Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nuestro Mexico - NRO

9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Popular Items

Fajitas
Flautas

Choices of Tacos

Asada Taco Ala

$3.75

Pastor Taco Ala

$4.00

Carnitas Taco Ala

$3.75

Nopales With Queso Ala

$4.00

Nopales With Chorizo Taco Ala

$4.00

Chorizo Taco Ala

$3.50

Chile Verde Taco Ala

$4.00

Tinga Taco Ala

$3.75

Mole With Pollo Taco Ala

$4.50

Fish Taco Taco Ala

$4.95

Shrimp Taco Ala

$4.95

Taco Chorizo Verde

$4.50

Appetizers

Side Chips Y Salsa

$1.95

Guacamole

$9.95

Taquitos De Cilantro

$10.95
Alambres

Alambres

$17.95

Grilled steak with red, green pepper, onions, bacon and chorizo covered with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Cheviche Tostada

$7.95

Nachos

$16.95+

Quesadilla Apt

$16.95+

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Shrimp Cockail

$17.95

Shrimp Tostada

$7.95

Salads

Shrimp and Melon

$16.95

Shrimp, Mango and Pineapple

$16.95

Chicken Avocado Salad

$15.95

House Salad

$5.95

Entrees

Carnitas

$18.95Out of stock

Chile Colorado

$21.95

Chile encuerado

$21.95

Chile Relleno

$16.95

Chile Verde

$19.95

Fajitas

$18.95+

Filete al ajo

$19.95

Filete en chile verde

$19.95

Fish Tacos Meal

$19.95

Flautas

$18.95

Mariscos en chile verde

$23.95

Mariscos Poblanos

$25.95

Mole con Pollo Dinner

$21.95

New York steak

$28.95

Shrimp al ajo

$19.95

Shrimp ala Diabla

$19.95

Shrimp Tacos Meal

$19.95

Special

$65.00

Ribbs in Red Sauce

$23.95

Enchiladas

Mole enchiladas

$18.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.95

Vegetable Enchiladas

$15.95

Chile Verde Enchiladas

$17.95

Vegetarian

Vegetales Enchiladas

$15.95

Tacos Poblanos

$15.95

Vegetables Fajitas

$17.95

Soups

Albondigas

$16.95

Pozole

$14.95

Cup Pozole

$7.95

Shrimp Soup

$19.95

Fish Soup

$19.95

Combinations

One item

$14.95

Two items

$15.95

Three Items

$17.95

Breakfast

Huevos con chorizo

$12.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.95

Huevos Suizos

$13.95

Pancakes and eggs

$10.95

Chile verde omelet

$13.95

Chilaquiles

$9.95

Waffles With Fruit

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Eggs With Nopales

$12.95

Eggs with tomato sauce

$12.95

Eggs Rancheros

$12.95

Pouch Eggs

$9.95

Tostadas

Tostada de Cheviche

$7.95

Tostada de Tinga

$5.95

Sides

Sides Pot Beans

$3.50

Side cheese

$2.25

Side Cream

$0.95

Side Avocado

$3.75

Chiles en Vinagre

$2.75

Side of tortillas

$1.95

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Of Fries

$3.50

Side of guacamole

$3.75

Side Pico de gallo

$1.50

Toreados

$1.95

Nopales

$3.25

Side Mole Sauce

$5.25

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Side Eggs (2)

$3.95

Side Salsa

$0.95

Side Country Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Vegetales

$3.95

Side Of Refried Beans

$3.50

Desserts

Churros

$10.95+

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$9.95
Flan

Flan

$11.95

Our signature Flan is made with queso fresco and cream cheese making it more rich and creamy in texture and flavor.

