Brothers Meatballs

135 Reviews

$$

6268 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Order Again

Popular Items

Bianco Truffle
SPAGHETTI TRUFFLE ALFREDO
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

PASTA

SPAGHETTI CHECCA

SPAGHETTI CHECCA

$10.00Out of stock

fresh cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & basil tossed with spaghetti

PENNE BOLOGNESE

PENNE BOLOGNESE

$14.00

Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil

SPAGHETTI TRUFFLE ALFREDO

SPAGHETTI TRUFFLE ALFREDO

$13.00

Decadent truffle in cheesy cream sauce over spaghetti

PINK VODKA PENNE

PINK VODKA PENNE

$10.00

Chef Sergios famous light pink sauce over penne, grated parmesan, parsley

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$14.00

Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti

SANDWICHES

Verde

Verde

$14.00

Brothers Meatballs, creamy arugula pesto sauce, calabrese peppers, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, homemade ciabatta

Bianco Truffle

Bianco Truffle

$15.00

Brothers Meatballs, smoked mozzarella, truffle alfredo sauce, basil, homemade ciabatta

Rosso

Rosso

$14.00

Brothers Meatballs, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, homemade ciabatta

Dom's Chicken Parm'

Dom's Chicken Parm'

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread

Eggplant Parm’

Eggplant Parm’

$12.00

Gluten free crispy eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, basil, homemade ciabatta

SALADS

Kale Cesare

Kale Cesare

$10.00

Nero kale, romaine lettuce, homemade garlic croutons, crispy capers, parmesan cheese, cesare dressing

Panzanella Salad

Panzanella Salad

$11.00Out of stock

House-made toasted bread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, oregano, vinaigrette

Brothers Chopped Salad

Brothers Chopped Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Cauliflower, carrots, celery, radish, bell pepper, fennel, tomato, cucumber, smoked mozzarella, romaine, brothers vinaigrette (sorry modifiers politely declined)

PLATES

Just Dip It

Just Dip It

$9.00

Homemade garlic bread with three of our signature sauces

Solamente Balls

Solamente Balls

$14.00

Handmade Brothers meatballs, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, homemade garlic bread

Melanzana "Lasagna"

Melanzana "Lasagna"

$13.00

Gluten free eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, homemade garlic bread (contains wheat)

catering Small

$75.00

SIDES

Housemade Chips

Housemade Chips

$3.50

Fresh daily house made chips

Giardiniera

Giardiniera

$4.50

House pickled cauliflower, fennel, carrots, celery, radish and bell pepper

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Homemade garlic bread

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$4.00

Gluten free garlic bread

Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$3.50

House pickled radish

Pickled Peppers

Pickled Peppers

$3.50

Pickled bell peppers marinated in Italian olive oil

Extras

DESSERT

Chocolate Panna Cotta

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$6.00

Silky and sweet cooked cream, raw cacao, dark chocolate chips, coconut, chocolate sauce

Limoncello Raspberry Panna Cotta

Limoncello Raspberry Panna Cotta

$6.00

Silky and sweet cooked cream, family recipe limoncello, raspberry gelee, candied lemon

SAUCES

Brothers Tomato Basil

Brothers Tomato Basil

$9.00

Family recipe passed down for generations

Bolognese

Bolognese

$14.00Out of stock

House specilaity tradtional bologense

Pink Vodka

Pink Vodka

$11.00Out of stock

Secret vodka sauce

Calabrian Arrabiata

Calabrian Arrabiata

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy sauce, garlic, tomatoes, red chili

SPECIALS

BROTHERS COMBO

$16.50

PENNE SICILIANA

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25Out of stock

The real coke you remember with real sugar and caramel

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.25

The best sprite

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Glass bottle = smaller size

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.25

Blood orange (Brothers favorite)

San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.25

Italian lemon sparkling water

Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$3.50
Venice Beach Tea

Venice Beach Tea

$3.50Out of stock

**CONTAINS HONEY*** 100% Daily Vitamins in every can! 5,000mg of Cold Pressed Organic Ginger Juice in every tea

Panna Italian Spring water

Panna Italian Spring water

$3.25

Flat spring water 500ml

Pellegrino Italian Sparkling water

Pellegrino Italian Sparkling water

$3.25

Sparkiling water 500ml

HATS

Brothers Plant Based - Snapback

Brothers Plant Based - Snapback

$25.00
Brothers Plant Based - Truckers

Brothers Plant Based - Truckers

$25.00
Mange Che Ti Fa Bene - Snapback

Mange Che Ti Fa Bene - Snapback

$25.00
Mange Che Ti Fa Bene - Truckers

Mange Che Ti Fa Bene - Truckers

$25.00

T-SHIRTS

Mange Che Ti Fa Bene - Mens

Mange Che Ti Fa Bene - Mens

$25.00
Meatball Angels - Women's

Meatball Angels - Women's

$25.00
The Brothers - Unisex

The Brothers - Unisex

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Say ciao to tradition and hello to your new favorite plant-based Italian bistro: Brothers Meatballs. Inspired by the food Mama so lovingly prepared for Sunday suppers, these meatballs are a modern take on a family classic. All menu items are 100% plant-based and made with Mama's secret ingredient: love.

Website

Location

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

