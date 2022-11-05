Nuch Kitchen, LLC 2352 S Dairy Ashford Rd.

Poh Taek (Seafood) (Bowl)

$20.64

“Poh Taek” is derived from “Poh”, a fish trap used by Thai fishermen. Spicy and Sour Soup with Seafood is filled with a variety of fresh seafood that is similar to a "fish trap" which is full of seafood. This menu tastes similar to Clear Tom Yum Soup but the inclusion of basil leaves adds spiciness to the traditional Tom Yum flavor.