.00

DBL Macchu Pisco

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Cappelletti

$16.00

DBL Rocktown Triple Sec

$12.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand Curaco

$14.00

DBL Cocchi Americano

$16.00

DBL Dolin Dry

$14.00

DBL Dolin Rouge

$14.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$16.00

DBL Fernet

$16.00

DBL Velvet Falernum

$14.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$20.00

DBL Rocktown Bourbon Cream

$12.00

DBL Rocktown Coffee Liqueur

$12.00

DBL Suze

$14.00

DBL Cocchi Torino

$16.00

DBL Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Orgeat

$12.00