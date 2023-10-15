BREAKFAST

sandwiches

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.75

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.75

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.75

Steak Egg and Cheese

$7.75

BELTCH

$7.00

Burrito

Breakfast Bacon, Ham or Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Breakfast Steak Egg and cheese

$7.50

Biscuits / Gravy

Half Order BG

$4.25

Full Order BG

$7.00

Stand alone Bread Items

White/ Wheat 2 slices

$1.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Croissant

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

BAGEL

$1.75

BAGEL with Cream Cheese

$2.25

LUNCH

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$5.50

Turkey and Chesse

$7.00

Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Cafe Deluxe..... Ham, Turkey and Bacon

$9.00

Hawaiian ...Ham and Pineapple

$7.00

Chicken Buffalo

$7.00

Chicken Plain

$7.00

Chicken Buffalo/Ranch

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Chicken Caesar.... Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Dressing

$8.00

Italian...Ham, Pepperoni & Itailan Dressing

$7.50

Salads

Side Salad

$3.25

Bacon , Ranch, and Chicken

$7.00

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$7.00

Combo Salad .... Ham, Turkey & Bacon

$7.00

Hawaiian ...Ham and Pineapple

$7.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.75

Cafe Deli Sandwich....Ham or Turkey on Bagel , Bread or Croissant

$6.00

Cafe Club Sandwich.......Turkey , Ham & Bacon

$7.50

hotdog

$2.75

Hot dogs

$5.00

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$5.25

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$5.25

Grilled Cheese & Turkey

$5.25

Grilled Cheese & Chicken

$5.50

B/G Special....Ham.Bacon, Pepperoni, & 2 Cheeses

$7.00

6" Steak & Cheese

$7.99

6" Chicken Philly

$6.99

Fried Bologna

$5.75

Sides

Chips

$1.25

Cookies (2)

$3.00

Muffins

$2.25

DRINKS

ALL

Coffee

$1.75

Soda

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.00

ADD ON

MEATS

Bacon

$1.50

Bologna

$1.50

Chicken

$1.50

Ham

$1.50

Pepperoni

$1.50

Sausage

$1.50

Turkey

$1.50

Lett/Tom

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Steak

$2.50

Egg

$1.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50