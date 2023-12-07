Nucor Steel Cafeteria 1505 River Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hey there, foodie friend! We're thrilled you stopped by our flavor-packed corner of the world. Can't wait to have you drooling for more of our yummy delights!
Location
1505 River Road, Cofield, NC 27922
Gallery