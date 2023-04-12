Nu Grille 24 N National Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24 N National Ave, Fort Scott, KS 66701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buzzs BBQ & Steakhouse - 2500 East Austin Blvd.
No Reviews
2500 East Austin Blvd. Nevada, MO 64772
View restaurant
More near Fort Scott