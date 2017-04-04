The NuWray Hotel 102 Town Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great food from one of North Carolina's oldest hotels
Location
102 Town Square, Burnsville, NC 28714
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville - 109 West main
No Reviews
109 West main Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurant
Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering
No Reviews
100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8 Unicoi, TN 37692
View restaurant