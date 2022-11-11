Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Nu Crepes

1,514 Reviews

$

115 W Schiller Ct

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella
Kickin' Chicken
LumberJack'd

Savory

Banger Toastie

$9.50

Maple ginger sausage, caramelized onions, garlic mayo & swiss

BBQ Chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, tangy bbq sauce, green onions, cilantro & cheddar

Cali

$10.00

Turkey, ham, avocado, spinach, bacon, cilantro-lime ranch & mozz/prov

Chicago SMOG

$9.50

Italian sausage, sauteed mushroom/onion/green pepper mix, giardiniera, garlic mayo & mozz/prov

Hail Caesar!

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, spinach, roma tomatoes, creamy caesar & mozz/prov

Ham & Swiss

$8.00

Ham, dijon mayo & swiss

Inside Out Boy

$10.50

Fried egg outside, chorizo, grilled chicken, spinach, chipotle mayo & mozz/prov

Kickin' Chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch & cheddar

Porko Loco

$10.50

Bacon, maple ginger sausage, chorizo, ham, cheddar, swiss, garlic mayo & sriracha

Roasted Veggie

$10.50

Roasted squash/zucchini/asparagus/red pepper, cilantro-pistachio pesto, mozz/prov & goat cheese

Veggie

Veggie

$9.25

Spinach, carrots/zucchini, caramelized onions, hummus & mozz/prov

Plain Jane

$5.25

Cheesey Jane

$6.25

Sweet

CampSNAX

$3.00Out of stock

A frozen Campfire crepe, in hand held form! Large cut of our popular Campfire served the best way, straight from the freezer. A summer (all time) favorite.

Campfire

$7.50

Marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham cracker, biscoff & dark chocolate sauce

BOMB

$7.50

Brown sugar, cinnamon & homemade frosting

Nutella

$6.35

Nutella & friends

Blonde

$7.50

Biscoff, banana & house made caramel

G-Thang

$7.50

White chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, dark chocolate sauce & pretzels

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Fresh sweetened strawberries with homemade frosting

Peanut Butter Kisses

$7.50

Peanut butter, chocolate kisses, peanut butter cookie dough & biscoff sprinkled with organic sugar

PBJ

$6.50

Peanut butter & raspberry jam

King

$7.20

Peanut butter & fresh banana

Lemon Curd

$7.00

House made lemon curd, dusted with powdered sugar

Sugar Butter

$5.25

Caramelized sugar & butter, dusted with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Sugar

$5.25

Caramelized cinnamon sugar & butter, dusted with powdered sugar

Breakfast

B1

$8.35

One fresh egg, bacon & cheddar

B2

$8.35

One fresh egg, maple ginger sausage & cheddar

B3

$8.65

One fresh egg, ham, fresh peppers & cheddar

B4

$8.65

One fresh egg, chorizo, fresh pico de gallo & mozz/prov

B5

$8.65

Two fresh eggs, spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions & swiss

B6

$7.25

Two fresh eggs & choice of cheese

B7

$10.00

Egg whites, apple rosemary chicken-sausage, sauteed mushrooms, roma tomatoes, arugula & mozz/prov

LumberJack'd

$10.50

Two fresh eggs, *hash browns, choice of breakfast meat, cheddar, green onion & a shot of Grade A maple syrup on the side. *hash browns cooked in bacon fat

Crepe of Month

Jive Turkey

$16.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, butternut squash stuffing, cranberry/orange relish, a touch of mozz/prov cheese, and gravy. All scratch made, of course.

Raspberry Cookie

$7.50

Biscoff spread, raspberry jam, sweet cheese frosting, & cookie crumble

DRINKS

Coffee NU House

$2.50+

A custom blend of Brazilian and Sumatra from local roaster Dark Matter Coffee.

Coffee Decaf

$2.50+
Ice Mountain Water Bottle

$1.50

Hot Tea (Stash)

$1.75
Juice

$3.00
Joe Tea

$3.00
San Pellegrino

$2.00

Multiple varieties of San Pellegrino can products

Milk

$1.75
Soda Can

$1.50
Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

SIDES

Chips

Rockit Slaw

$0.75

Side Sauces

MERCHANDISE

Bulk Coffee

$5.00+

Custom house blend of Brazilian and Sumatra beans, from local roaster Dark Matter Coffee

Crepe Instant Mix

$8.00

Bring the deliciousness of Nu Crepes home with you! Each bag will make up to thirty 8" crepes, and up to 24-8" crepes for the vegan variety

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Try something NU!

Website

Location

115 W Schiller Ct, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

