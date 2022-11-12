Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nuckys Kitchen & Speakeasy 5207 Ventnor ave

review star

No reviews yet

5207 Ventnor ave

Ventnor city, NJ 08406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Ricotta cheese, cinnamon, heavy cream, lemon zest mixed topped with hot honey and sliced almonds

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Hand rolled and served with sriracha ketchup

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon, goat cheese, Mikes Hot Honey

Nonna's Meatball

$15.00

Beef, pork and veal meatball served in our house made tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese

Burrata

$16.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes dressed with balsamic reduction

Crab Dip

$20.00

Baked golden and cheesy

Drunken Mussels

$18.00

PEI mussels steamed in our signature beer, butter and herb sauce

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Fries topped with Italian truffle oil and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Little Neck Clams & Herbs

$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Tossed with fresh lemon juice, roasted red peppers and served with a sweet chili sauce

Fresh Bruschetta

$14.00

House-made bruschetta served over toasted bread topped with balsamic glaze

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$16.00

Seared tuna served with teriyaki and wasabi

Tuna Tar Tar

$22.00

Diced ahi tuna, pears, pine nuts salt pepper honey and oil served with sliced pears and diced peppers oil sauce

Honey Ricotta Dip

$15.00

Wings

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

French Fries

$6.00

Salads

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Blend of arugula and spring mix topped with pecans, craisins, goat cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Fire Roasted Cobb

$19.00

Chicken, roasted red peppers, avocado, Gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, bacon, Chipotle Blue dressing

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Jersey tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, chiffonde basil with a balsamic glaze

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in a creamy caeser dressing

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$15.00

Lettuce Tomato Onion, your choice of cheese

The Nucky

$18.00

Our signature blend burger, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, white cheddar on brioche bun

Filet Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Tender filet, mushrooms, onions, sharp provolone

Crab cake Sandwich

$22.00

House-made crab cakes, lettuce, tomato onion on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken & avocado sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Hass avocado, white cheddar, lettuce tomato, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

Housemade slaw, shredded cheese, remoulade sauce

Chicken And Waffles

$18.00

Chicken cutlet sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Italiano

$14.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz. filet topped with a peppercorn cream sauce served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Hanger Steak

$40.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.00

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$34.00

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Luciano Crab Linguini

$36.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$28.00

Short Rib Ragu

$28.00

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna

$34.00

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Pan-Seared Scallops

$45.00

Bottled Beer

Btle Miller lite

$4.50

Btle Bud lite

$4.50

Btle Budweiser

$4.50

Btle Redstripe

$4.00

Btle Corona

$7.00

Btle Coors lite

$4.50

Surfside Tea

$8.00

Stateside Seltzers

$8.00

Btle Michelob Ultra

$6.00

heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Draft Beer

Dft Miller-lite

$4.00

Dft- Blue moon

$6.00

Dft- Yuengling

$4.00

Dft-Cape may Ipa

$7.00

Dft- Mudhen IPA

$7.00

Dft- Stella

$7.00

Dft- Cherry Triple

$7.00

Dft- Leinenkugle

$8.00

Dft- Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Dft- Sierra Hazy IPA

$7.00

Dft- Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Dft- Flying Fish IPA

$7.00

Craft Cocktails

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Smoke's old fashioned

$16.00

Ventnor 75

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Stateside Cosmo

$14.00

Smoky Paloma

$14.00

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Grapefruit Spritz

$14.00

Grey Goose Dirty Martini

$15.00

The Great Gatsby

$15.00

Scenic Route

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Carolina Margarita

$16.00

Red Wine

Glass- Elluon Pinot Noir

$10.00

Glass-Mendoza Malbec

$10.00

Glass- Hayes Cabernet

$10.00

Glass- Daou Paso Robles

$10.00

Glass- Silk and Spice

$10.00

Glass- Gnarly Head Merlot

$10.00

Btle- Ellouan Pinot Noir

$45.00

Btle- Piattelli Malbec

$30.00

Btle-Hayes Ranch Cabernet

$27.00

Btle- Daou Paso Robles

$45.00

Btle- Chianti Classico

$33.00

Btle- Red Blend Silk and Spice

$25.00

Btle-Bodyguard

$75.00

Btle- Gnarly head Merlot

$30.00

White wine

Glass- Riff Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Glass-Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Glass- Hayes Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass- Sweet Reisling

$10.00

Glass- Daou Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Btl- Riff Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl- Banfi Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl- Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Btl- Oyster Bay

$33.00

Btl- Hayes Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl- Wente Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl- La Crema Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl- Les Pierre Chardonnay

