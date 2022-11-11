Nuestro Mexico Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Nuestro Mexico Restaurant 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301

1,285 Reviews

$$

716 21st st.

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Appetizers

Guacamole

$9.95

Small Guaca

$6.95
Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.85

Nachos

$17.95+

Pambazos

$10.95

Quesadillas

$16.95+

Queso Fundido

$12.95

Taquitos cilantro

$10.95

Flautas Appetaizer

$10.95
Alambres

Alambres

$17.95

Grilled steak with red, green pepper, onions, bacon and chorizo covered with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Sea Food Appetizers

Aguachiles

$17.95

Cheviche Tostada

$8.95

Bowl Ceviche

$17.95

Shrimp Tostada

$8.95

Shrimp Bolw

$17.95

Shirmp Wrapped with Bacon Appt

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.95

Bowl Mixto

$18.95

Tostada mixta

$8.95

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Caesar Salad

$15.95

Fajita Salad

$17.95+

House Salad

$5.95

Sea Food Specialities

Mariscos Poblanos

$27.95

Mariscos Verdes

$23.95

Shrimp al ajo

$21.95

Spicy Shrimp and cheese

$21.95

Camarones Diabla

$21.95

Fish a la Diabla

$21.95

Fish al ajo

$21.95

Fish with Chile Verde

$21.95

Fish with Chipotle

$21.95

Shrimp with Bacon

$21.95

Shrimp scampi Tacos

$21.95

Cheese Tacos

$21.95

Fish Tacos

$21.95

Shirmp Tacos

$21.95

Shrimp Pasta

$19.95

Specialities

Bistek Encervezado

$17.95

Carne Asada

$28.95

Chile Colorado

$23.95

Chile Encuerado

$21.95

Chile Relleno

$16.95

Chile Verde

$19.95

Flautas

$18.96

Grilled Chicken Chipotle

$18.95

Mole

$23.95

Street Tacos

$18.95

Tacos al Pastor

$18.95

Tacos with chorizo

$18.95

Fajitas

Fajitas- Steak

$21.95

Fajitas- Grilled Chicken

$18.95

Fajitas- Shrimp

$21.95

Fajitas- Mix

$23.95

Fajita-Trio

$24.95

Fajita-Fish

$21.95

Enchiladas

Suizas

$18.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.95

Trio Enchiladas

$21.95

Chile verde Enchiladas

$18.95

Mole Enchiladas

$21.95

Enchiladas Rancheras

$18.95

Combinations

One Item Combo

$15.95

Two Item Combo

$16.95

Three Item Combo

$19.95

Tamales special

$15.95

Soups

Albóndigas soup

$16.95

Chicken Soup

$13.95

Caldo Tlalpeno

$16.95

Shrimp Soup

$19.95

Fish Soup

$17.95

Pozole

$14.95

Cup Chicken Soup

$7.96

Cup Tlalpeno

$8.95

Cup Pozole

$7.95

Shrimp&Fish Soup

$20.95

Vegetarian

Fajita Vegetables

$16.95

Plantain Tacos

$14.95

Vegetable Enchiladas

$14.95

Tacos Poblanos

$14.95

Kids Plates

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Fillet

$7.00

Steak taco Kids

$8.95

Desserts

Flan

$7.95

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$9.95

Special Atole

$6.95

Chapurrado

$9.95

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.95

Huevos Divorciados

$13.95

Omelet Verde

$15.95

Omelet Colorado

$16.95

Burrios

Steak Burrito

$16.95

Chicken Burrito

$15.95

Pastor Burrito

$16.95

Vegetables Burrito

$14.95

Shrimp Burrito

$18.95

Chimichangas

Chile Verde Burrito

$15.95

Beans and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

NA Beverages

Water

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.25

Chirley Tample

$3.75

Soda Water

$1.85

Coffee

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

DECAF COFFEE

$3.25

Café de Olla

$5.95

Bottle Coke

$3.95

Bottle Water

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Fanta Pineapple

$3.95Out of stock

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.95

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.95

Perrier

$3.95

Sangria Bottle soda

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Virgen Flavor Marg

$6.95

Virgen Michelada

$7.95

Virgin Daquiry

$6.95

Virgin Margarita

$6.95

Jamaica Fresh Water

$3.95

Glass Logo

$5.00

Coffe cup Logo

$5.00

Cocktails

Adios

$10.95

Alabama Slammer

$9.95

Appletini

$9.95

Bloody Mary

$9.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.95

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$10.95

Daiquiri

