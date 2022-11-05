  • Home
A map showing the location of Nuch Kitchen, LLC 2352 S Dairy Ashford Rd.View gallery

Nuch Kitchen, LLC 2352 S Dairy Ashford Rd.

No reviews yet

2352 S Dairy Ashford Rd.

Houston, TX 77077

Call

Hours

Directions

Appetizers

Crispy Veggie Rolls (4)

$5.69

Fried rolls cabbages, carrots, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Crispy Dumpling

$6.84

Dumpling sheet stuffed with chicken, onion, pepper, garlic served with special ginger sauce.

Tod Mun Pla (Fish Cakes)

$7.99

Tod Mun Pla are made with mild white fish that is ground to a paste along with seasonings including Thai curry paste, cilantro, and fish sauce.

Moo Dad Deaw (Fried Pork Jerky)

$9.14

Seasoned strips of pork until they are semi-dried, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown and coated with a sweet marinade that is rich with the flavors of coriander root, garlic, and sesame seed.

Sai Krok Isan (North East Sausages)

$7.99

Fermented sausage originating in the northeastern provinces of Thailand.

Grilled Tentacles Squid

$10.29

Thai style Grilled marinated tentacles squid served with spicy seafood sauce.

Grilled Whole Squid (2)

$19.49

Grilled whole squid served with sweet lime sauce.

Edamame

$5.69

Steamed Japanese Soybeans sprinkled with a touch of salt.

Chicken Wings (6)

$11.44

Thai Style deep fried chicken wings served with house special sauce.

Hoi Jor (3)

$10.29

Deep fried pork with crab meat.

Hoi Jor (6)

$18.34

Deep fried pork with crab meat.

Salad

Laos Style Papaya Salad

$14.89

The refreshing cold salad is prepared with green papaya, garlic, spicy red chili, fish sauce, shrimp paste, long bean, tomatoes, carrots and lime juice.

Thai Style Papaya Salad

$14.89

Thai papaya salad, referred to as Som Tum, uses mainly fish sauce as the flavoring condiment and is generally topped with crushed roasted peanut.

Thai Style Fresh Salmon Salad

$19.49

The combination of salmon, herbs and the spicy, zingy dressing makes this a fantastic (and healthy!) Thai salad

Yum Nahm Khow Tod

$17.19

Lightly curried croquettes of fried rice, made into balls, broken apart, and mixed lightly fermented pig skin and pork, seasoned, and mixed into a salad.

Yum Seafood (Yum Ta Lay)

$20.64

Spicy seafood salad with lime juice, fish sauce, chilies, tomato, onion, and Thai herbs.

Glass Noodle with Pork and Shrimp

$17.19

Yum Woon Sen is a Thai Glass noodle salad mixed with fresh herbs, ground pork, shrimp, and tossed in a spicy Thai dressing.

Shrimp Shot

$20.64

Fresh Shrimp with Thai Spicy Lime dressing

Soup

Pork and Shrimp Wonton Soup

$6.95+

Pork and shrimp wonton served with clear broth with Napa cabbage, green onion, cilantro and fried garlic.

Chicken Coconut Soup

$6.95+

Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, chilies and chicken.

Shrimp Coconut Soup

$8.95+

Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, chilies and shrimps.

Chicken Thai hot & sour soup

$6.95+

Big chunks of low fat chicken breast meat and mushrooms in a spicy and herbaceous broth flavored with lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime.

Shrimp Thai hot & sour Soup

$8.95+

Shrimps and mushrooms in a spicy and herbaceous broth flavored with lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime.

Poh Taek (Seafood) (Bowl)

$20.64

“Poh Taek” is derived from “Poh”, a fish trap used by Thai fishermen. Spicy and Sour Soup with Seafood is filled with a variety of fresh seafood that is similar to a "fish trap" which is full of seafood. This menu tastes similar to Clear Tom Yum Soup but the inclusion of basil leaves adds spiciness to the traditional Tom Yum flavor.

Tom Zaab Baby Pork Ribs

$17.19

Thai baby pork ribs with hot and sour soup that really showcases the fragrant depths that fresh lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves.

Entrees

Tiger Cry

$20.64

Grilled steak and a spicy Thai dipping sauce.

Fried Whole Tilapia

$18.34

Fried crispy whole Tilapia served with Thai Style spicy sauce.

Sizzling Steak

$16.04

Stir fried tender beef with bell pepper, black pepper, onion, carrot and house special sauce.

Pla Lui Suan

$30.99

Fried whole fish with Thai herbs

Crispy Mussel Pancakes

$17.19

Thai Crispy Pan Fried Mussels With Eggs (Hoy Tod) and Chili Sauce

King Snapper with Tamarine Sauce

$20.64

Thai Style Fried Crispy Fish with Tamarind Sauce

Stir Fried Crispy Fish

$19.49

Stir fried crispy fish with curry paste with green bean, bell pepper and onion.

Coconut Green Curry

$13.74

Coconut milk, green curry paste, bamboo, basil, bell pepper served with white or brown rice.

Coconut Red Curry

$13.74

Coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo, basil, bell pepper served with white or brown rice.

Silom Beef and Broccoli

$14.89

Stir fried beef with broccoli and garlic.

Silom Basil

$13.74

Stir fried choice of meat, garlic, carrot, green bean, basil and bell pepper.

Vegetable Delight

$13.74

Stir fried choice of meat with mix veggies and house special sauce.

Pad Prick Khing

$13.74

Thai red curry stir-fried green beans.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$13.74

Sweet, tangy, savory stir-fry rice noodles topped off with crunchy peanuts.

Pad See Eew

$13.74

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, egg, and your choice of meat.

Pad Woon Sen

$13.74

Stir-fried glass noodles, scrambled eggs, vegetables, and your protein choice.

Yen Ta Fo

$17.19

Pink Noodle Seafood Soup with seafood.

Boat Noodle

$15.95

Pork and thick soup broth served with meatballs, pig's liver and pork rinds.

Fried Rice

Combo Seafood Fried Rice

$19.49

Stir fried jasmine rice with seafood, eggs, onion, green onion, tomato and Chinese broccoli.

Jumbo Crab Meat Fried Rice

$22.94

Stir fried jasmine rice with crab meat, eggs, onion, green onion, tomato and crab meat on top.

Khao Pad Rod Fai (Old Style Fried Rice)

$13.74

Stir fried jasmine rice with eggs, onion, green onion, tomato, well-seasoned with dark soy sauce, black pepper and your choice of protein.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.74

Stir fried jasmine rice with curry powder, eggs, onion, green onion, tomato, pineapple and your choice of protein.

Silom fried rice

$11.95
Tom Yum Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.49

Stir fried jasmine rice with Tom Yum sauce (combination of kaffir lime leaves, spring onions, onions and red shallots).

NA Bev

Soda

$3.25

Thai Coffee

$4.95

Thai Tea

$4.95
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2352 S Dairy Ashford Rd., Houston, TX 77077

