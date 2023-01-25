Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Nucleus Raw Foods Luzerne
436 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to our online ordering! Our current restaurant hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Nucleus Raw Foods is raw, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and organic. We offer banana-based smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold pressed juices and organic raw food made from scratch. We are located at 63 Main Street, Luzerne, PA @ the intersection of Main & Buckingham.
Location
63 Main St, Luzerne, PA 18709
Gallery