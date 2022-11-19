Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nuestra Mesa 228 NE 4th Ave

No reviews yet

228 NE 4th Ave

Camas, WA 98607

Popular Items

Carnitas
Carne Asada
Pollo Asado

Small Plates

Tinga Nachos

$15.00

Pork tinga, charro beans, white onion, roasted red salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, cilantro

Ceviche Tostada

$9.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, jack cheese, side of salsa.

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Oaxaca + jack cheese, black bean refritos, roasted red salsa, cilantro, chipc or warm corn tortillas

Mesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, jack cheese, mesa veggies, side of salsa.

Ceviche

$13.00

Fresh Oregon rock fish, prawns, avocado, white onion, cilantro, jalapeño, tomato, lime, served with chips

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

House made chorizo, tajin, poached egg.

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Soups and Salads

Chicken Chowder Cup

$7.00

12oz. Cream, sweet corn, potatoes, celery, carrots.

Chicken Chowder Bowl

$12.00

16 oz. Cream, sweet corn, potatoes, celery, carrots.

Mesa Salad Half Size

$7.00

Mixed Greens, queso fresco, dried cherries, pepitas, paprika vinaigrette.

Mesa Salad Full Size

$12.00

Mixed Greens, queso fresco, dried cherries, pepitas, paprika vinaigrette.

Avocado Salad Half Size

$7.00

Mixed greens, avocado, pico de gallo, avocado vinagrette.

Avocado Salad Full Size

$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado, pico de gallo, avocado vinagrette.

Roasted Beet Salad Half Size

$7.00

Arugula, queso fresco, orange, pepitas, tajin crema.

Roasted Beet Salad Full Size

$12.00

Arugula, queso fresco, orange, pepitas, tajin crema.

Taco Salad Half Size

$9.00

Mixed greens, black bean refritos, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, roasted red salsa, flour tortilla shell.

Taco Salad Full Size

$14.00

Mixed greens, black bean refritos, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, roasted red salsa, flour tortilla shell.

Large Plates

Mesa Bowl

$15.00

Spanish rice, black or charro beans, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro

Mesa Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla, pork tinga, spanish rice, charro beans, jack cheese. Side of guacamole and pico de gallo.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Flour tortilla, choice of refritos

Chile Rellano

$16.00

Beer battered poblano chile, jack cheese, queso fresco, carrots, celery. Served with spanish rice, pickled bell peppers, black bean refritos, salsa roja, cilantro oil.

Enchiladas

$19.00

Salsa guajillo, cumin crema, avocado, cilantro. Served with spanish rice and black bean refritos.

Fajitas

$19.00

Choice of pollo, steak, or seafood or mix two. Peppers, onions, guajillo lime sauce, queso fresco, cumin crema. Served with spanish rice, black bean refritos and house made corn tortillas.

Taco Selection

Cochinita

$4.75

Achiote marinated pulled pork, pickled onion, salsa verde.

Beer Battered Avocado

$3.75

Black beans, tomato, sweet corn, jalapeño.

Fried Pescado

$5.00

Beer battered wild rockfish, habanero-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, crema.

Grilled Pescado

$5.00

Wild rockfish, habanero-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, crema.

Camarones

$5.25

Crispy wild shrimp, habanero-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, siracha aioli.

Garlic Camarones

$5.25

Crispy wild shrimp, habanero-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, siracha aioli.

Spicy Camarones

$5.25

Crispy wild shrimp, habanero-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, siracha aioli.

Carnitas

$4.25

Pickled red onion, queso fresco, avocado salsa

Pork Tinga

$4.75

Habenero-cabbage slaw, queso fresco, salsa roja,

Carne Asada

$5.00

White onion, guacamole, chipotle salsa

Pastor

$4.50

Marinated pork, grilled pineapple, avocado salsa, white onion.

Pollo Asado

$4.50

White onion, salsa verde, cilantro

Mesa Veggie

$3.75

Zucchini, brussels sprouts, red peppers, poblanos, onion, sauteed in garlic-chile oil, roasted red salsa

Chorizo

$4.00

House made chorizo, fried papas, white onion, avocado salsa.

Sides

Housemade Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Side Mesa Veggies

$5.00

Side Charro Beans

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Protein Side

Side 1/4 Avocado

$1.50

Side 1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

1/2 Side of Guacamole

$2.50

LG Side of Guac

$10.00

LG Side of Salsa

$8.00

Family Style Rice

$15.00

Family Style Black Beans

$15.00

Family Style Charro Beans

$15.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Taquitos

$4.00

Choice of pollo asado or carnitas. Topped with queso fresco, red or green salsa.

