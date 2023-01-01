Martini (gin)

$12.00

Martini 2.5oz Gin/Vodka .5oz Dry Vermouth Gin=stirred Vodka=shaken Dry=.25 vermouth Xtra Dry= rinse of vermouth Dirty=no vermouth, always shaken, .75oz olive brine For each “xtra” dirty = xtra .25oz olive brine In a chilled coupe, ask if lemon twist or olive garnish - dirty is prob an olive garnish though (3 olives, giving a dirty martini drinker one olive is like giving a child one m&m)