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$16.95

Steak Burrito

$18.95

Pastor Burrito

$17.95

Vegetables Burrito

$14.95

Shrimp Burrito

$19.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$16.95

Beans and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Ala Colorado Burrito

$16.95

Ala Chile Verde Burrito

$9.95

Ala Beans/Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Ala Vegetables Burrito

$9.95

Ala Shrimp Burrito

$15.95

Ala Pastor Burrito

$14.95

Ala Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Ala Steak Burrito

$15.95

Burrito Chile Colorado

$19.95

Ala Chile Colorado Burrito

$16.95

Kids Meals

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Tenders Kids

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Coke

$3.95

Bottle Water

$2.50

Café de Olla

$5.95

Chirley Tample

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.95

Soda Water

$1.85

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Virgin Daquiry

$5.95

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Bar Specialities

Black and Berries

$13.00

Cantarito

$9.00

Corn Margarita

$9.00

Cosmopolitan Smoke

$13.00

Day Of The Dead

$14.00

Death by poison

$13.00

Dragon Fruit

$13.00

Fresh watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Hechizo de Amor

$16.00

Hibiscus Modern Drink

$12.00

Jolly Rancher

$12.00

Mangoniada

$13.00

Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

Mezcal Spicy Dragon Fruit

$13.00

Michelada

$10.95

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Nuestro Drink Fresa

$13.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$15.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pineapple Moscow Mule

$12.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Red Velvet

$13.00

S'more

$12.00

Sexy Diablo

$16.00

Smoke in the city

$15.00

Spyci Tamamelon

$13.00

Tiki summer

$13.00

Watermelon kamikase Shooter

$7.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$9.00

Cocktails

Adios

$13.95

Alabama Slammer

$9.95

Appletini

$9.95

Bloody Mary

$9.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.95

Daiquiri

$8.95

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.95

Gimlet

$9.95

Greyhound

$9.95

Hot Toddy

$9.95

Hurricane

$9.95

Lemon Drop

$9.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.95

Madras

$9.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

Manhattan

$10.95

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.95

Mint Julep

$10.95

Mojito

$10.95

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Mudslide

$9.95

Old Fashioned

$12.95

Rob Roy

$9.95

Sample Vodka Drink

$8.95

Sazerac

$10.95

Screwdriver

$9.95

Sea Breeze

$9.95

Sidecar

$10.95

Tequila Sunrise

$9.95

Tom Collins

$9.95

Whiskey Smash

$9.95

Whiskey Sour

$9.95

White Russian

$9.95

Mimosa

Mimossa

$8.50

Cranberrie Mimossa

$8.50

Coconut Mimossa

$8.50

Peppermint Mimossa

$8.50

Pear Mimossa

$8.50

Bottle Beer

Corona

$5.95

805

$5.95

Indio

$5.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

Stela

$5.95

Bud Light

$5.95

Lagunitas

$5.95

Mod Special

$5.95

Truly

$5.95

Zeus IPA

$7.95

House

Mango Margarita

$8.50

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Passion Fruit Margarita

$8.50

Peach Margarita

$8.50

Pomegranate Margarita

$8.50

House Marga

$7.00

Premium Margaritas

1800 Margarita

$10.95

Cadillac Margarita

$13.95

Cadillac Premium Margarita

$15.95

Casa Amigos Anejo Margarita

$13.95

Casa Amigos Reposado Margarita

$12.95

Casa Amigos Silver Margarita

$11.95

Cazadores Margarita

$10.95

De Leon Rep Margarita

$13.95

De Leon Silver Margarita

$12.95

Don Julio 70 Margarita

$16.95

Don Julio Anejo Margarita

$16.95

Don Julio Blanco Margarita

$11.95

Don Julio Reposado Margarita

$14.95

Fresh fruit Margarita

$10.95

Fresh fruit premium Margarita

$15.95

Hornitos Margarita

$10.95

Patron Margaria

$11.95

Skinny Margarita

$10.95

TresG Anejo Margarita

$16.95

TresG Resposado Margarita

$15.95

TresG Silver Margarita

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our cosine is from Mexico City this is a traditional take from the central part of Mexico. The flavors are originals and different from other regions of Mexico.

Location

9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Directions

