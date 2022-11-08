Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA

125 River st

Cambridge, MA 02139

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Kao Soi
Garlic Yaki Udon

UTENSIL

Please let us know if you need some.

Fork and spoon

Chopstick

STARTER

Fried chive cakes with ginger sauce.

Crispy Roll (5) (vegetarian)

$8.00

Cabbage, taro, carrot, sweet potatoes.

The NuDó Wings (6)

$9.00

Crispy chicken wing served with pad Thai sauce

Triangle Kui Chai (4) (Vegan)

$7.00

Vegetable tempura (4)

$8.00

Mix vegetables tempura (4) served with eel and spicy Mayo sauce. (Vegetarian)

Shrimp tempura (4)

$8.00

Japanese shrimp tempura served with Japanese sweets soy sauces

Scallion Pancake (Vegan)

$7.00

Served with ginger sauce

Fried Fish Balls

$8.00

Fried fish tofu and fish balls served with Thai style tamarind sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$8.00

The filling is made with a combination of cream cheese, crab meat or imitation crab meat, scallions or onion, garlic, and other flavorings.A small amount of the filling is wrapped in each Chinese wonton wrapper.

Crispy Bok Choy (vegan)

$8.00

Edamame (Vegan)

$5.00

Shrimp Shumai (4)

$6.50

Steamed shrimp shumai served with ginger sauce(4)

Curry puff (vegan) (3)

$8.00

Crispy puff pastry stuffed with potatoes carrots and curry seasoning(vegan)

NOODLE SOUPS

Pork Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice noodles, ground pork, pork ball, bok choy, boiled egg, scallion, cilantro and sliced pork.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.00

Hot and sour noodle soup with sliced pork, fish balls, bok choy, scallion, cilantro, ground peanut, and boiled egg. (contain: shellfish and peanut)

Ba Mee Ka Moo

$12.00

Roasted pork’s leg with Bok choy, scallion, cilantro, and boiled egg over yellow noodles served with Thai spicy Vinaigrette.

Kao Soi

$12.00

Chicken , coconut , chili paste, curry powder, fish sauce, egg Noodle + fried noodle, pickled mustard, red onion,Bok Choy, fried shallot (onion), lime + chili oil (Tofu as optional but not vegetarian)

Beef Udon

$14.00

Soy marinated beef onion,scallions, fish cake. (Warning allergy seaweeds, fish,soy,onion)

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$12.00

Japanese shrimp Tempura(3) scallions, fish cake with fish broth (Warning allergy seaweeds, fish, shell fish ,soy,onion)

Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)

$12.00

(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth

Ba Mee Ribs

$14.00

Roasted pork ribs served with Bok choy, scallion, and cilantro over yellow noodles.

Green Curry Nu Dó

$12.00

Thai coconut green curry with chicken served with choice of noodle. (Spicy!!)

Kakiake Udon

$12.00

Vegetable tempura, Fish broth, udon

STIR-FRIED NOODLES

Basil UDON

$12.50

Stir-fried with oyster sauce, basil, red bell pepper, and onion over UDON. (Very spicy!!!)

Kee Mao

$12.50

Stir-fried Flat Noodle with String Bean, Bamboo,Red Pepper,Onion,Tomato and Basil

Pad See Ew

$12.50

Stir-fried Flat Noodle with Sweet Soy Sauce,brocollie,Carrot and Eggs

Garlic Yaki Udon

$12.50

Stir-fried Udon noodle with cabbage, carrot, and scallion.

SIDE

Udon

$3.00

Egg noodle

$2.50

Rice noodle

$2.50

Mixed veggie

$3.00

Crispy Wonton (Side)

$2.00

CONDIMENTS

Chili oil

$0.25

HOT DRINK

Japanese Green Tea

$2.25

Roasted Rice Green Tea

$2.25

Jasmine Tea

$2.25

Honey Ginger

$2.25

Black Tea

$2.25

DRINKS

Japan's no 1 green tea

THAI ICE TEA (16 oz)

$4.00

Genmai TEA itoen (unsweetened)

$2.50Out of stock

Roasted rice green tea

GREEN TEA ITOEN (unsweetened) canned

$2.50

Brewed from premium whole tea leave, not tea concentrated or powders. No sugar or sweeteners no added colors or flavoring.

VITA Soy MILK

$2.50

POLAR SELTZER ORIGINAL

$1.75

BOTTLED OF WATER

$1.00

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

GINGER ALE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

BRISK SODA

$1.50

Lemon iced tea

ORANGE SODA

$1.50

Ramune original flavor 200Ml.

$3.00

Shirakiku,Ramune Carbonated Soft Drink- Original Flavor; Naturally flavored. Imported from Japan. This one was voted “Most Fun to Drink” – the glass marble in the cap keeps you from gulping too much too fast! [6.76 fl.oz/200 ml] INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Natural Flavor (Lemon), Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate.

Ramune Melon 200Ml.

$3.00

MELON flavor. Ramune Soda is a traditional carbonated soda that is known for its glass bottle and glass ball marble stopper. To open, you must use the plastic plunger included to push the marble stopper into the bottle.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 River st, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

