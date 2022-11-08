  • Home
Nua Thai Restaurant 2020 Louisiana Street

No reviews yet

2020 Louisiana Street

Houston, TX 77002

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Crab Cream Cheese Roll

Drink

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Tea (half and half)

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Green Tea

$4.50

Mango Ice Tea

$4.00

Lychee Ice Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lamonade

$4.50

Appetizer

Brussels Sprout

Brussels Sprout

$7.95

Crispy Brussel Spout mixed with lightly homemade spicy garlic sweet sauce

Chicken Dumpling

Chicken Dumpling

$7.95

Steamed Chicken Dumpling served with sweet soy garlic vinaigrette sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Thai Herb marinated meat on the skewer with coconut cream perfectly grilled, peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Goulden fried coconut shrimp, sweet chilli sauce

Crab Cream Cheese Roll

Crab Cream Cheese Roll

$7.95

crab and house cream cheese rolled in golden wonton skin, sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Chicken Skin

Crispy Chicken Skin

$6.95

Traditional Thai street snack, spicy sweet sauce

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$7.95

Crispy rolls stuffed with chicken, glass noodles, celery, carrots, and cabbage, sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll

$7.95
Fresh Summer Roll

Fresh Summer Roll

$6.95

Non-Fried Roll Stuffed with chicken or Shrimp, noodle, basil, carrot, lettuce and mixed green, peanut sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Serve with spicy shiracha mayo

Sriracha Wings

Sriracha Wings

$9.95

Tossed hot & spicy wings with sweet chili garlic, siracha sauce and thai chilli

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soybean tossed with house seasoning

Thai Chicken Wings

$9.95

House marinated Thai style chicken wings, tamrarind sauce

Tulip Dumpling

$7.95

Homemade Thai Style steamed chicken and shrimp dumpling, garlic sauce vinaigrette

Vegetable Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$7.95

Chicken Lettuce wraps

$11.95

Ground chicken, green onion, bell pepper with house own recipe sauce, serve with fresh lettuce, steam noodle, peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce

Salted Edamame

$6.95

Salad

House Salad

$8.95

Mixed Green, lettuce, carrot, green onion, red onion, cucumber and tomato

Spicy Grilled Beef Salad

$15.95

Grilled beef with cucumber, tomato, mixed green, red onion, cilantro, in roasted chilli dressing

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$12.95

shredded green papaya garlic, tomato, carrot, green bean in lime dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Sweet Sesame Dressing

Soup

Seafood Hot Pot

Seafood Hot Pot

$17.95

Mixed seafood with Thai hot and spicy soup

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$7.50

Chicken coconut soup with mushroom, tomato, onion, cilantro and Thai herb Substitude shrimp add 1.00

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$7.50

Hot & spicy chicken soup with mushroom, onion, tomato, cilantro and Thai herb Substitute shrimp add $1.00

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Assorted vegetable in clear soup, cicken and shrimp wonton, topped with green onion, cilantro.

Entree

Broccoli Lover

Broccoli Lover

$13.95

Broccoli, carrot stir-fried in garlic brown sauce

Cashew Nut

$14.95

Cashew nut, onion, carrot, and bell pepper

Eggplant Basil

$13.95

Eggplant, bell pepper, garlic, onion, basil

Garlic Pepper

$13.95

Stir-fried meat in a garlic sauce. Served with sautéed mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Healthy Ginger

$13.95

Fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, green onion

Ka Pow Gai

Ka Pow Gai

$14.95

Traditional Thai Street Eats stir fried basil with ground Chicken onion, chili, green bean, basil, bell pepper, topped with fried egg

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Fried chicken breast tossed with orange sauce served with steam broccoli and carrot

Peanut Special

$14.95

Choice of meat mixed in homemade peanut sauce served with steam vegetables

Spicy Basil (pad kra pow)

$13.95

Choice of meat, chili, onion, bell pepper green bean and basil

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Grilled chicken with steam broccoli and carrot, topped with homemade teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$13.95

Stir-fried healthy mixed vegetable in brown sauce

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Bell peppers, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zukini and basil

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Potatoes, coconut milk, onion, peanuts

Panang Curry

$14.95

Broccoli, bell pepper, coconut milk, cabbage, baby corn, carrot

Pineapple Curry

$15.95

Pineapple, bell pepper, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zukini and basil