$8.95

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.95

Gimlet

$9.95

Greyhound

$9.95

Hot Toddy

$9.95

Hurricane

$9.95

Lemon Drop

$9.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.95

Madras

$9.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

Manhattan

$10.95

Margarita

$7.95

Martini

$8.95

Mimosa

$9.95

Mint Julep

$10.95

Mojito

$10.95

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Mudslide

$9.95

Old Fashioned

$10.95

Rob Roy

$9.95

Sample Vodka Drink

$8.95

Sazerac

$10.95

Screwdriver

$9.95

Sea Breeze

$9.95

Sidecar

$10.95

Tequila Sunrise

$9.95

Tom Collins

$9.95

Whiskey Smash

$9.95

Whiskey Sour

$9.95

White Russian

$9.95

Mexican Beer

Bohemia

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Corona Familiar

$5.95

Corona light

$5.95

Indio

$5.95

Mod Special

$5.95

Negra Modelo

$5.95

Pacifico

$5.95

Tecate

$5.95

Tecate Light

$5.95

XX Amber

$5.95

XX Lager

$5.95

Wine

Glass Merlot

$8.50

Glass Cabernet

$8.50

Glass Moscato

$7.95

Glass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass Pinot Noir Red

$8.50

Glass White Riesling

$8.00

Glass White Zifandel

$7.00

Bottle Merlot

$33.00

Bottle Cabernet

$33.00

Bottle Flor de Moscato

$29.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Red

$33.00

Bottle White Riesling

$31.00

375 lm Bottle Chardonnay

$16.00

375 lm Bottle Merlot

$16.00

375 lm Bottle Cabernet

$17.00

Domestic Beer

805

$5.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

Bud Light

$5.95

Budweiser

$5.95

Coor Light

$5.95

El Cerrito

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Odoul's

$5.95

Zeus

$6.95

IPA Beer

Street Of Bakersfield

$6.95

Deschutes

$5.95

Lagunitas

$5.95

Bar Specialities

Black and Berries

$13.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Corn Margarita

$12.00

Day Of The Dead

$14.00

Day of the Dead

$14.00

Death by Poison

$13.00

Dragon Fruit Mojito

$14.00

Fresh watermelon Margarita

$13.00

Hechizo de Amor

$16.00

Jolly Rancher

$12.00

La Marca Prosseco

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Michelada

$10.95

Mimosa

$6.95

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pineapple Moscow Mule

$13.00

S'more

$12.00

Sangria (WE DONT SELL IT)

$11.95Out of stock

Sexy Diablo

$16.00

Spicy Tamarind

$13.00

Watermelon kamikasi Shooter

$7.00

Tequilas

1800

$10.00

1800 Cristalino

$14.00

Cazadores Resposado

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

De Leon Reposado

$13.00

De Leon Silver

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.95

Herradura Cristalino

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

TresG Anejo

$13.00

TresG Reposado

$12.00

TresG Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Mezcal

El Silencio

$9.95

Los Amantes Reposado

$13.95

Del Maguey

Flights

Cognacs and Brandy

Bacardi Presidente

$7.95

Hennessy

$10.95

Vodka

Sky

$7.95

Grey goose

$10.95

Stolichnaya

$8.25

Ketel One

$9.95

Absolut

$8.95

Effen

$8.25

Tito's

$8.95

Run

Myers

$7.95

Bacardi

$7.95

Malibu

$7.95

Capitan Morgan

$7.95

Gin and Other

Tanqueray

$8.95

Bombay

$8.95

Bayles

$6.95

Disaronno

$7.95

Midori

$9.95

Khalua

$6.95

Snapps

$3.95

Champagne

Barefoot Baubbly

$5.95

La Marca Prosecco

$8.95

Bourbon and Whisky

Buchanans

$8.95

Crown Royal

$8.95

Jim Bean

$7.95

Jhonnie Walker Red

$7.95

Jhonnie Walker Black

$10.95

Jhonnie Walker Gold

$16.95

Jack Daniel's

$7.95

Makers Mark

$9.95

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Grand Marnier

$6.95

Jameson

$8.95

House

House Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$10.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Premium Margaritas

Patron Margaria

$12.00

1800 Margarita

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Cadillac Premium Margarita

$15.95

Casa amigos anejo Margarita

$13.00

Cazadores Margarita

$11.00

De Leon Rep Margarita

$13.95

De Leon Silver Margarita

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo Margarita

$14.95

Don Julio Blanco Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado Margarita

