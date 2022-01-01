  • Home
  • /
  • Bronx
  • /
  • Nuevo Azteca Restaurante - 134 E 170th St, Bronx NY 10452
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nuevo Azteca Restaurante 134 E 170th St, Bronx NY 10452

review star

No reviews yet

134 East 170th Street

134 E 170th St, NY 10452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Desayunos

Sandwich de Tocinetas, huevo y ques

$5.50

Sandwich de Jamón, huevo y queso

$5.50

Huevos Con Jamón

$9.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.50

Platillos

Pechuga Empanizada

Pechuga Empanizada

$14.50
Pechuga a la Mexicana

Pechuga a la Mexicana

$14.50

Pechuga a la plancha

$14.50
Bistec a la Mexicana

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.00

Este es lo mejor bistec en Nueva York

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Cenica con Nopales

$14.50

Carne Enchilada

$14.50
Coctél de Camarones

Coctél de Camarones

$14.50

Alambres

$16.50

Lo más popular!

Orden de Tacos Suaves (3)

Orden de Tacos Suaves (3)

$12.50

Unidad de Tacos Suave

$4.00

Orden de Tacos Duros (4)

$13.00

Unidad de Tacos Duros

$4.00
Orden de Tostadas (3)

Orden de Tostadas (3)

$12.00

Unidad de Tostada

$4.00

Taco Salad

$12.00
Quesadillas de Harina

Quesadillas de Harina

$10.00

Quesadillas de Maíz

$11.00
Burrito

Burrito

$10.50
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.00
Nachos

Nachos

$13.50
Huaraches

Huaraches

$10.00
Orden de Sopes (3)

Orden de Sopes (3)

$12.00
Orden de Flautas (3)

Orden de Flautas (3)

$12.00
Orden de Chalupa (3)

Orden de Chalupa (3)

$13.00
Torta

Torta

$8.75
Cemitas

Cemitas

$10.00
Orden de Enchilada

Orden de Enchilada

$14.00
Orden de Chilaquiles (3)

Orden de Chilaquiles (3)

$13.50

PAN Mexicano

$2.00

OFERTA MARTES DE / 3 MINI TACOS X $6.00

$6.00

Salads

Ensalada de Aguacates

$7.00+

Ensalada Nopal

$11.00

Ensalada de Pollo la Plancha

$13.00

Ensalada de Camarones

$15.00

Ensalada Mixta

$16.00

Kids Menu

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00

Hamburger - Deluxe

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger - Deluxe

$9.00
Chicken Wings w/ Fries

Chicken Wings w/ Fries

$9.00
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$9.00

Mini Quezadilla

$4.00

Mini Burrito

$7.00

Mini Nachos

$8.50

Ordenes Extras

Orden de Papas Fritas

$4.00

Orden de Arroz y Frijoles

$4.00

Orden de Pico de Gallo

$5.50

Orden de Nopales Azados

$5.00

Orden de Cebollines

$5.00

Orden de Chiles Asados

$2.00

Orden de Chips

$2.00

Guacamole con Chips

$5.50

Side de Queso

$1.00

Side de Crema

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Huevo bien cocido

$0.75

Huevo medio cocido

$0.75

Extra queso Oaxaca

$1.50

Extra lechuga

$0.50

Extra crema

$1.00

Extra salsa ROJA

$1.00

Extra salsa VERDE

$1.00

Extra Guacamole

$1.00

Extra Pico de gallo

$1.00

Extra carne

$3.00

Extra Camarones

$7.00

Batidas / Shakes

Completamente natural.

