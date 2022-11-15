Restaurant header imageView gallery
Nueva Cantina 1625 4th St S

1625 4th St S

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Starters

Nueva Sampler

$10.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Chips & Queso

$9.95

Chips & Guacamole

$9.95

Tableside Guacamole

$12.95

Ceviche

$11.95

Fiesta Queso

$10.95

Cantina Nachos

$10.95

Quesadillas

$8.95

Tachos

$10.95

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$12.95

Platanos Maduros

$8.95

Mexican Street Corn

$8.95

Mexi Pizza

$9.95

Soups & Salads

SOTD - Bowl

$6.95

Tortilla Soup - Cup

$4.95

Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$6.95

Taco Salad

$11.95

Avocado Salad

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Sides

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Guac

$3.95

Side Plantains

$4.95

Side Queso

$3.95

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.95

Side Veggies

$3.95

Side Japs

$2.00

Side Verde

$2.00

Side Habanero

$2.00

Side Rojas

$2.00

Side Ranchero

$2.00

Side Mole

$2.00

Side Crema

$2.00

Side Steak

$4.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.95

Side Shred Chicken

$3.95

Side Pork

$3.95

Side Short Rib

$4.95

Side Taco Beef

$3.95

Side Shrimp

$4.95

Side Fish

$4.95

Black Beans

$3.95

Charro Beans

$3.95

Refried Beans

$3.95

Mexican Rice

$3.95

White Rice

$3.95

3 Flour Torts

$1.50

3 Corn Torts

$1.50

3 Hard Corn Torts

$1.50

Desserts

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.95

Churros With Caramel Sauce

$6.95

Plantains Foster

$7.95

Key Lime Brule

$6.95

Cinnamon Toast Sopapillas

$6.95

Kids

Kids 2 Beef Tacos

$6.95

Kids 2 Chicken Tacos

$6.95

Kids Chk Fingers

$6.95

Kids Mac

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Entrees

Beef De Arbol

$17.95

Carne Asada

$20.95

Pescado Mexicano

$17.95

Half Rack Ribs

$19.95

Full Rack Ribs

$26.95

Fundido Burger

$12.95

Modelo Chicken

$13.95

Camarones

$17.95

Pork Mac

$10.95

Tacos & Burritos

Gallo Grande

$13.95

Raging Steak

$15.95

Rice Bowl

$13.95

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Three Beef Tacos

$15.45

Three Pork Tacos

$15.45

Three Short Rib Tacos

$17.45

Three Chicken Tacos

$15.45

Three Fish Tacos

$17.45

Three Vegan Tacos

$13.95

Three Shrimp Tacos

$17.45

Three Birria Tacos

$18.45

Three Steak Tacos

$17.45

Two Beef Tacos

$11.95

Two Pork Tacos

$11.95

Two Short Rib Tacos

$13.95

Two Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Two Fish Tacos

$13.95

Two Vegan Tacos

$11.95

Two Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Two Birria Tacos

$14.95

Two Steak Tacos

$16.95

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Pollo Serrano

$13.95

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.95

Chile Relleno

$13.95

Chimis & Flautus

Flautas

$12.95

El Rey Chimi

$14.95

La Reyna Chimi

$14.95

Bean Tostadas

$9.95

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$19.95

Chicken Fajitas

$15.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

Carnitas Fajitas

$15.95

Veggie Fajitas

$12.95

Combo Fajitas

$20.95

Sodas

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.95

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Tea & Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.45

Unsweet Tea

$2.45

Coffee

$2.45

Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.95

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.95

Lime Jarritos

$3.95

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1625 4th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

