NTK
No reviews yet
75-73 88th Street
Queens, NY 11385
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
appetizer
diced tomato, red onions, basil and fresh mozzarella on a crispini
fried calamari tossed in buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese dipping sauce
fresh jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce
chicken tenders w/ fries & honey mustard dipping sauce
French fries topped w gravy & American cheese
Fresh falafel balls w/ tzatziki dipping sauce
fried calamari tossed w/ cherry peppers & marinara sauce
golden crisp calamari w/ marinara sauce
grilled calamari tossed w/ arugula & lemon dressing
battered mozzarella sticks w/ marinara dipping sauce
fresh battered onion rings
Panko battered jumbo shrimp w/ spicy mayo dipping sauce
fresh smoked salmon topped w/ cappers arugula on a crispino
battered fresh zucchini w/ marinara dipping sauce
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread over toasted bread topped with mix of spinach, cucumber and feta cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette
Avocado spread over toasted bread topped with two fried eggs
Avocado spread over toasted bread topped with smoked salmon, red onions and tomato
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise and choose of bacon
Two eggs any style with choice of meat and choice of cheese
Scrambled eggs on a roll with avocado and tomato
Two fried eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula and spicy mayo on a roll
Three scrambled eggs with ham, bacon and sausage on a hero
Two scrambled eggs with bacon and melted american cheese
Breakfast Wraps
Choice of bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese
Choice of brown rice or quinoa salted with asparagus topped with two poached eggs,
Two scrambled eggs with smoked salmon , red onion, tomato and cucumber
Egg whites, spinach, tomato and feta cheeses crumbles
Skirt steak, caramelized anions and roasted peppers
Two scrambled eggs, skirt steak and american cheese
Two scrambled egss , caramelized onions, bacon and american cheese
Two scrambled eggs with topped with avocado and tomato
Two fried eggs with arugula, tomato, two slices of turkey bacon
Two scrambled egg with bacon, black beans and american cheese
Egg whites with spinach, tomato, avocado, asparagus and topped with melted swiss cheese
Burgers
Burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served on a pretzel bun with french fries
Bacon, caramelized onion, grilled tomato, homemade spicy sauce and pepper jack cheese
Grilled portobello mushroom with goat cheese, roasted pepper, arugula and red onions served on a pretzel bun with sweet potato fries
Salmon patty with arugula, grilled tomato and onionswith spicy house mayonnaise and sweet potato fries
turkey patty topped with mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions with sweet potato fries
Homemade veggie burger served over avocado spread with lettuce
Cauliflower Pizza
Arugula, parmesan cheese mixed with truffle oil topped with prosciutto
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, asparagus and mozzarella cheese with avocado spread
Artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives topped with fresh mozzarella
Avocado slices, cherry peppers, mozzarella cheeses and NTK sauce
Entrees
fried or grilled chicken cutlets topped w/ diced tomato, red onions ,basil and fresh mozzarella
egg battered chicken breast in lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken breast, portobello mushrooms sauteed in a rich marsala wine sauce
chicken breast w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce
grilled chicken cutlets served w/ broccoli and your choice of side
grilled salmon served w/ broccoli and your choice of side
grilled shrimp w/ broccoli & your choice of side
grilled skirt steak cooked to your liking served w/ broccoli and your choice of side
fresh salmon w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauc
Jumbo Shimp battered in egg w/ lemon butter white wine sauce
jumbo shrimp w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauc
Hero's
Chicken fried or grilled Lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken cutlet tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
Breaded eggplant tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
chicken cutlet melted American cheese w/ brown gravy
Skirt Steak, sautéed onions, provolone w/ brown gravy
thin sliced steak peppers, onions and melted American cheese
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp tomato sauce & melted mozzarella
Lunch Wraps
Skirt steak, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, fresh arugula and creamy balsamic dressing
Grilled veggies, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese and blue cheese dressing
Breaded or grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella cheese and spicy mayo
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons mixed with caesar dressing
Chicken salad, cranberries, lettuce and tomato
Breaded or grilled chicken, cherry peppers and mozzarella chesse with spicy meyo
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and greek dressing
Breaded chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato mixed with spicy mayo
Grilled shrimp, arugula, cucumber, red onions, mango with lemon vinaigrette
Grilled shrimp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutouns mixed with caesar dreesing
Tuna salad, lettuce, red onios and tomato.
Omelet's & Platters
Angus burger with american cheese, bacon and fried egg on top
Egg, bacon, cheese avocado sauce and sour cream on the side
3 eggs, choice of 4 add ons and 1 choice of cheese
2 pouched eggs , canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce on toasted english muffin
2 eggs any style, choice of meat with home fries and choice of toast
Eggs, feta, tomato and spinach
2 pouched eggs, asparagus, avocado, shaved parmesan topped with lemon vinaigrette over brown rice or quinoa
Avocado, beans, tomato, onions, peppers and tree cheeses, with spicy sauce and sour cream on the side
Egg whites, spinach, turkey bacon, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Skirt steak and 2 eggs any style
Peppers, eggs, onions, ham and american cheese
Panckes & Waffles
3 pcs of french toast topped with strawberries and blueberries with maple syrup on the side
3 pancakes topped with strawberries and blueberries with maple syrup on the side
One belgium waffle topped with strawberries and blueberries with maple syrup on the side
Panini's
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce lettuce and mozzarella with blue cheese dressing
Grilled onions, eggplant, roasted peppers, zucchini, yellow squash and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Ham, swiss, turkey and pickles tossed with chipotle mayo
Grilled or fried chicken, roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
Grilled or breaded chicken, pesto sauce, mozarella cheese
Grilled or breaded chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese with pesto sauce
Prosciutto , roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
Pastrami, swiss and sauerkraut with thousand island dressing
Grilled or fried chicken, avocado, sundried tomato and fresh mozzarella with spicey NTK sauce
Skirt steak, avocado and fresh mozzarella with spicy mayo
Parm Dinners
Pasta
Potato Chips
Salads
Sandwiches
Signature Bowls or Wrap
Soups Of The Day
Healthy Bowls
Drinks
Can Soda
Coconut Water
Juices
Protein Drink
Seltzer Water
Smoothies
Snapple
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
75-73 88th Street, Queens, NY 11385
Photos coming soon!