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Bell peppers, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zukini and basil

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Onion, coconut milk, potato and carrot

Prik King Curry

$14.95

Stir fry curry paste (no coconut milk) with green bean, onion, carrot and basil

Noodle

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Hand cut flat noodle, eggs, broccoli and carrot in sweet soy sauce

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodle,, bean sprout, eggs, crushed peanuts, green onions in sweet tamarind classic pad thai sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Glass noodle, eggs, cabbage, baby corn, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, mushroom, snow pea

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$13.95

Hot and sour Thai herb broth, thin rice noodle, with ground chicken, mushroom, tomato onion, and cilantro

Signature Pad Thai

Signature Pad Thai

$15.95

Signature chicken and shrimp glass noodle Pad Thai, bean spout, green onion, peanut and lime. Top with crispy wonton croutons lightly mixed sweet sauce.

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$13.95

Hand cut flat noodle, eggs, bell pepper, tomato, onions, basil

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried Rice with egg, bell pepper, onion, garlic, basil, and cilantro

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Fried rice with blue crab meat, eggs, onions, green onions, cilantro

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Thai style fried rice, egg, topped with crispy chicken, cilantro serve with sweet and sour sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Fried rice with tomato, eggs onion, green onion, cilantro pineapple & cashew nut

Red Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg, spicy red curry paste, bell pepper, onion and basil, and cilantro

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion, tomato, and green onion, and cilantro

Land and Sea

Crispy Duck

Crispy Duck

$22.95

Deep fried duck, over bed of stir-fried vegetable served sweet chilli sauce

Crispy Tamarind Shrimp

$18.95

Crispy shrimp mixed with sweet house tamarind sauce, serve with stir fry vegetable

Hot Seafood

$18.95

Stir fry spicy mixed seafood, bell pepper, onion, Thai hot pepper, green bean, and basil

Spicy Roasted Duck Curry

$22.95

Roasted Duck with red curry, bell peppers, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, pineapple, tomato & sweet basil

Spicy Salmon

$19.95

Seasoned grilled salmon smothered with Thai spicy green chili coconut sauce, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, zukini and basil

Tiger Cry Steak

$18.95

Thai style marinate grilled Flank Steak perfectly, serve with stir-fry mixed veggies and tamarind sauce

Triple Flavor Fish

$17.95

Fried filet tilapia top with three flavor sauce, onion, bell pepper and cilantro

Khao Soi Kai

$16.95

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.95
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.95

Sticky Rice with Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

Kid Menu

KIDS Crispy Chicken with Fries

$7.95

KIDS Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

Curry Sauce (8 Oz)

$6.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Hot Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (3 oz)

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Steam Noodle

$4.50

Steam Veggies

$4.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

White Rice

$2.50

Extras

Baby Corn

$2.00

Bamboo

$2.00

Basil

$2.00

Bean Spout

$2.00

Beef

$3.00

Bell Pepper

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Cabbage

$2.00

Carrot

$2.00

Cashew Nut

$2.00

Chicken

$2.50

Cilantro

$1.50

Crab

$8.00

Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Egg

$2.50

Green Onion

$2.00

Mixed Vegetable

$3.50

Mushroom

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Peanut

$1.50

Pine Apple

$2.00

Potato

$2.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$3.00

Snow Peas

$2.00

Tofu

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Zucchini

$2.00

Salmon

$7.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coconut Water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lychee Ice Tea

$4.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Perrier

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Green Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Cocktails

Hot Sake

$10.00

Ozeki Ikezo Yuzu Jelly Sparkling

$7.50

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Junmai 19

$19.00

Tozai Well of Wisdom Ginjo

$17.00

Lychee Saketini

$8.00

Mango Saketini

$8.00

Strawberry Saketini

$8.00

Beer

Kirin

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Kabah Love Street

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Stella

$6.50

Asahi

$6.50

Corona

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Wine

House Wine La Vielle Ferme GLS

$8.00

Patient Cottat le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Helderberg Cabernet BTL

$28.00

Too Montevina Zinfenel BTL

$30.00

House Wine La Vielle Ferme GLS

$8.00

Villa Wolf Riesling BTL

$23.00

La Crema Chardonney BTL

$32.00

Borghi Ad Est Prinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Markus Molitor Brut Sparkling BTL

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