Batida Papaya

$6.00+

Batida Mamey

$6.00+

Batida Mango

$6.00+

Batida Fresa

$6.00+

Batida Banana

$6.00+

Batida Chocolate

$6.00+

Batida Blueberry

$6.00+

Morir Soñando

$6.00+

Batida Frutas Mixtas

$7.00+

Bebidas Calientes

$1.50

Café Pequeño

$1.50

Chocolate Pequeño

$1.50

Café Grande

$2.50

Sodas

Seltzer Water de lata

$1.38

Coca Cola (Lata)

$1.38

Sprite (Lata)

$1.38

Pepsi (Lata)

$1.38

Sunkist (Lata)

$1.38Out of stock

Sodas en botella

$2.38

1/2 Litro Coca Cola

$3.39

Sodas Grandes (2 litros)

$3.68

Ginger (Lata)

$1.38

Squirt (Botella)

$2.38

Jarritos Pequeños

Jarrito de Fresa

$2.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarrito de Mandarina

$2.50

Jarrito de Piña

$2.50

Jarrito de Limón

$2.50

Jarrito de Tamarinda

$2.50

Jarrito Agua Mineral

$2.50

Jarrito de Mango

$2.50

Jarrito de Toronja

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Sangría Señorial

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Jarritos Grandes

Jarritos de Fresa

$4.00

Jarritos de Mandarina

$4.00

Jarritos de Piña

$4.00

Jarritos de Tamarindo

$4.00

Jarritos de Agua Mineral

$4.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarrito de Limón

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Aguas Frescas Mexicanas

Chinola

$6.00+

Horchata

$6.00+

Jamaica

$6.00+

Fresa

$6.00+

Tamarindo

$6.00+

Piña

$6.00+

Otros

Botella de agua

$0.92

Sparkling Zelter Water (Can)

$1.38

Boing pequeños

$1.38

Jumex Nectar

$1.38

Gatorade

$1.68

Snapples

$1.68

Jugos Tropicana

$1.68

Agua de Coco - Tamaño Pequeño

$1.38

Agua de Coco - Tamaño Grande

$1.68

Monster Energy Drink

$2.38

Red Bull

$2.38

Yogurt de Frutas de Temporada Azteca

$6.38

Especificar Producto

Especificar nombre y precio

Chicharronsitos Azteca

Chicharronsitos Azteca

$2.00

Takis

Takis $2

$2.00

Takis $4

$4.00

Botanas

Semillas

$2.00

Cacahuate Aguilar

$2.00

Cacahuate Japones

$1.00

Bombones

Bombones

$2.00

Papitas

Papitas

$2.00

PAN Mexicano

PAN Mexicano

$1.25

Bimbos

Bimbo $2

$2.00

Bimbo $4

$4.00

Bimbo $6

$6.00

Opciones

Banderillas

$2.00

Gelatina

$3.00

Arroz con Leche

$3.00

Pudding de maíz

$4.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Chocoflan

$6.00

Pan de Banana

$2.00

Cervezas

Botella de Modelo

$2.50

Botella de Corona

$2.50

Botella de Victoria

$2.50

Botella de Heineken

$2.50

Michelada (Especifique la marca de cerveza que desea)

$8.00

Sixpack

$13.00

12 Cervezas

$26.00

24 Cervezas

$50.00

Cócteles

Margarita de limón

$10.00

Margarita de fresa

$10.00

Mojito de limón

$8.00

Piña Colada

$11.00

PAQUETES DE 15 PERSONAS

Paquete de 15 personas (Reservación y Decoración $50, 2 botellas regulares $180 - precio happy hour), 5 cubetazos $75, 20 tacos $60, 20 flautas $60, Arroz y frijoles $30, 5 quesadillas $55, Orden de guacamole y pico de gallo con chips $35

$500.00

PAQUETE DE 35 PERSONAS

PAQUETE 35: D + R $200, 10 Cubetazos$180.00, 3 Patrón $390, 35 Tacos (no camarones) $105.00, 15 Quesadillas $135.00, 35 Flautas $105.00, Arroz y frijoles $60.00, Orden de Pico de Gallo y Guacamole con Chips $100.00

