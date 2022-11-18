Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Nuestro Mexico - NRO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our cosine is from Mexico City this is a traditional take from the central part of Mexico. The flavors are originals and different from other regions of Mexico.
Location
9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mesa Mexican Grill - 5523 Calloway Drive
No Reviews
5523 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near Bakersfield