Nu Grille 24 N National Ave

24 N National Ave

Fort Scott, KS 66701

Food

BREAKFAST

EGG

$1.29

BACON

$2.59

2 PC SAUS

$2.79

HAM

$3.59

HASHBROWNS

$2.19

TOAST

$1.29

(2) EGG MEAL

$8.19

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.89

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$1.89

BLT

$3.89

STACK PANCAKES

$4.99

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$4.39

SINGLE PANCAKE

$2.49

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.79

OATMEAL

$2.49

PLATTER

FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

FULL B&G

$4.99

HALF B&G

$2.59

1 PC SAUS

$1.39

1 PC TOAST

$0.75

SMALL PANCAKE

$1.79

APPETIZERS

SPICY CHEESE BALLS

$9.89

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.79

MUSHROOMS

$8.79

ZUCCHINI

$8.79

ONION RINGS

$7.19

SMALL CHZ BALL APP

$4.99

SMALL MUSH APP

$4.59

SMALL ZUCC APP

$4.59

SMALL OR APP

$3.79

SMALL MOZZ STICK APP

$4.99

LARGE SQ APP

$5.39

LARGE FF APP

$5.39

LARGE TOT APP

$5.39

SPECIALS

DAILY SPECIAL

$8.49

GRLD CHZ & SOUP SPECIAL

$5.99

LENT FISH SPECIAL

$11.99

BURGERS

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$5.49

HAMBURGER

$3.79

CHEESEBURGER

$3.99

JUMBO CHEESEBURGER

$5.49

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$6.79

DOUBLE JUMBO CHEESEBURGER

$8.79

E3 BURGER

$8.99

DJCB

$8.79

DJHB

$8.39

DJSWB

$9.69

DSWB

$8.09

BCB

$4.79

JSWB

$6.39

DHB

$6.39

JBCB

$6.29

JHB

$5.19

SANDWICHES & DOGS

STEAK PHILLY

$8.79

CHICKEN PHILLY

$8.79

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.19

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.19

GRLD CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.79

FRIED CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$8.79

FRIED SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.79

FISH SANDWICH

$8.19

STEAK SANDWICH

$8.19

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$8.19

BLT

$3.89

HOT DOG

$3.29

FOOTLONG HOT DOG

$3.99

CHILI DOG

$3.99

FOOTLONG CHILI DOG

$6.59

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.19

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$4.49

SIDES

SUSIE QS

$2.69

FRENCH FRIES

$2.69

ONION RINGS

$3.79

TATER TOTS

$2.69

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$2.79

BAKED POTATO

$3.79

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.79

MUSHROOMS

$4.59

ZUCCHINI

$4.59

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$4.99

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

APPLESAUCE

$2.79

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$2.79

GRAVY

$1.29

MASHED POTATOES-NO GRAVY

$2.79

VEGETABLE

$2.79

SPICY CHEESE BALLS

$4.99

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$9.89

FRIED CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$9.89

FRIED BIG SALAD

$9.89

GRILLED BIG SALAD

$9.89

CHEF SALAD

$9.89

DINNER SALAD

$2.99

SPECIALTIES

FRITO CHILI PIE w CHZ

$4.99

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$3.99

HOMEMADE CHILI

$4.79

DINNERS

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$8.99

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$8.99

HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER

$7.99

CHEESEBURGER STEAK DINNER

$8.79

PORK TENDERLOIN DINNER

$10.99

HAM STEAK DINNER

$9.89

3 PC CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$8.99

1 PC CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$5.99

COD FISH DINNER

$11.99

6 PC SHRIMP DINNER

$13.69

1 CHICKEN STRIP

$1.99

3 GRLD CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$8.99

1 GRLD CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$5.99

HB STEAK PATTY

$3.99

BROASTED CHICKEN

4 PC MIXED MEAL

$10.79

3 PC MIXED MEAL

$9.19

2 PC MIXED MEAL

$7.49

3 PC WHITE MEAL

$9.89

2 PC BREAST MEAL

$8.99

2 PC WHITE MEAL

$7.49

1 PC WHITE MEAL

$6.59

3 PC DARK MEAL

$7.99

2 PC DARK MEAL

$6.89

1 PC DARK MEAL

$5.49

16 PC MIXED BUCKET

$21.99

12 PC MIXED BUCKET

$17.59

8 PC MIXED BUCKET

$13.19

BREAST

$1.99

THIGH

$1.49

LEG

$1.49

WING

$1.49

KIDS CORNER

KRAFT MAC & CHEESE w APPLESAUCE

$3.29

CHICKEN STRIP w APPLESAUCE

$3.99

DESSERTS

PIE

$3.59

PIE ALA MODE

$4.59

CAKE

$5.49

DISH ICE CREAM

$2.69

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.79

LARGE SHAKE

$4.29

SMALL SHAKE

$3.59

CUSTOM ITEM

.25

$0.25

Beverages

NA Beverages

PEPSI PRODUCTS

$2.39

ICED TEA

$2.19

HOT TEA

$1.00

COFFEE

$1.00

CAPPUCCINO

$2.79

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.79

LG MILK

$2.99

SM MILK

$2.39

LG CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.99

SM CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.39

LG JUICE

$2.99

SM JUICE

$2.39

32 OZ TO GO DRINK

$2.39

20 OZ TO GO DRINK

$1.99

16 OZ TO GO DRINK

$1.69
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

24 N National Ave, Fort Scott, KS 66701