$12.95

Fresh fruit Margarita

$11.00

Fresh fruit premium Margarita

$13.95

Hornitos Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

TresG Anejo Margarita

$14.95

TresG Resposado Margarita

$13.95

TresG Silver Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio 70 Margarita

$16.95

1L Margarita

1L Margarita House

$30.00

1L Margarita Premium

$60.00

Michelada Mix Bottle

$30.00

Cantarito Mix Bottle

$35.00

Sides

Side sour cream

$1.50

Side guaca

$2.95

Side rice

$3.25

Side beans

$3.25

Side Fries

$4.50

Side pico

$1.95

Side lettuce

$1.75

Side Cheese

$1.95

Side avocado

$2.95

Side toreados

$1.95

Side Flour chips

$2.25

Side vegetables

$3.95

Side tortillas

$1.75

Side salsa poblana

$5.95

Side salsa maris verdes

$2.95

Side chile verde sauce

$2.95

Side salsa al ajo

$2.95

Side salsa chipotle

$2.95

Side mole sauce

$5.95

Side white sauce

$3.25

Side nopales

$3.95

Side salsa suiza

$2.50

Side chiles vinagre

$1.50

Side spyci salsa

$1.95

Side diabla sauce

$3.25

Lg Chips

$3.95

Small chips and salsa

$3.25

Side Corn

$2.25

Tacos

Ala Steak Taco

$6.50

Ala Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.00

Ala Chorizo Taco

$5.95

Ala Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Ala Fish Taco

$5.50

Ala Pastor Taco

$6.95

Ala Poblano Taco

$5.00

Ala Crispy Taco

$3.75

Ala Soft Taco

$3.75

Ala Fish cheese Taco

$5.50

Ala Shrimp Taco

$5.95

Ala Scampy Taco

$5.95

Ala Shrimp cheese Taco

$5.95

Burritos

Ala Steak Burrito

$14.95

Ala Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Ala Pastor Burrito

$14.95

Ala Shrimp Burrito

$15.95

Ala Vegetables Burrito

$9.95

Ala Beans/Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Ala Chile Verde Burrito

$10.95

Ala Colorado Burrito

$16.95

Ala Chimi

Enchiladas

Ala Mole Enchilada

$6.00

Ala Shrimp Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Cheese Enchilada

$3.95

Ala Chile Verde Enchilada

$5.00

Ala Suiza Enchilada

$5.00

Ala Ranchera Enchilada

$5.00

Ala Beef Enchilada

$5.50

Ala Chicken Enchilada

$5.50

Fajitas Ala

Fajitas steak Ala

$18.95

Fajitas Chicken Ala

$15.95

Fajitas Shrimp Ala

$18.95

Fajitas Mix Ala

$19.95

Fajitas Trio Ala

$21.95

Fajitas Fish Ala

$18.95

Other Items

Ala Relleno

$10.95

Ala Encuerado

$16.95

Ala Tostada

$5.95

Set up fajita

$8.95

Shrimp

Add Full Order Shrimp

$16.95

Add Half Order Shrimp

$7.95

Steak

Add Full Order Steak

$16.95

Add Half Order Steak

$8.95

Chicken

Add Full Order Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Add Half Order Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Chile Verde

Add Full Order Chile Verde

$14.95

Add Half Order Chile Verde

$7.95

Chile Verde

16oz. Chile verde

$14.95

32oz Chile verde

$28.95

Salsa Mesa

16oz Salsa mesa

$6.95

32oz Salsa mesa

$15.95

Rice

16oz Rice

$5.95

32oz Rice

$12.95

20 People Rice

$39.00

60 People Rice

$115.95

Beans

16oz Beans

$5.95

32oz Beans

$12.95

20 People Beans

$39.00

60 People Beans

$115.95

Enchiladas

12 Enchilada Cheese Tray

$29.00

24 Enchiladas Cheese Tray

$59.95

Platters

Sm Platter

$39.95

Lg Platter

$64.95

Catering Menu

Choice 1

$13.95

Choice 1 Kids

$10.95

Choice 2

$14.95

Choice 2 Kids

$10.95

Choice 3

$17.95

Choice 3 Kids

$11.95

Choice 4

$18.95

Choice 4 Kids

$12.95

Choice 5

$17.95

Choice 6

$18.95

Kitchen Meals

Chile Verde Burrito

$15.95

Beans and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

One Item Combo

$15.95

Flautas (no guacamole Kitchen Meal)

$18.95

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$15.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our cosine is from Mexico City this is a traditional take from the central part of Mexico. The flavors are originals and different from other regions of Mexico.

Website

Location

716 21st st., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Directions

Gallery
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant image
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant image

Map