$1,275.00

PAQUETE DE 50 PERSONAS

R + D $250.00, 4 Botellas regulares $360.00, 20 cubetazos $300.00, 50 Tacos $150.00, 25 Quesadillas $225.00, 35 Flautas $150.00, Arroz y frijoles $80.00, Orden de Pico de Gallo y Guacamole con Chips $160.00, Ensalada grande $35.00 + 2 Hookahs GRATIS

$1,710.00

Cocteles

Margaritas

$20.00

Mojitos

$20.00

Piña Colada

$20.00

Sex On the Beach

$20.00

Long Island

$20.00

Cervezas

Cerveza

$8.00

Cubetazo

$30.00

Tragos

Chivas 12

$20.00

Chivas 18

$30.00

Buchana 12

$20.00

Buchana 18

$30.00

Black Label

$20.00

Jhonie Gold

$30.00

Jhonie Blue

$40.00

Hennessy (750 ml) REGULAR

$20.00

Agua ardiante

$20.00

Patron

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$25.00

Casa Amigos Tequila

$20.00

Fireball

$20.00

Amareto

$20.00

Henessy VSOP

$30.00

Patron Reposado

Shots

Patron

$18.00

Casa Amigos

$18.00

Agua Ardiente

$18.00

Don Julio

$18.00

Chivas 12

$18.00

Buchana 12

$18.00

Black Label

$18.00

Hennessy (750 ml) REGULAR

$18.00

Chivas 18

$20.00

Buchana 18

$20.00

Jhonie Gold

$20.00

Blue Label

$30.00

Copa de vino

Copa de vino

$20.00

Pitches

Jarra de Margarita

$50.00

Jarra de Mojito

$50.00

Jarra de Sangría

$50.00

Botellas de Vino

Botella de vino

$60.00

Botella de vino grande

$100.00

Botellas Whisky

Chivas 12

$200.00

Chivas 18

$280.00

Buchana 12

$200.00

Buchana 18

$280.00

Black Label

$280.00

Jhonie Gold

$300.00

Blue Label

$400.00

Hennessy (750 ml) REGULAR

$280.00

Hennesy VSOP

$350.00

Patron Silver

$250.00

Patron Reposado

$300.00

Don Julio Reposado

$250.00

Casa amigos Regular

$250.00

Jhonie 18

$450.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$350.00

Hookah

Hokaah

$30.00

Refill

$20.00

BEBIDAS

Cerveza

$9.19

Trago

$18.40

Cerveza grande

$18.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Disfruta de la major comida Mexicana en todo New York... "A TACASO LIMPIO" Ordena en línea, reserve tu espacio para eventos o simplrmente arma tu paquete para compartir entre familia y amigos.

Location

134 East 170th Street, 134 E 170th St, NY 10452

Directions

Gallery
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante image
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante image
Nuevo Azteca Restaurante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Empanadas RD - University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1971 University Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453 Bronx, NY 10453
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa del Mofongo--Bronx
orange starNo Reviews
10 W Burnside Ave Bronx, NY 10453
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heights
orange starNo Reviews
177 Wadsworth ave New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
HP at Northend
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Broadway New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
Bunny deli inc - 1522 St Nicholas Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1522 St Nicholas Ave New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa Del Mofongo
orange star4.2 • 315
1447 Saint Nicholas Ave New York, NY 10033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in 134 E 170th St

Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
orange star4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurantnext
Caridad Williamsbridge
orange star4.1 • 1,573
1436 Williamsbridge rd Bronx, NY 10461
View restaurantnext
The Original Venice Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,374
772 E 149 Street Bronx, NY 10455
View restaurantnext
Fratilli's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 674
404 Hunts Point Ave Bronx, NY 10474
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino - 4120 White Plains Rd
orange star4.1 • 370
4120 White Plains Rd bronx, NY 10466
View restaurantnext
Riverdale Steak House
orange star4.3 • 354
5700 Riverdale Ave Bronx, NY 10471
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near 134 E 170th St
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flushing
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston