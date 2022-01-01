Nucilli's BBQ and Hand-Dipped Ice Cream imageView gallery
Barbeque

Nucilli's BBQ and Hand-Dipped Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

321 Aikens Center

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Meat

Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Sandwich (No Bun)

$6.99

Bun

$0.75

Pulled Pork - Pound

$20.97

Pork butts slowly cooked until tender and meat is hand pulled.

Pulled Pork - 1/2 Pound

$13.98

Pork butts slowly cooked until tender on a bun

Ribs- Full Rack

$25.00

Dry rub baby back ribs slow cooked for hours so that the meat falls of the bone

Ribs- Half Rack

$13.00

Dry rub baby back ribs slow cooked for hours so that the meat falls of the bone

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Mouthwatering beef on a bun

Beef Brisket Sandwich (No Bun)

$8.99

Beef Brisket - Pound

$26.97

Mouthwatering beef cooked to perfection

Beef Brisket- 1/2 Pound

$18.00

Container

$0.25

Cuban Sandwich

$8.29

BBQ Pizza

$8.00

Mouthwatering beef on a bun

Pork Belly - Pound

$26.97Out of stock

Mouthwatering beef cooked to perfection

Pork Belly Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Pork Belly - 1/2 Pound

$18.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauce

Small Sweet Sauce 2oz

$0.59

Medium Sweet Sauce 6oz

$1.69

Large Sweet Sauce 16oz

$5.00

Extra Large Sweet Sauce 32oz

$8.00

Small Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.59

Medium Hot Sauce 6oz

$1.69

Large Hot Sauce 16oz

$5.00

Extra Large Hot Sauce 32oz

$8.00

Homemade Sides

Baked Beans

Baked with special spices and brown sugar

Slaw

Slaw mix with red and regular cabbage and carrots with a vinegar-based sauce

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni topped with cheesy sauce and graded gouda cheese

Cheesy Potatoes

Macaroni topped with cheesy sauce and graded gouda cheese

Other BBQ Items

BBQ Sundae with Beans & Slaw

$10.09

Layered beans, slaw, pork and BBQ sauce

BBQ Sundae with Mac & Cheese

$11.29

Layered beans, slaw, pork and BBQ sauce

Nachos No Meat

$5.59

Nachos with pork

$9.59

Tortilla chips covered in pork and cheese with pureed jalapenos optional

Nachos with chicken

$9.59

Tortilla chips covered in pork and cheese with pureed jalapenos optional

Drinks, Chips and Cornbread

Sweet Tea

$2.09

Drinks

$1.39

Coke Products and water

Chip Route 11

$1.99

Cornbread

$2.00

Special

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Shredded potatoes topped with a cheesy sauce

Pulled Chicken- no bun

$7.99

Pulled Chicken Half Pound

$13.98

Pulled Chicken- Pound

$22.50

Charcoal grilled half chickens with our own urbs and spics

Pizza

$9.59

Misc.

$1.00

Chili

$5.29

Chili and Macaroni and Cheese

$7.59

Miscellaneous

Meals

$38.00

Gift Cards

Out of stock

Corn

$2.00

BBQ Sundae Woods

$8.00

Pork Sandwich Woods

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Woods

$9.00

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese Woods

$4.00

Beans Woods

$3.00

Slaw Woods

$3.00

Chips Woods

$2.00

Drinks - no tea

$2.00

Ribs Woods Full Rack

$25.00

1/2 Rack Woods

$13.00

Wings

6 wings

$7.50

12 wings

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BBQ pulled pork, ribs and brisket with homemade sides. Over 20 different flavors of hand-dipped ice cream.

Location

321 Aikens Center, Martinsburg, WV 25404

Directions

Gallery
Nucilli's BBQ and Hand-Dipped Ice Cream image

Map