Kids Taco

$4.00

Corn tortilla. Choice of pollo asado or carne asada. Topped with cheese, red or green salsa.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Flour tortilla and cheese. Choice of red or green salsa.

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of black or charro beans, rice, cheese.

Non-Alcoholic

Juice

$3.00

Apple, Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple, Grapefruit.

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$3.25

Desserts

One Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Pistacchio Cake

$9.00

Vanilla, chocolate sqirls, caramel drizzle, berry compote.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Warm in skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle.

One Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Cheesecake Flan

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Mesa Margarita

$9.00

House margarita made with fresh lime, simple syrup and 100% Agave tequila.

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Mesa margarita with Grand Citron.

Blackberry Margarita

$11.00

Mesa margarita with fresh blackberry, sugar rim.

Ginger Margarita

$11.00

Mesa margarita with fresh juiced ginger.

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Mesa margarita with fresh jalapeño.

Cucumber Mint Margarita

$12.00

Spicy mesa margarita with fresh mint and cucumber with chile pequin oil.

Pineapple Cinnamon Margarita

$12.00

Fresh pineapple juice, La Gritona tequila, cinnamon syrup, lime with cinnamon sugar rim.

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

Mesa margarita with strawberry and fresh mint with sugar rim.

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

Mesa margarita with fresh pomegranate puree. Hawaiian black lava rocksalt rim.

Prickly Pear Margarita

$12.00

Fresh prickly pear puree, lime, agave, La Gritona tequila. Hawaiian black lava rocksalt rim.

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Fresh Blood Orange puree, lime, agave, La Gritona tequila. Hawaiian lava blacksalt rim

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Rum 151, Kahlúa, coffee, whip cream, cinnamon, nutmeg.

A Walk in the Park

$12.00

Tito's vodka, fresh blackberry and mint, lemon, soda water

Road Runner

$13.00

Ancho Reyes mezcal, fresh ginger, agave, lime, chile pequin. Hawaiian black lava rocksalt rim.

Cinnamon Girl

$13.00

La Gritona tequila, high proof rum, cinnamon syrup, muddled orange, lime. Cinnamon sugar rim.

Mesa Paloma

$13.00

La Gritona reposado, fresh grapefruit juice, lime, agave. Hawaiian black lava rocksalt.

El Nuevo

$14.00

Reposado & mezcal old fashioned, agave, xocolate mole & orange bitters.

Liter of Margs TO GO

$50.00

Tito's Lemon Drop

$13.00

Toasted Coconut Margarita

$13.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGE

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Jarritos Soda

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Milk

$3.50Out of stock

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

WHITE WINE

HOUSE WHITE

$6.50

GLS Cava Brute

$9.00

Cune Cava Brute, Spain

GLS Raeburn Chardonnay

$11.00

Raeburn Chardonnay, Sonoma

GLS Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio, Italy

GLS Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLS Rose

$9.00

Cune Rijoja Rosado, Spain

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$40.00

Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio, Italy

Cava Brute Bottle

$32.00

Cune Cava Brute, Spain

Raeburn Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Raeburn Chardonnay, Sonoma

Rose Bottle

$23.00

Cune Rijoja Rosado, Spain

Corking Fee

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$40.00

RED WINE

GLS Malbec

$7.00

Bodega Privada Malbec, Argentina

GLS Cabernet

$11.00

Two Mountain Cabernet, Yakima

GLS Tempranillo

$8.00

Hermenia Tempranillo Rijoja, Spain

GLS Pinot Nior

$9.00

Avalon Pinot Nior, California

Tempranillo Bottle

$26.00

Hermenia Tempranillo Rijoja, Spain

Malbec Bottle

$25.00

Bodega Privada Malbec, Argentina

Pinot Nior Bottle

$29.00

Avalon Pinot Nior, California

Cabernet Bottle

$35.00

Two Mountain Cabernet, Yakima

Corking Fee

$15.00

HOUSE RED

$6.50

BOTTLE/CAN

Corona

$5.00

12oz

Dos Equis

$5.00

Amber, 12oz

Tecate

$5.00

12oz

Modelo Especial

$5.00

12oz

Negra Modelo

$5.00Out of stock

12oz

Coors Light

$5.00

12oz

Omission

$5.00

Gluten Free IPA, 12oz

Heineken

$5.00

0.0% Alcohol, 12oz

Cider

$6.00

Portland City Cider, Pineapple Rose, 12oz

Pacifico

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nuestra Mesa is your place for having great Mexican food and fun with friends and family. Eat Good Food.

228 NE 4th Ave, Camas, WA 98607

