- Nuckys Kitchen & Speakeasy - 5207 Ventnor ave
Nuckys Kitchen & Speakeasy 5207 Ventnor ave
5207 Ventnor ave
Ventnor city, NJ 08406
Starters
French Onion Soup
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Hand rolled and served with sriracha ketchup
Fried Mozzarella
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Bacon, goat cheese, Mikes Hot Honey
Nonna's Meatball
Beef, pork and veal meatball served in our house made tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese
Burrata
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes dressed with balsamic reduction
Crab Dip
Baked golden and cheesy
Drunken Mussels
PEI mussels steamed in our signature beer, butter and herb sauce
Truffle Fries
Fries topped with Italian truffle oil and freshly grated parmesan cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Little Neck Clams & Herbs
Crispy Calamari
Tossed with fresh lemon juice, roasted red peppers and served with a sweet chili sauce
Fresh Bruschetta
House-made bruschetta served over toasted bread topped with balsamic glaze
Sesame Crusted Ahi
Seared tuna served with teriyaki and wasabi
Tuna Tar Tar
Diced ahi tuna, pears, pine nuts salt pepper honey and oil served with sliced pears and diced peppers oil sauce
Honey Ricotta Dip
Wings
Coconut Shrimp
French Fries
Salads
Harvest Salad
Blend of arugula and spring mix topped with pecans, craisins, goat cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Fire Roasted Cobb
Chicken, roasted red peppers, avocado, Gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, bacon, Chipotle Blue dressing
Caprese Salad
Jersey tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, chiffonde basil with a balsamic glaze
Caeser Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in a creamy caeser dressing
Handhelds
Classic Burger
Lettuce Tomato Onion, your choice of cheese
The Nucky
Our signature blend burger, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, white cheddar on brioche bun
Filet Tip Sandwich
Tender filet, mushrooms, onions, sharp provolone
Crab cake Sandwich
House-made crab cakes, lettuce, tomato onion on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken & avocado sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Hass avocado, white cheddar, lettuce tomato, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
Short Rib Tacos
Housemade slaw, shredded cheese, remoulade sauce
Chicken And Waffles
Chicken cutlet sandwich
Chicken Italiano
Turkey Club
Entrees
Eggplant Parmigiana
Filet Mignon
8oz. filet topped with a peppercorn cream sauce served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Hanger Steak
Chilean Sea Bass
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
Lobster Ravioli
Luciano Crab Linguini
Chicken Marsala
Penne Ala Vodka
Short Rib Ragu
Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna
Classic Chicken Parmesan
Pan-Seared Scallops
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Craft Cocktails
Whiskey Sour
Smoke's old fashioned
Ventnor 75
Bee's Knees
Margarita
Stateside Cosmo
Smoky Paloma
Strawberry Fields
Espresso Martini
Grapefruit Spritz
Grey Goose Dirty Martini
The Great Gatsby
Scenic Route
Aperol Spritz
Carolina Margarita
Red Wine
Glass- Elluon Pinot Noir
Glass-Mendoza Malbec
Glass- Hayes Cabernet
Glass- Daou Paso Robles
Glass- Silk and Spice
Glass- Gnarly Head Merlot
Btle- Ellouan Pinot Noir
Btle- Piattelli Malbec
Btle-Hayes Ranch Cabernet
Btle- Daou Paso Robles
Btle- Chianti Classico
Btle- Red Blend Silk and Spice
Btle-Bodyguard
Btle- Gnarly head Merlot
White wine
Glass- Riff Pinot Grigio
Glass-Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Glass- Hayes Chardonnay
Glass- Sweet Reisling
Glass- Daou Sauv Blanc
Btl- Riff Pinot Grigio
Btl- Banfi Pinot Grigio
Btl- Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio
Btl- Oyster Bay
Btl- Hayes Chardonnay
Btl- Wente Chardonnay
Btl- La Crema Chardonnay
Btl- Les Pierre Chardonnay
Btl- Sweet Riesling
Btl- Daou Sauv Blanc
Glass- Rose
Btl- Rose
Sparkling
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Reserve Wine selection
Bourbon
Single Malt
Cordials
Happy Hour
Drag Brunch
Phillies Special
Happy hour
Buffalo Chicken Egg rolls
Truffle Fries
Fries topped with Italian truffle oil and freshly grated parmesan cheese
Coconut shrimp
Chicken Quesadilla
Drunken Mussels
Ceaser Salad
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Sesame Crusted Ahi
Crispy Brussels sprouts
Fried Mozzarella
Steak quesadilla
Chicken Italiano
Beef sliders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
5207 Ventnor ave, Ventnor city, NJ 08406