$79.00

Btl- Sweet Riesling

$27.00

Btl- Daou Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Glass- Rose

$13.00

Btl- Rose

$49.00

Sparkling

Glass- Ruggeri Prosecco

$10.00

Btl- Ruggeri Proscecco

$30.00

Btl- Scharffenberger

$42.00

Btl- Veuve

$80.00

Vodka

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey goose strawberry

$14.00

Stateside

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Stoli regular

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Rocktown

$10.00

Rocktown Orange

$10.00

Rocktown Grapefruit

$10.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Gin

Aviation

$10.00

Dorothy Parker

$9.00

Tanquerey

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Blue Coat

$13.00

Alibi

$14.00

Alibi speicial

$10.00

Tequila

Espolon

$11.00

Libelula

$9.00

El silencio

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Codigo 1530

$14.00

Casa Repo

$16.00

Casa Amigos

$13.00

Clase Azul

$36.00

Patron Extra Enejo

$22.00

1942

$34.00

Whiskey

Four Roses (whiskey)

$12.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Dewars White (scotch)

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black-Scotch

$16.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$23.00

Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey

$14.00

Reserve Wine selection

R- Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$90.00

R-Honig Cabernet

$75.00

R- Jordan Cabernet

$95.00

Rye/American

Dad's Hat Rye

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$11.00

Uncle Nearest

$10.00

Irish

Jameson

$11.00

Redbreast 12 Yr

$14.00

Green Spot

$24.00

Yellow Spot

$22.00

Bourbon

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Bullet Bourbon

$11.00

Blantons

$19.00

Eagle's Rare

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Maker's mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Single Malt

Glenkinchie 12 YR

$14.00

Dalwhinnie 15 yr

$25.00

Glenmorangie 18 yr

$33.00

Oban 14 yr

$18.00

Macallen 12 yr

$20.00

Macallen 18 yr

$56.00

Glenlivet 18 yr

Glenlivet 12 yr

Talisker 10 Yr

$16.00

Laphroig 10 yr

$16.00

Lagavulin 16 Yr

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Myers rum

$10.00

Liberty Rum

$10.00

Cordials

Mr Black

$9.00

Combier

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Godiva white

$10.00

Godiva dark

$10.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Liqour 43

$9.00

Sour apple puckers

$6.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Screwball

$14.00

Lemoncello

$13.00

Fireball

$10.00

Happy Hour

Hayes Cabernet

$8.00

Hayes Chardonnay

$8.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$7.00

Rocktown Espresso Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

It’s Giving fall

$12.00

Blue coat bees knees

$9.00

Yeungling Draft

$3.00

Miller Draft

$3.00

Blue moon

$4.00

IPAS

$5.00

Well Drinks

$8.00

Seltzers

$6.00

Jim Bean old fashion

$10.00

Drag Brunch

Bottle of Champagne

$25.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Grapefruit Spritz

$14.00

Classic Mimosa

$10.00

Manmosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzers

$7.00

Phillies Special

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Octoberfests

$4.00

House Wines

$7.00

Well Martinis

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Happy hour

Buffalo Chicken Egg rolls

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Fries topped with Italian truffle oil and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Coconut shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Drunken Mussels

$12.00

Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$12.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Steak quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Italiano

$12.00

Beef sliders

$10.00

Beverage

Coffee

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Esspresso

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$14.00

Desserts

Raspberry Donut cheesecake

$10.00

Reese's Pie

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$8.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Specials

Oscar-Style filet

$52.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$36.00

Burrata and Prosciutto

$17.00

Seafood Appetizer

$25.00

Shrimp and Scallops

$44.00

Crab-cake Entree

$42.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$11.00

Arancini Balls

$13.00

Crab Guacamole

$18.00

Special event

Gatsby Ticket

$80.00

Drag Brunch

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00

Strawberry French Toast

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Nucky Burger

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Steak And Eggs

$20.00

Bacon Egg and cheese

$12.00

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Phillies special

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Jalapeño poppers

$10.00

Bufflalo wings

$10.00

Mahi Mahi tacos

$10.00

Cheeseburger sliders

$10.00

Ceaser salad

$10.00

Dinner and a movie

Dinner and A movie coconut shrimp

Dinner and Movie Cheesesteak egg rolls

Dinner and Movie Brussels sprouts

Dinner and Movie Turkey Club

Dinner and Movie Classic Burger

Dinner and Movie Cobb Salad

Dinner and Movie Chicken Avocado Club

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5207 Ventnor ave, Ventnor city, NJ 08406

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Gordo's Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
5223 Ventnor Ave Ventnor City, NJ 08406
View restaurantnext
Ryfe Bar, Restaurant and Event Venue
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Atlantic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Brittany's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4313 Ventnor Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Pacific Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
SJI Atlantic City Cafe - SJI Atlantic City
orange starNo Reviews
3800 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Gilchrist at Tropicana - 111 South Chelsea ave
orange starNo Reviews
111 South Chelsea ave Atlantic city, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventnor city

Water Dog
orange star4.7 • 531
7319 Ventnor Ave Ventnor City, NJ 08406
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ventnor city
Margate City
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston